Harry Styles Gives N.Y.C. Two Thumbs Up, Plus Lizzo, Maisie Williams, Hailey Bieber and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff May 19, 2022 06:00 AM

1 of 97

Two Thumbs Up

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash news online

Harry Styles performs on Today in N.Y.C. wearing a neon green, brown and black striped jumpsuit on May 19. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 97

Feelin' Good as Hell

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Lizzo shows off her smile while speaking onstage during the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2022 in N.Y.C. on May 18. 

3 of 97

Rocking the Carpet

Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup

Maisie Williams rocks an edgy red carpet look at the premiere of FX's Pistol in L.A. on May 18. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 97

Curb Appeal

Credit: MEGA

Hailey Bieber takes a stroll in L.A. on May 18.  

Advertisement

5 of 97

Phone a Friend

Credit: INSTARimages.com

Lana Del Rey wears denim on denim as she runs errands in L.A. on May 18. 

6 of 97

Here's The Thing

Credit: Instarimages.com

Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer and Renée Zellweger attend the L.A. FYC Event for The Thing About Pam on May 18 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 97

Lots of Leather

Credit: MEGA

Kim Kardashian wears a Balenciaga motorcycle jacket as she heads out for an evening in L.A. on May 16. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 97

Conversations with Friends

Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty

Alison Oliver and Joe Alwyn of Conversations with Friends pose with pal Phoebe Bridgers at the ELLE Hollywood Rising event in L.A. on May 18. 

Advertisement

9 of 97

Opposites Attract

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Sofia Carson and Dove Cameron attend the Cameron Boyce Foundation's 'Cam for a Cause' Inaugural Gala in L.A. on May 18.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 97

Famous Friends

Credit: Warner Bros.

Michelle Obama and Ellen DeGeneres hang out in L.A. while filming The Ellen DeGeneres Show on May 18. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 97

To the Rescue

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

John Mulaney, Akiva Schaffer and Andy Samberg pose with Chip and Dale at the Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers premiere on May 18 in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 97

Getting into Character

Credit: The image direct

Tom Holland gets into character as he films The Crowded Room in N.Y.C. on May 18. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 97

Here's Harry!

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Harry Styles gets ready to spill — and sing — while visiting The Howard Stern Show at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on May 18.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 97

Ciao, Bella!

Credit: Backgrid

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko take in the sights of Venice, Italy, on May 18.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 97

Speaker of the House

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Taylor Swift gives the commencement address to NYU grads on May 18 at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 97

New Look

Matthew Rhys films scenes for Perry Mason in Los Angeles on May 17.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 97

Rest & Relaxation

Credit: The Image Direct

Shawn Mendes takes five on a park bench in Toronto on May 18.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 97

Happy to Be Here

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Julia Roberts films Leave the World Behind in New York's Sunken Meadow State Park on May 17. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 97

Looking Fierce

Credit: The IMage Direct

Amy Schumer gets glam on May 17 while out in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 97

Happy Faces

Credit: Vasquez-Max Lopes/Backgrid

Joe Jonas and pregnant Sophie Turner grab lunch in Beverly Hills on May 17.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 97

Walk the Walk

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

As she prepares to kick off her own daytime talk show, Jennifer Hudson speaks onstage during the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2022 show at MSG Studios in N.Y.C. on May 18.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 97

Color Blocking

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

John Cena and Mindy Kaling pair up at the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2022 in New York City on May 18.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 97

Trouble Maker

Credit: Brian Stukes/Getty

Common speaks onstage as a Good Trouble Talk participant during the 2022 John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation Inaugural Gala at the Hamilton Hotel in Washington, D.C., on May 17.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 97

Flower Child

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Hilary Duff arrives to her New York City hotel on May 17 following the ABC Disney Upfront. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 97

Seeing Stars

Credit: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty

Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly smile for the cameras on May 17 at the Top Gun: Maverick photo call at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 97

Cannes Do

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Édgar Ramírez heads to a Cannes Film Festival jury photo call as the fest gets underway in France on May 18.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 97

Starry Night

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Jury member Rebecca Hall hits the stage during the opening ceremony for the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in France on May 17.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 97

Back Atcha

Credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty

Eva Longoria heads up the iconic steps at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 17.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 97

Hot Seat

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Jenna Dewan attends the DSW x Jenna Dewan Collection dinner in Los Angeles on May 17.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 97

Dinner à Deux

Credit: Courtesy Gregory Lentz

Following his show in Paris, Chris Rock grabs dinner at the historic Laperouse Restaurant with restaurant impresario Gregory Lentz. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 97

Three of a Kind

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Today's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager attend The Hollywood Reporter Most Powerful People in Media Presented by A&E at The Pool in N.Y.C. on May 17.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 97

Fine Dining

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Kristen Schaal attends the world premiere of 20th Century Studios' The Bobs' Burgers Movie at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on May 17.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 97

Film Forum

Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com

Also at the Bob's Burgers premiere on May 17: a blonde Tiffany Haddish.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 97

Three's Company

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short of Only Murders in the Building get together on May 17 at the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 97

Sweet Treats

Credit: The Image Direct

A smiling Christina Milian heads out of Beignet Box Cafe in Los Angeles on May 17.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 97

Face First

Credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty

Theo James and Rose Leslie have a moment on May 17 at the Sky's Up Next event in London. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 97

Casual Cool

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Naomi Watts looks summer-ready on May 17 while out in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 97

Top Prize

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Princess Beatrice attends the Oscar's Book Prize 2022 event in association with The Evening Standard at The Ivy Club in London on May 17. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 97

Best Buds

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni arrive at the NBCUniversal Upfronts at Radio City Music Hall in N.Y.C. on May 16. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 97

Oh, What a Beautiful Morning

Credit: Splash News Online

Eva Longoria basks in the sunshine at the Hôtel Martinez while attending Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 17. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 97

Power Pose

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Drew Barrymore rocks a white suit at the 26th Annual Webby Awards in N.Y.C. on May 16.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 97

Lady in Red

Credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBC/Getty

Miley Cyrus performs at the NBCUniversal Upfronts on May 16 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 97

Isn't It Marvelous?

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Reid Scott and Rachel Brosnahan film The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in N.Y.C. on May 16. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 97

Flower Child

Credit: The Image Direct

Pregnant Nicky Hilton wears a floral dress while out and about in N.Y.C. on May 16. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 97

What's Up?

Credit: Splash News Online

George Clooney directs The Boys in the Boat in Oxfordshire, England, on May 17. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 97

Dream Team

Credit: Danny Mahoney

Miguel and Diplo team up at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas on May 15 following the Billboard Music Awards. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 97

True Blue

Credit: John Lamparski/Getty

Christine Quinn visits the Empire State Building in N.Y.C. on May 16 ahead of her first book release, How To Be a Boss B*tch.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 97

Going for Gold

Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Charithra Chandran, Sandra Oh, Ashley Park and Randall Park attend 'Going for Gold: A Celebration of Netflix's Pan Asian Emmy Contenders' on May 16 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 97

Feeling Blue

Credit: George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Shawn Mendes gives a wave to the crowd during the Juno Awards in Toronto on May 15. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 97

They Come in Peace

Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty

Nick Jonas and Shakira hit the NBC Upfronts in N.Y.C. on May 16, to talk up their new show, Dancing with Myself. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 97

Two Cute

Meanwhile, bride- and groom-to-be Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams have the look of love at the NBC Upfronts in N.Y.C. on May 16. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 97

Street Wise

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

En route to the NBC Upfronts, Jimmy Fallon stops traffic in N.Y.C. on May 16. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 97

Stride Right

Credit: The IMage Direct

Eva Longoria and José Baston are spotted outside the Hôtel Martinez in Cannes, France, on May 16, one day before the start of the Cannes Film Festival. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 97

Smooth Ride

Credit: The Image Direct

Patrick Schwarzenegger films his latest project in Toronto on May 15. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 97

Miley Does Broadway

Credit: The IMage Direct

Miley Cyrus and mom Tish visit Pamela Anderson following her May 15 performance in Broadway's Chicago.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 97

Guest Speaker

Tom Cruise mans the mic on May 15 at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration TV show taping at the Windsor Horse Show in England.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 97

Award Worthy

Credit: Tom Cooper/Getty

Rita Moreno receives the 2022 Barbara Bridges Inspiration Award during the Women+Film Awards Luncheon at The Denver Art Museum on May 13 in Colorado. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 97

Pregnant Pause

Credit: Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Mom-to-be Adriana Lima and boyfriend Andre Lemmers arrive at the Nice Airport in France on May 16 ahead of this week's Cannes Film Festival. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 97

Flight Gear

Credit: Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Also arriving in Nice on May 16: Noomi Rapace. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 97

Cool Crew

Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

Jimmy Jam, Usher, Janet Jackson and Jermaine Dupri celebrate Jackson's birthday at On The Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas on May 14. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 97

Feeling Golden

Credit: Santiago Felipe/FilmMagic

Pandora Boxx, Tempest Dujour, Mrs. Kasha Davis and Kennedy Davenport get into character as the Golden Girls during RuPaul's DragCon at the Los Angeles Convention Center on May 15. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 97

Weekend Vibes

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Tessa Thompson and a pal stroll through N.Y.C. on May 13. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 97

Read All About It

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Kristen Stewart attends the K.A.M.P. Family Fundraiser at Hammer Museum in Los Angeles on May 15. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 97

Royal Welcome

Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty

Bridgerton's Charithra Chandran, Simone Ashley, Nicola Coughlan, Kris Bowers and Sophie Canale join Queen Charlotte at Netflix's Bridgerton ATAS Official at Raleigh Studios Hollywood on May 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

65 of 97

11th Hour

Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty

David Harbour and Lily Allen couple up at the Stranger Things season 4 premiere afterparty in Brooklyn on May 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement

66 of 97

All Grown Up

Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty

Stranger Things costars Noah Schnapp and Caleb McLaughlin get together during the show's season 4 premiere afterparty in Brooklyn on May 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

67 of 97

Don't Be a Stranger

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Matt Duffer, Millie Bobby Brown, Ross Duffer and Shawn Levy pose together at the premiere of Stranger Things season 4 in Brooklyn on May 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

68 of 97

'80s Chic

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Winona Ryder rocks a classic look at the Stranger Things season 4 premiere in Brooklyn on May 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement

69 of 97

Live from New York

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

After hosting SNL for the first time, Selena Gomez steps out in a LBD in N.Y.C. early in the morning on May 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

70 of 97

Birthday Boy

Credit: Brian Stukes/Getty

Meek Mill celebrates his belated 35th birthday at NOTO Nightclub in Philadelphia on May 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

71 of 97

Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent

Credit: Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

Drag Race winners The Vivienne, Shea Couleé, Trinity the Tuck, Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change and Raja attend RuPaul's DragCon at the Los Angeles Convention Center on May 13.