Star Tracks: Thursday, May 12, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:05 PM

1 of 16

HIP CHECK

Credit: Eamonn McCormack/WireImag

She's one hot mama! Penélope Cruz flaunts her post-baby figure in Givenchy Haute Couture Thursday at the London premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. The swashbuckling adventure, which costars Johnny Depp, hits theaters stateside May 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

BIKINI BELLY

Credit: Clasos/Splash News Online

With baby No. 2 on the way, a glowing Jessica Alba takes her growing bump to the beach Wednesday during her Mexican getaway.

3 of 16

SHOW OF HANDS

Credit: Action Press/ZUMA

A beaming Angelina Jolie puts her new tattoo on display at the 64th annual Cannes International Film Festival Thursday in France, where the star promoted her animated sequel Kung Fu Panda 2.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY

Credit: Vince Flores/AFF

With boyfriend Jason Trawick at her side, Britney Spears proves she's the hostess with the mostest Wednesday at her Beverly Hills dinner, An Evening of Southern Style, to benefit the St. Bernard Project's Hurricane Katrina relief efforts.

Advertisement

5 of 16

DOUBLE TROUBLE

Credit: David Livingston/Getty

Also at the pop star's event: Kim Kardashian, who sticks close to pal Kelly Osbourne while showing her support for Spears's Louisiana cause.

6 of 16

STEP BY STEP

Credit: Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic

After picking her team on The Voice, Christina Aguilera links up with her main man, 3-year-old son Max, in New York on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

THINK PINK

Credit: Flynet

It's another day at the park for Grey's Anatomy hunk Eric Dane, who enjoyed a playground playdate with 14-month-old daughter Billie in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

TRAY CHIC

Credit: INF

An on-the-mend Catherine Zeta-Jones looks in top form as she struts her stuff – and some good eats! – Wednesday on the New Orleans set of her comedy Lay the Favorite.

Advertisement

9 of 16

SUPPORT SYSTEM

Credit: Richie Buxo/Splash News Online

Chaz Bono and girlfriend Jennifer Elia visit the Late Show with David Letterman in New York Wednesday, where Bono spoke about his revealing documentary, Becoming Chaz, and his new memoir, Transition.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

HAIRY SITUATION

Credit: Danny Martindale/FilmMagic

Flaunting her new two-toned do, Lady Gaga performs her hit "Judas" at the Cannes International Film Festival Wednesday in France.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

PHOTO FINISH

Credit: Courtesy CoverGirl

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara strikes a sultry pose as the latest face of CoverGirl cosmetics. "It feels amazing," she told PEOPLE of the partnership, which was announced Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

CONTENTS ARE HOT

Credit: Koi Sojer/Pacific Coast News

Jon Hamm takes his coffee on the road in Hollywood Wednesday – just two days before his new movie Bridesmaids opens in theaters.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

ROCK FOR A CAUSE

Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty

Tim McGraw rocks the mic Wednesday while performing at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry for the Music Builds: The CMT Disaster Relief Concert, which airs Thursday to benefit those affected by the natural disasters in the south.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

TEXTING ONE, TWO...

Credit: Flynet

After jet-setting with bestie Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens lets her fingers do the talking after lunch at Vivian's Millennium Cafe in Studio City, Calif., on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

SHEER SEDUCTION

Credit: Samir Hussein/Getty

Mandy Moore goes glam in a gray Jenny Packham gown Wednesday while attending the National Movie Awards at London's Wembley Arena.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

MAKING THE CUT

Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty

Also at the National Movie Awards: budding domestic goddess Gwyneth Paltrow, who takes a sexy plunge on the red carpet.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff