Blake Lively on Set in N.Y.C., Plus Viola Davis in Cannes, Steve Martin & Martin Short and More

01 of 81 In Character T.JACKSON / BACKGRID Blake Lively is seen on the set of It Ends With Us in New York City dressed as the film's lead, Lily.

02 of 81 Très Chic PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Viola Davis stuns at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17 alongside her husband, Julius Tennon, as the two attend a screening for the film, Kaibutsu (aka Monster).

03 of 81 Good Pals Jamie McCarthy/Getty Steve Martin and Martin Short are all smiles at SiriusXM Studios in New York City on May 17.

04 of 81 Winner's Circle James Hartley Hoda Kotb poses with her Webby Award during the award ceremony on May 15.

05 of 81 En Route Cobra Team / BACKGRID Zendaya and Tom Holland are spotted at the Marco Polo Airport along with the actress' longtime stylist Law Roach in Venice, Italy

06 of 81 Royal Encounter Geoff Pugh-WPA Pool/Getty King Charles greets the Spice Girls' Geri Horner while hosting the winners of the Prince's Trust awards as well as celebrity ambassadors at Buckingham Palace on May 17.

07 of 81 Style Points Jacopo Raule/GC Images Kat Graham steps out during the Cannes Film Festival at Hôtel Martinez on May 17.

08 of 81 Saying Hello Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Dressed in an orange pantsuit, Sigourney Weaver arrives at The View in New York City on May 17.

09 of 81 Flower Power TheImageDirect.com Melissa McCarthy is spotted in London dressed in a floral dress paired with yellow heels.

10 of 81 Date Night Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay make it a date at the 2023 Whitney Gala and Studio Party at The Whitney Museum of American Art in N.Y.C. on May 16.

11 of 81 Sweet Surprise Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Hailee Steinfeld surprises students at an event for the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse at Doral Academy JAM Middle School in Doral, Florida, on May 16.

12 of 81 Fit for a Queen Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix India Amarteifio attends An Evening with Queen Charlotte at Netflix's FYSEE in Los Angeles on May 16.

13 of 81 Hats Off Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images John C. Reilly strikes a pose during the photo call for the Un Certain Regard jury at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17 at Palais des Festivals.

14 of 81 Triple Threat Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images for Bulgari Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya stun at the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry event at Palazzo Ducale in Venice, Italy, on May 16.

15 of 81 Sporty Chic BG029/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Olivia Wilde looks gym-ready in Los Angeles on May 16.

16 of 81 New York Minute Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for FOX/Shutterstock Gordon Ramsay visits Times Square in N.Y.C. to celebrate his upcoming series, Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars, on May 16.

17 of 81 Golden Hour Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women Meghan Markle takes the stage at the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power, where she was one of this year's Woman of Vision Award honorees, at Ziegfeld Ballroom in N.Y.C. on May 16.

18 of 81 To Dye For Claire-Lise Havet/Getty Helen Mirren's cerulean hair matches her shimmering blue gown at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 16.

19 of 81 Goofing Off TheImageDirect.com Viola Davis flashes a peace sign alongside her husband, Julius Tennon, outside of the Hôtel Martinez on May 15 in Cannes, France, during the city's annual film festival.

20 of 81 Beauty Abroad Mike Coppola/Getty Naomi Campbell pairs white sunglasses with her glittering gown at the 76th Cannes Film Festival's opening ceremony and screening of Jeanne du Barry on May 16.

21 of 81 Timeless Style MvS / SplashNews.com Global Bulgari ambassador Zendaya channels Old Hollywood for a party hosted by the jewelry brand in Venice, Italy, on May 16.

22 of 81 Travel Buddies TheImageDirect.com Angelina Jolie and her all-grown-up daughter, Zahara, look happy to be in N.Y.C. on May 16 as they walk through JFK airport.

23 of 81 Date Night Dave Benett/Getty Amal and George Clooney walk arm-in-arm through The Prince's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards on May 16 in London.

24 of 81 Glam Fam Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Michael Douglas gets a smooch from his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones (right) and their daughter, Carys, on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in France on May 16.

25 of 81 Season of SKIMS Kevin Mazur/Getty Kim Kardashian arrives in style at the SKIMS summer pop-up shop in New York City's Rockefeller Center on May 16.

26 of 81 Self Care Vivien Killilea/WireImage Gina Rodriguez steps out for an Orangetheory fitness class in Los Angeles on May 8 in celebration of the brand's Mother's Other Day movement.

27 of 81 Bright Looks Getty for Netflix Julia Fox and Jonathan Van Ness bring vibrant color to Netflix's ALL OUT: A Night of Pride event in West Hollywood on May 15.

28 of 81 Colorful Costars Andrew Walker/Shutterstock Monica costars Patricia Clarkson and Trace Lysette don contrasting neon ensembles for the Cinema Society screening of their film at IFC Center and Marlton Hotel in N.Y.C. on May 11.

29 of 81 Riviera Views SplashNews.com Looking like film royalty in a blue gown, Elle Fanning peers over a balcony at the Hôtel Martinez on May 16 in Cannes, France, ahead of the annual film festival.

30 of 81 Consider It Considered VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images George & Tammy star and executive producer Jessica Chastain suits up to promote the series at the 2023 Paramount Showcase on May 15 in L.A.

31 of 81 In the Sunshine @CelebCandidly / MEGA JoJo Siwa is all smiles in a purple sweatsuit while walking in Los Angeles on May 15.

32 of 81 On the Mic Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix Pamela Anderson speaks at a FYSEE event for her Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story on May 14 in L.A.

33 of 81 Back on Set Blake Lively on the set of It Ends With Us. TheImageDirect.com A red-haired Blake Lively gets into character as Lily on the New Jersey set of her upcoming film It Ends with Us on May 15.

34 of 81 Springtime Star Michael Simon/Shutterstock Ariana Madix embraces the season with a bright and colorful dress on a day out in N.Y.C.

35 of 81 Star Crossed Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Family Equality Zac Posen, Stacey Stevenson, Katie Holmes, Debbie Harry and Harrison Ball gather at Chelsea Piers in N.Y.C. for Family Equality's Night on May 15.

36 of 81 Spring Fling BrosNYC / BACKGRID The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart links up with his new model girlfriend, Marianne Fonseca, for a walk around Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood on May 15.

37 of 81 Under the Sea James Veysey/Shutterstock Halle Bailey stuns in a white gown adorned with silver gems and a shell-like neckline at the London premiere of The Little Mermaid on May 15.

38 of 81 Costar Embrace Kate Green/Getty Sienna King and Melissa McCarthy share a sweet moment at the London premiere of The Little Mermaid on May 15.

39 of 81 Cap and Gown Ouzounova / SplashNews.com Idina Menzel gears up to speak at the University of Pennsylvania commencement in Philadelphia on May 15.

40 of 81 Pretty in Purple Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock Rachel Brosnahan stops by The View in New York City on May 15.

41 of 81 Big Smile Marc Piasecki/GC Images Brie Larson flashes a wave during the Jury dinner at Hôtel Martinez ahead of the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 15.

42 of 81 Paw Patrol TheImageDirect.com Julianne Moore steps out for a dog walk in New York City on May 14.

43 of 81 Travel Day Marijo Cobretti / SplashNews.com Elle Fanning arrives at an airport in Nice, France, ahead of the Cannes Film Festival dressed in a monochrome look paired with dark sunglasses on May 15.

44 of 81 Shades On Cassidy Sparrow / Getty Ja Rule attends DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic LIVE! presented by Martell Cognac and The Black Promoters Collective at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

45 of 81 Hats Off to You Lisa Aileen Dragani/Getty Images Usher passes on some wisdom as the commencement speaker for Berklee College of Music's graduating class of 2023 on May 13 in Boston.

46 of 81 Color Coordinated Gotham/GC Images Hailey Bieber's pooch tags along (and matches her outfit!) during her day out in New York City on May 12.

47 of 81 Still Bejeweled Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS In her glittering suit and matching boots, Taylor Swift continues her Eras Tour with a dazzling performance in Philadelphia on May 12.

48 of 81 Dining Down Under Media-Mode / SplashNews.com Looking casually chic in a black tube top and green trousers, Margot Robbie stops for lunch with Vogue Australia editor-in-chief Christine Centenera in Sydney.

49 of 81 Going Places JosiahW / BACKGRID Mask in hand, Jennifer Lawrence rushes to her car during a beautiful N.Y.C. day on May 14.

50 of 81 Out & About APEX / MEGA Kanye West shops in L.A. with Bianca Censori (not pictured) on May 13.

51 of 81 Screening & Sight Seeing Maria Laura Antonelli/Shutterstock Vin Diesel and Helen Mirren hang out at the Fast X film premiere at the Colosseum in Rome on May 12.

52 of 81 Summer Already BG029/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Tracee Ellis Ross keeps cool in a red tank top and yellow shades on a sunny day in L.A. on May 13.

53 of 81 You Glow, Girl Snorlax / MEGA Pamela Anderson steps out in all white for lunch in Los Angeles on May 13.

54 of 81 Footstep Following Fred Duval/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Mia Threapleton joins her mother and I Am Ruth costar Kate Winslet for the BAFTA TV Awards on May 14 in London.

55 of 81 Moms Unite Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Anastasia Beverly Hills Kelly Rowland, Anastasia Soare, Sofia Vergara, Kimora Lee Simmons and Kris Jenner gather for an L.A. Mother's Day brunch hosted by makeup brand Anastasia Beverly Hills on May 13.

56 of 81 Playoff Pals Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images A masked-up Leonardo DiCaprio sits courtside with Lewis Hamilton to watch the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Golden State Warriors in L.A. on May 12.

57 of 81 Newlywed Night Out Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Newlyweds G Flip and Chrishell Stause attend the My Friend's Place annual gala to end youth homelessness on May 13 in Los Angeles.

58 of 81 Say Cheese! Rob Latour/Shutterstock Louis Tomlinson attends the premiere of his new documentary, All of Those Voices, in Los Angeles on May 13.

59 of 81 Game On! Presley Ann/Getty Selling Sunset's Brett and Jason Oppenheim attend the FYSEE Reali-Tea Netflix event at Red Studios on May 13 in Los Angeles.

60 of 81 No Bones About It Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty Matty Healy performs onstage with Phoebe Bridgers during her opening set at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at Lincoln Financial Field on May 12 in Philadelphia.

61 of 81 Bejeweled Babe Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty Taylor Swift performs onstage during her Eras Tour at the Lincoln Financial Field on May 12 in Philadelphia.

62 of 81 Girl Power Derek White/Getty Ciara and Lola Brooke perform onstage during the Strength of a Woman's MJB Celebrating Hip Hop 50 concert at the State Farm Arena on May 12 in Atlanta.

63 of 81 Grad Guy Erika Goldring/Getty Jon Batiste attends the 2023 Loyola University New Orleans Commencement Ceremony at UNO Lakefront Arena on May 13 in Louisiana.

64 of 81 Toast of the Town Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock Elle Fanning celebrates with a spread following a screening of The Great season 3 presented by Hulu and American Express on May 11 in Los Angeles.

65 of 81 Just Peachy Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Haley Lu Richardson is bright and sprightly while arriving at the Today show on May 11 in New York City.

66 of 81 Front Row Fashionistas John Salangsang/Shutterstock Behati Prinsloo and Gwen Stefani sit front row as Stefani's husband, Blake Shelton, is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on May 12.

67 of 81 Fast and Fabulous Franco Origlia/WireImage Charlize Theron attends the Fast X premiere at the Colosseo on May 12 in Rome.

68 of 81 The Godfather Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock Meadow Walker accompanies her godfather, Vin Diesel, to the Fast X event in Rome on May 12.

69 of 81 On the Throne Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock Nathalie Emmanuel poses for the cameras while at a Fast X event in Rome on May 12.

70 of 81 Good Vibes Only Weston Wells Queen of the good vibes, Drew Barrymore, poses for the camera while at a Ralph Lauren Mother's Day breakfast held at the brand's Madison Avenue flagship store in New York on May 12.

71 of 81 Grand Opening APEX / MEGA John Legend and kids Luna and Miles are on hand to support Chrissy Teigen at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for her new Cravings pop-up shop at The Row in Downtown Los Angeles on May 12.

72 of 81 Hello, Good Morning Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas hang with Hoda Kotb after performing during NBC's Today Citi Concert Series on May 12 in New York City.

73 of 81 Quick Refresher Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Jennifer Lopez takes a moment to enjoy her new line of cocktail spritz — Delola — during the premiere of her new Netflix film, The Mother, in L.A. on May 10.

74 of 81 Loud and Proud Kevin Winter/Getty Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and Chelsea Lazkani attend Netflix's All Out: A Night of Pride event at Heart WeHo in West Hollywood on May 11.

75 of 81 Sun in the City Gotham/GC Images Justin Bieber rocks pink shades as he takes a springtime stroll through New York City on May 11.

76 of 81 Shaggy Chic Mike Marsland/WireImage Jodie Turner-Smith heats up the London opening of Veuve Clicquot's Solaire Culture exhibition in a fluffy red jacket on May 11.

77 of 81 Out of the Water Hector Vivas/Getty Images For Disney Javier Bardem and his on-screen daughter, Halle Bailey, cuddle up at the Mexico City premiere of their new Disney film The Little Mermaid on May 11.

78 of 81 Love from Down Under SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman pause for a sweet moment at the ACM Awards in Frisco, Texas, on May 11.

79 of 81 Best Friends Forever Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock Stassie Karanikolaou and Kylie Jenner match in black ensembles at the Los Angeles celebration of Mugler x H&M on May 10.

80 of 81 The Boys Are Back Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X pose together at the red carpet premiere of White Men Can't Jump on May 11 in L.A.