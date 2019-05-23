Rihanna Talks Fenty in Paris, Plus the Hemsworths, John Travolta & More

 

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Sophie Dodd, Kate Hogan and Diane J. Cho
May 23, 2019

Parisian Princess

Dominique Maitre/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Rihanna brings her Fenty collection to Paris for a pop-up shop event on Wednesday.

Coffee Klatch

Splash News

Brothers Liam and Chris Hemsworth grab coffee while out near Byron Bay, Australia, on Thursday.

Sitcom Special

Eric McCandless via Getty

Wanda Sykes, Will Ferrell and Kerry Washington participate in Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons tribute event to classic sitcoms presented by Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday in L.A. Afterward, Ferrell and other guest stars kicked back at a private ABC afterparty with Johnnie Walker.

Costar Cuddles

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Ali Wong and Randall Park attend the afterparty for the world premiere of Netflix’s Always Be My Maybe at STK in Westwood, California, on Wednesday night.

Heading Out

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

John Travolta shows off his new bald look as he arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! to chat with guest host Lena Waithe and his daughter Ella Bleu on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Making Waves

Roy Rochlin/Getty

“Bad at Love” singer Halsey stops by SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Ready, Set, Action!

James Devaney/GC Images

Hilary Duff smiles on the set of Younger on Wednesday in New York City. 

Royal Outing

Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

Princess Eugenie looks delighted as she meets award recipients at the Duke of Edinburgh’s Gold Award presentations at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday in London. 

Believe in the 'Future'

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness speaks at The Wall Street Journal’s The Future of Everything Festival on Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

Look of Love

Splash News

Ant and Christina Anstead — expecting their first child together — walk hand-in-hand through Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Trendy Trio

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Lookalike sisters Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Paris Hilton and sister-in-law Tessa Hilton cuddle up to furry friends at the Animal Haven Gala 2019 at Tribeca 360 on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Undercover Boss

MEGA

Harrison Ford is almost unrecognizable on Wednesday during a walk through N.Y.C.

Family First

Jerritt Clark/Getty

Delilah Hamlin celebrates the launch of her new Delilah Belle x boohoo Premium collection alongside sister Amelia, dad Harry Hamlin and mom Lisa Rinna on Tuesday in L.A.   

Who's the Boss?

Erik Voake/Getty

Aidy Bryant speaks onstage during the Hulu Shrill For Your Consideration screening at the Television Academy in North Hollywood on Wednesday.

Shadow Hunter

Frank Micelotta/FX/Picturegroup/REX/Shutterstock

Taika Waititi finds himself in the fog on Wednesday at the What We Do in the Shadows For Your Consideration event at Avalon in L.A.

Impressive Impressions

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Millie Bobby Brown shows off her best celebrity impressions during Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.

Funny Faces

Dave Benett/Getty

Dua Lipa goofs off with Orlando Bloom on Wednesday at a private dinner hosted by Alejandro Agag to celebrate the world premiere of Formula E documentary And We Go Green in Cannes, France. 

French Kiss

Splash News Online

Nina Dobrev and Grant Melon share a kiss on Wednesday while taking a swim outside the Eden Roc hotel in Cannes.

In the Dark

James Veysey/Shutterstock

Michael Fassbender, Sophie Turner, Jessica Chastain and James McAvoy post for photos on Wednesday at the Dark Phoenix premiere in London.

Gym Going

Splash News Online

Back from Cannes, Ashlee Simpson steps out for a workout in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Chef's Choice

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Matthew McConaughey is on hand as Guy Fieri is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday.

No Saint

Splash News Online

Jon Bernthal shoots scenes for The Many Saints of Newark in The Bronx, New York, on Wednesday.

Anger Management

Amy Sussman/Getty

Sterling K. Brown, Rachel Bloom and Jason Sudeikis attend the Angry Birds 2 photo call at The London West Hollywood on Wednesday.

Hear Me Now

Michael Simon/StarTraks

Meanwhile, Sudeikis’ fiancée Olivia Wilde hangs out with Kevin Hart during a visit to SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C.

Saving Grace

Phillip Faraone/Getty

Jimmi Simpson and Dash Williams attend the L.A. premiere of Epix’s Perpetual Grace, LTD at Linwood Dunn Theater on Tuesday.

Bubbling Over

Courtesy Moet

Natalie Portman and Kate Moss have a ball on Tuesday as Moët & Chandon unveils its restored Château de Saran in France to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Moët Impérial.

Iconic Duo

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Costars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio smile wide at the photo call for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday in France.

Hollywood Goes to France

Antony Jones/Getty

Timothée Chalamet poses with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Margot Robbie at the film premiere’s afterparty at JW Marriott on Tuesday in Cannes, France.

Rocking Out

David M. Benett/Getty

Shailene Woodley kicks back on Tuesday at Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Night party in London.

Rain or Shine

Noel Vasquez/Getty

Milo Ventimiglia flashes a peace sign during a visit to Extra to talk about his upcoming film The Art of Racing in the Rain at Universal Studios Hollywood on Tuesday.

Comrades in Arms

Zachary Mazur/WireImage

Pink and Chris Stapleton share a sweet moment on Tuesday night during the New York City stop on Pink’s Beautiful Trauma tour at Madison Square Garden.

Facing the 'Future'

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Trevor Noah speaks at The Wall Street Journal’s Future of Everything Festival at Spring Studios on Monday in N.Y.C.

Feeling Blue?

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Jada Pinkett Smith channels her husband Will Smith’s Genie character on Tuesday night at the Los Angeles premiere of Aladdin. 

Family Affair

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jerry Hall makes a rare appearance with daughters Lizzy and Georgia May Jagger at the Equal Means Equal Campaign for Equal Rights Launch at The Times Square Edition on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Black and White

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Allison Williams glows on Tuesday at the New York City premiere of The Perfection.

In Peace

John Salangsang/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Patrick Schwarzenegger pauses for a photo at the Nike Lebron James x John Elliott Icon Celebration in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Cute Carry-on

The Image Direct

Lucy Hale holds tight to her pup on Tuesday after leaving lunch with friends in Los Angeles.

Carla in the House

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Carla Gugino wears an all-green ensemble at the Netflix FYSEE event for Haunting of Hill House at Raleigh Studios on Tuesday in Los Angeles. 

Curation Celebration

Michael Loccisano/Getty

Karlie Kloss and Project Runway costar Christian Siriano strike a pose at the one-year anniversary celebration of Siriano’s boutique The Curated NYC on Tuesday in New York City.

Ready to Wow

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Ashley Park and Ben Cook get together at Walt Disney Studios and The Cinema Society Host a Special Screening of Aladdin at The Roxy Cinema on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Going Green

BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner shows off her travel style in a bright green jacket and patterned pants as she arrives at Nice Airport for the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday.

Cheers to That

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Annie Murphy and Sarah Levy toast on Tuesday night at the 44th Annual Gracie Awards in Beverly Hills.

Animal Antics

Erica Danger

Veterinarian Dr. Evan Antin cuddles a pup on Saturday at the Best Friends Animal Society’s NKLA Super Adoption event in L.A., where more than 420 pets found homes in 48 hours.

One Cute Couple

Splash News Online

Hana Cross and boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham hit the red carpet at the Chopard party in Cannes, France, on Tuesday.

Travel Chic

Ricky Vigil/GC Images

Meanwhile, Brooklyn’s parents David and Victoria Beckham arrive in London via the St Pancras International train station on Tuesday.

BTS in the Building

Steven Ferdman/Getty

The guys of BTS pose for pics inside the Empire State Building in N.Y.C. on Tuesday, in celebration of their iHeartRadio LIVE performance that evening.

Sweet Moment

John Phillips/Getty

Tilda Swinton and daughter Honor Swinton Byrne attend the screening of Parasite during the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

Check(er) Her out

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Beanie Feldstein arrives at the Today studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday to talk up her new film, Booksmart.

Brunch Bunch

Arnold Turner

Barkha Shewakramani and Sofia Richie share a hug at the Barkha Beauty Summer Brunch at Nobu Malibu on Thursday.

Good to Go

REX/Shutterstock

Jon Hamm gives two thumbs up to photographers as he arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about his role in Amazon’s new mini-series Good Omens on Monday in L.A.

Barefoot Bardi

RMV/REX/Shutterstock

Cardi B takes off her heeled boots during her performance at Hangout Music Festival in Alabama on Sunday.

Hope Floats

Splash News

Michelle Rodriguez and a pal kick back on a yacht in Cannes, France, on Monday.

Pattern Makers

James Devaney/GC Images

Katie Holmes brings her mother Kathleen as her date to the American Ballet Theatre 2019 Spring Gala at the Metropolitan Opera House in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Traffic Stoppers

Splash News

Will Smith gets into character as Genie and dances through a crosswalk alongside host James Corden, dressed as Aladdin’s monkey Abu, while filming a musical segment of The Late Late Show on Monday in Los Angeles. 

Daddy's Darlings

Bruce Glikas/Getty

David Burtka poses with daughter Harper Grace and son Gideon Scott at the opening night celebration for the immersive theatrical experience Pip’s Island, benefitting the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, on Monday in N.Y.C.

Hair for Days

Faye Sadou/MediaPunch

Vivica Fox shows of her extra-long ponytail at the Lifetime Summer Luau 2019 at the W Los Angeles on Monday.

Pup Patrol

BACKGRID

Emily Ratajkowski cuddles up to her new puppy on her walk home from lunch in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Good Greet

Aurora Rose/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Stellene Volandes and Debra Messing greet fans at the 92nd Street Y Gala on Monday night in N.Y.C.

See and Be Seen

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Ethan Herisse, Asante Blackk, Joshua Jackson, Marquis Rodriguez and Caleel Harris attend the world premiere of Netflix’s When They See Us on Monday in N.Y.C.

Book Smarts

Paras Griffin/Getty

Common signs copies of his new book Let Love Have the Last Word during a chat with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms at The Gathering Spot in Georgia on Monday.

Short Story

Starmax/Newscom via ZUMA

Chrissy Teigen thinks pink on Monday night during an event to help Pepsi kick off #summergram in N.Y.C.

Girl Talk

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Jennifer Garner and Molly Sims chat with a pal as they go for walk in L.A. on Monday.

Commanding Performance

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Rachel Bloom speaks onstage during the 64th Annual Obie Awards on Monday in N.Y.C.

Pets Paraphernalia

Marion Curtis/StarPix for NBC Universal/REX/Shutterstock

The Secret Life of Pets 2 costars Bobby Moynihan, Lake Bell, Jenny Slate, Patton Oswalt and Eric Stonestreet sign posters at a cast event at FAO Schwarz on Monday in N.Y.C.

Color Pop

JOHN EDDY/INSTARimages

Kyra Sedgwick rocks a bright blue cross-body bag while out and about in New York City on Monday.

