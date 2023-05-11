01 of 89 The Queen Is Back Kevin Mazur/Getty Beyoncé shines in a shimmery ensemble while taking the stage during the opening night of the Renaissance World Tour at in Stockholm on May 10.

02 of 89 Cuteness Overload Cindy Ord/Getty Ed Sheeran poses for a photo with Maxine the Fluffy Corgi during a visit to The Howard Stern Show at SiriusXM Studios in New York on May 10.

03 of 89 Bright Star Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Rapper GloRilla arrives to the Pretty Little Thing x Kappa launch party at Sunset Room Hollywood on May 9 in L.A.

04 of 89 Shaded Up Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Jon Hamm and his fiance, Anna Osceola, enjoy a sunny day in New York City on May 10.

05 of 89 Enjoying Spring Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas pose it up outside Watch What Happens Live in New York City on May 10.

06 of 89 Love-y, Dove-y Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Justin and Hailey Bieber take a stroll after shopping at Aim Leon Dore in New York City on May 10.

07 of 89 On the Frontlines Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com Lin-Manuel Miranda hands out doughnuts at the WGA picket line in the Hudson Yards area of New York City on May 10.

08 of 89 Food Things Jason Crowley/BFA Mike Birbiglia, J. Hope Stein, Eric Andre, Michelle Buteau, Chris Rock, Questlove, Padma Lakshmi, Kwame Onwuachi and a guest pose for a group pic while attending a special screening of Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi, hosted by Glossier, Cherry Bombe and The Cinema Society, at the Crosby Street Hotel in N.Y.C. on May 9.

09 of 89 Laid-Back Love TheImageDirect.com Josh Groban and girlfriend Natalie McQueen step out for a low-key lunch in New York City on May 9.

10 of 89 From the Front Row Best Image / BACKGRID Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley get a peek at Chanel's 2024 Cruise collection at an L.A. runway show on May 9.

11 of 89 Sport Savvy Presley Ann/Getty Images for Beyond Yoga Olivia Culpo wears her game face as she hosts Beyond Yoga's Country Club collection launch event on May 9 in Los Angeles.

12 of 89 Think Pink Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for BCRF Wearing the color of the evening, Elizabeth Hurley rallies on stage at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation's Hot Pink Party on May 9 in New York City.

13 of 89 Flash & Flare Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com Sparklers in hand, Brett Ratner and Mike Tyson brighten up Miami Design District restaurant Swan on May 8.

14 of 89 Canine Companion TheImageDirect.com Naomi Watts wears a smart blazer to walk her dog around N.Y.C. on May 9.

15 of 89 Fresh Air TheImageDirect.com Chris Rock steps out and enjoys the spring weather in N.Y.C. on May 9.

16 of 89 Double 'Trouble' Unique Nicole/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Fleishman Is in Trouble costars Lizzy Caplan and Claire Danes share a moment at their FX show's For Your Consideration event in L.A. on May 9.

17 of 89 Girls' Night Abroad TheImageDirect.com Avril Lavigne dolls up in her punk chic style for a night out with a pal in London on May 10.

18 of 89 Fiery Friends Theo Wargo/Getty Images City on Fire costars Nico Tortorella, Max Milner, Wyatt Oleff and Chase Sui Wonders celebrate their Apple TV+ show at a May 9 screening in Brooklyn.

19 of 89 Royal Blues BACKGRID Kate Middleton continues celebrating King Charles' coronation with a garden party held on May 9 at Buckingham Palace.

20 of 89 Making an Appearance Sam Hodde/Getty Dolly Parton looks elated to be in Frisco, Texas to preview the Dolly! All Access pop-up store on May 9.

21 of 89 Crowd Love Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock Sam Smith waves to their Dutch fans during a May 9 performance at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam.

22 of 89 Glam & Glowing Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Chrissy Teigen wows in bubblegum pink outside of Watch What Happens Live in New York City on May 9.

23 of 89 On the Go Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney leaves the N.Y.C. studios of Watch What Happens Live on May 9.

24 of 89 Sight Seeings MOVI Inc. WWE Star Damian Priest enjoys the bright colors of Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, on May 9.

25 of 89 Dog Day Out Tim Rooke/Shutterstock With the help of a furry four-legged friend, Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh learn about guide dogs at the Blind Association Training Centre in the English town of Reading on May 8.

26 of 89 Princess Perfection Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney Halle Bailey stuns in a blue shimmery dress at the world premiere of The Little Mermaid in Los Angeles on May 8.

27 of 89 Playoff Fun Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Kim Kardashian and Sarah Staudinger share a laugh at a playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on May 8.

28 of 89 Leading Lady Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Sporting one of her signature looks, Diane Keaton attends the premiere of her upcoming film, Book Club: The Next Chapter, in N.Y.C. on May 8.

29 of 89 A Royal Visit Joe Giddens - WPA Pool/Getty Images A newly crowned King Charles flashes a smile during a visit to the Whittle Laboratory in Cambridge on May 9.

30 of 89 Scout's Honor! Raymond Hall/GC Images Selma Blair is all smiles as she steps out with her service dog, Scout, at the Today show in New York City on May 8.

31 of 89 Courtside Smiles Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Chris Pratt catches a playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on May 8.

32 of 89 Premiere Night Fun Marion Curtis/StarPix for Focus Features/Shutterstock Mary Steenburgen, Jane Fonda, Clive Davis and Candice Bergen pose together at the afterparty following the New York City premiere of Book Club: The Next Chapter at Tavern on the Green on May 8.

33 of 89 Red Hot Diggzy/Shutterstock / SplashNews.com Sporting bright red hair, Cardi B steps out in Beverly Hills in red pants and a coordinated graphic T-shirt on May 8.

34 of 89 It's Showtime Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock Karen Ho, Steve Buscemi and Celine Song attend a special screening of Past Lives in New York City on May 8.

35 of 89 Forever Friends ATC/MEGA Former costars and pals Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman take a walk together in Nashville on May 8.

36 of 89 Fur Real Disneyland Resort/Christian Thompson/Shutterstock Alessandra Ambrósio and her son Noah Mazur snuggle Chewbacca inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on May 7.

37 of 89 Fast Lane Chris DuMond/Shutterstock Tom Cruise makes his way to the Mercedes garage during the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix over the weekend.

38 of 89 Rise to the Top SplashNews.com Rita Ora gets to work during a dress rehearsal for the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, England, on May 8.

39 of 89 Think Pink LCD / SplashNews.com Future makes his way into Lauryn Hill's concert at Carbone Beach in Miami on May 7.

40 of 89 For the Win Daniel Leal/WPA Pool/Shutterstock Kate Middleton has her game face on on May 8 during her family's visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, England, as part of the Big Help Out following coronation weekend.

41 of 89 On a 'Hi' BG029/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Tia Mowry gives a wave while out in L.A. on May 8.

42 of 89 And They're Off! Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany attend the 149th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6 in Louisville, Kentucky.

43 of 89 Wise Woman Jason Kempin/Getty Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during the 2023 Tennessee State University commencement ceremony at Hale Stadium in Nashville on May 6.

44 of 89 Courtside Pals London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Adele jokes with Kevin Hart at game 3 of the NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at the Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on May 6.

45 of 89 All Smiles Monica Schipper/Getty Awkwafina, Sandra Oh and Jessica Yu attend Gold House's 2nd annual Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 6 in L.A.

46 of 89 Shades of Cool Unique Nicole/Getty Mo Amer attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - MO event at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on May 6 in Los Angeles.

47 of 89 Being Honored Cindy Ord/Getty Michelle Yeoh attends the TAAF Heritage Heroes Awards Dinner at The Glasshouse on May 5 in New York City.

48 of 89 Girl Power John Shearer/TAS23/Getty for TAS Rights Management Phoebe Bridgers and Taylor Swift perform onstage together at the Nissan Stadium on May 5 in Nashville.

49 of 89 Whoa, Baby! Phillip Faraone/Getty for Baby2Baby Miranda Kerr, Ciara and Co-CEOs of Baby2Baby, Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, attend the Baby2Baby Mother's Day Celebration presented by Dave at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on May 5.

50 of 89 Musicians in Miami Alexander Tamargo/Getty for CARBONE BEACH presented by American Express Spliff Star, Busta Rhimes and Diddy perform at Carbone Beach presented by American Express on May 4 in Miami.

51 of 89 Band of Brothers Emma McIntyre/Getty Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas look super suave while at the SiriusXM Hits 1 Celebrity Session at the SiriusXM Studios in Miami Beach on May 5.

52 of 89 Bring the Laughs Alexander Tamargo/Getty Michelle Rodriguez is caught in a moment of hilarity while attending the Fast X Experience at Telemundo Center in Doral, Florida, on May 5.

53 of 89 In the City TheImageDirect.com Sarah Jessica Parker sports a smile while stepping out in N.Y.C. on May 5.

54 of 89 Chiefs in Fashion Ben Rosser/BFA.com/Shutterstock Vogue's Anna Wintour attends the Gagosian Celebrates Avedon 100 event along with Derek Blasberg and her daughter, Bee Shaffer, in N.Y.C. on May 4.

55 of 89 Fit Friends thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber catch up over some cold brew while out and about in L.A. on May 5.

56 of 89 First Ladies JACOB KING/POOL/AFP via Getty The Princess of Wales speaks with U.S. First Lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter, Finnegan Biden, during a reception for overseas guests attending the coronation held at Buckingham Palace on May 5.

57 of 89 On the Radiowaves Emma McIntyre/Getty Paul Wesley shares some laughs during an interview at SiriusXM Studios on May 5 in Miami Beach.

58 of 89 Caught in the Middle Tricia Baron Kate Hudson cozies up to the cast of Broadway's Shucked after watching the play in New York City on May 4.

59 of 89 Yellow, Mellow Emma McIntyre/Getty Becky G is bright and sunny while posing for the camera during an interview at the SiriusXM Studios in Miami Beach on May 5.

60 of 89 Date Night Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images Tom Holland and Zendaya catch the NBA playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco on May 4.

61 of 89 Hammer Time Jun Sato/WireImage Millie Bobby Brown and Mads Mikkelsen take a hit at a sake barrel during the opening ceremony for Osaka Comic Con 2023 on May 5.

62 of 89 Center Stage Jonas Ekströmer/TT/Shutterstock Sam Smith takes the stage at the Avicii arena in Stockholm, Sweden, as part of their GLORIA world tour on May 4.

63 of 89 Mini Me Gotham/GC Images Heidi and Leni Klum are spotted out and about in New York City in coordinated all-black looks on May 4.

64 of 89 Bumping Along TheImageDirect.com Karlie Kloss rocks a black cutout dress in New York City just days after announcing at the Met Gala that she is expecting baby No. 2.

66 of 89 Presidential Pair Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Bill and Hillary Clinton take the stage at 92NY in New York City on May 4.

67 of 89 Backstage Buds Michaelah Reynolds Chance The Rapper poses backstage with Elijah Johnson at MJ the musical on Broadway in New York City.

68 of 89 Night Out Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Drake's Hollywood Chrishell Stause and G Flip pose together at the grand opening of Drake's Hollywood on May 4.

69 of 89 New York Queens John Nacion/Shutterstock The cast of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8, including Alexis Michelle, Darienne Lake, Heidi N Closet, Jaymes Mansfield, Jessica Wild, Jimbo, Kahanna Montrese, Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri, Monica Beverly Hillz, Mrs. Kasha Davis and Naysha Lopez, visit the Empire State Building on May 4 to light the iconic tower in rainbow colors in honor of the work of the ACLU and the Drag Defense Fund.

70 of 89 Cheers! Jamie Lorriman - WPA Pool/Getty Prince William pours a pint at the Dog & Duck pub in London alongside Kate Middleton as the couple gears up for King Charles' coronation.

71 of 89 Tony Twins Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com Newly minted Tony nominees, Jessica Chastain and Ben Platt, pose together in New York City on May 4.

72 of 89 Hats Off Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Shutterstock Dressed in their royal best, Lionel Richie poses with his girlfriend, Lisa Parigi, at a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace ahead of King Charles' coronation.

73 of 89 Behind the Wheel Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Vin Diesel checks out the Paddock on May 4 ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami.

74 of 89 New York Minute BACKGRID Joe Jonas steps out with friends in New York City on May 4.

75 of 89 Costar Smiles SplashNews.com Costars Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan pose together outside of Good Morning America in New York City while promoting their film, Love Again, on May 4.

76 of 89 Drink Up! Andie Jane Brooklyn Beckham celebrates the launch of WESAKE at Sake No Hana in the Lower East Side neighborhood of Manhattan on April 29.

77 of 89 Sun's Out 305pics/GC Images Baring it all in a red bikini, Chantel Jeffries soaks up the sun in Miami on May 4.

78 of 89 Speaking in Style Joy Malone/Getty Images Looking chic in a black suit jacket, Michelle Obama takes the stage at the Wall Street Journal's Future of Everything Festival on May 3 in N.Y.C.

79 of 89 Big Smile Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images Jennifer Lopez looks delighted to make a Today show appearance on May 3 in N.Y.C.

80 of 89 Garden Party Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock Ali Wentworth and Mariska Hargitay bring out their finest headwear for the Central Park Conservancy's Frederick Law Olmsted Awards Luncheon in N.Y.C. on May 3.

81 of 89 Heroes Go Glam Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Disney Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Chukwudi Iwuji, Karen Gillan, Chris Pratt, Miriam Shor and Bradley Cooper attend an N.Y.C. screening of the Marvel Studios film at the IPIC & The Fulton by Jean-Georges.

82 of 89 Going Glam Manny Carabel/WireImage Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make it a date at the New York City premiere of Love Again on May 3.

83 of 89 Mountain Music Joshua Mellin Angel Olsen steps up to the mic during her show with Jason Isbell (not pictured) at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, on May 4.

84 of 89 Sideline Love Larry Marano/Shutterstock Larsa Pippen and her beau Marcus Jordan (son of NBA legend Michael Jordan) hang courtside during the Wooshi World Celebrity Basketball Classic in Sunrise, Florida, on May 3.

85 of 89 Travel with Taste Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Disney Television Studios/Shutterstock Padma Lakshmi rocks a plunging jumpsuit and a bright smile at a For Your Consideration event for her show Taste the Nation on May 3 in Los Angeles.

86 of 89 Off Wheels & On the Court John Parra/Getty Images for IWC Formula One competitor Lewis Hamilton shows off his basketball skills during the IWC Chrono Challenge at Jungle Plaza in Miami's Design District on May 3.

87 of 89 In the Limelight MOVI Inc. Colombian singer Feid goes green for his campaign with Sprite Limelight Season 2 during a stop in San Diego on his Ferxxo Nitro tour.

88 of 89 Hometown Legend Jennifer Lopez. Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com Jennifer Lopez smiles and waves while exiting Live with Kelly and Mark in N.Y.C. on May 3.