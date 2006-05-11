Star Tracks - Thursday, May 11, 2006
WORKING GIRL
Jessica Simpson heads to a studio in downtown New York City on Wednesday to record her upcoming album, And the Band Played On, due later this year. One ballad, inspired by her split with Nick Lachey, "is a really raw kind of naked song that's just honest," says Simpson.
MUG SHOT
Nick Lachey imitates the guy on the album cover as he promotes his new CD, What's Left of Me, in New York City on Tuesday.
PICK-ME-UP
Scarlett Johansson makes like Mary Poppins while shooting a scene for The Nanny Diaries in New York City on Wednesday.
MAIN SQUEEZE
Jennifer Aniston joins Courteney Cox on Wednesday to toast Cox's in-laws at the AFI Associates luncheon honoring the Arquette family at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills. Cox has been married to David Arquette since 1999.
FAMILY BUSINESS
Cox and daughter Coco, 23 months, join husband David (left), his sister Patricia Arquette and her fiancé Thomas Jane at the AFI celebration, where the Arquette family was honored for its artistic achievements in the entertainment community.
GOLDEN GIRL
Emmy Rossum makes waves in a glam Ralph Lauren gown at the Los Angeles premiere of her movie Poseidon on Wednesday. The film – which opens Friday – is an update of the 1972 classic disaster flick.
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Poseidon star Josh Lucas gets hands on with pal Jon Voight at the movie's L.A. premiere. The actors became friends when they costarred in this year's Glory Road.
FREE BIRD
Michelle Rodriguez hits the street in Beverly Hills Wednesday. She's got time on her hands: The actress, who served five days in jail for a DUI, was recently killed off of Lost – a move she says was her idea. "I'm a gypsy," she told TV's Extra. "I can't stay in the same place."
'IDOL' WORSHIP
Ryan Seacrest sets his sights on the NHL Stanley Cup during its pit stop on American Idol's Hollywood set on Wednesday. The hockey trophy is making its way around the country during its annual tour.
SQUEEZE PLAY
Ellen DeGeneres shows Kanye West some love during a special outdoor taping of her talk show in Burbank, Calif., on Wednesday.
FULL OF IT
Would you buy fertilizer from this woman? Gisele Bundchen demonstrates how she'd sell an un-sexy product while still remaining sexy during an appearance on MTV's TRL with her fellow Victoria's Secret models on Wednesday.
STAR STEPPING
Paula Abdul returns to her dancing roots while filming a commercial for her QVC jewelry collection near her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
FEET ACCOMPLI
No shoes? No problem! Nicole Richie (left) is footloose and fancy-free after leaving a Beverly Hills salon Tuesday with pal Mischa Barton (and her pup Ziggy).
GOOD HEART
Jake Gyllenhaal, in Los Angeles shooting a film about the notorious "Zodiac" serial killer, makes a coffee run on Tuesday. The charitable actor paused mid-trip to give a few dollars to a disabled man.
RED HOT
Teri Hatcher makes a colorful entrance at a Los Angeles signing for her memoir, Burnt Toast, on Tuesday. Next, Hatcher plans to rough it with 8-year-old daughter Emerson. "We'll probably do some camping in my VW bus," she says. "I think it's good to refuel and get away. Not taking the Blackberry and the phone is a big one."