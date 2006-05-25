Star Tracks - Thursday, May 25, 2006

HAPPY DISTRACTION

Credit: Marc Andrew Deley/FilmMagic

First-time director Ben Affleck gets a visit from wife Jennifer Garner on the Boston set of his film Gone, Baby, Gone on Wednesday. The couple, along with 6-month-old daughter Violet, has taken up residence in the area for the duration of the shoot.

TAKE THEM OUT

A hands-on Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes make yet another appearance at one of Cruise's son Connor's Little League games in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. One-month-old daughter Suri stayed home.

FINAL COUNTDOWN

Credit: X17

It can't be long now! As she waits for the arrival of her baby with husband Gavin Rossdale, Gwen Stefani stays active in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

PURPLE MAJESTY

Credit: Jason Merritt/FilmMagic.

Prince shows the new kids on the block his dance moves while performing songs from his new album 3121 during a surprise appearance on the American Idol finale Wednesday.

TO-GO CUP

Credit: Finalpixx

A pregnant Britney Spears makes a quick pit stop – and a wardrobe adjustment – at a Malibu Starbucks on Wednesday.

RETAIL THERAPY

Credit: X17

Jessica Simpson enjoys the spoils from her shopping trip to L.A. boutique Kitson on Wednesday.

SCREEN TIME

Credit: X17

Meanwhile, also on Wednesday, soon-to-be ex-husband Nick Lachey catches a showing of the The Da Vinci Code – reportedly with a date – in Westwood, Calif.

NAVAL GAZING

Credit: Dave Allocca/Startraks

Halle Berry (in Diane von Furstenberg underneath her flight gear) touches down in New York City on Wednesday to help kick off Fleet Week. The X-Men actress exclaimed to the sailors, "Nothing is better than being on a ship with about 1,500 men!"

'DEVIL' MAY CARE

Credit: Dave Allocca/Startraks

The Devil Wears Prada costars Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep stay close during a private auction at New York's St. Regis Hotel on Tuesday. Fashions from their comedy were hawked to benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Dress For Success and Equality Now.

CINDERELLA WOMAN

Credit: Flynet

Ashlee Simpson is ready to go a couple of rounds Wednesday as she makes her way to an L.A. boxing ring to shoot the video for her single "Invisible." The new song will be available on the re-release of Simpson's album I Am Me in July.

GOING SOLO

Credit: X17

Heather Locklear looks positively breezy during a Malibu shopping trip on Tuesday. The next day she had a date – with daughter Ava, 8, whom she accompanied to the American Idol finale.

CITY GIRL

Credit: INFGoff

In town to promote The Break-Up, Jennifer Aniston steps out of her New York hotel on Tuesday. Though she and beau Vince Vaughn have both been hitting the publicity circuit for the film, they've made sure to keep their distance from one another.

IDOL TIME

Newlyweds Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott (with McDermott's son Jack and an unidentified pal) make American Idol a family affair at Tuesday's final performance show. During commercial breaks, Spelling – who rooted for winner Taylor Hicks – even took her stepson to get autographs from Top 12 finalists Kevin Covais and Mandisa.

HAT STUFF

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

She's under cover: Nicole Kidman keeps her famous porcelain skin safe from the sun while on a break from filming her still-untitled Noah Baumbach movie in City Island, N.Y., on Wednesday.

EAST MEETS WEST

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Aussie actress Cate Blanchett dons a hip kimono-style gown at the Cannes premiere of her film Babel on Tuesday. The Oscar winner plays Brad Pitt's wife in the ensemble drama.

PREGNANT PAUSE

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Impending motherhood hasn't cramped Maggie Gyllenhaal's style: The actress (right), who's expecting a child with fiancé Peter Sarsgaard, makes the scene with Eva Mendes at the Longchamp store launch in New York City's SoHo on Tuesday.

