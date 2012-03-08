Star Tracks: Thursday, March 8, 2012

Berry – wearing shades and her reported engagement ring – arrives at LAX. Plus: Rob & Kristen, Sofia Vergara, Prince Harry and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

1 of 15

PUT A RING ON IT

Credit: Bauer Griffin

Halle Berry shows off two noticeable accessories – her reported engagement ring and her plastic cast – while arriving at LAX Wednesday.

2 of 15

FLOWER GIRL

Credit: Ramey

Clad in a very un-Glorialike flowing dress, a sunny Sofia Vergara waves to fans Wednesday during a break in shooting Modern Family in L.A.

3 of 15

CAMO CUTIE

Credit: Tim Rooke/Rex

After a victorious race against Usain Bolt on Tuesday, a suave Prince Harry steps out in solider-like gear while visiting Up Park Military Camp Wednesday in Kingston, Jamaica.

4 of 15

FLYING HIGH

Credit: Splash News Online

After attending Paris Fashion Week, Kristen Stewart prepares to depart the French capital Thursday – with beau Robert Pattinson at her side.

5 of 15

POWER COUPLE

Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman and her hubby William H. Macy proudly display their latest achievements, dual stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday.

6 of 15

A SHOE IN

Credit: Mark Blinch/Landov

David Beckham readies for the first game of the season Wednesday in Carson, Calif., where the home team L.A. Galaxy tied the Toronto FC 2-2.

7 of 15

CARPET CUT-UPS

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Funny guys Ed Helms and Jason Segel keep each other in stitches Wednesday at the L.A. premiere of their new film, Jeff Who Lives at Home.

8 of 15

HEAD AND SHOULDERS

Credit: Getty

Being a judge is exhausting! Steven Tyler takes a break on fellow America Idol judge Jennifer Lopez's shoulder Wednesday during a break in filming the singing competition in Hollywood, Calif.

9 of 15

HAPPY DAYS

Credit: Elder Ordonez/INF

Bethenny Frankel basks in the joys of motherhood Wednesday with daughter Bryn, 19 months, in New York City.

10 of 15

MOTORCYCLE DIARIES

Credit: Splash News Online

After taking son Maddox guitar shopping, Brad Pitt revs up his engine while riding through one of his favorite cities, New Orleans, on Wednesday.

11 of 15

AT COMMAND

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Dog-loving newlywed Nikki Reed is all smiles while training a rescue pooch Wednesday at a park in Los Angeles.

12 of 15

CROSSING GUARD

Credit: INF

Channing Tatum keeps a firm grasp on wife Jenna Dewan as the pair makes their way around L.A. on Wednesday.

13 of 15

WEATHER GIRL

Credit: Panoramic/ZUMA

Braving the wet conditions, Rosario Dawson puts her umbrella to stylish use Wednesday during Paris Fashion Week.

14 of 15

CANDID CAMERA

Credit: Joe Catro/EPA/Landov

America Pie costars Chris Klein, Seann William Scott and Jason Biggs huddle up to take in the crowd Wednesday at the American Reunion premiere in Melbourne, Australia.

15 of 15

OH, CANADA!

Credit: Splash News Online

Taking a break from the promotional trail, John Carter star Taylor Kitsch attends to some important business – picking up his new passport – in his native Toronto on Wednesday.

By People Staff