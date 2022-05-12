Elizabeth Hurley Goes Glam in N.Y.C., Plus Nick Cannon, Maya Hawke and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff Updated May 12, 2022 02:09 PM

1 of 89

Glitz and Glam

Credit: Adela Loconte/Shutterstock

Elizabeth Hurley gets glam for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation's Hot Pink party in N.Y.C. on May 10.

2 of 89

Kid at Heart

Credit: Daniel Knighton/Getty

In Carlsbad, California, Nick Cannon poses for photos at LEGOLAND California on May 11.

3 of 89

Family Visit

Credit: Nancy Rivera/Splash News Online

Maya Hawke joins mom Uma Thurman (not pictured) on the set of The Kill Room on May 11 in New Jersey.

4 of 89

Darling Dates

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Kit Harington supports wife Rose Leslie at The Time Traveler's Wife N.Y.C. premiere on May 11.

5 of 89

Scotland Souvenirs

Credit: Jane Barlow/Getty

During day two of Kate Middleton and Prince William's trip to Scotland, William is presented with Heart of Midlothian football shirts for his children, by Chief Executive Andrew McKinlay and Chair Ann Budge, on May 12.

6 of 89

It's a Celebration!

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Siblings Paris and Prince Jackson join in on the festivities as Broadway's MJ the Musical celebrates its 10 Tony Awards nominations at Tavern on the Green in N.Y.C. on May 11.

7 of 89

Movie Night

Credit: Megan Cencula/Shutterstock

Olivia Palermo and husband Johannes Huebl attend the Sony Pictures Classics & Cinema Society screening of The Phantom of the Open.

8 of 89

Block Party

Credit: Courtesy

New Kids on the Block kicks off their highly anticipated 2022 Mixtape Tour in Cincinnati on May 11, with special guests Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue and Rick Astley.

9 of 89

Going Global

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

On May 11, Samara Weaving and Max Greenfield attend Hulu's The Valet global premiere afterparty at The Montalbán in Hollywood.

10 of 89

New York Nights

Credit: Splash News Online

Katie Holmes arrives at N.Y.C.'s Balthazar to attend a Mango event on May 12.

11 of 89

Set Sighting

Credit: Backgrid

Gabrielle Union hits the set of Truth Be Told at Griffith Park in L.A. on May 12. 

12 of 89

Costar Selfie

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram and Ewan McGregor snap a selfie at the Obi-Wan Kenobi photocall at Corinthia Hotel London on May 12.

13 of 89

Winging It

Credit: Backgrid

Harry Styles takes flight after being shot out of a canon while performing at a local circus in the U.K. on May 10. 

14 of 89

Do the Wave

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Sarah Silverman arrives at The View in N.Y.C. on May 11. 

15 of 89

Out and About

Credit: BrosNYC/Backgrid

Nicky Hilton steps out in N.Y.C. on May 11 for a bit of shopping in Soho.

16 of 89

Making Their Mark

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Billy Corgan and his kids, Philomena and Augustus attend the Hand and Footprint Ceremony honoring the Smashing Pumpkins at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 11 in Hollywood. 

17 of 89

Having a Laugh

Credit: Jane Barlow/Getty

Kate Middleton participates in a Roots of Empathy session with students at St. John's Primary School in Glasgow, Scotland on May 11. 

18 of 89

All Smiles

Credit: The Image Direct

Tom Hiddleston cracks a smile as he leaves BBC Radio 2 Studios in London on May 11. 

19 of 89

The Look of Love

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Ross share a sweet look at the FARFETCH Beauty Launch Party in West Hollywood on May 10. 

20 of 89

Strike a Pose

Credit: Isa Foltin/Getty

Waris Ahluwalia, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Oscar Isaac attend the Montblanc House opening in Hamburg, Germany on May 10. 

21 of 89

Green with Envy

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Rebel Wilson attends the Netflix Senior Year special screening in West Hollywood on May 10. 

22 of 89

Peace Out

Credit: Tom Cooper/Getty

Kate Bosworth attends the Bring On the Dancing Horses screening and panel during SeriesFest in Denver, Colorado on May 10. 

23 of 89

Park It

Credit: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus films Beth and Don with Tobias Menzies (not pictured) on May 10 in N.Y.C.

24 of 89

Pop of Pink

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

January Jones attends the FARFETCH Beauty Launch Party on May 10 in West Hollywood. 

25 of 89

Pass the Mic

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

BRELAND performs during the 2022 Clio Music Awards on May 10 in Nashville, Tennessee. 

26 of 89

What's Up, Dog?

Credit: Splash News Online

Alicia Silverstone takes a hike with her pup in L.A. on May 10. 

27 of 89

Milestone Moment

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Daniel Dae Kim and Jamie Lee Curtis support James Hong as he's honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 10 in L.A.

28 of 89

Sweet Treat

Credit: Splash News Online

Bella Hadid takes boyfriend Marc Kalman out for ice cream for his birthday on May 10 in N.Y.C.

29 of 89

Zoom Zoom

Credit: Backgrid

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne have a blast riding electric scooters on the set of the new Apple TV+ series Platonic in L.A. on May 10. 

30 of 89

Rise and Grind

Credit: MEGA

On May 10, Chris Pratt jogs up a hill during his morning workout in L.A.

31 of 89

Miami Heat

Credit: MEGA

Chantel Jeffries takes a dip in the water while enjoying a beach day in Miami on May 10.

32 of 89

Candy Crush

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Justin Timberlake supports wife Jessica Biel at the L.A. premiere of Hulu's Candy at the El Capitan Theatre on May 9.

33 of 89

Three's Company

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart hang out at HBO Max's Hacks season 2 L.A. premiere afterparty at the Sunset Tower on May 9.

34 of 89

Legend Live

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

On May 9, John Legend performs onstage during the 2022 Robin Hood Benefit at N.Y.C.'s Jacob Javits Center.

35 of 89

Set Sighting

Credit: The Image Direct

Chris Evans films Ghosted in London on May 9. 

36 of 89

Lunch Break

Credit: Backgrid

Kristen Stewart and fiancée Dylan Meyer head to lunch on May 9 in N.Y.C.

37 of 89

Big Winner

Credit: JC Olivera/Getty

Snoop Dogg, American Song Contest winner AleXa and Kelly Clarkson pose at the show's grand final live premiere at Universal Studios Hollywood on May 9.

38 of 89

#Sliving

Credit: Courtesy

Venus Williams joins Paris Hilton on stage as she DJs an event with McLaren during 2022 Miami Grand Prix weekend. 

39 of 89

Hands Up

Credit: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty

Keith Urban plays to the crowd while performing at Edinburgh Playhouse on May 9 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

40 of 89

Effortless Glamour

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Julianne Hough models a vintage haute couture gown on May 9 in N.Y.C's Washington Square Park.

41 of 89

Sin City

Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty

In Las Vegas, Henry Golding attends the Canelo vs. Bivol Hennessy V.S.O.P cocktail party at Hyde Lounge in the T-Mobile Arena on May 7.

42 of 89

Supporting Actors

Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster pose on the red carpet at the Actors Fund Gala in N.Y.C. on May 9.

43 of 89

Inside Scoop

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

The cast of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars — Trinity The Tuck, Jaida Essence Hall, Shea Coulee, Jinkx Monsoon, Raja, Monet X Change, Yvie Oddly and The Vivienne — pose with Ben Platt after their conversation at the 92Y in N.Y.C. on May 9.

44 of 89

Canada Tour 2022

Credit: Mark Horton/Getty

Avril Lavigne performs at Ottawa's TD Place Arena during her Bite Me tour on May 9.

45 of 89

Hello Sunshine

Jennifer Garner heads to the set of her upcoming Apple series The Last Thing He Told Me in L.A. on May 9.

46 of 89

Vulcan Salute

Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

George Takei visits N.Y.C.'s SiriusXM Studios on May 9.

47 of 89

Brooklyn Bound

Credit: Jose Perez/Splash News Online

In Brooklyn, New York, Tom Holland films The Crowded Room on May 9.

48 of 89

Flower Power

Credit: THe IMage Direct

Dressed in a sunflower top and white trousers, Lucy Hale rides a bike while filming on the set of a new project on May 8 in L.A.

49 of 89

Training Day

Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty

While in Miami, Tyler Cameron snaps a photo with David Beckham at the David Beckham and F45 Training launch on May 9.

50 of 89

Gallery Gang

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Allie Marie Evans, Rumer Willis, Tyler Shields and Tallulah Belle Willis pose at L.A.'s Sotheby's x Tyler Shields Gallery on May 5.

51 of 89

The Bright Stuff

Credit: Stephen J. Cohen/Getty

Janet Jackson performs on Kentucky Derby night, May 7, at Louisville's Lynn Stadium. 

52 of 89

So GLAAD

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Ariana DeBose, Wilson Cruz and Judith Light get together at the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards, hosted by Ketel One Vodka, at The Hilton Midtown in N.Y.C. on May 6. 

53 of 89

Ride Along

Credit: MASSIMO PERCOSSI/ANSA/Zuma

Jason Momoa has a blast on May 8 while filming the 10th installment of Fast & Furious in Rome.

54 of 89

Major Moment

Credit: Brian Stukes/Getty

Taraji P. Henson receives an honorary degree during Howard University's 2022 Commencement in Washington, D.C., on May 7.

55 of 89

And They're Off

Jay Cutler prepares to party at the 10th annual Fillies & Stallions Derby event hosted by Black Rock Thoroughbred in Louisville, KY, Friday

56 of 89

No Shirt, No Problem

Credit: Backgrid

A shirtless Shawn Mendes shows off his toned figure while leaving the beach in Miami on May 7.

57 of 89

To Boot

Credit: MEGA

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton (not pictured) visit her parents in Los Angeles on Mother's Day.

58 of 89

Suit Yourself

Credit: MEGA

Karrueche Tran hits the beach in Miami with friends on May 7.

59 of 89

The Wanted

Credit: Jose Perez/INSTARimages.com

Dylan McDermott sports a smile on the New York City set of FBI: Most Wanted on May 7.

60 of 89

Starry Selfie

Credit: SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

David Beckham snaps a pic with a Red Bull team member on May 8 at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome.

61 of 89

Sister Act

Credit: Dan Istitene/Getty

Venus and Serena Williams are among the famous faces at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on May 8.

62 of 89

Hello Yellow

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Brandy sports a yellow ensemble with a bright smile on her face while attending the 5th Annual Best Buddies' Celebration of Mothers at La Villa Contenta on May 7 in Malibu. 

63 of 89

Purple Reign

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Mom-to-be Ashley Greene hugs her bump at the 5th Annual Best Buddies' Celebration of Mothers at La Villa Contenta on May 7 in Malibu. 

64 of 89

Behind the Mask

Credit: Guy Levy/Shutterstock

Olivia Colman presents an award on May 8 at the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards at Royal Festival Hall in London.

65 of 89

A Toast to TV

Credit: Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock

Ncuti Gatwa makes a serious style statement outside the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards in London on May 8.

66 of 89

Here to Cheer

Credit: Courtesy LAFC

Owen Wilson gets excited on May 7 during the Los Angeles Football Club game against Philadelphia Union at Banc of California Stadium in L.A.

67 of 89

Dinner and Drinks

Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty

Jamie Foxx and Lindsey Vonn attend Day 4 of American Express presents CARBONE Beach at Carbone restaurant in Miami on May 8.

68 of 89

What's Shakin'?

Credit: Seth Browarnik/StarTraks

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston serve up cocktails with their Dos Hombres tequila at The Key Club in Miami on May 7.

69 of 89

Orange You Glad?

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Mary J. Blige says hello at the Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit in Atlanta on May 7.

70 of 89

With the Band

Credit: Courtesy

Jacob Collier and his band play for a sold-out crowd at N.Y.C.'s Irving Plaza on May 7.

71 of 89

Playing the Ponies

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Stephen Dorff prepares for the Kentucky Derby at Black Rock Thoroughbred's annual Fillies & Stallions Derby event at the Mellwood Art & Entertainment Center on Friday.

72 of 89

Dapper Rapper

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Jack Harlow steals the spotlight on the 148th Kentucky Derby red carpet, donning a full iridescent white suit on May 7 in Louisville, Kentucky. 