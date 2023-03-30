Melissa McCarthy Brightens Up the Streets of New York, Plus Howie Mandel, Brian Cox and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on March 30, 2023 06:00 AM
01 of 80

Highlight of the Day

Melissa McCarthy
Gotham/GC Images

Melissa McCarthy rocks a highlighter-green costume while on location for her upcoming film Bernard and the Genie on March 28 in New York City.

02 of 80

Bright & Early

Howie Mandel
The Image Direct

Similarly dressed is America's Got Talent judge Howie Mandel, who arrives to work in Pasadena, California, on March 29.

03 of 80

Blue Hues

Brian Cox
Splash news Online

Brian Cox matches the Succession banner while at a photo call for the TV show in Madrid on March 29.

04 of 80

Staying Hydrated

Ashley Greene
GC Images

A fresh-faced, smiley Ashley Greene has a post-workout glow while out and about in Los Angeles on March 29.

05 of 80

Warm Welcome

Kane Brown
Renee Dominguez/Getty

Singer Kane Brown receives an epic welcome while attending the CMT Hot 20 Countdown: Live In Austin at Stubb's Bar-B-Q in Texas on March 29.

06 of 80

Sister, Sister

Dakota Fanning
Donato Sardella/Getty

Sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning attend The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner at The Terrace on March 28 in West Hollywood.

07 of 80

Glittering in Gold

Jodie Turner Smith
Michael Buckner/Getty

Jodie Turner-Smith stuns in a gold ensemble at the L.A. premiere of Murder Mystery 2 on March 28.

08 of 80

Star Power

Jennifer Aniston Had Some Words About Adam Sandler's Sweatshirt on the Red Carpet
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler attend the Los Angeles premiere of Murder Mystery 2 at Regency Village Theatre on March 28.

09 of 80

Hoult the Cage

Nicholas Cage Nicolas Hoult
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult get together at the premiere of their new film Renfield at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on March 28.

10 of 80

Million Dollar Smile

Heidi Klum
MEGA

A super smiley Heidi Klum waves to photographers while arriving at the America's Got Talent Show in Pasadena, California, on March 28.

11 of 80

All Red Everything

Toni Collette
Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Toni Collette strikes a pose while at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on March 28.

12 of 80

Party Buddies

Paul Mescal

Castmates Anjana Vasan and Paul Mescal attend the press night afterparty for A Streetcar Named Desire at Century Club in London on March 28.

13 of 80

Dad's Day Out

Robin Thicke
Sandy Huffaker/Legoland

Robin Thicke has a ball with his four kids while on a visit to Legoland California Resort in Carlsbad on March 25.

14 of 80

Abs Out

Jenna Dewan
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Jenna Dewan shows off her famous abs in a denim-on-denim outfit as she hops in her waiting car while in New York City on March 28.

15 of 80

Dinner for a Cause

Lacey Chabert
Courtesy

Actress Jen Lilley hangs with Christmas Is Not Cancelled grand prize winner Janet Chlapek, plus fellow holiday movie favorites Paul Greene, Andrew Walker and Lacey Chabert. The fundraiser provided nearly 26,000 toys for children in need last Christmas — and the campaign had a giving impact of more than $731,000.

16 of 80

Dynamic Duo

Nova Twins
Sergione Infuso/Corbis/Getty

Georgia South and Amy Love of Nova Twins perform at Santeria Toscana 31 in Milan, Italy, on March 28.

17 of 80

Christmas Comes Early

Melissa McCarthy
Jose Perez/Splash News Online

While filming her upcoming flick Bernard and the Genie in N.Y.C. on March 28, Melissa McCarthy leaves us wondering: big chair or little Melissa?

18 of 80

Pumped Up

Katy Perry

Katy Perry dresses up in pink and black for an appearance on The View in New York City on March 28.

19 of 80

Date Night

Sandra Lee
Marion Curtis/Starpix

Sandra Lee and her boyfriend, Ben Youcef, spend their evening at Cipriani 42nd Street, where she accepted a Muse Award for New York Women in Film & Television on March 28.

20 of 80

Braving the Weather

Nick Offerman
The Image Direct

Nick Offerman does his TV show's name justice as he blocks out rain to film season 4 of The Umbrella Academy on March 27 in Toronto.

21 of 80

That's All She Tote!

Sofia Vergara
Splash News Online

In a zebra-striped ensemble colored by red flowers, Sofia Vergara arrives at America's Got Talent in Los Angeles on March 28.

22 of 80

Love in the Air

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lopez joins Ben Affleck at the L.A. premiere of his Amazon Studios flick AIR on March 27. The suited-up actor stars as Nike co-founder Phil Knight in the new biopic.

23 of 80

Family Fun

Matt Damon
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon sandwich their daughters — Stella, 12, Gia, 14, and Isabella, 16 — at the premiere of AIR on March 27.

24 of 80

Leaving a Mark

Victoria Justice
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Victoria Justice gets her first tattoo at the Calamigos Guest Ranch in Malibu during a retreat hosted by shopping subscription service CURATEUR on March 27.

25 of 80

Good as Gold

Jay Pharaoh, Jeremy Jordan
BFA

Jay Pharaoh and Jeremy Jordan share a smile at a special New York City screening of their film Spinning Gold on March 27.

26 of 80

Studio Strutting

Chris Pine
MEGA

Looking chic in an unbuttoned beige shirt, Chris Pine glows outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on March 27.

27 of 80

Guitar Star

John Mayer
Paras Griffin/Getty

John Mayer strums and sings at State Farm Arena on March 27 during the Atlanta stop of his solo acoustic tour.

28 of 80

Morning Down Under

Rita Ora Taika Waititi
Splash News Online

Heading out for a coffee run in Sydney, Australia, on March 28, Rita Ora is joined by her husband, Taika Waititi, and her dad, Besnik.

29 of 80

Behind the Scenes

Hillary Duff
Dave Benett/Getty

Hilary Duff and her son Luca Cruz Comrie, 11, pay a visit to the West End production of Back to the Future: The Musical, posing backstage with the show's stars Will Haswell and Cory English on March 27 at London's Adelphi Theatre.

30 of 80

Sweater Weather

Joe Jonas Sophie Turner
Gotham/GC Images

Enjoying the breezy beginnings of spring, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas take a stroll through N.Y.C.'s West Village neighborhood on March 27.

31 of 80

Suited Up

Lena Waithe
Taylor Hill/WireImage

A Thousand and One star Lena Waithe pairs a beanie with her black-tie apparel for the film's N.Y.C. premiere on March 27.

32 of 80

Hold on Tight

Sydney Sweeney Glen Powell
Backgrid

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell share an adorable laugh on the set of their upcoming film in Australia on March 27.

33 of 80

Looking Sharp

Antonio Banderas
Splash News Online

Dressed to the nines, Antonio Banderas attends the 2023 Talia awards in Madrid on March 27.

34 of 80

Hand in Hand

Jameela Jamil
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Jameela Jamil and boyfriend James Blake take a stroll in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on March 27.

35 of 80

Good to Glow

Kat Graham
Courtesy

Kat Graham celebrates the launch of SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Interrupter Advanced at SkinCeuticals SkinLabTM Miami.

36 of 80

Break a Sweat

Kelly bensimon
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Kelly Bensimon heads out for a jog in New York City dressed in a Bugs Bunny sweatshirt on March 27.

37 of 80

Leading Man

Chris Pine
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

A dapper Chris Pine poses at the premiere of Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves at Regency Village Theatre in L.A. on March 26.

38 of 80

Model Behavior

Florence Pugh
Backgrid

Dressed in a lime green semi-sheer gown, Florence Pugh strikes a pose while shooting a commercial for Valentino in Rome on March 26.

39 of 80

Keeping the Beat

Idris Elba
Seth Browarnik/startraks

Idris Elba and Diplo take the DJ booth at E11even in Miami Beach on March 23.

40 of 80

The Celebration Continues

Michelle Yeoh Anya Taylor Joy
Dave Benett/Getty

Anya Taylor-Joy joins the posse of A-listers gathering in London on March 26 to celebrate Michelle Yeoh's Oscar win with a party hosted by the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress' manager, David Unger.

41 of 80

Stylish Duo

Cynthia Erivo
Dave Benett/Getty

Michelle Yeoh's Wicked costar, Cynthia Erivo, was also in attendance to celebrate her win alongside Deborah Ababio.

42 of 80

Pretty in Pink

Sydney Sweeney
Media-Mode/Splash News Online

Sporting a pink gown, Sydney Sweeney shoots her upcoming film with Glen Powell near the Sydney Opera House in Australia on March 23.

43 of 80

Backstage Visit

Katy Perry
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Katy Perry poses backstage with two cast members from & Juliet — a Broadway musical that features songs by the singer and American Idol judge— on March 26.

44 of 80

Mini-Me

Jennifer Hudson
Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Jennifer Hudson and her son, David Otunga Jr., sit courtside at Crypto.com Arena for a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls on March 26.

45 of 80

Woman of the Hour

MJ Rodriguez
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez stuns at the Human Rights Campaign Dinner as she accepts the Equality Award onstage at the at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE on March 25.

46 of 80

Cozy Chic

Lori Harvey
Paras Griffin/Getty

Lori Harvey rocks an athleisure ensemble while attending the 2023 Essence Wellness House at The Carlyle in Atlanta on March 26.

47 of 80

Blast From the Past

Ralph Machio Cobra Kai
Charley Gallay/Getty

Original Karate Kid stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka pose together at the L.A. screening of their show Cobra Kai LA at Netflix Tudum Theater on March 25.

48 of 80

New York Minute

Marissa Abela
The Image Direct

Dressed as Amy Winehouse, Marissa Abela continues with filming the upcoming film, Back to Black, in New York City on March 26.

49 of 80

Special Guest

Billy Joel
Courtesy

Billy Joel welcomes Billy Gibbons of ZZTop to the stage while performing at Madison Square Garden as part of his ongoing residency.

50 of 80

Sing It Out

Ava Max
Kevin Winter/Getty

Ava Max takes the stage at the Human Rights Campaign Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE on March 25.

51 of 80

Talent on Deck

Sofia Vergara
/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Sofia Vergara arrives at the studios for America's Got Talent in Los Angeles.

52 of 80

Celebration Showers

Ram Charan birthday party
SVC Productions

Ram Charan is showered in rose petals while celebrating his birthday in India with the cast and crew of Game Changer.

53 of 80

Sing It, Girl!

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - MARCH 24: Kali Uchis performs live on stage during day one of Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 24, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)
Mauricio Santana/Getty

Kali Uchis performs live on stage during day one of Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 24 in Sao Paulo.

54 of 80

Shades of Cool

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 25: Heidi Klum is seen on March 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Heidi Klum is seen out and about on March 25 in Pasadena, California.

55 of 80

Fight for Your Right

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 25: Yeardley Smith attends the Human Rights Campaign 2023 Los Angeles Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE on March 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Yeardley Smith attends the Human Rights Campaign's 2023 Los Angeles Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles on March 25 in California.

56 of 80

Queen Tori

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - MARCH 25: Tori Amos performs on stage at The Queen's Hall on March 25, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns)
Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Tori Amos performs on stage at The Queen's Hall on March 25 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

57 of 80

Date Night

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 24: Judd Apatow and his wife Leslie Mann attend the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena on March 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.at Crypto.com Arena on March 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann enjoy a date night while attending the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena on March 24 in Los Angeles, California.

58 of 80

Spring Chicken

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 24: Amy Schumer carries chickens in a cage when filming 'Life and Beth' on March 24, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Gotham/GC

Amy Schumer carries chickens in a cage when filming a scene for Life and Beth on March 24 in New York City.

59 of 80

Host with the Most

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 24: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lenny Kravitz attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Junket at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 24, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Kevin Winter/Getty for iHeartRadio

Lenny Kravitz attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards press junket ahead of his hosting duties for the awards show at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 24.

60 of 80

Bejeweled Babe

Taylor Swift performs at the Taylor Swift "The Eras Tour" held at Allegiant Stadium on March 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty

Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at the Allegiant Stadium on March 24 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

61 of 80

Bad Gal

Lady Gaga seen dressed as Harley Quinn on the set of her upcoming movie Joker 2 in New York City. 25 Mar 2023 Pictured: Lady Gaga seen dressed as Harley Quinn on the set of her upcoming movie Joker 2 in New York City. Photo credit: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA961447_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

Lady Gaga is seen dressed as Harley Quinn on the set of the upcoming Joker sequel in New York City on March 25.

62 of 80

Sweet Style

Saweetie at Hulu's RapCaviar Presents Red Carpet Event, LA, California - 23 Mar 2023
JC Olivera/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock

From her manicure to her bra top to her glittering chains, Saweetie brings the bling at Hulu's RapCaviar Presents red carpet event on March 23 in Los Angeles.

63 of 80

Mix Masters

Diplo and Idris Elba are seen at E11EVEN Miami during Miami Music Week on March 23, 2023 in Miami, Florida
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Fellow DJs Diplo and Idris Elba spin tracks at E11EVEN nightclub during Miami Music Week on March 23.

64 of 80

Talking Television

Brett Goldstein and Jason Segel speak at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents "Shrinking" at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on March 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Speaking at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room in L.A. on March 23, Shrinking creator Brett Goldstein and series star Jason Segel discuss their AppleTV+ comedy.

65 of 80

Goofing Off

Annie Murphy and Eric Andre at the BIC EasyRinse razor launch event in NYC on March 23rd, 2023
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for BIC

Eric André and Annie Murphy point and pose at the launch of BIC's EasyRinse razor in New York City on March 23.

66 of 80

Classy Couple

Julia Garner and Mark Foster attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "Unstable" at TUDUM Theater on March 23, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Julia Garner and her singer husband Mark Foster match in black-tie attire at the L.A. premiere of Netflix's Unstable on March 23.

67 of 80

Family Affair

Chris Pratt, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver and Sheryl Berkoff attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Unstable" pre-reception
Emma McIntyre/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

At the L.A. premiere of Netflix's Unstable on March 23, Chris Pratt poses for a photo with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger, mother-in-law Maria Shriver and Sheryl Berkoff (whose husband Rob Lowe and son John Owen Lowe star in the series).

68 of 80

Getting Fit for Good

Ashley Greene Hosts Barry’s Bootcamp Class in Support of Children’s Hospital LA’s Make March Matter
Courtesy of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Ashley Greene hosts a Barry's Bootcamp class in Los Angeles to support Children's Hospital L.A.'s Make March Matter campaign.

69 of 80

Boss Behavior

Brian Cox opens the London Stock Exchange to celebrate Succession Season 4
Will Ireland/PinPep/Shutterstock

Brian Cox suits up to open the London Stock Exchange on March 24 to celebrate the upcoming fourth season premiere of his HBO series Succession.

70 of 80

Rock & Squawk

Jimmy Fallon with Andy Hurley, Pete Wentz, and Patrick Stump of musical guest Fall Out Boy during Audience Suggestion Box
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Jimmy Fallon joins his Tonight Show musical guests, Andy Hurley, Pete Wentz and Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy, to become a new feathered quartet called "Cluck Cluck Boy" on March 23 in N.Y.C.

71 of 80

Gettin' Groovy

Toni Collette and John Leguizamo attend the after party of Prime Video's "The Power" at Paradise Club
Dominik Bindl/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Toni Collette and John Leguizamo let loose at the afterparty for the premiere of Prime Video's The Power at Paradise Club in New York City on March 23.

72 of 80

Hands Out Hooves Down

Andrea Bocelli and Veronica Berti Bocelli arrive in New York City on horseback to celebrate Trinity Broadcasting Networks’ premiere of THE JOURNEY: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Trinity Broadcasting Network

On March 23, Andrea Bocelli and his wife, Veronica, trot into N.Y.C. on horseback to celebrate Trinity Broadcasting Networks' premiere of THE JOURNEY: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli.

73 of 80

Bibbidi-Bobbidi Broadway

Jordan Dobson at the Broadway opening of "Bad Cinderella"
Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images

Stage star Jordan Dobson flies high alongside his ensemble at the Broadway opening of Bad Cinderella on March 23 in New York City.

74 of 80

Wild and On Leash

Chace Crawford grabs takeout from Buffalo Wild Wings along with his dog Shiner
Sara Jaye Weiss

Gossip Girl alumnus Chace Crawford brings his dog, Shriner, to grab a takeout meal from Buffalo Wild Wings in Los Angeles on March 23.

75 of 80

Chic Strut

Teyana Taylor is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live"
RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Singer Teyana Taylor rocks a stylishly tattered ensemble at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on March 23 in L.A.

76 of 80

Bright Star

Jeff Goldblum at the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Show Studios
BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Jeff Goldblum glows in orange at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on March 23.

77 of 80

Lounging Unplugged

The Weeks: Mercury Lounge, NYC. March 24, 2023
Ryan Segedi

Rock band The Weeks hangs out at N.Y.C.'s Mercury Lounge on March 24.

78 of 80

Sideline Star

Josh Duhmael cheered on the LAFC at BMO Stadium on Wednesday, March 15th.

Josh Duhamel gets into the spirit while cheering on the Los Angeles Football Club at BMO Stadium on March 15.

79 of 80

Jackets Off

Samantha Hanratty and Christina Ricci attend the World Premiere of Season Two of Showtime's "Yellowjackets" at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 22, 2023 in Hollywood, California
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Samantha Hanratty and Christina Ricci attend the season 2 world premiere of Yellowjackets at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on March 22.

80 of 80

Rocket Man

Elton John performs during the first UK stop on his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" Tour at M&S Bank Arena on March 23, 2023 in Liverpool, England.
Cameron Smith/Getty

Elton John performs during the first U.K. stop on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on March 23.

Related Articles
Dakota Fanning
The Fanning Sisters Have a Stylish Night Out, Plus Jodie Turner-Smith, Nicolas Cage and More
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Glow Up for His L.A. Premiere, Plus Victoria Justice, Matt Damon and More
Chris Pine
Chris Pine Celebrates 'Dungeons And Dragons' Premiere, Plus Florence Pugh, Diplo & Idris Elba and More
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 24: Judd Apatow and his wife Leslie Mann attend the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena on March 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.at Crypto.com Arena on March 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann Enjoy a Date Night in L.A., Plus Amy Schumer, Lenny Kravitz and More
Saweetie at Hulu's RapCaviar Presents Red Carpet Event, LA, California - 23 Mar 2023
Saweetie Nails Her Red Carpet Look in L.A., Plus Diplo, Idris Elba, Brett Goldstein and More
Brian Cox and Nicole Ansari-Cox attend HBO's "Succession" Season 4 Premiere
'Succession' Star Brian Cox Says He Didn't Want An Elvis Impersonator to Officiate His Las Vegas Wedding
Halle Berry
The Steamiest Celebrity Shower Photos
Brian Cox opens the London Stock Exchange to celebrate Succession Season 4
Brian Cox Suits Up to Open the London Stock Exchange, Plus Fall Out Boy with Jimmy Fallon and More
'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' premiere, Paris
The Cast of 'Dungeons & Dragons' Takes Paris, Plus T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach, Kendall Jenner and More
Selena Gomez, Wearing A Wedding Gown, Martin Short And Steve Martin Film And Only Murders In The Building In New York City
Selena Gomez Rocks a Wedding Dress on Set in N.Y.C, Plus the Ross Siblings, Justin Bieber and More
Maren Morris and Alexia Noelle Paris perform onstage during the Love Rising: Let Freedom Sing (and Dance) A Celebration Of Life, Liberty And The Pursuit Of Happiness show
Maren Morris Sings for Freedom in Nashville, Plus Shawn Mendes, Tommy Hilfiger, Kate Middleton and More
Caitlin McHugh's proposal w John Stamos
The Most Epic Celebrity Proposals Ever
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour"
Taylor Swift Sparkles on Tour, Plus Ben Affleck and Matt Damon at SXSW, Jennifer Lopez and More
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 17: (L-R) Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin are seen filming "Only Murders in the Building" in Queens on March 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
'Only Murders in the Building' Stars Film in N.Y.C., Plus Taylor Swift, Paris Hilton and More
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson Debuts His Latest in London, Plus the Only Murders Cast, Renée Zellweger and More
Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves Pals Around with Some Cute Pups on the 'Tonight Show,' Plus Sharon Stone, Snoop Dogg and More