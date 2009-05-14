Star Tracks: Thursday, May 14, 2009
FITS LIKE A GLOVE
Reese Witherspoon continues to play the field for her role as a pro softball player in the still-untitled James L. Brooks comedy Wednesday in Los Angeles.
ALL THAT GLITTERS
Katy Perry isn't trying to cloak who her American Idol favorite is in secrecy! The singer – dressed as a she-Elvis – spells out her support for top 2 finalist Adam Lambert backstage at L.A.'s Kodak Theatre, where she performed her song "Waking Up in Vegas" on Wednesday's show.
LIFE'S A BEACH
Matthew McConaughey and his 10-month-old son Levi enjoy the ocean breeze as they soak up a the sun, sand and surf during a day at the beach in Malibu on Wednesday.
KICKING BACK
After piloting his movie to the top of the box office, Star Trek hottie Chris Pine kicks back and recharges with a cup of coffee and a newspaper at Lamill Coffee Boutique in L.A.'s Silver Lake neighborhood on Wednesday.
'BELLA' OF THE BALL
Eva Longoria Parker has a sparkling moment (literally!) at PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL's bash celebrating its 50 Most Beautiful issue Wednesday at New York's Edison Ballroom. The Desperate Housewives star was named one of the most beautiful actors by the magazine.
'HOT' STUFF
Audrina Patridge strikes a fierce pose at Maxim's Hot 100 bash Wednesday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. The Hills star ranked No. 57 in the magazine's annual list.
LUCKY NUMBER
Zac Efron is taking 17 Again international (again!) – promoting his comedy Thursday at a press event in Tokyo's Grand Hyatt.
IN MOTION
Jennifer Lopez keeps things moving Wednesday on the Beverly Hills set of her romantic comedy The Back-Up Plan. In the movie, the actress plays a woman who decides to have a child through artificial insemination – only to meet her dream man on the day she finds out she's pregnant.
RETRO FLAIR
Elizabeth Banks goes for old-school glamour with her Veronica Lake-style locks and glam Armani Privé gown Wednesday at the Cannes International Film Festival premiere of the animated comedy Up. Before heading to France, the actress posted on Twitter, "Dreading the jetlag, so excited about the cheese and wine."
GOING TO THE MAT
Is she doing her own stunts? In character for her role as a supermarket clerk in Hesher, Natalie Portman makes a happy landing Wednesday while filming the indie drama (which also stars The Office's Rainn Wilson) in Los Angeles.
TECH SAVVY
Owen Wilson is on the lookout for some new headphones Wednesday at the Apple store in New York City's Soho neighborhood. The actor recently split from on-again, off-again girlfriend Kate Hudson.
X MARKS THE SPOT
She can't drive 55! A sultry Kim Kardashian takes the law into her own hands Tuesday, breaking a few rules while filming an ad for Pepsi Max in Lancaster, Calif.
HOLDING COURT
He's got game! Jason Bateman tests his skills on the basketball court Wednesday while filming scenes for his comedy, The Baster, on location in Brooklyn, N.Y.
'POKER' BUDDIES
She's got the look! Putting their best face forward, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres gets her groove on alongside her musical guest Lady Gaga, following the singer's performance of her hit "Poker Face," during an appearance Tuesday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
ON A ROLL
Simon Baker steers clear as The Mentalist star hits the streets of Santa Monica, Calif., for a bike ride Wednesday with his wife (not pictured).