Star Tracks - Thursday, May 1, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

COMES OUT SWINGIN'

Credit: Starzlife

Naomi Campbell is ready to play ball as a guest star on Ugly Betty! The supermodel, who will make a cameo on the show's season finale, stepped up to bat Wednesday at Beverly Hills' Roxbury Park to film her scenes.

JEAN POOL

Credit: Vince Flores/ Celebrity Photo

She's got the look – the Jordache look! Heidi Klum – along with her döppelgangers – shows off her assets Wednesday at the launch event for her new Heidi Klum by Jordache clothing line at Bloomingdale's in Beverly Hills. "Every designer owns their butt pocket, so this [is] my butt pocket, which I'm very proud of," she told PEOPLE.

'MINUTE' AID

Credit: Evan Agostini/AP

It may be Madonna's night – but she gets a little help from fellow pop star Justin Timberlake, who joined the singer onstage at New York's Roseland Ballroom to perform their pop anthem "4 Minutes" on Wednesday. To celebrate her new album Hard Candy, Madonna performed an intimate (and free!) six-song concert for her fans.

Find out about Madonna's Dolce amp Gabbana stage costume on Off the Rack.

BAG LUNCH

Credit: MK/Flynet

With professed love, boyfriend Tony Romo, sitting this one out, Jessica Simpson and longtime pal CaCee Cobb catch up during lunch at West Hollywood's Café Med on Wednesday.

HERO WORSHIP

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/WireImage

Diddy, meet Iron Man: The hip-hop king gets some face time with Robert Downey Jr. at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel-hosted afterparty following the Audi-sponsored L.A. premiere of the comic-book flick Iron Man, which opens Friday.

BLACK & BLUE

Credit: MiB / Splash News Online

They sure take comedy seriously! A somber-looking Jessica Biel and Jake Gyllenhaal film a funeral scene Wednesday for their movie Nailed in Columbia, S.C.

THE PICK-UP ARTIST

Credit: Fame Pictures

Poop duty? No problem. A peppy Pink happily cleans up after her pooches during a Malibu beach walk on Wednesday.

THEY'RE GAME

Credit: Garth Vaughan/Disney/Retna

Let the games begin! The Cheetah Girls – (from left) Kiely Williams, Adrienne Bailon and Sabrina Bryan – join Jessie the Cowgirl (from Toy Story 2) at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The trio are in Orlando for the Disney Channel Games, a made-for-TV competition airing this summer.

A CUT ABOVE

Credit: INF

John Mayer, who's been enjoying Jennifer Aniston's company recently, makes a cheerful exit from a New York hair salon Wednesday.

LUNCH DATE

Credit: King Paparazzi / Splash News Online

Sorry Stephen! In spite of her high-school crush's recent return on The Hills, Lauren Conrad has a new beau – Doug Reinhardt, a minor leaguer for the Baltimore Orioles. The new twosome took their romance public Wednesday, dining al fresco in Los Angeles.

FILL 'ER UP

Credit: RevolutionPix/Bauer-Griffin

Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz feels the pinch at the pump as he stops to gas up Tuesday in L.A.

FOND FAREWELL

Credit: Greg Tidwell/Pacific Coast News

After suffering a defeat during Tuesday night's elimination, Dancing With the Stars duo Shannon Elizabeth and Derek Hough keep their heads held high as they leave ABC studios in Los Angeles.

'VEGAS' PROMOTER

Credit: Greg Tidwell/ Pacific Coast News

After greeting waiting fans, Ashton Kutcher heads into a TV studio Tuesday for an appearance to promote his comedy What Happens in Vegas.

BEAUTIFUL DAY

Credit: WENN

Mom-to-be Jessica Alba heads out for day of pampering and shopping Tuesday, stopping at Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills before hitting up a nail salon.

DRIVING MISS RICHIE

Credit: FinalPixx

Back from a desert getaway, Nicole Richie keeps her legal commitment by attending another class at a driving school in Van Nuys, Calif., on Wednesday.

