Ciara Brings Her Boys to the Billboard Music Awards, Plus Cardi B, Rami & Lucy and More

Cute Dates
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Pop Powerhouses
Kevin Mazur/Getty
Hip-Hop Royalty
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Comedy Creators
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
Be Careful
Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock
Gingham Gal
Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic
Glitter Goals
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Molding Minds
Jamie McCarthy/Getty
Comedy Convos
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
'Back' at It
Roy Rochlin/Getty
Taking a Stand
Paul Morigi/Getty
What's the Story?
Nicholas Hunt/Getty
Youthful Yellow
Sara Jaye Weiss/REX/Shutterstock
Sweet Moment
Michael Simon/startraks
Party People
Mike Coppola/Getty
Radio Waves
Steven Ferdman/Getty
Triumphant Trailblazer
Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty
Musical Muses
Chad Krauss
Gala Glam
Jillian Sollazzo/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Book Smarts
BFA
Time to Play
Michael Simon/startraks
Something's Cooking
Erik Voake/Getty
Angel Eyes
Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
Prints-ess Perry
Splash News Online
Hands-on
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Denim Days
Splash News Online
TV Team
Monica Schipper/Getty
Elle-o!
Jackson Lee/GC Images
Lady Who Launches
Cindy Ord/Getty
Brotherly Love
Christopher Polk/Rex/Shutterstock
Fun with Philanthropy
Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty
Rising 'Phoenix'
Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty
Darling Duo
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Smooth Sailing
Splash News Online
Red Hot Carpet
Steven Ferdman/Getty
Back in Time
Shutterstock
Film Fest Fab
Nicholas Hunt/Getty
Chit Chat
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Shoot Your Shot
Marion Curtis/StarPix for LionsGate/REX/Shutterstock
'Super' Chic
Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock
Veggie Tales
Chynna/Broccoli City Photography
The Stories Behind It All
Dia Dipasupil/Getty
Scary Surprise
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Music Matters
Alexander Tamargo/Getty
Triple Threat
Todd Williamson/January Images/REX/Shutterstock
Morning Caffeine
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Ready to Shop
Stefanie Keenan/Getty
'United' Front
William Volcov/REX/Shutterstock
Radiant in Red
Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock
Are You Entertained?
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty
On the Dot
Stefanie Keenan/Getty
Maybe It's ...
Dave Benett/Getty
Laugh In
Michael Kovac/Getty
Boxing Day
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
All Dressed Up
Santiago Felipe/Getty
Cozy Couple
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Fashionable Night Out
Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock
Lovely Lupita
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty
Shop Hopping
MEGA
Get Into the Groove
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
Sky's the Limit
Eugene Gologursky/Getty
Hip-Hop Legend
Steven Ferdman/Getty
Back in The Six
Vaughn Ridley/Getty
Wild Night
Jamie McCarthy/Getty
Supper Club
Lexie Moreland/WWD/Shutterstock
Gang's All Here
MediaPunch
Floral Friends
Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock
Superstar Coming Through
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Suited for Summer
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
New Music Monday
Terence Patrick/CBS
Broadway Revival
Bruce Glikas/WireImage
Star Spotlight
Walter McBride/Getty
Tech Talk
Kelly Sullivan/Getty
See Ya!
REX/Shutterstock
Photo Finish
Santiago Felipe/Getty
Dog Days
Keith Castillo/Crown Media
No Rain in Spain
Pablo Cuadra/Getty
Going Global
Michael Kovac/Getty
Perfect Pair
The Image Direct
Backstage Pass
David Becker/Getty
Lily in London
Dave Benett/WireImage
Just for Kicks
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Tee Time
Michael Simon/Startraks
She Means 'Business'
Amy Sussman/Getty
Country Couple
Frazer Harrison/Getty
'Old Town' Roadies
Frazer Harrison/Getty
Neon Night
Cassidy Sparrow/Getty
Not Just a Toy
David Roark/Disney Parks via Getty
Super Supporter
George Pimentel/Getty
City Cruising
Splash News Online
Snoop's Stage
Craig Barritt/Getty
Say Cheese!
William Volcov/Shutterstock
For the Children
Angela Kohler
Fashion Phenoms
Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Spread the Love
Mat Hayward/Getty
Final Season
Nicholas Hunt/Getty
Weekend Vibes
Disney Channel/Image Group LA
California Cool
Justin Gill Photo
American Mockumentary
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Jumping for Joy
Michael Simon/Startraks
1 of 101
Advertisement