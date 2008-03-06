Star Tracks - Thursday, March 6, 2008
STOP SIGN
Miley Cyrus flashes her signature peace sign for the cameras while walking in North Hollywood on Wednesday.
REGULAR CUSTOMERS
It's a double date night – again! This time, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes join pals Forest Whitaker and his wife Keisha for dinner Wednesday at Cut in Beverly Hills.
LINES IN THE SAND
No, it's not all fun in the sun! Jennifer Aniston and Owen Wilson are getting back to work Wednesday in Miami, rehearsing lines for Marley amp Me.
INN STYLE
Lindsay Lohan, 21, makes a night of it at New York's Beatrice Inn on Wednesday. Lohan will be racking up the frequent flyer miles, heading back to the West Coast next week to host the Scandinavian Style Mansion party.
LUNCH BREAK
Liev Schreiber takes care of his hungry son Alexander at Bondi Beach Wednesday in Sydney. Both Schreiber and Alexander's mom Naomi Watts are in Australia while he films X-Men Origins: Wolverine.
STAR SEARCH
Uma Thurman arrives in style for the sixth annual Women of Discovery Awards Wednesday night. The gala, held at Cipriani in New York, honors female explorers from around the world.
MAKING IT WORK
Tim Gunn congratulates Christian Siriano, Project Runway's newest – and youngest! – winner Wednesday at the TRESemme Finale Party in New York. "I don't believe it yet," the designer told PEOPLE. "I'm so excited. It's fabulous. I have no words!"
BABY ON BOARD
Is she stocking up on more baby supplies? Melissa Joan Hart makes a Bed, Bath and Beyond pitstop Wednesday in Los Angeles. The actress, who's expecting her second child, told PEOPLE her house is all outfitted for her new arrival.
WINDY 'CITY'
Sarah Jessica Parker and and her Sex and the City costar Chris Noth (not pictured) pose for photographer Annie Leibovitz on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue Wednesday for an upcoming issue of Vogue.
WATER PROOF
With rain in the forecast, Julia Roberts stays protected in her trusty rubber boots and raincoat while running errands Wednesday in N.Y.C.
HE COMES IN PEACE
Hugh Jackman, fully prepped with his signature Wolverine sideburns, makes an upbeat arrival Wednesday to the Australian set of his new movie, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which also stars Liev Schreiber.
ROAD TO RECOVERY
Naomi Campbell, who is recovering well from her recent hospital stay, eases back into the nightlife with a dinner date in San Paolo, Brazil on Tuesday.
PERSONAL STATEMENT
Adrian Grenier continues to make a statement with the paparazzi, showing off his latest comment card Tuesday while leaving the Villa Club in West Hollywood.
WISHFUL THINKING
Kristin Cavallari and the Beverly Hills Women's Club host a sneak peak at bebe's Spring/Summer 2008 collection Wednesday. Proceeds from the fashion fiesta benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
DOG DAY AFTERNOON
Rachel Bilson spends some quality time with her beloved pup, Thurman Murman, on Wednesday, palling around with the pooch in L.A.