Star Tracks - Thursday, May 15, 2008
HIGH WATTAGE
Talk about a beautiful pair! Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (in a Max Azria Atelier gown) are positively glowing at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of
Kung Fu Panda on Thursday. The expectant parents – whose twins are due this summer – have been the talk of the film fest.
GOSSIP GIRL
Taking their Florida lovefest to the Big Apple, Jennifer Aniston leaves N.Y.C. eatery Waverly Inn after enjoying a romantic dinner with John Mayer (not pictured) on Wednesday.
DOUBLE TROUBLE
A pregnant Angelina Jolie is everyone's favorite topic of conversation at the Cannes Film Festival, where she was on hand to promote Kung Fu Panda with costars Jack Black and Dustin Hoffman during a Thursday photo call. The actress's costars each revealed details about her pregnancy – including her Aug.19 due date – to reporters.
BIG BALLERS
A cheery Beyoncé and Jay-Z watch the Boston Celtics trump the Cleveland Cavaliers 96-89 at the NBA playoff game in Boston. The night before, the newlyweds dined with Diddy in New York City.
TRÈS CHIC
Eva Longoria makes a daring fashion statement in Ferragamo as she arrives at a Cannes Film Festival dinner on Wednesday. Among her stops at the fest: the premiere of the futuristic thriller Blindness, starring Julianne Moore and Gael Garcia Bernal.
LETTER CARRIER
It's business as usual for Jamie Lynn Spears, who picks up her mail during an errand run Wednesday in Kentwood, La. The young mom-to-be recently celebrated the impending birth of her first child with a second, glammed-up baby shower.
BIRDS OF A FEATHER
Mariah Carey and her new hubby Nick Cannon share a cheeky moment with Tweety Bird during a romantic visit Tuesday to Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, Calif. Cannon rented out the entire theme park for a private bash for his bride and 100 of their friends, a gesture Carey called "the best surprise ever!"
WHEEL OF COSTARS!
Neil Patrick Harris? Or Sarah Michelle Gellar? How I Met Your Mother's Alyson Hannigan cycles through her costars – past and present – during a fun taping of MTV's TRL on Tuesday.
MELLOW YELLOW
Gwen Stefani looks sunny as ever as she leaves Beverly Hills boutique Miu Miu after a solo shopping trip on Wednesday.
LIVE IN TECHNICOLOR
After a night out with husband Jordan Bratman and son Max, Christina Aguilera makes a solo – but colorful! – appearance in downtown New York City on Wednesday.
LOW RIDIN'
Getting into his convertible, George Clooney offers a quick glance after lunching with a friend at Beverly Hills eatery e. baldi on Tuesday.
LUNCH AND LEARN
Nicole Richie, who, with beau Joel Madden, is campaigning for aid in Myanmar, stays connected during a lunch meeting Wednesday at French eatery La Conversation in Los Angeles.
CLOSE CONNECTION
Uma Thurman stays in touch with her young costar on the N.Y.C. set of her comedy Motherhood on Wednesday. In the film, Thurman plays a harried mother of two who gets overwhelmed when planning a birthday party for her daughter.
PHILLY STYLE
After causing a stir at Florida's Dolphin Stadium last week, Owen Wilson hits the Philadelphia streets Wednesday to film more scenes for his comedy, Marley amp Me.
WALKING TOUR
It's a mother-and-son bonding day for Naomi Watts and 9-month-old Alexander, out for a spring stroll on Wednesday in New York City.
IN THE TRENCHES
Strutting her stuff on a local London street, Kate Moss keeps her focus while on a fashion shoot for Vogue Tuesday.