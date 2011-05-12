Star Tracks: Thursday, May 12, 2011
HIP CHECK
She's one hot mama! Penélope Cruz flaunts her post-baby figure in Givenchy Haute Couture Thursday at the London premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. The swashbuckling adventure, which costars Johnny Depp, hits theaters stateside May 20.
BIKINI BELLY
With baby No. 2 on the way, a glowing Jessica Alba takes her growing bump to the beach Wednesday during her Mexican getaway.
SHOW OF HANDS
A beaming Angelina Jolie puts her new tattoo on display at the 64th annual Cannes International Film Festival Thursday in France, where the star promoted her animated sequel Kung Fu Panda 2.
SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY
With boyfriend Jason Trawick at her side, Britney Spears proves she's the hostess with the mostest Wednesday at her Beverly Hills dinner, An Evening of Southern Style, to benefit the St. Bernard Project's Hurricane Katrina relief efforts.
DOUBLE TROUBLE
Also at the pop star's event: Kim Kardashian, who sticks close to pal Kelly Osbourne while showing her support for Spears's Louisiana cause.
STEP BY STEP
After picking her team on The Voice, Christina Aguilera links up with her main man, 3-year-old son Max, in New York on Wednesday.
THINK PINK
It's another day at the park for Grey's Anatomy hunk Eric Dane, who enjoyed a playground playdate with 14-month-old daughter Billie in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
TRAY CHIC
An on-the-mend Catherine Zeta-Jones looks in top form as she struts her stuff – and some good eats! – Wednesday on the New Orleans set of her comedy Lay the Favorite.
SUPPORT SYSTEM
Chaz Bono and girlfriend Jennifer Elia visit the Late Show with David Letterman in New York Wednesday, where Bono spoke about his revealing documentary, Becoming Chaz, and his new memoir, Transition.
HAIRY SITUATION
Flaunting her new two-toned do, Lady Gaga performs her hit "Judas" at the Cannes International Film Festival Wednesday in France.
PHOTO FINISH
Modern Family star Sofia Vergara strikes a sultry pose as the latest face of CoverGirl cosmetics. "It feels amazing," she told PEOPLE of the partnership, which was announced Wednesday.
CONTENTS ARE HOT
Jon Hamm takes his coffee on the road in Hollywood Wednesday – just two days before his new movie Bridesmaids opens in theaters.
ROCK FOR A CAUSE
Tim McGraw rocks the mic Wednesday while performing at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry for the Music Builds: The CMT Disaster Relief Concert, which airs Thursday to benefit those affected by the natural disasters in the south.
TEXTING ONE, TWO...
After jet-setting with bestie Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens lets her fingers do the talking after lunch at Vivian's Millennium Cafe in Studio City, Calif., on Wednesday.
SHEER SEDUCTION
Mandy Moore goes glam in a gray Jenny Packham gown Wednesday while attending the National Movie Awards at London's Wembley Arena.
MAKING THE CUT
Also at the National Movie Awards: budding domestic goddess Gwyneth Paltrow, who takes a sexy plunge on the red carpet.