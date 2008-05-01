Star Tracks - Thursday, May 1, 2008
COMES OUT SWINGIN'
Naomi Campbell is ready to play ball as a guest star on Ugly Betty! The supermodel, who will make a cameo on the show's season finale, stepped up to bat Wednesday at Beverly Hills' Roxbury Park to film her scenes.
JEAN POOL
She's got the look – the Jordache look! Heidi Klum – along with her döppelgangers – shows off her assets Wednesday at the launch event for her new Heidi Klum by Jordache clothing line at Bloomingdale's in Beverly Hills. "Every designer owns their butt pocket, so this [is] my butt pocket, which I'm very proud of," she told PEOPLE.
'MINUTE' AID
It may be Madonna's night – but she gets a little help from fellow pop star Justin Timberlake, who joined the singer onstage at New York's Roseland Ballroom to perform their pop anthem "4 Minutes" on Wednesday. To celebrate her new album Hard Candy, Madonna performed an intimate (and free!) six-song concert for her fans.
BAG LUNCH
With professed love, boyfriend Tony Romo, sitting this one out, Jessica Simpson and longtime pal CaCee Cobb catch up during lunch at West Hollywood's Café Med on Wednesday.
HERO WORSHIP
Diddy, meet Iron Man: The hip-hop king gets some face time with Robert Downey Jr. at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel-hosted afterparty following the Audi-sponsored L.A. premiere of the comic-book flick Iron Man, which opens Friday.
BLACK & BLUE
They sure take comedy seriously! A somber-looking Jessica Biel and Jake Gyllenhaal film a funeral scene Wednesday for their movie Nailed in Columbia, S.C.
THE PICK-UP ARTIST
Poop duty? No problem. A peppy Pink happily cleans up after her pooches during a Malibu beach walk on Wednesday.
THEY'RE GAME
Let the games begin! The Cheetah Girls – (from left) Kiely Williams, Adrienne Bailon and Sabrina Bryan – join Jessie the Cowgirl (from Toy Story 2) at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The trio are in Orlando for the Disney Channel Games, a made-for-TV competition airing this summer.
A CUT ABOVE
John Mayer, who's been enjoying Jennifer Aniston's company recently, makes a cheerful exit from a New York hair salon Wednesday.
LUNCH DATE
Sorry Stephen! In spite of her high-school crush's recent return on The Hills, Lauren Conrad has a new beau – Doug Reinhardt, a minor leaguer for the Baltimore Orioles. The new twosome took their romance public Wednesday, dining al fresco in Los Angeles.
FILL 'ER UP
Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz feels the pinch at the pump as he stops to gas up Tuesday in L.A.
FOND FAREWELL
After suffering a defeat during Tuesday night's elimination, Dancing With the Stars duo Shannon Elizabeth and Derek Hough keep their heads held high as they leave ABC studios in Los Angeles.
'VEGAS' PROMOTER
After greeting waiting fans, Ashton Kutcher heads into a TV studio Tuesday for an appearance to promote his comedy What Happens in Vegas.
BEAUTIFUL DAY
Mom-to-be Jessica Alba heads out for day of pampering and shopping Tuesday, stopping at Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills before hitting up a nail salon.
DRIVING MISS RICHIE
Back from a desert getaway, Nicole Richie keeps her legal commitment by attending another class at a driving school in Van Nuys, Calif., on Wednesday.