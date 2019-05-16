Reese Witherspoon Throws a Party in L.A., Plus Matt Bomer, Drew Barrymore & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Hostess with the Mostess
Reese Witherspoon hosts the Elizabeth Arden Garden Party on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.
Hype Woman
Melissa McCarthy inserts herself into Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” music video while guest hosting Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A.
Seeing Double
Elton John poses with Taron Egerton, who portrays the singer in the new film Rocketman, during the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday in France.
Hug It Out
Moderator Sarah Silverman and Who Is America? star Sacha Baron Cohen embrace at an Emmy For Your Consideration event for the series on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
That's Hot
Paris Hilton stops by SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show to promote her new song “Best Friend’s Ass” on Wednesday in New York City.
Part of the Program
Luke Cage costars Mike Colter and Simone Missick pose together at the afterparty following CBS’s announcement of its fall lineup of shows on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Lovers' Duet
David Foster and fiancée Katharine McPhee perform during the Hot Pink Party hosted by the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at the Park Avenue Armory on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Suited Up
Matt Bomer arrives at the Paley Honors: A Gala Tribute to the LGBTQ+ Achievements in Television event in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Look Back at It
Halle Berry flashes a sultry stare at a special screening of John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum on Wednesday at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre.
Enjoy the View
Johnny Galecki and pregnant girlfriend Alaina Meyer attend the Statue of Liberty Museum opening celebration at Battery Park on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Playful Plaid
Drew Barrymore takes the stage to talk up her FLOWER brands at the American Express x WeWork Business Platinum For the Love of Collaboration event at WeWork in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Travel Team
Jude Law and wife Phillipa Coan are all smiles as they cuddle up at Gatwick Airport in London on Wednesday.
Beach Babe
Christina Milian shows off her abs at a photo shoot with friends in Malibu on Thursday.
Brooklyn Boys
Ethan Hawke and Bobby Cannavale get down on the BAM gala red carpet on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Jumpsuit & Jewels
Allison Williams waves to fans outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday in L.A.
Sneaky Peek
Margo Martindale talks about the new season of Amazon Prime’s Sneaky Pete during a visit to Build Series at Build Studio on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Play Ball!
Bruce Willis throws the ceremonial first pitch at the Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday in Philadelphia.
Cast Catch-up
Costars Robin Weigert and Kim Dickens discuss HBO’s Deadwood at the For Your Consideration screening on Wednesday at Arclight Hollywood in L.A.
'Cannes' Do
Bella Hadid arrives at the Dior Dinner during the Cannes Film Festival in France on Wednesday.
Pop to It
Also in Cannes: Amber Heard, who waves to the crowds at the Les Misérables premiere on Wednesday evening.
Mother's Day
George and Amal Clooney are joined by her mother Baria Alamuddin on Wednesday night at the Catch-22 U.K. premiere in London.
Last Stop
Allen Maldonado and Tracy Morgan of TBS’s The Last O.G join Morgan’s wife Megan Wollover at the WarnerMedia Upfronts in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Claws Out
The women of Claws — Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston and Judy Reyes — get cozy on Wednesday at the WarnerMedia Upfronts in N.Y.C.
Casual Katie
Katie Holmes takes a springy stroll through N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Father Figure
On Wednesday, DJ Khaled reveals the official cover for his new album Father of Asahd at Extra at The Levi’s Store Times Square in New York City.
Celebrating the 'Legend'
Chrissy Teigen joins husband John Legend, the night’s honoree, at a Paul Smith dinner at Chateau Marmont in L.A. on Tuesday.
Caught on Camera
Sienna Miller gets arrested by costar Chadwick Boseman while filming a dramatic scene for 21 Bridges in Brooklyn’s Flatbush neighborhood on Tuesday.
Family Forever
Costars Sarah Hyland and Jesse Tyler Ferguson goof around with the cast of Modern Family at the 2019 ABC Disney Upfronts presentation on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Red Carpet Comedy
Daniel Radcliffe arrives at the TBS Miracle Workers TV show For Your Consideration event in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Mega Milestone
Laurence Fishburne supports former Matrix costar Keanu Reeves at his hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday.
Theater at Its Finest
Actor Santino Fontana and Oprah Winfrey pose backstage at the hit musical based on the film Tootsie on Broadway at The Marquis Theater on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Over the Border
Jessica Chastain and Sophie Turner visit Mexico City during their X-Men: Dark Phoenix promotional tour on Tuesday.
Girls' Night Out
Actress Lea Thompson and daughter Zoey Deutch get decked out in Dior to celebrate the “Dior: From Paris to the World” Exhibition opening hosted at the Dallas Museum of Art in Dallas, Texas.
Peace and Lovers
Matthew Morrison and wife Renee get cozy at the Jetblack Summer Shopping Cocktail Night event on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Gym 'Boost'
Vanessa Hudgens sips on Propel Vitamin Boost during a workout at a launch event in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Series to Silver Screen
Costars Ian McShane and Timothy Olyphant pose at the Deadwood premiere at the Cinerama Dome in L.A. on Tuesday.
Good Sport
Julianne Hough shows off her toned abs after a workout in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Vineyard Vibes
Brad Paisley takes the stage during 2019 Live in the Vineyard Goes Country at Regusci Winery on Tuesday in Napa, California.
Popping in Pink
Bebe Rexha shows off her lacy, all-black ensemble on the 67th annual BMI Pop Awards carpet at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in L.A. on Tuesday.
Front and Center
Kate Walsh and Angela Bassett pose together at the Gersh Upfronts Party at The Bowery Hotel Terrace on Tuesday in New York City.
What's New?
Jane Levy stops by AOL’s Build Series to chat about her role in Netflix’s What/If on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Lovely Lingerie
Jaime King strikes a pose at Hanky Panky’s celebration of the new campaign #HankyPankyCanBe at the Moxy Hotel on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Reunion Realness
Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Gabrielle Carteris, Ian Ziering, Jennie Garth and Brian Austin Green of the Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot attend the 2019 Fox Upfront at Wollman Rink in N.Y.C.’s Central Park on Tuesday.
Funny Faces
Selena Gomez gets Luka Sabbat and Bill Murray to laugh on Tuesday at the opening ceremony and screening of The Dead Don’t Die during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival in France.
Premiere Pretty
Also at the Cannes opening ceremony: jury member Elle Fanning.
In Your Eyes
A pensive Robin Thicke visits Music Choice in New York City on Tuesday.
Think Pink
Gabrielle Union is ready for her spring in her bright ensemble during a walk around N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Seeing the Light
Bobby Chacko, CEO of Ocean Spray, and Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots support breast cancer awareness on Monday at Ocean Spray’s official opening of Lighthouse, a marketing and innovation hub, in Boston’s Seaport District.
Taking Off
Kate Winslet shows off her travel style while flying out of London’s Heathrow Airport to film BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are? on Monday.
Series Success
TV couple Susan Kelechi Watson and Sterling K. Brown celebrate This Is Us getting renewed for three more seasons at NBC’s party at The Pool in N.Y.C. on Monday.
This Is Milo
This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia waves hello to the audience on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
Sibling Support
Jonah Hill supports his sister Beanie Feldstein at the L.A. special screening of her new film Booksmart at the Ace Hotel on Monday.
Get Your Merch
Colombian singer Maluma hosts a fan pop-up store in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Faux Feud
Saturday Night Live costars Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson and Melissa Villaseñor play a round of Celebrity Family Feud during the NBCUniversal Upfront in N.Y.C on Monday.
Fight to End Poverty
Shawn Mendes performs during the 2019 Robin Hood benefit at the Jacob Javits Center on Monday in N.Y.C.
Internet Excellence
Tracy Morgan hits the stage during the 23rd annual Webby Awards on Monday in N.Y.C.
Rainbow Rapper
Lil Nas X wears a multi-colored jacket and jeans during a visit to Hits 97.3 radio station on Monday in Hollywood, Florida.
Breaking It Down
Octavia Spencer competes in a dance-off during Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Birds of a Feather
Josh Gad poses with a furry friend at the Angry Birds 2 photo call during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on Monday in France.
Cannes Kickoff
Elle Fanning waves hello on the Croisette during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday in France.
Honoring Innovators
Founder of Kode with Klossy Karlie Kloss accepts the Strides in STEM award during Monday’s 8th annual Liberty Science Center genius gala at the Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, New Jersey.
City Pretty
Nicole Kidman advocates on the safety and importance of daily sunscreen at a Neutrogena event in N.Y.C. on Friday.
Gatsby Garb
Today co-anchor Craig Melvin celebrates his 40th birthday with 3rd Hour co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer at his southern speakeasy-themed party in Greenwich, Connecticut on Saturday.
Laid-Back Look
Jenna Dewan steps out in a sweater and jeans in Los Angeles on Monday.
Star-Studded Premiere
Costars (and real-life loves) Charles Melton and Camila Mendes share a sweet moment at the world premiere of Warner Bros.’ The Sun Is Also a Star on Monday in L.A.