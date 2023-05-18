Blake Lively on Set in N.Y.C., Plus Viola Davis in Cannes, Steve Martin & Martin Short and More

By People Staff
Published on May 18, 2023 06:00 AM
01 of 81

In Character

Startraks SQUARE Blake Lively Shines in 'It Ends With Us' Filming,
T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Blake Lively is seen on the set of It Ends With Us in New York City dressed as the film's lead, Lily.

02 of 81

Très Chic

Startraks SQUARE Viola Davis
PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty

Viola Davis stuns at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17 alongside her husband, Julius Tennon, as the two attend a screening for the film, Kaibutsu (aka Monster).

03 of 81

Good Pals

Startraks SQUARE Steve Martin and Martin Short
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Steve Martin and Martin Short are all smiles at SiriusXM Studios in New York City on May 17.

04 of 81

Winner's Circle

Startraks SQUARE Hoda
James Hartley

Hoda Kotb poses with her Webby Award during the award ceremony on May 15.

05 of 81

En Route

Startraks *EXCLUSIVE* Loved-up pair Zendaya and Tom Holland
Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Zendaya and Tom Holland are spotted at the Marco Polo Airport along with the actress' longtime stylist Law Roach in Venice, Italy

06 of 81

Royal Encounter

Startraks King Charles with Ginger Spice
Geoff Pugh-WPA Pool/Getty

King Charles greets the Spice Girls' Geri Horner while hosting the winners of the Prince's Trust awards as well as celebrity ambassadors at Buckingham Palace on May 17.

07 of 81

Style Points

Startraks Kat Graham
Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Kat Graham steps out during the Cannes Film Festival at Hôtel Martinez on May 17.

08 of 81

Saying Hello

Startraks Sigourney Weaver
Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Dressed in an orange pantsuit, Sigourney Weaver arrives at The View in New York City on May 17.

09 of 81

Flower Power

Startraks Melissa
TheImageDirect.com

Melissa McCarthy is spotted in London dressed in a floral dress paired with yellow heels.

10 of 81

Date Night

Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay attend the 2023 Whitney Gala and Studio Party
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay make it a date at the 2023 Whitney Gala and Studio Party at The Whitney Museum of American Art in N.Y.C. on May 16.

11 of 81

Sweet Surprise

Hailee Steinfeld is seen surprising students during the "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" event
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld surprises students at an event for the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse at Doral Academy JAM Middle School in Doral, Florida, on May 16.

12 of 81

Fit for a Queen

India Amarteifio attends Netflix's FYSEE An Evening with Queen Charlotte at Red Studios
Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix

India Amarteifio attends An Evening with Queen Charlotte at Netflix's FYSEE in Los Angeles on May 16.

13 of 81

Hats Off

John C. Reilly attends the photocall for the Un Certain Regard jury at the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

John C. Reilly strikes a pose during the photo call for the Un Certain Regard jury at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17 at Palais des Festivals.

14 of 81

Triple Threat

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya attend the "Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry" event
Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images for Bulgari

Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya stun at the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry event at Palazzo Ducale in Venice, Italy, on May 16.

15 of 81

Sporty Chic

Olivia Wilde is seen on May 16, 2023 in Los Angeles
BG029/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Olivia Wilde looks gym-ready in Los Angeles on May 16.

16 of 81

New York Minute

Gordon Ramsey's 'Food Stars' in Times Square
Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for FOX/Shutterstock

Gordon Ramsay visits Times Square in N.Y.C. to celebrate his upcoming series, Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars, on May 16.

17 of 81

Golden Hour

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage with Gloria Steinem and Teresa Younger during the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women

Meghan Markle takes the stage at the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power, where she was one of this year's Woman of Vision Award honorees, at Ziegfeld Ballroom in N.Y.C. on May 16.

18 of 81

To Dye For

Startraks SQUARE Helen Mirren
Claire-Lise Havet/Getty

Helen Mirren's cerulean hair matches her shimmering blue gown at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 16.

19 of 81

Goofing Off

Startraks Viola Davis and Julius Tennon
TheImageDirect.com

Viola Davis flashes a peace sign alongside her husband, Julius Tennon, outside of the Hôtel Martinez on May 15 in Cannes, France, during the city's annual film festival.

20 of 81

Beauty Abroad

Startraks SQUARE. Naomi Campbell
Mike Coppola/Getty

Naomi Campbell pairs white sunglasses with her glittering gown at the 76th Cannes Film Festival's opening ceremony and screening of Jeanne du Barry on May 16.

21 of 81

Timeless Style

Startraks SQUARE Zendaya
MvS / SplashNews.com

Global Bulgari ambassador Zendaya channels Old Hollywood for a party hosted by the jewelry brand in Venice, Italy, on May 16.

22 of 81

Travel Buddies

Angelina Jolie and Zahara
TheImageDirect.com

Angelina Jolie and her all-grown-up daughter, Zahara, look happy to be in N.Y.C. on May 16 as they walk through JFK airport.

23 of 81

Date Night

Startraks Amal Clooney and George Clooney
Dave Benett/Getty

Amal and George Clooney walk arm-in-arm through The Prince's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards on May 16 in London.

24 of 81

Glam Fam

Startraks SQUARE Carys Zeta Douglas, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Michael Douglas gets a smooch from his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones (right) and their daughter, Carys, on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in France on May 16.

25 of 81

Season of SKIMS

Startraks Kim Kardashian SKIMS
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Kim Kardashian arrives in style at the SKIMS summer pop-up shop in New York City's Rockefeller Center on May 16.

26 of 81

Self Care

Startraks Gina Rodriguez Attends Orangetheory Class
Vivien Killilea/WireImage

Gina Rodriguez steps out for an Orangetheory fitness class in Los Angeles on May 8 in celebration of the brand's Mother's Other Day movement.

27 of 81

Bright Looks

Startraks Julia Fox and Jonathan Van Ness Attend Netflix’s ALL OUT
Getty for Netflix

Julia Fox and Jonathan Van Ness bring vibrant color to Netflix's ALL OUT: A Night of Pride event in West Hollywood on May 15.

28 of 81

Colorful Costars

Startraks Patricia Clarkson and Trace Lysette
Andrew Walker/Shutterstock

Monica costars Patricia Clarkson and Trace Lysette don contrasting neon ensembles for the Cinema Society screening of their film at IFC Center and Marlton Hotel in N.Y.C. on May 11.

29 of 81

Riviera Views

Elle Fanning is seen at the Martinez hotel during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival
SplashNews.com

Looking like film royalty in a blue gown, Elle Fanning peers over a balcony at the Hôtel Martinez on May 16 in Cannes, France, ahead of the annual film festival.

30 of 81

Consider It Considered

Jessica Chastain arrives for Showtime's "George & Tammy" Emmy FYC (For Your Consideration) event
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

George & Tammy star and executive producer Jessica Chastain suits up to promote the series at the 2023 Paramount Showcase on May 15 in L.A.

31 of 81

In the Sunshine

Jojo Siwa was all smiles while out & about in Studio City, CA
@CelebCandidly / MEGA

JoJo Siwa is all smiles in a purple sweatsuit while walking in Los Angeles on May 15.

32 of 81

On the Mic

Pamela Anderson speaks onstage during FYSEE Pamela, A Love Story | Netflix at Red Studios
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Pamela Anderson speaks at a FYSEE event for her Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story on May 14 in L.A.

33 of 81

Back on Set

Blake Lively on the set of It Ends With Us in Jersey City
Blake Lively on the set of It Ends With Us. TheImageDirect.com

A red-haired Blake Lively gets into character as Lily on the New Jersey set of her upcoming film It Ends with Us on May 15.

34 of 81

Springtime Star

Exclusive- Ariana Madix looking pretty in two Spring dresses, New York
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Ariana Madix embraces the season with a bright and colorful dress on a day out in N.Y.C.

35 of 81

Star Crossed

Zac Posen, Stacey Stevenson, Katie Holmes, Deborah Harry and Harrison Ball attend Family Equality's Night at the Pier
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Family Equality

Zac Posen, Stacey Stevenson, Katie Holmes, Debbie Harry and Harrison Ball gather at Chelsea Piers in N.Y.C. for Family Equality's Night on May 15.

36 of 81

Spring Fling

Drew Taggart, Marianne Fonseca
BrosNYC / BACKGRID

The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart links up with his new model girlfriend, Marianne Fonseca, for a walk around Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood on May 15.

37 of 81

Under the Sea

Startraks SQUARE Halle Bailey
James Veysey/Shutterstock

Halle Bailey stuns in a white gown adorned with silver gems and a shell-like neckline at the London premiere of The Little Mermaid on May 15.

38 of 81

Costar Embrace

Startraks SQUARE Sienna King and Melissa McCarthy
Kate Green/Getty

Sienna King and Melissa McCarthy share a sweet moment at the London premiere of The Little Mermaid on May 15.

39 of 81

Cap and Gown

Startraks SQUARE Idina Menzel
Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

Idina Menzel gears up to speak at the University of Pennsylvania commencement in Philadelphia on May 15.

40 of 81

Pretty in Purple

Startraks SQUARE Rachel Brosnahan
Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Rachel Brosnahan stops by The View in New York City on May 15.

41 of 81

Big Smile

Startraks Brie Larson
Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Brie Larson flashes a wave during the Jury dinner at Hôtel Martinez ahead of the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 15.

42 of 81

Paw Patrol

Startraks Julianne Moore
TheImageDirect.com

Julianne Moore steps out for a dog walk in New York City on May 14.

43 of 81

Travel Day

Startraks Elle Fanning
Marijo Cobretti / SplashNews.com

Elle Fanning arrives at an airport in Nice, France, ahead of the Cannes Film Festival dressed in a monochrome look paired with dark sunglasses on May 15.

44 of 81

Shades On

Startraks Ja Rule
Cassidy Sparrow / Getty

Ja Rule attends DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic LIVE! presented by Martell Cognac and The Black Promoters Collective at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

45 of 81

Hats Off to You

Usher speaks at the Berklee College of Music 2023 Commencement ceremony
Lisa Aileen Dragani/Getty Images

Usher passes on some wisdom as the commencement speaker for Berklee College of Music's graduating class of 2023 on May 13 in Boston.

46 of 81

Color Coordinated

Hailey Bieber is seen with her dog on May 12, 2023 in New York City
Gotham/GC Images

Hailey Bieber's pooch tags along (and matches her outfit!) during her day out in New York City on May 12.

47 of 81

Still Bejeweled

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS

In her glittering suit and matching boots, Taylor Swift continues her Eras Tour with a dazzling performance in Philadelphia on May 12.

48 of 81

Dining Down Under

Margot Robbie enjoys a lunch date with Vogue Australia Editor-In-Chief Christine Centenera at The Butler in Sydney's Potts Point
Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Looking casually chic in a black tube top and green trousers, Margot Robbie stops for lunch with Vogue Australia editor-in-chief Christine Centenera in Sydney.

49 of 81

Going Places

*EXCLUSIVE* - Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence was spotted in New York City rushing to her Uber after forgetting her mask
JosiahW / BACKGRID

Mask in hand, Jennifer Lawrence rushes to her car during a beautiful N.Y.C. day on May 14.

50 of 81

Out & About

Kanye West seen in good spirits while shopping SUPREME and showing off his hummer with wife Bianca and friend ahead of his sock shoe launch
APEX / MEGA

Kanye West shops in L.A. with Bianca Censori (not pictured) on May 13.

51 of 81

Screening & Sight Seeing

Vin Diesel, Helen Mirren attends the 'Fast X' film premiere
Maria Laura Antonelli/Shutterstock

Vin Diesel and Helen Mirren hang out at the Fast X film premiere at the Colosseum in Rome on May 12.

52 of 81

Summer Already

Tracee Ellis Ross is seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles
BG029/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Tracee Ellis Ross keeps cool in a red tank top and yellow shades on a sunny day in L.A. on May 13.

53 of 81

You Glow, Girl

Pamela Anderson wears all white everything on the way to lunch at the Bel Aire hotel
Snorlax / MEGA

Pamela Anderson steps out in all white for lunch in Los Angeles on May 13.

54 of 81

Footstep Following

Mia Threapleton and Kate Winslet attend the BAFTA TV Awards 2023
Fred Duval/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Mia Threapleton joins her mother and I Am Ruth costar Kate Winslet for the BAFTA TV Awards on May 14 in London.

55 of 81

Moms Unite

Kelly Rowland, Anastasia Soare, Sofía Vergara, Kimora Lee Simmons, and Kris Jenner attend Anastasia Beverly Hills Mother's Day Celebration
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Anastasia Beverly Hills

Kelly Rowland, Anastasia Soare, Sofia Vergara, Kimora Lee Simmons and Kris Jenner gather for an L.A. Mother's Day brunch hosted by makeup brand Anastasia Beverly Hills on May 13.

56 of 81

Playoff Pals

Lewis Hamilton and Leonardo DiCaprio attend the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

A masked-up Leonardo DiCaprio sits courtside with Lewis Hamilton to watch the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Golden State Warriors in L.A. on May 12.

57 of 81

Newlywed Night Out

Startraks G Flip and Chrishell Stause
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Newlyweds G Flip and Chrishell Stause attend the My Friend's Place annual gala to end youth homelessness on May 13 in Los Angeles.

58 of 81

Say Cheese!

Startraks Louis Tomlinson
Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Louis Tomlinson attends the premiere of his new documentary, All of Those Voices, in Los Angeles on May 13.

59 of 81

Game On!

Startraks Brett Oppenheim and Jason Oppenheim
Presley Ann/Getty

Selling Sunset's Brett and Jason Oppenheim attend the FYSEE Reali-Tea Netflix event at Red Studios on May 13 in Los Angeles.

60 of 81

No Bones About It

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 12: EDITORIAL USE ONLY, Matthew Healy performs onstage with Phoebe Bridgers in the set opener during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lincoln Financial Field on May 12, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS)
Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty

Matty Healy performs onstage with Phoebe Bridgers during her opening set at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at Lincoln Financial Field on May 12 in Philadelphia.

61 of 81

Bejeweled Babe

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Philadelphia, PA
Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty

Taylor Swift performs onstage during her Eras Tour at the Lincoln Financial Field on May 12 in Philadelphia.

62 of 81

Girl Power

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 12: Ciara and Lola Brooke perform onstage during the Strength of a Woman's MJB “Celebrating Hip Hop 50” Concert in Partnership with Mary J. Blige, Pepsi, and Live Nation Urban at State Farm Arena on May 12, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit)
Derek White/Getty

Ciara and Lola Brooke perform onstage during the Strength of a Woman's MJB Celebrating Hip Hop 50 concert at the State Farm Arena on May 12 in Atlanta.

63 of 81

Grad Guy

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MAY 13: Jon Batiste attends the 2023 Loyola University New Orleans Commencement Ceremony at UNO Lakefront Arena on May 13, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
Erika Goldring/Getty

Jon Batiste attends the 2023 Loyola University New Orleans Commencement Ceremony at UNO Lakefront Arena on May 13 in Louisiana.

64 of 81

Toast of the Town

Startraks SQUARE Elle Fanning 'The Great' Season 3 screening presented by Hulu
Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock

Elle Fanning celebrates with a spread following a screening of The Great season 3 presented by Hulu and American Express on May 11 in Los Angeles.

65 of 81

Just Peachy

Startraks SQUARE Haley Lu Richardson is seen arriving at the 'Today' show
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Haley Lu Richardson is bright and sprightly while arriving at the Today show on May 11 in New York City.

66 of 81

Front Row Fashionistas

Startraks SQUARE Behati Prinsloo and Gwen Stefani Blake Shelton honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Behati Prinsloo and Gwen Stefani sit front row as Stefani's husband, Blake Shelton, is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on May 12.

67 of 81

Fast and Fabulous

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 12: EDITORIAL USE ONLY, Matthew Healy performs onstage with Phoebe Bridgers in the set opener during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lincoln Financial Field on May 12, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS)
Franco Origlia/WireImage

Charlize Theron attends the Fast X premiere at the Colosseo on May 12 in Rome.

68 of 81

The Godfather

Startraks Meadow Walker and Vin Diesel Fast X event, Rome, Italy
Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock

Meadow Walker accompanies her godfather, Vin Diesel, to the Fast X event in Rome on May 12.

69 of 81

On the Throne

Startraks SQUARE Nathalie Emmanuel Fast X event, Rome, Italy
Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock

Nathalie Emmanuel poses for the cameras while at a Fast X event in Rome on May 12.

70 of 81

Good Vibes Only

Startraks Ralph Lauren Mother's Day Breakfast with Drew Barrymore
Weston Wells

Queen of the good vibes, Drew Barrymore, poses for the camera while at a Ralph Lauren Mother's Day breakfast held at the brand's Madison Avenue flagship store in New York on May 12.

71 of 81

Grand Opening

Startraks Chrissy Teigen and family attend ribbon cutting ceremony for her new Cravings Bakery Shop
APEX / MEGA

John Legend and kids Luna and Miles are on hand to support Chrissy Teigen at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for her new Cravings pop-up shop at The Row in Downtown Los Angeles on May 12.

72 of 81

Hello, Good Morning

Startraks Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers are seen performing during NBC's "Today" with Hoda
Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com

Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas hang with Hoda Kotb after performing during NBC's Today Citi Concert Series on May 12 in New York City.

73 of 81

Quick Refresher

Startraks Jennifer Lopez attends "The Mother" Los Angeles Premiere Event at Westwood Village
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Jennifer Lopez takes a moment to enjoy her new line of cocktail spritz — Delola — during the premiere of her new Netflix film, The Mother, in L.A. on May 10.

74 of 81

Loud and Proud

Startraks Chrishell Stause and Chelsea Lazkani attend Netflix's 'All Out: A Night of Pride'
Kevin Winter/Getty

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and Chelsea Lazkani attend Netflix's All Out: A Night of Pride event at Heart WeHo in West Hollywood on May 11.

75 of 81

Sun in the City

Justin Bieber takes a walk with friends along the Hudson River Park
Gotham/GC Images

Justin Bieber rocks pink shades as he takes a springtime stroll through New York City on May 11.

76 of 81

Shaggy Chic

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the exhibition opening of Veuve Clicquot's SOLAIRE CULTURE
Mike Marsland/WireImage

Jodie Turner-Smith heats up the London opening of Veuve Clicquot's Solaire Culture exhibition in a fluffy red jacket on May 11.

77 of 81

Out of the Water

Javier Bardem (L) and Halle Bailey (R) are seen attending the red carpet for the Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid"
Hector Vivas/Getty Images For Disney

Javier Bardem and his on-screen daughter, Halle Bailey, cuddle up at the Mexico City premiere of their new Disney film The Little Mermaid on May 11.

78 of 81

Love from Down Under

Nicole Kidman and husband Australian singer-songwriter Keith Urban arrive for the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards
SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman pause for a sweet moment at the ACM Awards in Frisco, Texas, on May 11.

79 of 81

Best Friends Forever

Stassie Karanikolaou, Kylie Jenner Mugler H&M Los Angeles Celebration
Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Stassie Karanikolaou and Kylie Jenner match in black ensembles at the Los Angeles celebration of Mugler x H&M on May 10.

80 of 81

The Boys Are Back

Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X attend the premiere of "White Men Can't Jump" at El Capitan Theatre
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios

Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X pose together at the red carpet premiere of White Men Can't Jump on May 11 in L.A.

81 of 81

Dazzling the Crowd

Bebe Rexha performs during Elvis Duran's Y-100 Spring Break concert
Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Bebe Rexha takes the mic at Elvis Duran's Y-100 Spring Break in Florida on May 11.

