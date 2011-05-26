Star Tracks: Thursday, May 26, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

1 of 15

SHADY LADIES

Credit: Flynet

Jessica Simpson and lil' sis Ashlee work their individual styles while running errands together in Century City, Calif., on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

DAY TRIPPERS

Credit: Fame

Following a red-hot turn at the Tree of Life premiere, Angelina Jolie is back in black Wednesday for a casual day out with Brad Pitt in L.A.

3 of 15

FUNNY GIRL

Credit: Kevin Winter/American Idol 2011/Getty

Beyoncé takes the stage at L.A.'s Nokia Theatre Wednesday during the American Idol finale, where she debuted her new song "1+1" before America crowned its new winner.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

BLAZING FORWARD

Credit: Alpha /Landov

Pippa Middleton continues her streak of best-dressed ensembles Thursday, pairing a blazer with jeans while running errands in London.

Advertisement

5 of 15

BARE NECESSITIES

Credit: Johns PKI/Splash News Online

She sure knows how to work it! Halle Berry put her hot bod on display in a belly-baring dress Wednesday at the Fragrance Foundation's FiFi Awards in New York.

6 of 15

POINT OF INTEREST

Credit: Gregory Pace/BEImages

Also at the FiFi Awards: Fergie and hubby Josh Duhamel, who surprised his wife by presenting her with the New Celebrity Fragrance of the Year award.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

SHAPE SHIFTER

Credit: Peter Kramer/AP

Mom-to-be January Jones stylishly shows off her growing belly Wednesday at the New York premiere of her upcoming mutant movie, X-Men: First Class, out June 3.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

MUSIC MATES

Credit: Scott Downie/Celebrity Photo

Fresh from bidding Oprah Winfrey farewell in Chicago, Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise enjoy a date night Wednesday at West Hollywood's House of Blues, where the couple watched a private Prince performance.

Advertisement

9 of 15

IN TOP FORM

Credit: GSI Media

Got the message? Ashley Greene – fresh from hanging with Leonardo DiCaprio – lets her T-shirt do the talking while heading to a bronzing session Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

A COUPLE WITH BITE

Credit: Eliot Press/Bauer-Griffin

Vampire Diaries actors – and off-screen couple – Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder cuddle up Tuesday while sightseeing in Paris.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

THE AVIATOR

Credit: Nathanael Jones/Sam Sharma/Pacific Coast News

After hitting the gym, Jake Gyllenhaal matches his glasses to the message on his hoodie Wednesday during a casual outing in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

DRINK TO THAT

Credit: Matt Smith/Jeff Steinberg/Pacific Coast News

Stylish mom-to-be Selma Blair drapes her growing belly in black while cooling off Wednesday with a refreshing beverage in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

ARMY STRONG

Credit: Ron Asadorian/Splash News Online

Exchanging his super-sized trailer for a new ride, Will Smith waves hello Wednesday from the set of Men in Black III in Long Island, N.Y.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

ROLL WITH IT

Credit: Erik Pendzich/Rex

She's the Queen Pin! Hilary Duff gets bowled over at a SoBe Lifewater party in New York on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

COFFEE MATES

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

Leaving boyfriends Kellan Lutz and Derek Jeter at home, AnnaLynne McCord and Minka Kelly enjoy New York's summer weather Wednesday with a girls only stroll and some sweet treats.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff