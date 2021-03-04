Lady Gaga Waves Hello from Rome, Plus Paul Mescal, Larry David and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to  

By People Staff
Updated March 04, 2021 12:54 PM

Glamour Gal

Credit: Deepixel/GC Images

Lady Gaga steps out in a chic, black-and-white ensemble and sky-high heels in Rome on Thursday.

Home Stretch

Credit: Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

Paul Mescal arrives back in Sydney to wrap up filming Carmen on Thursday.

Torrential Downpour

Credit: BACKGRID

Larry David gets soaked in the rain while filming Curb Your Enthusiasm for its upcoming season on Wednesday in L.A.

Film Ready

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Dylan McDermott is in great spirits on the set of Law and Order Organized Crime in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Homeward Bound

Credit: SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski heads home with her dog and a handful of presents after having lunch at Odeon restaurant on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Got It Done

Credit: LRNYC/MEGA

David Harbour points to his shoulder where he got his vaccine shot after leaving N.Y.C.'s Javits Center on Wednesday.

Dinner Date

Credit: The Image Direct

Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin head out to have an early dinner at KazuNori on Tuesday in L.A.

Caffeine Fix

Credit: Backgrid

Colin Farrell wears a tank top and track pants while out for a coffee run in L.A. on Wednesday.

Colorful Crowd

Credit: The IMage Direct

Jane Levy is seen filming a musical number for Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist on Tuesday in Vancouver.

Read All About It

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mariska Hargitay checks out her and Christopher Meloni's cover issue of PEOPLE while filming Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

Wine About It

Credit: The Image Direct

Olivia Wilde picks up some wine in London on Tuesday. 

Walk This Way

Credit: The Image Direct

Rebel Wilson celebrated her 41st birthday by taking a hike in L.A. on Tuesday. 

All Smiles

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Whitney Peak smiles on the set of Gossip Girl in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. 

Bicycle Ride for Two

Credit: BACKGRID

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky to enjoy a bike ride together on Wednesday in Sydney Australia. 

Stunning on Set

Credit: Jose Perez/Splash News Online

Rachel Brosnahan is dressed in full character on the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Tuesday in downtown N.Y.C.

Chilly City

Credit: The Image Direct

Olivia Palermo and her adorable pup brave the cold on Monday in N.Y.C. to go for a walk.

Break a Sweat

Credit: The Image Direct

Eiza González wears a cropped tee and biker shorts ahead of her workout on Tuesday in L.A.

Stage Presence

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Matilda De Angelis takes the stage during the 71th Sanremo Music Festival on Tuesday at Teatro Ariston in Sanremo, Italy.

Training Days

Credit: MEGA

Chantel Jeffries leaves her personal trainer wearing a tie dye sweater and leggings on Tuesday in L.A.

Glammed Up

Credit: DIGGZY/SplashNews.com

Lindsey Vonn wows in a dark green dress as she meets a friend for dinner at Nobu in Malibu on Monday. 

Golden ‘Glow’

Credit: P&P/MEGA

Anya Taylor-Joy goes makeup free on Monday in L.A. after taking home the best actress in a mini-series Golden Globe for her role in The Queen’s Gambit the night before. 

Let’s Get ‘Physical’

Credit: BACKGRID

Rose Byrne brings it back to the 80s while filming a scene for her upcoming Apple TV+ series, Physical, in San Pedro, California on Monday. 

Stay Hydrated

Credit: Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com

Hugh Jackman is seen toting a water bottle as he leaves the gym on Monday in N.Y.C. 

Treat Yourself

Credit: Rachpoot/MEGA

Lucy Hale stops by Le Jolie Medi Spa in West Hollywood on Monday. 

Model Moves

Credit: Simone Comi/IPA/Shutterstock

Irina Shayk and pal Valentina Micchetti shop arm-in-arm in Milan on Monday. 

Winter Walks

Credit: The Image Direct

Shailene Woodley bundles up in a winter coat, boots and a beanie to walk her dog in Montreal on Sunday.

Good Morning

Credit: Backgrid

Usher gets food to go as he makes his way to the park with a friend on Monday morning in Los Feliz, California.

Home Sweet Home

Credit: JP/Splash News Online

Vanessa Hudgens is seen back home for the first time since filming The Princess Switch 3 in Scotland on Monday in Los Feliz, California.

Lunch Date

Credit: Backgrid

Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. are in great spirits as they make their way to lunch in downtown N.Y.C. on Monday.

Walk Routine

Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com

Goldie Hawn dresses in a tank top and leggings to go on her daily walk with girlfriends in L.A. on Friday.

Greetings at the Globes

Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Salma Hayek and Sterling K. Brown bump elbows on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday at The Beverly Hilton.

On the Move

Credit: BACKGRID

Mom-to-be Emma Stone is seen heading out with husband Dave McCary in L.A. on Friday.

Funny Gals

Credit: Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo hit the Golden Globes stage as Barb and Star on Sunday night at The Beverly Hilton.

Fashion Week Mode

Credit: ActionPress/MediaPunch

Gigi Hadid is seen leaving Versace's headquarters on Sunday in Milan during Milan Fashion Week.

