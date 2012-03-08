Star Tracks: Thursday, March 8, 2012
PUT A RING ON IT
Halle Berry shows off two noticeable accessories – her reported engagement ring and her plastic cast – while arriving at LAX Wednesday.
FLOWER GIRL
Clad in a very un-Glorialike flowing dress, a sunny Sofia Vergara waves to fans Wednesday during a break in shooting Modern Family in L.A.
CAMO CUTIE
After a victorious race against Usain Bolt on Tuesday, a suave Prince Harry steps out in solider-like gear while visiting Up Park Military Camp Wednesday in Kingston, Jamaica.
FLYING HIGH
After attending Paris Fashion Week, Kristen Stewart prepares to depart the French capital Thursday – with beau Robert Pattinson at her side.
POWER COUPLE
Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman and her hubby William H. Macy proudly display their latest achievements, dual stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday.
A SHOE IN
David Beckham readies for the first game of the season Wednesday in Carson, Calif., where the home team L.A. Galaxy tied the Toronto FC 2-2.
CARPET CUT-UPS
Funny guys Ed Helms and Jason Segel keep each other in stitches Wednesday at the L.A. premiere of their new film, Jeff Who Lives at Home.
HEAD AND SHOULDERS
Being a judge is exhausting! Steven Tyler takes a break on fellow America Idol judge Jennifer Lopez's shoulder Wednesday during a break in filming the singing competition in Hollywood, Calif.
HAPPY DAYS
Bethenny Frankel basks in the joys of motherhood Wednesday with daughter Bryn, 19 months, in New York City.
MOTORCYCLE DIARIES
After taking son Maddox guitar shopping, Brad Pitt revs up his engine while riding through one of his favorite cities, New Orleans, on Wednesday.
AT COMMAND
Dog-loving newlywed Nikki Reed is all smiles while training a rescue pooch Wednesday at a park in Los Angeles.
CROSSING GUARD
Channing Tatum keeps a firm grasp on wife Jenna Dewan as the pair makes their way around L.A. on Wednesday.
WEATHER GIRL
Braving the wet conditions, Rosario Dawson puts her umbrella to stylish use Wednesday during Paris Fashion Week.
CANDID CAMERA
America Pie costars Chris Klein, Seann William Scott and Jason Biggs huddle up to take in the crowd Wednesday at the American Reunion premiere in Melbourne, Australia.
OH, CANADA!
Taking a break from the promotional trail, John Carter star Taylor Kitsch attends to some important business – picking up his new passport – in his native Toronto on Wednesday.