Star Tracks - Thursday, March 8, 2006
INJURY TIMEOUT
Down but not out: With the help of a cane, an injured David Beckham steps out with wife Victoria on Thursday for a shopping excursion along Madrid's Golden Mile. The Real Madrid soccer star is sidelined for six weeks after injuring his knee during a match last Sunday.
NO DOUBT ABOUT IT
Despite reports of a rift in their marriage, Chris Rock and wife Malaak show a united front at the Los Angeles premiere of his comedy I Think I Love My Wife on Wednesday. The comedian recently addressed the breakup rumors, telling PEOPLE: We remain, as always, very happy and committed to our marriage."
SUNNY DELIGHT
Fresh off an appearance at the Viva Romance concert over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez emerges from the Oribe salon in Miami on Wednesday with a bright new look: auburn locks.
STRIDE RIGHT
Leonardo DiCaprio braces himself against the bitter New York City cold while stepping out on Wednesday. The environmentally conscious actor recently announced that he will produce and narrate a documentary called 11th Hour, offering solutions to restore some of the planet's ecosystems.
PEP RALLY
Haylie Duff and Kristin Cavallari work on their poolside lounge act at the Victoria's Secret PINK Spring Break bash at Miami's Raleigh Hotel on Wednesday. The event also brought out Nick Cannon, JoJo and Ciara.
SIGN LANGUAGE
Whitney Houston promises to stay in touch after dining with fellow singer (and Brandy's little brother) Willie "Ray J" Norwood in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. Houston was also recently spotted sharing a family meal with estranged husband Bobby Brown and daughter Bobbi Kristina.
BOYS IN THE HOOD
The boys are back in town! Adrian Grenier, Kevin Dillon, Jerry Ferrara and Kevin Connolly team up Wednesday in Los Angeles to film a scene for the upcoming season of their HBO comedy Entourage, which premieres April 8.
MAKING A PASS
George Clooney shows off his skills on the gridiron while filming his sports movie Leatherheads in Anderson, S.C., on Wednesday.
A NEW DIRECTION
Director Sofia Coppola, who recently told PEOPLE that motherhood is a "whole new experience," takes a chilly stroll with French boyfriend Thomas Mars and their 3-month-old daughter Romy in New York on Wednesday.
SHE WEARS IT WELL
Nothing comes between Vanessa Minnillo and her Bongo jeans at the New York City launch party to celebrate her new ad campaign for the denim line on Tuesday.
GOOD SPORT
Will Ferrell must lead his team with the most impressive 'fro while filming Semi-Pro in Los Angeles on Tuesday. In the sports comedy, Ferrell plays the owner and coach of the Flint Michigan Tropics, a basketball team with NBA aspirations.
FAMILY FUN
Spidey does Maui: Tobey Maguire gets in some precious father-daughter time with 4-month-old Ruby during a Hawaiian vacation with fiancée Jennifer Meyer on Tuesday.
DAY OF BEAUTY
Mariska Hargitay takes some time off from solving Law amp Order: SVU crimes to attend Liz Claiborne's "New Look of Liz" celebration at the Museum of Modern Art in New York on Tuesday.
SNOW GLOBE
Is it baby's first snowfall? Peter Sarsgaard keeps a firm grip on 5-month-old Ramona's carriage as he and fiancée Maggie Gyllenhaal take their baby girl out for a winter stroll through New York on Wednesday.
A STAR IS REBORN
Witness this: Star Jones Reynolds puts on her game face at a New York press conference on Wednesday to announce her new gig with Court TV. The former prosecutor will host a talk show that blends criminal justice with pop culture, set to launch this summer. "It's a new chapter," Jones said, "but it's wonderful that it's come full circle."
BODY SHOP
Shakira literally lends her name to a new car design as she autographs SEAT's Leon Cupra at the 77th Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland on Wednesday. Owned by parent company Volkswagen, the Spanish carmaker is sponsoring the Colombian pop star's current European tour.