Star Tracks: Thursday, May, 19, 2011
GARDEN PARTY
Gwen Stefani makes another trés chic arrival – this time in a custom L.A.M.B. gown – at Cannes's annual amfAR Cinema Against AIDS dinner at the Hotel du Cap-Eden Roc in the South of France on Thursday.
GREAT EX-PECTATIONS
After partying together in Spain, Pippa Middleton keeps the reunion going with ex George Percy during lunch at London restaurant Casa Brindisa on Thursday.
THREE MEN
Meet the new cast of Two and a Half Men! Ashton Kutcher makes his debut as the new star of the hit sitcom Wednesday, promoting the show alongside costars Jon Cryer and Angus T. Jones at the CBS upfront presentation in N.Y.C. "We are old friends from our male modeling days," Cryer said of his new costar.
POINT TAKEN
After relaxing on a yacht with Blake Lively, Leonardo DiCaprio gets back to work Wednesday by making an important point at the Cannes Film Festival's Cinema for Peace dinner.
COORDINATED COUPLE
She looks ready to pop! Mom-to-be Natalie Portman bundles up in her favorite winter wear Wednesday while strolling with fiancé Benjamin Millepied in New York.
THE LIFE AQUATIC
After hitting the Cannes red carpet with wife Gwen Stefani, Gavin Rossdale enjoys some chill time with sons, Kingston, 4, and Zuma, 2, on Wednesday in Atibes, France.
GONE COUNTRY
Cameron Diaz links up with Oscar-winning costar Colin Firth Thursday on the London set of their new movie, Gambit.
CHIC SEAT
After stepping out at the Cannes Film Festival, Vanessa Hudgens keeps the glam turns coming stateside, attending the New York launch party for MyHabit.com on Wednesday.
THE WRITE STUFF
Kelly Bensimon takes a break from writing her Wednesday to hang with Real Housewives of New York costars Jill Zarin and LuAnn de Lesseps at a party celebrating her new column in AM New York newspaper.
WET KNOWS
Though the New York weather is frightful, Hugh Jackman, daughter Ava, 5, and pup Dali let the good times roll on Wednesday.
RUFFING IT
Steve Carell and a four-legged pal look for love Wednesday on the L.A. set of his apocalyptic romantic-comedy, Seeking a Friend for the End of the World.
TEXT BOOK
Class may be out, but 90210 star AnnaLynne McCord can't get enough of set dressing, sporting another schoolboy-inspired look Wednesday while strolling (and scrolling!) in N.Y.C.
GOOD SPIRITS
Just a short time after her beloved dog Norman passed away, Jennifer Aniston keeps her chin up Monday, while running errands in Los Angeles.
BELLE NOIR
All eyes are on Kirsten Dunst, who maintains a fashionable front before the Wednesday premiere of her sci-fi drama Melancholia at France's Cannes Film Festival.
HAND-Y MAN
Also spotted in Cannes: Rob Lowe! The new author, who hit the festival as one of Miramax's investors, managed to make waves while leaving the Hotel Martinez on Wednesday.
LAUGH IN
Smiles for miles! Stars Marc Anthony, Jada Pinkett Smith, and George Lopez share a joke at the TEN Upfront presentation on Wednesday at Manhattan's Hammerstein Ballroom.