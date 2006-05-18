Star Tracks - Thursday, May 18, 2006
STRIKE A POSE
Mariah Carey shows off her great gams in New York City while leaving a TriBeCa restaurant on Wednesday. The singer recently engaged in a war of words with Christina Aguilera, who told GQ magazine that Carey was "never cool to me."
RETAIL CRAVINGS
Britney Spears – who is pregnant with her second child – does some high-end shopping in New York on Wednesday, hitting Ralph Lauren and a Fifth Avenue luggage store before heading over to the Lucky magazine gift lounge at the Ritz Carlton, where she snatched up some Lia Sofia jewelry and clothes from LaROK. Other celebs checking out the goodies included Mischa Barton and Nicollette Sheridan.
SHOP LIFTING
At the Lucky lounge, 8-month-old Sean Preston began to put up a fuss, cutting Spears's visit to the swag mecca short. According to a source, the singer was "multi-tasking ... holding him and trying things on," before taking him back up to their hotel suite. "It was cute!"
MOM'S NIGHT OUT
After an afternoon of shopping, Spears heads to New York City eatery Tao with Sean Preston and her assistant.
SOLO DRIVER
Jessica Simpson – sporting long extensions – goes it alone Wednesday while leaving a Hollywood movie theater. The singer's best pal, CaCee Cobb, recently resigned as her assistant to pursue behind-the-scenes work in the entertainment industry, PEOPLE reports.
ONE LOVE
Bono is clearly the most popular guy at school as he's greeted by students in Maseru, the capital of the African kingdom of Lesotho, on Wednesday. The U2 frontman is on a six-nation tour of the continent to encourage the testing and treatment for AIDS.
HOT SPOT
Lindsay Lohan – No. 3 on Maxim's Hot 100 list – heats up the red carpet at the magazine's bash at New York City's Buddha Bar on Wednesday. A slew of celebrities turned up for the event, including Marcia Cross, Benjamin McKenzie, Lost's Jorge Garcia and John Stamos.
PICK-ME-UP
Michelle Rodriguez gets a lift from Emilio Estefan, Gloria's music-producer husband, at People en Español's 50 Most Beautiful party Wednesday at New York City's Skylight Studios.
PARASOL STROLL
A costumed Keira Knightley keeps things light on the Latina, Italy, set of the period drama Silk on Wednesday. The British actress plays a French silkworm merchant's wife in the film.
LADY IN LOVE
Nicole Kidman has every reason to be jubilant Wednesday: The actress, on the Hamptons set of her still-untitled Noah Baumbach film, recently revealed to PEOPLE that she's engaged to country singer Keith Urban.
FIRST CLASS
Nope, she's not catching the 5:05 to Mamaroneck. At New York City's Grand Central Station on Wednesday, Mischa Barton is in pursuit of couture – namely, the Chanel 2006/2007 Cruise Collection fashion show.
TRéS CHIC
Also at the Chanel show, Maria Bello strikes a sultry pose in the designer's clothes. The actress – along with Julianne Moore and Naomi Watts – was there to check out Karl Lagerfeld's newest looks.
SMART SET
Pink rocks the house at Club Gig in Cologne, Germany, on Tuesday. The "Stupid Girls" singer will be touring the world through the end of the year (when she'll come full circle and again perform in Deutschland).
HEDGING HIS BETS
At a special New York showing of his animated film Over the Hedge, Bruce Willis gets chummy with his big-screen counterpart, R.J. the Raccoon, and his insecure turtle pal Verne (who is voiced by Garry Shandling).
DOG DAY
Jewel and a furry friend bask in the balmy New York City weather Wednesday. The singer – who released her album Goodbye Alice in Wonderland earlier this month – is an animal lover: She shares her Texas ranch with beau Ty Murray and 16 horses.