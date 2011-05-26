Star Tracks: Thursday, May 26, 2011
SHADY LADIES
Jessica Simpson and lil' sis Ashlee work their individual styles while running errands together in Century City, Calif., on Wednesday.
DAY TRIPPERS
Following a red-hot turn at the Tree of Life premiere, Angelina Jolie is back in black Wednesday for a casual day out with Brad Pitt in L.A.
FUNNY GIRL
Beyoncé takes the stage at L.A.'s Nokia Theatre Wednesday during the American Idol finale, where she debuted her new song "1+1" before America crowned its new winner.
BLAZING FORWARD
Pippa Middleton continues her streak of best-dressed ensembles Thursday, pairing a blazer with jeans while running errands in London.
BARE NECESSITIES
She sure knows how to work it! Halle Berry put her hot bod on display in a belly-baring dress Wednesday at the Fragrance Foundation's FiFi Awards in New York.
POINT OF INTEREST
Also at the FiFi Awards: Fergie and hubby Josh Duhamel, who surprised his wife by presenting her with the New Celebrity Fragrance of the Year award.
SHAPE SHIFTER
Mom-to-be January Jones stylishly shows off her growing belly Wednesday at the New York premiere of her upcoming mutant movie, X-Men: First Class, out June 3.
MUSIC MATES
Fresh from bidding Oprah Winfrey farewell in Chicago, Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise enjoy a date night Wednesday at West Hollywood's House of Blues, where the couple watched a private Prince performance.
IN TOP FORM
Got the message? Ashley Greene – fresh from hanging with Leonardo DiCaprio – lets her T-shirt do the talking while heading to a bronzing session Wednesday in Los Angeles.
A COUPLE WITH BITE
Vampire Diaries actors – and off-screen couple – Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder cuddle up Tuesday while sightseeing in Paris.
THE AVIATOR
After hitting the gym, Jake Gyllenhaal matches his glasses to the message on his hoodie Wednesday during a casual outing in Beverly Hills.
DRINK TO THAT
Stylish mom-to-be Selma Blair drapes her growing belly in black while cooling off Wednesday with a refreshing beverage in Los Angeles.
ARMY STRONG
Exchanging his super-sized trailer for a new ride, Will Smith waves hello Wednesday from the set of Men in Black III in Long Island, N.Y.
ROLL WITH IT
She's the Queen Pin! Hilary Duff gets bowled over at a SoBe Lifewater party in New York on Wednesday.
COFFEE MATES
Leaving boyfriends Kellan Lutz and Derek Jeter at home, AnnaLynne McCord and Minka Kelly enjoy New York's summer weather Wednesday with a girls only stroll and some sweet treats.