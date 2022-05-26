Michael B. Jordan Heads to the Set of Creed III in L.A., Plus Jon Hamm, Mandy Moore and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Back to Set
Michael B. Jordan heads to the set of Creed III to reprise his role as Donnie Creed in L.A. on May 25.
Chit Chat
Jon Hamm visits The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on May 25.
Suit & Tie
Mandy Moore looks dashing in a tailored suit at the NBCU FYC event on May 25 in Hollywood.
Knock Out
In Beverly Hills, Nick Jonas poses with Sugar Ray Leonard at the boxer's foundation's 11th Annual Big Fighters, Big Cause charity boxing night at The Beverly Hilton on May 25.
Out & About
Kaley Cuoco is spotted outside the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on May 25 in L.A.
Forever Inspo
Regina Hall receives the second annual Variety Voice of Inspiration Award at the 2022 Reel Works ChangeMakers Gala at Tribeca 360 in N.Y.C. on May 25.
Talk of the Town
Jeff Goldblum and wife Emilie Livingston chat outside Global Radio studios in London on May 26.
Comfy Casual
Chloë Moretz wears a matching set and a pair of sunnies while out in Beverly Hills on May 25.
High Honors
Jimmy Fallon takes the stage at Greenwich International Film Festival's Changemaker Gala to honor Lin-Manuel Miranda and The Miranda Family Foundation on May 25.
Press Tour
Glen Powell and Greg Tarzan Davis attend a screening of Top Gun: Maverick at the U.S. Navy Memorial Burke Theater on May 25 in Washington, D.C.
Coffee Run
Rumer Willis grabs iced coffee from Alfred in L.A. on May 25.
Mother-Daughter Moment
Princess Charlene brings daughter Gabriella to the Monte Carlo Fashion Awards at the Opéra Garnier on May 25.
Mental Health Matters
Big Boi performs at Sound Mind Live festival, which brought together musicians and music lovers to build community around mental health, in N.Y.C. on May 21.
Suited Up
In Atlanta, Xolo Maridueña hits the set of Blue Beetle in full costume on May 25.
Headed to Set
Ben Foster shoots scenes for Finestkind in Brockton, Massachusetts on May 24.
Cozy on the Carpet
Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky get cozy on the red carpet at the Sydney special screening of Interceptor on May 25.
All That Jazz
In London, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend head out after the singer's intimate show at Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club on May 24.
Let's Ride!
Sam Heughan gives a fist pump at the start of the 11th Annual Distinguished Gentleman's Ride, a global event that brings together the motorcycle community to raise funds for the Movember charity, on May 22 in London.
Gorgeous in Green
Danai Gurira poses at the 2022 Public Theater Gala at The Delacorte Theater in N.Y.C. on May 24.
Fine Dining
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck head out after having a dinner date at Nerano restaurant in Beverly Hills on May 24.
Honoring Women in Media
Ava DuVernay speaks onstage at the 47th Annual Gracie Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, on May 24.
Red Carpet Reunion
Also at the 47th Annual Gracie Awards: Schitt's Creek costars Annie Murphy and Sarah Levy have a sweet reunion on the red carpet.
Passion for Fashion
FKA twigs and Matthew Josephs attend the Central Saint Martins BA Fashion Graduate Show at London's Granary Square on May 24.
Chef in Charge
Chef Kwame Onwuachi leads host Seth Meyers through a cooking demo on Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on May 24.
Summer Vibes
A pregnant Nicky Hilton wears a summery maxi dress on a walk in N.Y.C. on May 23.
Walk the Walk
Ryan Reynolds takes a solo stroll in N.Y.C.'s Tribeca neighborhood on May 24.
Cameras Rolling
Elisabeth Moss, O-T Fagbenle and Samira Wiley are spotted on set filming The Handmaid's Tale in Toronto on May 23.
City Chic
Jason Isaacs is dressed to the nines while filming The Crowded Room in N.Y.C.'s West Village neighborhood on May 24.
Home Sweet Home
Kendall Jenner is back in L.A. on May 24 after celebrating sister Kourtney Kardashian's wedding in Portofino, Italy.
Date Night
Jon Hamm and girlfriend Anna Osceola hit the red carpet at a celebration of the Atlantic Theater Company's new Sarah Silverman musical Bedwetter in N.Y.C. on May 23.
Family Fun
Kelly Clarkson has a blast with daughter River and son Remy at the new LEGOLAND New York Resort family theme park in Goshen, New York.
'World' Tour
Costars Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum share a laugh on the red carpet at the Mexico City premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion on May 23.
Walking on Sunshine
A stylish Jeannie Mai Jenkins is in great spirits as she walks through N.Y.C. on May 23.
Cue the Fireworks
Tom Cruise and Jerry Bruckheimer wave to fans on the red carpet at the Japan premiere of Top Gun: Maverick on May 23 at Osanbashi Yokohama.
Snack Time
Tom Holland shows off his tasty fish and chips while on the set of The Crowed Room on May 24 in N.Y.C.
Top of the Morning
Jennifer Connelly waves hello outside of Good Morning America on May 24 in N.Y.C.
Power Partnership
Gigi Hadid heads to the launch event for her bikini line with Frankies Bikinis, sponsored in part by Casamigos, in N.Y.C. on May 23.
Airport Attire
Diane Kruger wears a summery dress and sunnies upon arriving at the Nice Airport in France, ahead of the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 24.
Panel Talk
Variety's Cynthia Littleton and Food Network's Bobby Flay take the stage at the Beat Bobby Flay Emmy FYC event on May 23 in L.A.
Gala Glam
Ariana DeBose goes glam at the 2022 Night of Covenant House Stars Gala at N.Y.C.'s Chelsea Industrial on May 23.
Late Night Chat
Stranger Things star Sadie Sink stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 23 in N.Y.C.
Darling Duo
Grace VanderWaal and Judy Greer attend the Hollywood Stargirl premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on May 23.
Get It Poppin'
Rachel Brosnahan captures a leg-popping moment during her visit to the Empire State Building in N.Y.C. on May 23.
Bombshell in Blue
Emmy Rossum looks stunning in blue as she makes her way through N.Y.C. on May 23.
Leading Lady
Dakota Johnson suits up for the Global Citizen NOW Summit at Spring Studios in N.Y.C. on May 23.
Retail Run
Julianna Margulies shops in N.Y.C.'s Nolita neighborhood on May 23.
Courtside Date
Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul sit courtside at the 2022 NBA Western Conference finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks in San Francisco on May 20.
Football Fans
Ryan Reynolds, owner of Wrexham FC, waves to fans as he enjoys the Wrexham versus Bromley game at the FA Trophy final with David Beckham and wife Blake Lively in London on May 22.
Feeling 'Gold'en
In L.A., Henry Golding and wife Liv attend Gold House's Inaugural Gold Gala on May 21 at Vibiana.
Preview Party
Vince Gilligan and Marlee Matlin pose for a photo at Sony Pictures Television's annual L.A. Screenings event in Culver City, California, on May 22.
Running Errands
On May 20, Bella Hadid picks up a fun bouquet of balloons while out in N.Y.C.
Leaders Unite
Huda Beauty founder Huda Kattan, Pharrell Williams and Eva Longoria attend VeeCon 2022 on May 21 in Minneapolis.
Pulled Apart
John Stamos gets playfully pulled into different directions by Dr. Kristen Paglia and son Billy at the P.S. ARTS' Express Yourself 2022 event in L.A. on May 21.
No New Friends
Also at P.S. ARTS' Express Yourself 2022 event in L.A.: New Girl costars Max Greenfield and Jake Johnson reunite on the red carpet.
Going 'Global'
Aloe Blacc performs his hits onstage at Global Citizen Prize on May 22 in N.Y.C.
Wall Street Runway
Megan Thee Stallion greets fans as she arrives at the Balenciaga Spring 2023 fashion show at the New York Stock Exchange on May 22.
All Smiles
Joshua Jackson snaps a selfie with Christian Slater at the NBCU FYC House Dr. Death carpet on May 22 in L.A.
On the Mic
Katharine McPhee sings the national anthem during Preakness 147 at the Pimlico Race Course on May 21 in Baltimore.
All That Glitters
Everything Everywhere All at Once stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan pose together at Gold House's Inaugural Gold Gala: A New Gold Age at Vibiana in L.A. on May 21.
All Eyes on Her
Marion Cotillard is caught in a sea of photographers at the Brother And Sister (Frere Et Soeur) photocall during the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 21.
Toasting Good
Breaking Bad stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston raise a glass or two using their mescal brand Dos Hombres at Tao Chicago on May 21.
Peace Out
Woody Harrelson attends the photocall for his new film, Triangle of Sadness, at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 22.
3,000 Years Later
Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton and Three Thousand Years Of Longing director George Miller pose together at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in France on May 21.
Wild 'N Live
Nick Cannon wears his trademark red hoodie during opening night of Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild 'N Out Live at Atlanta's Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on May 20.
Cybill Rights
Cybill Shepherd rocks some cowgirl boots at the 29th Annual Race to Erase MS event in Los Angeles on May 20.
Hilfiger United
Ally Hilfiger, Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger get together at the 29th Annual Race to Erase MS event in L.A. on May 20.
'Wilde' Side
Olivia Wilde sports florals and fluff on May 20 while out in N.Y.C.
In Good Health
Christina Milian speaks onstage during the BlogHer '22 Health event on May 20 in Los Angeles.
Coffee Walk
Carey Mulligan takes her coffee to-go in N.Y.C. on May 20.
Happy to Be 'Hear'
Harry Styles puts on his listening ears as Spotify celebrates the release of his new album Harry's House on May 19 in N.Y.C.