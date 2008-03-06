Star Tracks - Thursday, March 6, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

1 of 15

STOP SIGN

Credit: DIS/Fame Picures

Miley Cyrus flashes her signature peace sign for the cameras while walking in North Hollywood on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

REGULAR CUSTOMERS

Credit: Cousart-Ramirez-Rios/ JFX

It's a double date night – again! This time, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes join pals Forest Whitaker and his wife Keisha for dinner Wednesday at Cut in Beverly Hills.

3 of 15

LINES IN THE SAND

Credit: Steve Dennett/ Splash News Online

No, it's not all fun in the sun! Jennifer Aniston and Owen Wilson are getting back to work Wednesday in Miami, rehearsing lines for Marley amp Me.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

INN STYLE

Credit: Perez/Abbot/INF

Lindsay Lohan, 21, makes a night of it at New York's Beatrice Inn on Wednesday. Lohan will be racking up the frequent flyer miles, heading back to the West Coast next week to host the Scandinavian Style Mansion party.

Advertisement

5 of 15

LUNCH BREAK

Credit: INCO/ Fame Pictures

Liev Schreiber takes care of his hungry son Alexander at Bondi Beach Wednesday in Sydney. Both Schreiber and Alexander's mom Naomi Watts are in Australia while he films X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

6 of 15

STAR SEARCH

Credit: Workum/ Bauer-Griffin

Uma Thurman arrives in style for the sixth annual Women of Discovery Awards Wednesday night. The gala, held at Cipriani in New York, honors female explorers from around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

MAKING IT WORK

Credit: Paul Hawthorne/Startraks

Tim Gunn congratulates Christian Siriano, Project Runway's newest – and youngest! – winner Wednesday at the TRESemme Finale Party in New York. "I don't believe it yet," the designer told PEOPLE. "I'm so excited. It's fabulous. I have no words!"

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

BABY ON BOARD

Credit: Flynet

Is she stocking up on more baby supplies? Melissa Joan Hart makes a Bed, Bath and Beyond pitstop Wednesday in Los Angeles. The actress, who's expecting her second child, told PEOPLE her house is all outfitted for her new arrival.

Advertisement

9 of 15

WINDY 'CITY'

Credit: Roger Wong/INF

Sarah Jessica Parker and and her Sex and the City costar Chris Noth (not pictured) pose for photographer Annie Leibovitz on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue Wednesday for an upcoming issue of Vogue.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

WATER PROOF

Credit: Jackson Lee / Splash News Online

With rain in the forecast, Julia Roberts stays protected in her trusty rubber boots and raincoat while running errands Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

HE COMES IN PEACE

Credit: Flynet

Hugh Jackman, fully prepped with his signature Wolverine sideburns, makes an upbeat arrival Wednesday to the Australian set of his new movie, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which also stars Liev Schreiber.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

ROAD TO RECOVERY

Credit: INF

Naomi Campbell, who is recovering well from her recent hospital stay, eases back into the nightlife with a dinner date in San Paolo, Brazil on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

PERSONAL STATEMENT

Credit: Most Wanted/ Flynet

Adrian Grenier continues to make a statement with the paparazzi, showing off his latest comment card Tuesday while leaving the Villa Club in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

WISHFUL THINKING

Credit: Michael Williams/Startraks

Kristin Cavallari and the Beverly Hills Women's Club host a sneak peak at bebe's Spring/Summer 2008 collection Wednesday. Proceeds from the fashion fiesta benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

DOG DAY AFTERNOON

Credit: Stefan/INF

Rachel Bilson spends some quality time with her beloved pup, Thurman Murman, on Wednesday, palling around with the pooch in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff