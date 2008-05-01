Star Tracks - Thursday, May 1, 2008

It may be Madonna's night – but she gets a little help from fellow pop star Justin Timberlake, who joined the singer onstage at New York's Roseland Ballroom to perform their pop anthem "4 Minutes" on Wednesday. To celebrate her new album Hard Candy, Madonna performed an intimate (and free!) six-song concert for her fans.

Find out about Madonna's Dolce amp Gabbana stage costume on Off the Rack.