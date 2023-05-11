Beyoncé Kicks Off the "Renaissance" World Tour in Stockholm, Plus Ed Sheeran, GloRilla and More

By People Staff
Published on May 11, 2023 06:00 AM
01 of 89

The Queen Is Back

Startraks SQUARE Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour Opening Night - Stockholm
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Beyoncé shines in a shimmery ensemble while taking the stage during the opening night of the Renaissance World Tour at in Stockholm on May 10.

02 of 89

Cuteness Overload

Startraks SQUARE Ed Sheeran poses for a photo with Maxine the Fluffy Corgi
Cindy Ord/Getty

Ed Sheeran poses for a photo with Maxine the Fluffy Corgi during a visit to The Howard Stern Show at SiriusXM Studios in New York on May 10.

03 of 89

Bright Star

Startraks SQUARE GloRilla is seen arriving to the PRETTYLITTLETHING X KAPPA
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rapper GloRilla arrives to the Pretty Little Thing x Kappa launch party at Sunset Room Hollywood on May 9 in L.A.

04 of 89

Shaded Up

Startraks SQUARE Jon Hamm and his fiance Anna Osceola enjoy a sunny day in New York City
Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Jon Hamm and his fiance, Anna Osceola, enjoy a sunny day in New York City on May 10.

05 of 89

Enjoying Spring

Startraks Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas And Kevin Jonas Pose It Up Outside Watch What Happens Live
Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas pose it up outside Watch What Happens Live in New York City on May 10.

06 of 89

Love-y, Dove-y

Startraks Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber shopping in New York
Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Justin and Hailey Bieber take a stroll after shopping at Aim Leon Dore in New York City on May 10.

07 of 89

On the Frontlines

Startraks Lin-Manuel Miranda Hands Out Donuts At The WGA Picket Line In NYC
Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda hands out doughnuts at the WGA picket line in the Hudson Yards area of New York City on May 10.

08 of 89

Food Things

Startraks Glossier, Cherry Bombe & Cinema Society screening of “Taste the Nation, season 2” at the Crosby Street Hotel
Jason Crowley/BFA

Mike Birbiglia, J. Hope Stein, Eric Andre, Michelle Buteau, Chris Rock, Questlove, Padma Lakshmi, Kwame Onwuachi and a guest pose for a group pic while attending a special screening of Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi, hosted by Glossier, Cherry Bombe and The Cinema Society, at the Crosby Street Hotel in N.Y.C. on May 9.

09 of 89

Laid-Back Love

Startraks Josh Groban and Natalie McQueen Step Out
TheImageDirect.com

Josh Groban and girlfriend Natalie McQueen step out for a low-key lunch in New York City on May 9.

10 of 89

From the Front Row

Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley
Best Image / BACKGRID

Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley get a peek at Chanel's 2024 Cruise collection at an L.A. runway show on May 9.

11 of 89

Sport Savvy

Olivia Culpo attends Beyond Yoga Country Club Collection Launch event hosted by Olivia Culpo
Presley Ann/Getty Images for Beyond Yoga

Olivia Culpo wears her game face as she hosts Beyond Yoga's Country Club collection launch event on May 9 in Los Angeles.

12 of 89

Think Pink

Elizabeth Hurley speaks onstage during the Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for BCRF

Wearing the color of the evening, Elizabeth Hurley rallies on stage at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation's Hot Pink Party on May 9 in New York City.

13 of 89

Flash & Flare

Brett Ratner Mike Tyson
Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

Sparklers in hand, Brett Ratner and Mike Tyson brighten up Miami Design District restaurant Swan on May 8.

14 of 89

Canine Companion

Naomi Watts is pictured on a dog walk in New York City.
TheImageDirect.com

Naomi Watts wears a smart blazer to walk her dog around N.Y.C. on May 9.

15 of 89

Fresh Air

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Rock is Spotted Out For a Stroll in New York City
TheImageDirect.com

Chris Rock steps out and enjoys the spring weather in N.Y.C. on May 9.

16 of 89

Double 'Trouble'

Claire Danes and Lizzy Caplan attend FX's "Fleishman Is In Trouble" FYC event at DGA Theater Complex
Unique Nicole/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Fleishman Is in Trouble costars Lizzy Caplan and Claire Danes share a moment at their FX show's For Your Consideration event in L.A. on May 9.

17 of 89

Girls' Night Abroad

Avril Lavigne is spotted on a night out in London at Reign Nightclub, London
TheImageDirect.com

Avril Lavigne dolls up in her punk chic style for a night out with a pal in London on May 10.

18 of 89

Fiery Friends

Nico Tortorella, Max Milner, Wyatt Oleff and Chase Sui Wonders attend the Apple TV+ "City On Fire" New York Screening
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

City on Fire costars Nico Tortorella, Max Milner, Wyatt Oleff and Chase Sui Wonders celebrate their Apple TV+ show at a May 9 screening in Brooklyn.

19 of 89

Royal Blues

STARTRAKS SQUARE The Prince and Princess of Wales and The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attend a Garden Party
BACKGRID

Kate Middleton continues celebrating King Charles' coronation with a garden party held on May 9 at Buckingham Palace.

20 of 89

Making an Appearance

STARTRAKS SQUARE Dolly! All Access Pop-Up Store
Sam Hodde/Getty

Dolly Parton looks elated to be in Frisco, Texas to preview the Dolly! All Access pop-up store on May 9.

21 of 89

Crowd Love

STARTRAKS SQUARE Sam Smith at Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam
Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock

Sam Smith waves to their Dutch fans during a May 9 performance at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam.

22 of 89

Glam & Glowing

STARTRAKS SQUARE Chrissy Teigen stuns in a pink dress outside Watch What Happens Live in New York City
Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Chrissy Teigen wows in bubblegum pink outside of Watch What Happens Live in New York City on May 9.

23 of 89

On the Go

STARTRAKS Katie Maloney Was Spotted Leaving WWHL Studios In New York City
Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney leaves the N.Y.C. studios of Watch What Happens Live on May 9.

24 of 89

Sight Seeings

STARTRAKS WWE Superstar Damian Priest, and native Puerto Rican, explores historic Old San Juan, Puerto Rico
MOVI Inc.

WWE Star Damian Priest enjoys the bright colors of Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, on May 9.

25 of 89

Dog Day Out

STARTRAKS Prince Edward and Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh participate in The Big Help Out
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

With the help of a furry four-legged friend, Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh learn about guide dogs at the Blind Association Training Centre in the English town of Reading on May 8.

26 of 89

Princess Perfection

Halle Bailey attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid"
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Halle Bailey stuns in a blue shimmery dress at the world premiere of The Little Mermaid in Los Angeles on May 8.

27 of 89

Playoff Fun

Kim Kardashian (L) and Sarah Staudinger attend a playoff basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Sarah Staudinger share a laugh at a playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on May 8.

28 of 89

Leading Lady

Diane Keaton 'Book Club: The Next Chapter' premiere
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Sporting one of her signature looks, Diane Keaton attends the premiere of her upcoming film, Book Club: The Next Chapter, in N.Y.C. on May 8.

29 of 89

A Royal Visit

King Charles III during a visit to the Whittle Laboratory in Cambridge
Joe Giddens - WPA Pool/Getty Images

A newly crowned King Charles flashes a smile during a visit to the Whittle Laboratory in Cambridge on May 9.

30 of 89

Scout's Honor!

Selma Blair is seen outside the "Today" show
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Selma Blair is all smiles as she steps out with her service dog, Scout, at the Today show in New York City on May 8.

31 of 89

Courtside Smiles

Chris Pratt attends a playoff basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Chris Pratt catches a playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on May 8.

32 of 89

Premiere Night Fun

Mary Steenburgen, Jane Fonda, Clive Davis and Candice Bergen New York Premiere of Focus Features "BOOK CLUB: The Next Chapter" - After Party
Marion Curtis/StarPix for Focus Features/Shutterstock

Mary Steenburgen, Jane Fonda, Clive Davis and Candice Bergen pose together at the afterparty following the New York City premiere of Book Club: The Next Chapter at Tavern on the Green on May 8.

33 of 89

Red Hot

Cardi B was spotted in Beverly Hills
Diggzy/Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Sporting bright red hair, Cardi B steps out in Beverly Hills in red pants and a coordinated graphic T-shirt on May 8.

34 of 89

It's Showtime

Karen Ho, Steve Buscemi and Celine Song Special NY Screening of a24â€™s 'Past Lives',
Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Karen Ho, Steve Buscemi and Celine Song attend a special screening of Past Lives in New York City on May 8.

35 of 89

Forever Friends

Startraks SQUARE Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman go for a walk together in Nashville
ATC/MEGA

Former costars and pals Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman take a walk together in Nashville on May 8.

36 of 89

Fur Real

Startraks SQUARE Alessandra Ambrosio Celebrates Son's Birthday in Star Wars
Disneyland Resort/Christian Thompson/Shutterstock

Alessandra Ambrósio and her son Noah Mazur snuggle Chewbacca inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on May 7.

37 of 89

Fast Lane

Startraks SQUARE Actor Tom Cruise walks through the paddock to the Mercedes garage at the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix in Miami
Chris DuMond/Shutterstock

Tom Cruise makes his way to the Mercedes garage during the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix over the weekend.

38 of 89

Rise to the Top

Startraks SQUARE Rita Ora At The Eurovision Song Contest 2023
SplashNews.com

Rita Ora gets to work during a dress rehearsal for the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, England, on May 8.

39 of 89

Think Pink

Startraks Future Goes To Lauryn Hill Concert At Carbone Beach
LCD / SplashNews.com

Future makes his way into Lauryn Hill's concert at Carbone Beach in Miami on May 7.

40 of 89

For the Win

Startraks Prince William, Prince of Wales (R), Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, tries her hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out
Daniel Leal/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton has her game face on on May 8 during her family's visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, England, as part of the Big Help Out following coronation weekend.

41 of 89

On a 'Hi'

Startraks Tia Mowry is seen on May 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
BG029/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Tia Mowry gives a wave while out in L.A. on May 8.

42 of 89

And They're Off!

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 06: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes attends the 149th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)
Stephen J. Cohen/Getty

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany attend the 149th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6 in Louisville, Kentucky.

43 of 89

Wise Woman

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 06: Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during the 2023 Tennessee State University Commencement ceremony at Hale Stadium at Tennessee State University on May 06, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Jason Kempin/Getty

Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during the 2023 Tennessee State University commencement ceremony at Hale Stadium in Nashville on May 6.

44 of 89

Courtside Pals

Adele jokes with Kevin Hart along with Don Cheadle and his wife as she is seen at Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and The Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Ca Pictured: Nia Long,Adele,Rich Paul,Kevin Hart Ref: SPL6427169 060523 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

Adele jokes with Kevin Hart at game 3 of the NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at the Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on May 6.

45 of 89

All Smiles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 06: (L-R) Awkwafina, Sandra Oh and Jessica Yu attend Gold House's 2nd annual Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
Monica Schipper/Getty

Awkwafina, Sandra Oh and Jessica Yu attend Gold House's 2nd annual Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 6 in L.A.

46 of 89

Shades of Cool

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 06: Mo Amer attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - "MO" at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on May 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
Unique Nicole/Getty

Mo Amer attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - MO event at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on May 6 in Los Angeles.

47 of 89

Being Honored

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Michelle Yeoh attends the TAAF Heritage Heroes Awards Dinner at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Cindy Ord/Getty

Michelle Yeoh attends the TAAF Heritage Heroes Awards Dinner at The Glasshouse on May 5 in New York City.

48 of 89

Girl Power

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Phoebe Bridgers and Taylor Swift perform onstage during night one of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium on May 05, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
John Shearer/TAS23/Getty for TAS Rights Management

Phoebe Bridgers and Taylor Swift perform onstage together at the Nissan Stadium on May 5 in Nashville.

49 of 89

Whoa, Baby!

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MAY 05: (L-R) Miranda Kerr, Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Norah Weinstein, Co-CEO of Baby2Baby, and Ciara attend the Baby2Baby Mother's Day Celebration Presented By Dave at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on May 05, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)
Phillip Faraone/Getty for Baby2Baby

Miranda Kerr, Ciara and Co-CEOs of Baby2Baby, Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, attend the Baby2Baby Mother's Day Celebration presented by Dave at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on May 5.

50 of 89

Musicians in Miami

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 05: (L-R) Spliff Star, Busta Rhimes and Diddy perform at CARBONE BEACH presented by American Express on Thursday, May 4, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for CARBONE BEACH presented by American Express)
Alexander Tamargo/Getty for CARBONE BEACH presented by American Express

Spliff Star, Busta Rhimes and Diddy perform at Carbone Beach presented by American Express on May 4 in Miami.

51 of 89

Band of Brothers

Startraks SQUARE Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers attend SiriusXM Hits 1 Celebrity Session
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas look super suave while at the SiriusXM Hits 1 Celebrity Session at the SiriusXM Studios in Miami Beach on May 5.

52 of 89

Bring the Laughs

Startraks SQUARE Michelle Rodriguez attends the Fast X Experience at Telemundo
Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Michelle Rodriguez is caught in a moment of hilarity while attending the Fast X Experience at Telemundo Center in Doral, Florida, on May 5.

53 of 89

In the City

Startraks SQUARE Sarah Jessica Parker is Pictured Stepping Out in New York City.
TheImageDirect.com

Sarah Jessica Parker sports a smile while stepping out in N.Y.C. on May 5.

54 of 89

Chiefs in Fashion

Startraks - Anna Wintour, Derek Blasberg, Bee Shaffer Gagosian Celebrates Avedon 100, Gagosian Gallery
Ben Rosser/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Vogue's Anna Wintour attends the Gagosian Celebrates Avedon 100 event along with Derek Blasberg and her daughter, Bee Shaffer, in N.Y.C. on May 4.

55 of 89

Fit Friends

Startraks - Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber are seen on May 05, 2023 in Los Angeles
thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber catch up over some cold brew while out and about in L.A. on May 5.

56 of 89

First Ladies

Startraks - Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) speaks with US First Lady Jill Biden (R) and her grand daughter Finnegan Biden
JACOB KING/POOL/AFP via Getty

The Princess of Wales speaks with U.S. First Lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter, Finnegan Biden, during a reception for overseas guests attending the coronation held at Buckingham Palace on May 5.

57 of 89

On the Radiowaves

Startraks - Paul Wesley Visits The SiriusXM Miami Studios
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Paul Wesley shares some laughs during an interview at SiriusXM Studios on May 5 in Miami Beach.

58 of 89

Caught in the Middle

Startraks - Kate Hudson was in attendance at the recently nine-time Tony Award nominated musical SHUCKED
Tricia Baron

Kate Hudson cozies up to the cast of Broadway's Shucked after watching the play in New York City on May 4.

59 of 89

Yellow, Mellow

Startraks - Becky G attends SiriusXM Studios on May 05, 2023 in Miami Beach
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Becky G is bright and sunny while posing for the camera during an interview at the SiriusXM Studios in Miami Beach on May 5.

60 of 89

Date Night

Tom Holland and Zendaya takes in the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors during Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals
Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

Tom Holland and Zendaya catch the NBA playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco on May 4.

61 of 89

Hammer Time

Millie Bobby Brown and Mads Mikkelsen break the sake barrel during the opening ceremony for Osaka Comic Con 2023
Jun Sato/WireImage

Millie Bobby Brown and Mads Mikkelsen take a hit at a sake barrel during the opening ceremony for Osaka Comic Con 2023 on May 5.

62 of 89

Center Stage

Sam Smith in concert at Avicii arena in Stockholm
Jonas Ekströmer/TT/Shutterstock

Sam Smith takes the stage at the Avicii arena in Stockholm, Sweden, as part of their GLORIA world tour on May 4.

63 of 89

Mini Me

Heidi Klum (L) and Leni Klum are seen in the Meatpacking District
Gotham/GC Images

Heidi and Leni Klum are spotted out and about in New York City in coordinated all-black looks on May 4.

64 of 89

Bumping Along

EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss shows off her baby bump while stepping out in New York City. The American supermodel wore a black dress featuring cutouts and black heels. Karlie revealed her pregnancy at the MET Gala
TheImageDirect.com

Karlie Kloss rocks a black cutout dress in New York City just days after announcing at the Met Gala that she is expecting baby No. 2.

65 of 89

Good Times

EXCLUSIVE - Bill Murray, Elvis Costello, Mark Seliger, Tracy Pollan, Joan Jett, Michael J Fox, Jane Pauley, Meg Ryan, Denis Leary, Katie Couric attend a Special Screening of the Apple Original Film 'STILL: A Michael J Fox Movie'
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox pose with Bill Murray, Elvis Costello, Mark Seliger, Joan Jett, Jane Pauley, Meg Ryan, Denis Leary and Katie Couric at a special screening of STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie in N.Y.C. on May 4.

66 of 89

Presidential Pair

Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton and President Bill Clinton speak onstage during In Conversation with David Rubenstein at The 92nd Street Y
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Bill and Hillary Clinton take the stage at 92NY in New York City on May 4.

67 of 89

Backstage Buds

Chance the Rapper came to MJ and came backstage to meet the cast. Chance the Rapper; Elijah Johnson
Michaelah Reynolds

Chance The Rapper poses backstage with Elijah Johnson at MJ the musical on Broadway in New York City.

68 of 89

Night Out

Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend Drake's Hollywood grand opening
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Drake's Hollywood

Chrishell Stause and G Flip pose together at the grand opening of Drake's Hollywood on May 4.

69 of 89

New York Queens

Alexis Michelle, Darienne Lake, Heidi N Closet, Jaymes Mansfield, Jessica Wild, Jimbo, Kahanna Montrese, Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri, Monica Beverly Hillz, Mrs. Kasha Davis, and Naysha Lopez Paramount+'s 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8' cast visit the Empire State Building
John Nacion/Shutterstock

The cast of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8, including Alexis Michelle, Darienne Lake, Heidi N Closet, Jaymes Mansfield, Jessica Wild, Jimbo, Kahanna Montrese, Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri, Monica Beverly Hillz, Mrs. Kasha Davis and Naysha Lopez, visit the Empire State Building on May 4 to light the iconic tower in rainbow colors in honor of the work of the ACLU and the Drag Defense Fund.

70 of 89

Cheers!

STARTRAKS SQUARE Prince William, Prince of Wales pulls the first pint of Kingmaker a new brew celebrating the coronation as Catherine, Princess of Wales looks on at the Dog and Duck
Jamie Lorriman - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince William pours a pint at the Dog & Duck pub in London alongside Kate Middleton as the couple gears up for King Charles' coronation.

71 of 89

Tony Twins

STARTRAKS SQUARE Jessica Chastain And Ben Platt Sighting In NYC
Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com

Newly minted Tony nominees, Jessica Chastain and Ben Platt, pose together in New York City on May 4.

72 of 89

Hats Off

STARTRAKS SQUARE Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi during a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London, in celebration of the coronation
Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

Dressed in their royal best, Lionel Richie poses with his girlfriend, Lisa Parigi, at a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace ahead of King Charles' coronation.

73 of 89

Behind the Wheel

STARTRAKS SQUARE Vin Diesel looks on in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami
Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty

Vin Diesel checks out the Paddock on May 4 ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami.

74 of 89

New York Minute

STARTRAKS Joe Jonas was spotted checking out of his Tribeca hotel in New York
BACKGRID

Joe Jonas steps out with friends in New York City on May 4.

75 of 89

Costar Smiles

STARTRAKS Priyanka Chopra And Sam Heughan Promote 'Love Again' At Good Morning America
SplashNews.com

Costars Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan pose together outside of Good Morning America in New York City while promoting their film, Love Again, on May 4.

76 of 89

Drink Up!

STARTRAKS Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Co-Founder Pablo Rivera Celebrate WESAKE Launch at Sake No Hana in LES
Andie Jane

Brooklyn Beckham celebrates the launch of WESAKE at Sake No Hana in the Lower East Side neighborhood of Manhattan on April 29.

77 of 89

Sun's Out

STARTRAKS Chantel Jeffries is seen on May 04, 2023 in Miami, Florida
305pics/GC Images

Baring it all in a red bikini, Chantel Jeffries soaks up the sun in Miami on May 4.

78 of 89

Speaking in Style

Michelle Obama speaks at 2023 WSJ's Future Of Everything Festival at Spring Studios
Joy Malone/Getty Images

Looking chic in a black suit jacket, Michelle Obama takes the stage at the Wall Street Journal's Future of Everything Festival on May 3 in N.Y.C.

79 of 89

Big Smile

TODAY -- Pictured: Jennifer Lopez on Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez looks delighted to make a Today show appearance on May 3 in N.Y.C.

80 of 89

Garden Party

Ali Wentworth, Mariska Hargitay Central Park Conservancy's 41st Annual Frederick Law Olmsted Awards Luncheon
Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Ali Wentworth and Mariska Hargitay bring out their finest headwear for the Central Park Conservancy's Frederick Law Olmsted Awards Luncheon in N.Y.C. on May 3.

81 of 89

Heroes Go Glam

Chukwudi Iwuji, Karen Gillan, Chris Pratt, Miriam Shor and Bradley Cooper attend a special screening of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Disney

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Chukwudi Iwuji, Karen Gillan, Chris Pratt, Miriam Shor and Bradley Cooper attend an N.Y.C. screening of the Marvel Studios film at the IPIC & The Fulton by Jean-Georges.

82 of 89

Going Glam

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the "Love Again" New York screening
Manny Carabel/WireImage

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make it a date at the New York City premiere of Love Again on May 3.

83 of 89

Mountain Music

Jason Isbell + Angel Olsen at Red Rocks, Morrison, Colorado, May 4th, 2023
Joshua Mellin

Angel Olsen steps up to the mic during her show with Jason Isbell (not pictured) at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, on May 4.

84 of 89

Sideline Love

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan The Wooshi World Celebrity Basketball Classic
Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Larsa Pippen and her beau Marcus Jordan (son of NBA legend Michael Jordan) hang courtside during the Wooshi World Celebrity Basketball Classic in Sunrise, Florida, on May 3.

85 of 89

Travel with Taste

Padma Lakshmi Hulu's 'Taste the Nation' FYC Event
Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Disney Television Studios/Shutterstock

Padma Lakshmi rocks a plunging jumpsuit and a bright smile at a For Your Consideration event for her show Taste the Nation on May 3 in Los Angeles.

86 of 89

Off Wheels & On the Court

Lewis Hamilton during The IWC Chrono Challenge, an entertaining basketball challenge organized by IWC Schaffhausen
John Parra/Getty Images for IWC

Formula One competitor Lewis Hamilton shows off his basketball skills during the IWC Chrono Challenge at Jungle Plaza in Miami's Design District on May 3.

87 of 89

In the Limelight

Colombian singer Feid announces his involvement in Sprite Limelight Season 2 during his Ferxxo Nitro tour in San Diego
MOVI Inc.

Colombian singer Feid goes green for his campaign with Sprite Limelight Season 2 during a stop in San Diego on his Ferxxo Nitro tour.

88 of 89

Hometown Legend

STARTRAKS SQUARE Jennifer Lopez Exits The "Live With Kelly And Mark" Show In NYC
Jennifer Lopez. Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lopez smiles and waves while exiting Live with Kelly and Mark in N.Y.C. on May 3.

89 of 89

Statement Eyewear

STARTRAKS SQUARE Kim Petras visits SiriusXM Studios on May 03, 2023
Santiago Felipe/Getty

Kim Petras rocks some edgy sunglasses while visiting the SiriusXM Studios on May 3 in New York City.

