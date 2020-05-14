Chris Pine Goes Off the Cuff in L.A., Plus Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger, Jason Bateman and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
May 14, 2020 06:00 AM

1 of 104

Pine-ing For You

The Image Direct

Chris Pine enjoys the warm weather in a short-sleeved button down, cuffed jeans and flip flops while walking his dog in Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

2 of 104

Mama-to-Be on the Move

MEGA

Katherine Schwarzenegger shows off her growing baby bump during an afternoon walk on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

3 of 104

Take a Hike

BACKGRID

Jason Bateman enjoys an afternoon run along a local hiking trail on Wednesday in Los Angeles.  

4 of 104

Furry Friends

Gotham/GC Images

Olivia Palermo steps out in an oversized fur coat to walk her dog Mr. Butler on Wednesday in Brooklyn. 

5 of 104

Sunny Stroll

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Jamie Lee Curtis is seen taking a walk around her neighborhood in L.A. on Wednesday. 

6 of 104

The Image Direct

Lily Collins stocks up on groceries in a chambray shirt and denim mini skirt on Wednesday in L.A.   

7 of 104

Cheers to That

Olivia Culpo/Instagram for BACARDI

Olivia Culpo mixes up a Bacardi Rum Banana Daiquiri to celebrate World Cocktail Day on Wednesday. 

8 of 104

Keep It Casual

The Image Direct

Ethan Hawke lets his two dogs lead the way on Wednesday during a walk through New York City.

9 of 104

Coupled Up

RHTY/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock

James Maslow and Caitlin Spears cuddle up while out in L.A. on Tuesday.

10 of 104

Shopping Trip

SplashNews.com

Emma Roberts sports a Peanuts gang T-shirt and blue bell bottoms as she shops for groceries in Los Feliz, California, on Tuesday.

11 of 104

Birthday Bash

The Image Direct

Ariel Winter hosts a special social distancing birthday party with balloons and doughnuts for boyfriend Luke Benward on her driveway on Tuesday in L.A.

12 of 104

Lunch Break

MEGA

Derek Hough leisurely waits outside for his Sweetgreen salad to be made on Tuesday.

13 of 104

Outfit Inspo

Jesse Bauer/startraksphoto.com

Tori Spelling wears a flowy spring dress with white boots on Tuesday in L.A.

14 of 104

Shorts Story

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Alison Brie changes into her running gear to break a sweat on Tuesday in sunny L.A.

15 of 104

Bicycle Built for Two

SplashNews.com

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan hop on a tandem bike on Tuesday while hunkered down together in Los Angeles. 

16 of 104

Summer Whites

The Image Direct

Karlie Kloss goes glam on Tuesday while stepping out in New York City.

17 of 104

A Cut Above

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Another day, another run for Ryan Phillippe, who jogs around his Los Angeles neighborhood on Tuesday.

18 of 104

Bend and Snap

Courtesy of Michelob

Alessandra Ambrósio works out from home in L.A. while supporting local gym owners and trainers during Michelob ULTRA’s livestream workout series.

19 of 104

'Wheely' Cute

The Image Direct

Shia LaBeouf gets some fresh air while taking his dog for a bike ride on Monday in Los Angeles.

20 of 104

Dog Days

Bauer-Griffin/SplashNews.com

Lucy Hale and her dog pop out for a stroll around her neighborhood on Monday in Los Angeles.

21 of 104

Hydrated and Happy

Dennis Quaid fuels up with a fresh juice on Monday in Los Angeles.

22 of 104

Afternoon Outing

SplashNews.com

Kristen Wiig and fiancé Avi Rothman take their dog for a walk on Monday in Los Angeles.

23 of 104

Bach at It

The Image Direct

Former Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin soaks up some sunshine while walking her dog Mino on Monday in Los Angeles.

24 of 104

On the Right 'Track'

MEGA

Charlie Hunnam steps out in an all-gray track suit on Monday in Los Angeles.

25 of 104

Take a Stand

The Image Direct

Josh Dallas goes shirtless on Monday for a bike ride in Los Angeles. 

26 of 104

Doggie Duty

Backgrid

Jeremy Piven totes his pooch Bubba during a stroll through West Hollywood on Monday.

27 of 104

Giving Thanks

The Image Direct

Will Ferrell sports a sweet message on his shirt on Monday while walking and clearing trash in L.A.

28 of 104

Safety First

Shutterstock

Goldie Hawn wears a helmet as she cruises the streets of L.A. on Sunday.

29 of 104

Weekend Vibes

Shutterstock

Selma Blair and Ron Carlson enjoy their coffee to-go on Sunday as they stroll through L.A.

30 of 104

California Casual

SplashNews.com

Ana de Armas wears a yellow tank, high-waisted jeans and sneakers as she takes her dog out for a walk on Saturday in L.A.

31 of 104

Sun and Smiles

Shutterstock

Tobey Maguire and Tatiana Dieteman enjoy each other’s company as they go for a walk on Sunday in L.A.

32 of 104

Delightful Details

Gotham/GC Images

Famke Janssen walks through N.Y.C.’s Washington Square Park on Sunday carrying a cute cherry tote.

33 of 104

Athleisure Looks

MEGA

Olivia Wilde steps out in all black for an evening hike in L.A.

34 of 104

Country Cuties

Courtesy Grand Ole Opry

Gwen Stefani made her Grand Ole Opry debut Saturday night as she performed "Nobody But You" with longtime love Blake Shelton remotely from his bar Ole Red in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

35 of 104

In the Zone

SplashNews.com

Sam Smith listens to music as they walk around London’s Hampstead neighborhood over the weekend.

36 of 104

Out and About

TheImageDirect.com

Ashley Benson, who recently split from longtime girlfriend Cara Delevingne, runs errands on Saturday in L.A.

37 of 104