Star Tracks: Thursday, May 21, 2009
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Tyra Banks reveals a darker do – and her upcoming television plans – at the CW's upfront presentation Thursday at the WaMu Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York. During the event, the America's Next Top Model host discussed the plan to use shorter models on the show.
BUDDY LIST
It's a sign! Rihanna is ready to rock and roll with Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz on Wednesday during the Island Def Jam Spring Collection party at the Stephan Weiss Studio in New York City. At the bash, the pop star was presented with a recording achievement plaque by famed record producer Antonio "L.A." Reid.
TIME TO CELEBRATE
American Idol winner Kris Allen, who beat out glam rocker Adam Lambert in an upset, lets the world know he's ready to celebrate with a trip to Disney World after the show's grand finale at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
SEEING RESULTS
Also at the American Idol results show: Nicole Richie and Joel Madden share a moment backstage with former contestant Danny Gokey. But for whom did they root? "I'm going to wait until tomorrow to comment on American Idol," Richie tweeted after the big show, "because every time I do, I get in trouble for spoiling it."
JERSEY GUY
What a catch! Matthew McConaughey warms up before throwing out the first pitch at the Los Angeles Dodgers-New York Mets game on Wednesday at L.A.'s Dodger Stadium. The actor must have brought his team good luck: They won 2-1.
TASTE MAKER
Kim Kardashian celebrates her sweet success at an opening bash for her new Miami boutique Dash with sisters Khloe (behind her) and Kourtney (not pictured) Wednesday at the Clevelander Hotel in South Beach.
HIP TO HER
A stylish Salma Hayek takes a break from filming her movie Grown Ups to play her favorite role – mommy – with 20-month-old daughter Valentina on Tuesday in Berkshire County, Mass. The actress costars with Adam Sandler and Chris Rock in the comedy about high school pals reuniting thirty years after graduation.
DESIGNING WOMAN
Things are looking up for Christina Aguilera, who heads out for some furniture shopping Wednesday with husband Jordan Bratman (not pictured) at Blackman Cruz in West Hollywood.
CAMERA READY
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (in a sexy Versace Atelier gown) make a stunning stop on the red carpet as they arrive for the premiere of Pitt's new movie, Inglourious Basterds, Wednesday during the Cannes Film Festival.
Tell us what you think of Jolie's gown!
WINNING TURN
Olympic gold medalist and Dancing With the Stars champ Shawn Johnson continues to show off her winning dance moves, taking a spin around the dance floor with her partner, Mark Ballas, during an appearance Wednesday on Good Morning America in New York's Times Square.
SAY HER NAME
Give her a 'B'! Beyoncé – sporting an initial nameplate – and husband Jay-Z are satisfied customers Wednesday after leaving a restaurant in Barcelona, Spain. The singer has been trekking around Europe on her "I AM..." concert tour.
DRESS? CHECK!
In New York City to promote her upcoming CW show Melrose Place, Ashlee Simpson makes a checkered appearance on Wednesday. In the revamped series, the singer will play a small-town girl trying her luck in Los Angele.
ALL THAT GLITTERS
Ciao, bella! Jessica Alba makes a stunning entrance Wednesday in a jewel-accented Prada cocktail dress at a bash for the Bulgari "Between History and Eternity 1884-2009" retrospective exhibition at Rome's Exposition Palace. The event celebrates the Italian jewelry company's 125th anniversary.
SAFE CROSSING
Looking ready for a workout, Reese Witherspoon looks both ways before crossing the street in Brentwood, Calif., on Wednesday, where she reportedly attended a local Pilates class.