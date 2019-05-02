Ciara Brings Her Boys to the Billboard Music Awards, Plus Cardi B, Rami & Lucy and More

Kate Hogan,
Sophie Dodd
and Diane J. Cho
May 02, 2019 06:00 AM
<p>Ciara cozies up to husband Russell Wilson and son Future Zahir ahead of her performance at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday in Las Vegas.</p>
Cute Dates

Ciara cozies up to husband Russell Wilson and son Future Zahir ahead of her performance at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
<p>Halsey and Taylor Swift pose together ahead of their performances at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Wednesday in Las Vegas.</p>
Pop Powerhouses

Halsey and Taylor Swift pose together ahead of their performances at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>Offset and Cardi B put on a show on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Wednesday in Las Vegas.</p>
Hip-Hop Royalty

Offset and Cardi B put on a show on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
<p><em>Tuca &amp; Bertie</em>&nbsp;co-executive producers Ali Wong and Tiffany Haddish share a look at the afterparty for the animated Netflix series after its Tribeca Film Festival Premiere on Wednesday at American Cut Tribeca in N.Y.C.</p>
Comedy Creators

Tuca & Bertie co-executive producers Ali Wong and Tiffany Haddish share a look at the afterparty for the animated Netflix series after its Tribeca Film Festival Premiere on Wednesday at American Cut Tribeca in N.Y.C.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
<p>Costars Michael Ealy, Meagan Good and Dennis Quaid reunite at <em>The Intruder</em> film premiere at ArcLight Cinemas in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
Be Careful

Costars Michael Ealy, Meagan Good and Dennis Quaid reunite at The Intruder film premiere at ArcLight Cinemas in L.A. on Wednesday.

Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Diane Keaton shows off her signature black-and-white style at the premiere of STX&rsquo;s&nbsp;<em>Poms</em>&nbsp;at Regal LA Live on Wednesday in Los Angeles.</p>
Gingham Gal

Diane Keaton shows off her signature black-and-white style at the premiere of STX’s Poms at Regal LA Live on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic
<p>Emilia Clarke sparkles in a purple sequin top as she arrives at&nbsp;<em>Jimmy Kimmel Live!&nbsp;</em>to discuss the most recent episode of&nbsp;<em>Game of Thrones </em>on Wednesday in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
Glitter Goals

Emilia Clarke sparkles in a purple sequin top as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss the most recent episode of Game of Thrones on Wednesday in Los Angeles. 

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Honoree Goldie Hawn and presenter Katie Couric are all smiles at the Child Mind Institute&rsquo;s 2019 Change Maker Awards at Carnegie Hall on Wednesday in New York City.</p>
Molding Minds

Honoree Goldie Hawn and presenter Katie Couric are all smiles at the Child Mind Institute’s 2019 Change Maker Awards at Carnegie Hall on Wednesday in New York City.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty
<p>Showtime&rsquo;s <em>Kidding</em> star Jim Carrey and director Michel Gondry discuss their series during the show&rsquo;s L.A. screening on Wednesday.</p>
Comedy Convos

Showtime’s Kidding star Jim Carrey and director Michel Gondry discuss their series during the show’s L.A. screening on Wednesday.

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Suki Waterhouse wears a chic open-back dress at a screening of&nbsp;<em>Charlie Says</em>&nbsp;during the Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
'Back' at It

Suki Waterhouse wears a chic open-back dress at a screening of Charlie Says during the Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

Roy Rochlin/Getty
<p>Ben Stiller, a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Refugee Agency, testifies at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee Hearing on the Syrian War&rsquo;s humanitarian impact on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.&nbsp;</p>
Taking a Stand

Ben Stiller, a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Refugee Agency, testifies at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee Hearing on the Syrian War’s humanitarian impact on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. 

Paul Morigi/Getty
<p>Co-panelists Rashida Jones and Hasan Minhaj pose together at the Tribeca Talks &ndash; Storytellers event during the Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
What's the Story?

Co-panelists Rashida Jones and Hasan Minhaj pose together at the Tribeca Talks – Storytellers event during the Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty
<p>Camilla Belle attends the Cindy Eckert and Veuve Clicquot Right to Desire Luncheon in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
Youthful Yellow

Camilla Belle attends the Cindy Eckert and Veuve Clicquot Right to Desire Luncheon in L.A. on Wednesday.

Sara Jaye Weiss/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Viola Davis smiles at the premiere of Merck&rsquo;s type 2 diabetes documentary, <i>A Touch of Sugar, </i>during the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.</p>
Sweet Moment

Viola Davis smiles at the premiere of Merck’s type 2 diabetes documentary, A Touch of Sugar, during the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

Michael Simon/startraks
<p>Actress Danielle Macdonald and Vera Farmiga attend the Tribeca Film Festival afterparty for <em>Skin,</em> hosted by AT&amp;T/DTV and A24, at TAO Downtown on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Party People

Actress Danielle Macdonald and Vera Farmiga attend the Tribeca Film Festival afterparty for Skin, hosted by AT&T/DTV and A24, at TAO Downtown on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Mike Coppola/Getty
<p>Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph stop by SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Radio Waves

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph stop by SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Steven Ferdman/Getty
<p>Gerard Butler and John Flanagan pose with the star of <em>Maiden,</em> Tracy Edwards, at the documentary&rsquo;s Tribeca Film Festival premiere afterparty at The Water Club on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Triumphant Trailblazer

Gerard Butler and John Flanagan pose with the star of Maiden, Tracy Edwards, at the documentary’s Tribeca Film Festival premiere afterparty at The Water Club on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty
<p>Chasten Buttigieg, Indiana theater teacher and husband of presidential candidate Mayor Pete, poses with <em>The Prom</em> Broadway musical stars Isabelle McCalla and Caitlin Kinnunen.</p>
Musical Muses

Chasten Buttigieg, Indiana theater teacher and husband of presidential candidate Mayor Pete, poses with The Prom Broadway musical stars Isabelle McCalla and Caitlin Kinnunen.

Chad Krauss
<p>Amber Heard wears a lace black dress and rocks a bold red lip to the Planned Parenthood Spring Gala on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Gala Glam

Amber Heard wears a lace black dress and rocks a bold red lip to the Planned Parenthood Spring Gala on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Jillian Sollazzo/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Parents Chelsea Clinton, Alice + Olivia designer Stacey Bendet, Lauren Bush Lauren and David Lauren attend the launch of Esther Wojcicki&rsquo;s new book, <em>How To Raise Successful People</em>, hosted by Bendet in N.Y.C.</p>
Book Smarts

Parents Chelsea Clinton, Alice + Olivia designer Stacey Bendet, Lauren Bush Lauren and David Lauren attend the launch of Esther Wojcicki’s new book, How To Raise Successful People, hosted by Bendet in N.Y.C.

BFA
<p>Whitney Port hangs out with son Sonny at the Amazon Handmade event at Lombardi House in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
Time to Play

Whitney Port hangs out with son Sonny at the Amazon Handmade event at Lombardi House in Los Angeles. 

Michael Simon/startraks
<p><em>Queer Eye</em>&#8216;s Antoni Porowski and Boursin host the Farm Fresh Fete Entertaining Evening at a Private Residence in Burbank, California.</p>
Something's Cooking

Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski and Boursin host the Farm Fresh Fete Entertaining Evening at a Private Residence in Burbank, California.

Erik Voake/Getty
<p>The cast of&nbsp;<em>Charlie&#8217;s Angels &mdash;&nbsp;</em>Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu, Demi Moore and Cameron Diaz &mdash; reunite on Wednesday in Hollywood as Liu receives her star on the Walk of Fame.</p>
Angel Eyes

The cast of Charlie’s Angels — Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu, Demi Moore and Cameron Diaz — reunite on Wednesday in Hollywood as Liu receives her star on the Walk of Fame.

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
<p>Katy Perry thinks spring on Wednesday while out shopping in London.</p>
Prints-ess Perry

Katy Perry thinks spring on Wednesday while out shopping in London.

Splash News Online
<p>The cast of <em>The Big Bang Theory &ndash; </em>Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch &mdash; participates in a handprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday.</p>
Hands-on

The cast of The Big Bang Theory – Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch — participates in a handprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
<p>Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton keep close on Wednesday during a stroll around N.Y.C.</p>
Denim Days

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton keep close on Wednesday during a stroll around N.Y.C.

Splash News Online
<p>Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, Zo&euml; Kravitz, George Clooney and Kyle Chandler pose for a photo during the Hulu 2019 Presentation at Hulu Theater at MSG in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
TV Team

Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz, George Clooney and Kyle Chandler pose for a photo during the Hulu 2019 Presentation at Hulu Theater at MSG in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Monica Schipper/Getty
<p>Also at the Hulu presentation: Elle Fanning, who steps out in a black-and-white ensemble.&nbsp;</p>
Elle-o!

Also at the Hulu presentation: Elle Fanning, who steps out in a black-and-white ensemble. 

Jackson Lee/GC Images
<p>Co-founder Karolina Kurkova attends the Gryph &amp; IvyRose Launch Event at Pinto Garden in New York City on Wednesday.</p>
Lady Who Launches

Co-founder Karolina Kurkova attends the Gryph & IvyRose Launch Event at Pinto Garden in New York City on Wednesday.

Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>The Jonas Brothers &mdash; Nick, Joe and Kevin &mdash; get together to announce <a href="https://twitter.com/jonasbrothers/status/1123589629645475840">their 40-city Happiness Begins tour</a>, presented by American Airlines and Mastercard.&nbsp;</p>
Brotherly Love

The Jonas Brothers — Nick, Joe and Kevin — get together to announce their 40-city Happiness Begins tour, presented by American Airlines and Mastercard. 

Christopher Polk/Rex/Shutterstock
<p>Kate Middleton shares a laugh with Amy Herring at the official opening of the new Centre of Excellence at the Anna Freud Centre on Wednesday in London.</p>
Fun with Philanthropy

Kate Middleton shares a laugh with Amy Herring at the official opening of the new Centre of Excellence at the Anna Freud Centre on Wednesday in London.

Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty
<p>Rita Ora performs on stage at Fabrique Club during her Phoenix World Tour on Tuesday in Milan, Italy.</p>
Rising 'Phoenix'

Rita Ora performs on stage at Fabrique Club during her Phoenix World Tour on Tuesday in Milan, Italy.

Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty
<p>Chrissy Teigen and pal Antoni Porowski pose together at the 36th annual City Harvest Gala&rsquo;s Electric Rock event on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Darling Duo

Chrissy Teigen and pal Antoni Porowski pose together at the 36th annual City Harvest Gala’s Electric Rock event on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
<p>Daniel Craig soaks up some sunshine while filming the new <em>Bond 25</em> movie on a boat in Jamaica on Tuesday.</p>
Smooth Sailing

Daniel Craig soaks up some sunshine while filming the new Bond 25 movie on a boat in Jamaica on Tuesday.

Splash News Online
<p>Costars Noah Emmerich and Julianna Margulies attend Tribeca TV: <em>The Hot Zone</em> during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theater on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Red Hot Carpet

Costars Noah Emmerich and Julianna Margulies attend Tribeca TV: The Hot Zone during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theater on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Steven Ferdman/Getty
<p>Winona Ryder is seen in character while filming HBO&rsquo;s upcoming miniseries, <em>The Plot Against America</em>, on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Back in Time

Winona Ryder is seen in character while filming HBO’s upcoming miniseries, The Plot Against America, on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Shutterstock
<p>Tracy Pollan and hubby Michael J. Fox attend Tribeca Talks: Storytellers during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Film Fest Fab

Tracy Pollan and hubby Michael J. Fox attend Tribeca Talks: Storytellers during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty
<p>Tiffani Thiessen leaves Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Tuesday after being a special guest on AOL&rsquo;s Build Series.</p>
Chit Chat

Tiffani Thiessen leaves Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Tuesday after being a special guest on AOL’s Build Series.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
<p>Charlize Theron smiles beside <em>Long Shot</em> costar Seth Rogen at the film&rsquo;s premiere afterparty at The Bowery Hotel in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
Shoot Your Shot

Charlize Theron smiles beside Long Shot costar Seth Rogen at the film’s premiere afterparty at The Bowery Hotel in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. 

Marion Curtis/StarPix for LionsGate/REX/Shutterstock
<p><em>Captain Marvel</em> star Brie Larson rocks an open blazer and matching pants at the MLH Sigil Fragrance Launch Party on Tuesday in L.A.</p>
'Super' Chic

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson rocks an open blazer and matching pants at the MLH Sigil Fragrance Launch Party on Tuesday in L.A.

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock
<p>Childish Gambino, a.k.a. Donald Glover, performs at the Broccoli City Festival on Saturday in Baltimore, Maryland.</p>
Veggie Tales

Childish Gambino, a.k.a. Donald Glover, performs at the Broccoli City Festival on Saturday in Baltimore, Maryland.

Chynna/Broccoli City Photography
<p>The featured guests of Tribeca Talks: Storytellers, Boots Riley and Questlove, hit the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival carpet at Spring Studios on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
The Stories Behind It All

The featured guests of Tribeca Talks: Storytellers, Boots Riley and Questlove, hit the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival carpet at Spring Studios on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty
<p>Blake Shelton cracks up as Julie Bowen attempts to scare him by jumping out of a side table during Wednesday&rsquo;s episode of <em>The Ellen DeGeneres Show</em> in L.A.</p>
Scary Surprise

Blake Shelton cracks up as Julie Bowen attempts to scare him by jumping out of a side table during Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
<p>The Who&rsquo;s Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey share their insights during the SiriusXM Town Hall at the G Star School of the Arts on Tuesday in Palm Springs, Florida.</p>
Music Matters

The Who’s Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey share their insights during the SiriusXM Town Hall at the G Star School of the Arts on Tuesday in Palm Springs, Florida.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty
<p><em>Fleabag</em> creator, writer and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge discusses the series at an Amazon Prime Video For Your Consideration Event in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
Triple Threat

Fleabag creator, writer and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge discusses the series at an Amazon Prime Video For Your Consideration Event in L.A. on Tuesday.

Todd Williamson/January Images/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Emma Roberts steps out in L.A. with an iced coffee in hand on Tuesday.</p>
Morning Caffeine

Emma Roberts steps out in L.A. with an iced coffee in hand on Tuesday.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
<p>Awkwafina and Cobie Smulders wear bold, beautiful prints to the Veronica Beard Pacific Palisades store opening party on Tuesday in Pacific Palisades, California.</p>
Ready to Shop

Awkwafina and Cobie Smulders wear bold, beautiful prints to the Veronica Beard Pacific Palisades store opening party on Tuesday in Pacific Palisades, California.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty
<p>Ashanti speaks at the announcement of the Play It Out Festival, which aims to combat plastic pollution, at the United Nations headquarters in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
'United' Front

Ashanti speaks at the announcement of the Play It Out Festival, which aims to combat plastic pollution, at the United Nations headquarters in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

William Volcov/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Alice Eve looks stunning in an all-red ensemble at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House 90th anniversary party in London on Tuesday.</p>
Radiant in Red

Alice Eve looks stunning in an all-red ensemble at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House 90th anniversary party in London on Tuesday.

Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Alicia Keys and Oprah Winfrey laugh as they attend <em>The Hollywood Reporter</em>&#8216;s Empowerment in Entertainment Event 2019 at Milk Studios on Tuesday in L.A.</p>
Are You Entertained?

Alicia Keys and Oprah Winfrey laugh as they attend The Hollywood Reporter‘s Empowerment in Entertainment Event 2019 at Milk Studios on Tuesday in L.A.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty
<p>Also at the event, Selena Gomez, who poses for photos before heading inside.</p>
On the Dot

Also at the event, Selena Gomez, who poses for photos before heading inside.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty
<p>Melanie C and host Jourdan Dunn celebrate Maybelline mascara at a Tuesday night party in London.</p>
Maybe It's ...

Melanie C and host Jourdan Dunn celebrate Maybelline mascara at a Tuesday night party in London.

Dave Benett/Getty
<p>James Corden cracks a smile during the annual Milken Institute Global Conference at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday.</p>
Laugh In

James Corden cracks a smile during the annual Milken Institute Global Conference at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday.

Michael Kovac/Getty
<p>Jennifer Garner steps out in L.A. on Tuesday with boxing gloves in hand.</p>
Boxing Day

Jennifer Garner steps out in L.A. on Tuesday with boxing gloves in hand.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini visit SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
All Dressed Up

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini visit SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Santiago Felipe/Getty
<p>Tilda Swinton and boyfriend Sandro Kopp step out in N.Y.C.&#8217;s SoHo neighborhood on Tuesday.</p>
Cozy Couple

Tilda Swinton and boyfriend Sandro Kopp step out in N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Tuesday.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
<p>Cash Warren and Jessica Alba sit front row at the&nbsp;Christian Dior Couture Cruise Collection presentation in Marrakesh, Morocco.</p>
Fashionable Night Out

Cash Warren and Jessica Alba sit front row at the Christian Dior Couture Cruise Collection presentation in Marrakesh, Morocco.

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock
<p>Meanwhile, Lupita Nyong&#8217;o brings the drama on Monday at the Christian Dior Couture Cruise Collection presentation in Marrakesh, Morocco.</p>
Lovely Lupita

Meanwhile, Lupita Nyong’o brings the drama on Monday at the Christian Dior Couture Cruise Collection presentation in Marrakesh, Morocco.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty
<p>Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek head out to hit the shops around N.Y.C.&rsquo;s SoHo neighborhood on Monday.</p>
Shop Hopping

Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek head out to hit the shops around N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Monday.

MEGA
<p>Host Jimmy Fallon and Noah Centineo show off their best moves on <em>The Tonight Show</em> during Dance Battle: High School Edition on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
Get Into the Groove

Host Jimmy Fallon and Noah Centineo show off their best moves on The Tonight Show during Dance Battle: High School Edition on Monday in N.Y.C.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
<p>Host Gina Rodriguez discusses career opportunities for women with Ford Motor Company&rsquo;s CMO and Lincoln Group vice president Joy Falotico at the debut of Ford&rsquo;s&nbsp;<em>Breaking the Glass Ceiling</em>&nbsp;short film on Monday at NYU&#8217;s Skirball Center in N.Y.C.</p>
Sky's the Limit

Host Gina Rodriguez discusses career opportunities for women with Ford Motor Company’s CMO and Lincoln Group vice president Joy Falotico at the debut of Ford’s Breaking the Glass Ceiling short film on Monday at NYU’s Skirball Center in N.Y.C.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty
<p>RZA makes the Wu-Tang symbol at the&nbsp;<em>Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men&nbsp;</em>For Your Consideration Event on Monday at The Times Center in N.Y.C.</p>
Hip-Hop Legend

RZA makes the Wu-Tang symbol at the Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men For Your Consideration Event on Monday at The Times Center in N.Y.C.

Steven Ferdman/Getty
<p>Drake supports the Toronto Raptors from his courtside seats as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday in his hometown of Toronto.</p>
Back in The Six

Drake supports the Toronto Raptors from his courtside seats as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday in his hometown of Toronto.

Vaughn Ridley/Getty
<p><em>Wildlife</em>&nbsp;director Paul Dano poses with his partner and co-writer Zoe Kazan and the film&rsquo;s lead Jake Gyllenhaal at the Film Society of Lincoln Center&rsquo;s 50th&nbsp;Anniversary Gala on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
Wild Night

Wildlife director Paul Dano poses with his partner and co-writer Zoe Kazan and the film’s lead Jake Gyllenhaal at the Film Society of Lincoln Center’s 50th Anniversary Gala on Monday in N.Y.C.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty
<p>Katie Holmes flashes a smile at the 14th&nbsp;Annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner hosted by Chanel on Monday at Balthazar in N.Y.C.</p>
Supper Club

Katie Holmes flashes a smile at the 14th Annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner hosted by Chanel on Monday at Balthazar in N.Y.C.

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Shutterstock
<p>K-Pop group NCT 127 members Taeyong, Taeil, Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark, Haechan, Johnny and Doyoung stop by radio station Hits 97.3 Live on Monday in Hollywood, Florida.</p>
Gang's All Here

K-Pop group NCT 127 members Taeyong, Taeil, Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark, Haechan, Johnny and Doyoung stop by radio station Hits 97.3 Live on Monday in Hollywood, Florida.

MediaPunch
<p>Michelle Monaghan and pal Busy Philipps are ready for spring in long floral frocks at the Net-a-Porter Doen Dinner at Gjelina on Monday in L.A.</p>
Floral Friends

Michelle Monaghan and pal Busy Philipps are ready for spring in long floral frocks at the Net-a-Porter Doen Dinner at Gjelina on Monday in L.A.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock
<p>Zac Efron gets the star treatment from super fan Megan Hatch on Tuesday&rsquo;s<em> Ellen DeGeneres Show</em> taping in Burbank, California.</p>
Superstar Coming Through

Zac Efron gets the star treatment from super fan Megan Hatch on Tuesday’s Ellen DeGeneres Show taping in Burbank, California.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
<p>KJ Apa is all smiles at the premiere of&nbsp;<em>The Last Summer</em>&nbsp;at TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday in L.A.&nbsp;</p>
Suited for Summer

KJ Apa is all smiles at the premiere of The Last Summer at TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday in L.A. 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
<p>Avril Lavigne performs her latest song &ldquo;I Fell in Love with the Devil&rdquo; on <em>The Late Late Show with James Corden</em> on Monday in L.A.</p>
New Music Monday

Avril Lavigne performs her latest song “I Fell in Love with the Devil” on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday in L.A.

Terence Patrick/CBS
<p>Henry Winkler, Anne Heche and Alec Baldwin pose at the afterparty for their Roundabout Theatre Company benefit performance of <em>Twentieth Century</em> at Patrick&rsquo;s Restaurant &amp; Oyster Bar Times Square on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
Broadway Revival

Henry Winkler, Anne Heche and Alec Baldwin pose at the afterparty for their Roundabout Theatre Company benefit performance of Twentieth Century at Patrick’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar Times Square on Monday in N.Y.C.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage
<p>Honoree Rita Moreno attends The Actors Fund Gala at the Marriott Marquis on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
Star Spotlight

Honoree Rita Moreno attends The Actors Fund Gala at the Marriott Marquis on Monday in N.Y.C.

Walter McBride/Getty
<p>Laura Dern speaks to participants at Booking.com&#8217;s inaugural Women in Tech Code-A-Thon on Monday in San Francisco.</p>
Tech Talk

Laura Dern speaks to participants at Booking.com’s inaugural Women in Tech Code-A-Thon on Monday in San Francisco.

Kelly Sullivan/Getty
<p>Sutton Foster rides away on a scooter while on the set of <em>Younger</em> in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
See Ya!

Sutton Foster rides away on a scooter while on the set of Younger in N.Y.C. on Monday.

REX/Shutterstock
<p>Debra Messing and transgender rights activist Gavin Grimm snap a selfie at the 2019 DoSomething Gala in New York City on Monday.</p>
Photo Finish

Debra Messing and transgender rights activist Gavin Grimm snap a selfie at the 2019 DoSomething Gala in New York City on Monday.

Santiago Felipe/Getty
<p>Hallmark Channel celebrates Happy the Dog&rsquo;s 5th Adopt-A-Versary on National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day on Tuesday with <em>Home &amp; Family</em> pals Debbie Matenopoulos, Cameron Mathison and Larissa Wohl.</p>
Dog Days

Hallmark Channel celebrates Happy the Dog’s 5th Adopt-A-Versary on National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day on Tuesday with Home & Family pals Debbie Matenopoulos, Cameron Mathison and Larissa Wohl.

Keith Castillo/Crown Media
<p>David Beckham presents the Tudor New Collection at Hotel VP Plaza Espa&ntilde;a Design on Monday in Madrid, Spain.</p>
No Rain in Spain

David Beckham presents the Tudor New Collection at Hotel VP Plaza España Design on Monday in Madrid, Spain.

Pablo Cuadra/Getty
<p>Jason Bateman and Laura Linney participate in a panel discussion during the annual Milken Institute Global Conference at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday.</p>
Going Global

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney participate in a panel discussion during the annual Milken Institute Global Conference at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday.

Michael Kovac/Getty
<p>Jennifer Lawrence and fianc&eacute; Cooke Maroney run errands hand-in-hand in New York City on Monday.</p>
Perfect Pair

Jennifer Lawrence and fiancé Cooke Maroney run errands hand-in-hand in New York City on Monday.

The Image Direct
<p>Khalid brings the peace to the SiriusXM Hits 1 broadcast backstage at the <em>Billboard</em> Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Monday.</p>
Backstage Pass

Khalid brings the peace to the SiriusXM Hits 1 broadcast backstage at the Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Monday.

David Becker/Getty
<p>Lily Collins attends the U.K. premiere of <em>Tolkien</em> at The Curzon Mayfair in London on Monday.</p>
Lily in London

Lily Collins attends the U.K. premiere of Tolkien at The Curzon Mayfair in London on Monday.

Dave Benett/WireImage
<p>Sarah Silverman has some fun for the cameras on Monday in New York City.</p>
Just for Kicks

Sarah Silverman has some fun for the cameras on Monday in New York City.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
<p>Justin Timberlake hits the green over the weekend during the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at the Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Missouri.</p>
Tee Time

Justin Timberlake hits the green over the weekend during the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at the Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Missouri.

Michael Simon/Startraks
<p>Serena Williams addresses the crowd at the&nbsp;Business of Fashion&nbsp;West Summit on Friday in Century City, California.&nbsp;</p>
She Means 'Business'

Serena Williams addresses the crowd at the Business of Fashion West Summit on Friday in Century City, California. 

Amy Sussman/Getty
<p>Tom Hanks and wife/performer Rita Wilson show off their country style at Stagecoach Festival on Saturday in Indio, California.</p>
Country Couple

Tom Hanks and wife/performer Rita Wilson show off their country style at Stagecoach Festival on Saturday in Indio, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty
<p>Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X pose backstage during the 2019 Stagecoach Festival on Sunday in Indio, California.</p>
'Old Town' Roadies

Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X pose backstage during the 2019 Stagecoach Festival on Sunday in Indio, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty
<p><em>The Bachelor</em>&rsquo;s Colton Underwood and girlfriend Cassie Randolph get cozy at The Neon Carnival with <em>POK&Eacute;MON Detective Pikachu</em> and The LG Mobile Experience on Saturday in Thermal, California.</p>
Neon Night

The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood and girlfriend Cassie Randolph get cozy at The Neon Carnival with POKÉMON Detective Pikachu and The LG Mobile Experience on Saturday in Thermal, California.

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty
<p>Gaten Matarazzo hangs out with a toy soldier at Walt Disney World&rsquo;s new Toy Story Land on Friday in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.</p>
Not Just a Toy

Gaten Matarazzo hangs out with a toy soldier at Walt Disney World’s new Toy Story Land on Friday in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

David Roark/Disney Parks via Getty
<p>Honoree Sandra Oh cheers after a performance at the 2019 Governor General&rsquo;s Performing Arts Awards on Saturday in Ottawa, Canada.</p>
Super Supporter

Honoree Sandra Oh cheers after a performance at the 2019 Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards on Saturday in Ottawa, Canada.

George Pimentel/Getty
<p>Gerard Butler rides his bike through N.Y.C. on Saturday.</p>
City Cruising

Gerard Butler rides his bike through N.Y.C. on Saturday.

Splash News Online
<p>Snoop Dogg gets into the groove during his performance at Something in the Water on Saturday in Virginia Beach.</p>
Snoop's Stage

Snoop Dogg gets into the groove during his performance at Something in the Water on Saturday in Virginia Beach.

Craig Barritt/Getty
<p>Margot Robbie takes a selfie with a fan at the <em>Dreamland</em> premiere during the Tribeca Film Festival on Sunday in N.Y.C.</p>
Say Cheese!

Margot Robbie takes a selfie with a fan at the Dreamland premiere during the Tribeca Film Festival on Sunday in N.Y.C.

William Volcov/Shutterstock
<p>Jamie-Lynn Sigler is one of several celebs to come out on Friday night for a private dinner at Henry Winkler&#8217;s Los Angeles home to raise funds and awareness for This Is About Humanity, raising funds for families and children affected by the humanitarian crisis.</p>
For the Children

Jamie-Lynn Sigler is one of several celebs to come out on Friday night for a private dinner at Henry Winkler’s Los Angeles home to raise funds and awareness for This Is About Humanity, raising funds for families and children affected by the humanitarian crisis.

Angela Kohler
<p>Adam Lambert and Fergie attend the Libertine fall/winter 2019 show at The Ebell in L.A. on Friday.</p>
Fashion Phenoms

Adam Lambert and Fergie attend the Libertine fall/winter 2019 show at The Ebell in L.A. on Friday.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Lizzo performs in front of a sold-out crowd at Showbox SoDo in Seattle during her Cuz I Love You Too tour on Sunday.</p>
Spread the Love

Lizzo performs in front of a sold-out crowd at Showbox SoDo in Seattle during her Cuz I Love You Too tour on Sunday.

Mat Hayward/Getty
<p>Christian Slater hits the stage for Tribeca Talks: A Farewell to <em>Mr. Robot</em> during the Tribeca Film Festival at Spring Studio on Sunday in N.Y.C.</p>
Final Season

Christian Slater hits the stage for Tribeca Talks: A Farewell to Mr. Robot during the Tribeca Film Festival at Spring Studio on Sunday in N.Y.C.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty
<p>Raven-Symon&eacute; gets ready for some fun on Saturday at the Disney Channel Fan Fest at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California.</p>
Weekend Vibes

Raven-Symoné gets ready for some fun on Saturday at the Disney Channel Fan Fest at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California.

Disney Channel/Image Group LA
<p>Jennie Kwan and Kelly Packard of&nbsp;<em>California Dreams</em> hang with singer Ali Navarro during a <em>California Dreams</em> reunion concert at the Saved by the Max restaurant in Los Angeles over the weekend.&nbsp;</p>
California Cool

Jennie Kwan and Kelly Packard of California Dreams hang with singer Ali Navarro during a California Dreams reunion concert at the Saved by the Max restaurant in Los Angeles over the weekend. 

Justin Gill Photo
<p>The stars of <em>This Is Spinal Tap</em> &mdash; Christopher Guest, Harry Shearer, Michael McKean and Rob Reiner &mdash; attend the film&rsquo;s 35th anniversary screening at the Tribeca Film Festival in N.Y.C. on Saturday.</p>
American Mockumentary

The stars of This Is Spinal Tap — Christopher Guest, Harry Shearer, Michael McKean and Rob Reiner — attend the film’s 35th anniversary screening at the Tribeca Film Festival in N.Y.C. on Saturday.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
<p>Bella Thorne bounces on a trampoline during Day 2 of the #AeroBeachHouse by A&eacute;ropostale in celebration of the brand&rsquo;s new eco-friendly collection with Repreve in Malibu on Saturday.</p>
Jumping for Joy

Bella Thorne bounces on a trampoline during Day 2 of the #AeroBeachHouse by Aéropostale in celebration of the brand’s new eco-friendly collection with Repreve in Malibu on Saturday.

Michael Simon/Startraks
