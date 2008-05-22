Star Tracks - Thursday, May 22, 2008

GOLDEN GIRL

Credit: Tonya Wise/London Ent / Splash News Online

Michelle Williams, who has been maintaining a low profile since Heath Ledger's death, hits the red carpet Thursday at Cannes, where she's on hand to promote her two films, Wendy and Lucy and Synecdoche, New York.

SOME LIKE IT 'HOT'

Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty

We'd like to be a fly on that wall: Kevin Federline and Brody Jenner do some male bonding Wednesday at the Maxim Hot 100 party at the Paramount Pictures Studio Lot in L.A. Also on hand to celebrate the hotness: Nick Lachey, Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge and Vince Vaughn.

INDY SPIRIT

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty

Denise Richards looks like she's been struck by Indiana Jones fever with her choice of headgear during a visit to MTV's TRL on Wednesday. The actress has been creating controversy while making the publicity rounds to talk about her E! reality show Denise Richards: It's Complicated, which premieres on Memorial Day.

HAIR BE GONE!

Credit: ODuran/Fame Pictures

Cameron Diaz reveals a striking new look – a bald cap! – while filming a scene Wednesday for My Sister's Keeper on the Santa Monica Pier. In the film, Diaz plays a mother who shaves her head in solidarity with her daughter who has leukemia.

Talk about Cameron's new look on StyleWatch

SPUR HIM ON

Credit: Gamepiks

Joined by pal Kevin Connolly, Eva Longoria Parker cheers on hubby Tony Parker Wednesday at Game 1 of the Western finals, which the San Antonio Spurs lost to the Los Angeles Lakers, 85-89, at the Staples Center.

VICTORY SALUTE

Credit: F Micelotta/American Idol 2008/Getty

It's all love between the two Davids! David Cook celebrates his overwhelming victory on the American Idol finale with runner-up David Archuleta – and their fellow castmates – during Wednesday's live telecast from Los Angeles's Nokia Theatre.

SHE'S SO MONEY!

Credit: Jennifer Buhl/ Pacific Coast News

With her wallet at the ready, Katherine Heigl leaves L.A. restaurant Figaro Café after reportedly having dinner with her mom and friends on Wednesday. The Grey's Anatomy star will return to the small screen on Thursday for the show's buzzed-about season finale.

SHE'S A SOFTIE

Credit: Michael Williams/Startraks

Her cone runneth over! An expectant Tori Spelling uses her celebrity pull to serve up some Baskin-Robbins Soft Serve ice cream during a promotional event Wednesday in Burbank, Calif.

CARTING AROUND

Credit: RAMEY

From the red carpet to aisle 7: After being the talk of Cannes, Angelina Jolie settles back into everyday mom mode Wednesday with a shopping trip to a Toys 'R' Us in Nice, France. Also along for the ride: Brad Pitt (not pictured).

CHAT AND CHEW

Credit: BFW9/Finalpixx

With The Hills cameras filming all the action, a cheerful Lauren Conrad (in perfect hair and makeup) stays connected while having lunch at Trilussa Ristorante in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

'DANCING' QUEEN

Credit: Roger Wong/INF

She's not letting go of that disco ball! Newly crowned Dancing with the Stars champ Kristi Yamaguchi has her moment in the sun during a Wednesday appearance on Good Morning America.

GRRL INTERRUPTED

Credit: Flynet

Looking every bit the rocker chick, Rumer Willis takes five on the Winnipeg, Manitoba, set of her movie Wild Cherry.

DOG STAR

Credit: Jennifer Mitchell / Splash News Online

From hoofers to woofers: After finishing third in Tuesday night's Dancing with the Stars finale, Cristian de la Fuente buddies up with a new (and hairier!) partner Wednesday to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Milk-Bone Dog House in New York's Times Square.

THAT'S L'AMOUR!

Credit: Eliot Press/ Bauer-Griffin

Natalie Portman, in town serving as a juror for the Cannes International Film Festival, keeps hold of beau Devendra Banhart as the couple enjoy a walk abroad with their petite pooch Wednesday.

See more photos of stars and their indie-rock loves here!

STYLE AND THE CITY

Credit: James Devaney/WireImage

A glowing Kristin Davis signs a few autographs Wednesday before an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman in New York City, where she talked about the much anticipated Sex and the City movie, opening May 30.

HOME GIRL

Credit: Goff/INF

After premiering her new film Two Lovers in Cannes, Gwyneth Paltrow looks glad to be back home, arriving at London's Heathrow airport on Tuesday.

