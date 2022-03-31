Tony Hawk Premieres His New Project in L.A., Plus Jamie Chung and More
Big Deal
Tony Hawk gets excited at the premiere of Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off at The Bungalow in Santa Monica on March 30.
Drink Up
Jamie Chung treats herself to a refreshment on March 30 as Cupshe celebrates its Los Angeles pop-up shop.
Spring Fling
Katie Holmes, Rosario Dawson and Emma Roberts bring the style to the Kate Spade New York Fall 2022 collection presentation in N.Y.C. on March 31.
Glam Gal
Elle Fanning is head-to-toe gorgeous on March 30 while out in N.Y.C.
Super Stars
Halle Berry hits her best superhero pose while meeting Doctor Strange at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on March 30.
'Home' Work
Joanna Teplin, Reese Witherspoon and Clea Shearer of Get Organized with the Home Edit celebrate the second season of their Netflix hit at a March 30 party, sponsored in part by Baileys, at Soho House Nashville.
In Bloom
Chris Pine looks ready for spring on March 30 while arriving to the Los Angeles studios of Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Family Matters
Also at the Tony Hawk premiere: Patton Oswalt with wife Meredith Salenger and daughter Alice.
In the Dog House
Nigo, Pharrell Williams and Pusha T attend as Spotify celebrates NIGO & Friends for the album release I Know NIGO on March 30 in Beverly Hills.
Cool Comfort
Ayesha Curry attends a celebration of Cuyana's new Stretch Collection at Little City Farm in Los Angeles on March 29.
Pizza Party
Gigi Hadid takes a break from filming a Maybelline commercial to eat a slice of pizza while on set in N.Y.C. on March 30.
'Tale' as Old as Time
Elisabeth Moss shoots a scene with costar O-T Fagbenle on the set of The Handmaid's Tale in Toronto on March 29.
Back in the Saddle
Iggy Azalea takes horseback riding lessons in Malibu the morning of March 29.
City Stroll
Bradley Cooper leaves his office and hits the streets of N.Y.C. on March 30.
Oh, Baby!
Amy Adams has a bundle of joy on the England set of the Enchanted sequel Disenchanted on March 29.
Supporting Ukraine
Camila Cabello dresses in an all-blue ensemble while performing during a Concert for Ukraine in Birmingham, England, on March 29.
Playing Dress-Up
Jared Leto rocks a costume on March 29 in N.Y.C. while playing 'Let Us Play With Your Look' on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Isn't She Marvelous?
Rachel Brosnahan films The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in head-to-toe red in N.Y.C. on March 29.
Back in Black
Mley Cyrus dons an all black outfit while shopping for groceries in L.A. on March 29.
Father-Son Fame
Country singer Baylee Littrell, who just released his new single, "Gone," shares the stage with his dad, Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys, at MadLife Studios in Woodstock, Georgia.
Fashion Forward
Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval attends Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by Art's Hearts Fashion.
Showing Support
Ed Sheeran performs during a Concert for Ukraine at Resorts World Arena on March 29 in Birmingham, England.
Girl's Night Out
Lori Harvey looks chic as she leaves Craig's in West Hollywood on March 30.
Getting into Character
Machine Gun Kelly is unrecognizable in a wig and beige suit while filming a skit for Jimmy Kimmel in L.A. on March 29.
Bumpin' Along
Shay Mitchell bares her growing baby bump while leaving dinner in L.A. on March 29.
Sign Here
Mads Mikkelsen attends the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore world premiere in London on March 29.
Feeling 'Fantastic'
Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne pose at the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore world premiere at The Royal Festival Hall in London on March 29.
Important History
Regina King, dressed as Shirley Chisholm, the first African American woman in Congress, shoots scenes for her upcoming film Shirley on March 28.
Sweet Stroll
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez go on a walk through L.A. on March 28.
Celebrating Entrepreneurship
Julianne Hough arrives at the University of Texas at Austin for the inaugural Dream to Venture event, an initiative with Kendra Scott where the designer announced a $13 million donation to expand the school's entrepreneurship offerings for women, on March 28.
On a Roll
Zachary Levi zips around on an electric one-wheel while filming scenes for Harold and the Purple Crayon in Atlanta on March 28.
Over the 'Moon'
Lana Condor stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to chat about being newly engaged and working on Moonshot in N.Y.C. on March 28.
Sharing the Spotlight
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick take the stage during the opening night performance of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite on Broadway at N.Y.C.'s Hudson Theatre on March 28.
Print Party
Elle Fanning pairs her leopard print dress with pink heels while out in N.Y.C. on March 29.
Rise and Grind
Oscar Isaac leaves Good Morning America in N.Y.C. early on March 29.
That's Hot
Paris Hilton debuts her Iconic Tracksuit collection at L.A. Mart on March 25.
Theater Buffs
Also at the opening night of Plaza Suite: Julianna Margulies and Keith Lieberthal pose on the red carpet in N.Y.C. on March 28.
BILT for This
A$AP Rocky performs at the BILT Rewards x Wells Fargo launch party at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt on March 28 in N.Y.C.
Fierce Competition
Macy Gray and Snoop Dogg pose at the NBC's American Song Contest red carpet at Universal Studios Hollywood on March 28.
Lovely in Leather
Kelly Clarkson also hit the American Song Contest red carpet at Universal Studios Hollywood on March 28.
Live in Concert
Madison Beer lights up the stage at La Riviera on March 28 in Madrid, Spain.
Sing Thing
Maren Morris performs on March 26 at N.Y.C.'s Sony Hall with Amazon Music ahead of the release of her new album, Humble Quest.
Theater Buffs
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Kathy Najimy, Marisa Tomei and Sandra Oh pose backstage at the new musical SUFFS at The Public Theater in N.Y.C. on March 27.
To the North
Alexander Skarsgard and Gustav Lindh attend the Swedish premiere of The Northman presented by Universal Pictures and Focus Features at the Rigoletto Cinema in Stockholm on March 28.
Puffed Up
Ryan Reynolds blends in while all bundled up for a blustery day in N.Y.C. on March 28.
Out for a Ride
A shirtless Jason Momoa takes his vintage motorcycle out for a spin in Malibu on March 26.
Doja Domination
Doja Cat performs her hits at Lollapalooza Brazil in Sao Paulo on March 25.
Center Stage
Beanie Feldstein shines as Fanny Brice during the first preview curtain call for the revival of Funny Girl on Broadway at The August Wilson Theatre in N.Y.C. on March 26.
High Honors
Ed Sheeran receives the headline award backstage at the Teenage Cancer Trust Concert at London's Royal Albert Hall on March 27.
Miami Mode
Nina Agdal takes a dip in the ocean in a lime green bikini in Miami Beach on March 27.
On the Mic
Louis Tomlinson rocks the crowd during his world tour in Oslo, Norway on March 27.
For the Culture
Lizzo shines at the watch party for her new show Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls at NeueHouse Los Angeles in Hollywood on March 25.
Classy and Fabulous
Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart attend the CHANEL and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner at the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills on March 26.
Big Love
Sarah Paulson proudly attends girlfriend Holland Taylor's opening night performance of ANN at the Pasadena Playhouse on March 26.
Take Two
G-Eazy and Ashley Benson reunite at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars Party in L.A. on March 25.
Hand Full of Dreams
Chris Martin gets lost in the music as he performs at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, Mexico on March 25.
Best Dressed
David Oyelowo and Saniyya Sidney pose together at the CAA Pre-Oscar party at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on March 25.
Higher Ground
Michael Bublé suits up as he promotes his new album Higher at BBC Radio Studios in London on March 25.
Quite a Handful
Rosario Dawson has her hands full as she steps out for lunch at Clementine in Century City, California on March 24.
Comfy Casual
Hailey Bieber leaves Milk Studios in a white t-shirt and jeans on March 24 in L.A.