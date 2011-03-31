Star Tracks: Thursday, March 31, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

IN HIS GRASP

Are they reconciling? Separated spouses Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz get affectionate while grabbing their coffee fix with son Bronx, 2, at L.A.'s Beverly Glen Market Place Thursday.

SURF'S UP

ACM Award nominee Carrie Underwood goes Hollywood for the L.A. premiere of her big-screen debut, Soul Surfer, due in theaters April 8.

ANIMAL INSTINCTS

Drew Barrymore befriends a cuddly cub Wednesday while attending CinemaCon at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, where the actress was on hand to present pal Cameron Diaz the female star of the year award.

GLASS ACT

Jake Gyllenhaal maintains his cool in a trendy pair of Ray-Bans Wednesday while heading to The Daily Show to discuss his sci-fi thriller Source Code.

SHOE IN

After toting her son Louis around town, Sandra Bullock gives us a rare glimpse into her sole as she leaves her Manhattan home on Wednesday.

AWWW PAIR

He's in dad's hands now! Gavin Rossdale shares a tender father-son moment with his mini-me Kingston, 4, at a Los Angeles park on Wednesday.

HUE KNEW?

Just in time for spring, Hilary Duff lightens up her locks, debuting a sunny new hair color on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.

OH WHEELY!

Liev Schreiber revs up his Vespa while taking Naomi Watts for a spin around New York City on Wednesday.

NO CHOKING MATTER

Kyle Richards playfully bares her claws at frenemy and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Camille Grammer Wednesday during Bravo's upfront presentation at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in L.A.

IT'S PANDA-MONIUM!

Making another swift exit, Taylor Swift chooses an adorable panda sweater while leaving London's Mandarin Oriental Hotel Thursday.

REAR 'VUE'

Also in the U.K.: Vanessa Hudgens, who puts her back into it with another revealing gown – this time by Alberta Ferretti – for the premiere of Sucker Punch at London's Vue West End Cinemas Thursday.

CAR TALK

Matthew McConaughey takes a break from his workout Wednesday for a car-side chat with a friend in Malibu, Calif.

TOO 'BAD'

Being bad never looked so good! Cameron Diaz hits Caesars Palace in Las Vegas Wednesday, where the Bad Teacher actress was named CinemaCon's female star of the year.

IN THE CUT

Her signature style always makes the cut! After a dinner date in London, Kate Moss gets scissor happy at the opening of a Longchamp flagship store in Hong Kong Thursday.

FIGHT NIGHT

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi keep the peace during a press conference in New York Wednesday for WrestleMania XXVII, where the Jersey Shore star plans to re-enter the ring.

OUT OF THE GATE

Maybe she's going to celebrate? Lindsay Lohan steps out in New York Tuesday, the same day a court decided not to charge the actress for allegedly assaulting a Betty Ford Center employee.

