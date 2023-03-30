Melissa McCarthy Brightens Up the Streets of New York, Plus Howie Mandel, Brian Cox and More

01 of 80 Highlight of the Day Gotham/GC Images Melissa McCarthy rocks a highlighter-green costume while on location for her upcoming film Bernard and the Genie on March 28 in New York City.

02 of 80 Bright & Early The Image Direct Similarly dressed is America's Got Talent judge Howie Mandel, who arrives to work in Pasadena, California, on March 29.

03 of 80 Blue Hues Splash news Online Brian Cox matches the Succession banner while at a photo call for the TV show in Madrid on March 29.

04 of 80 Staying Hydrated GC Images A fresh-faced, smiley Ashley Greene has a post-workout glow while out and about in Los Angeles on March 29.

05 of 80 Warm Welcome Renee Dominguez/Getty Singer Kane Brown receives an epic welcome while attending the CMT Hot 20 Countdown: Live In Austin at Stubb's Bar-B-Q in Texas on March 29.

06 of 80 Sister, Sister Donato Sardella/Getty Sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning attend The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner at The Terrace on March 28 in West Hollywood.

07 of 80 Glittering in Gold Michael Buckner/Getty Jodie Turner-Smith stuns in a gold ensemble at the L.A. premiere of Murder Mystery 2 on March 28.

08 of 80 Star Power Frazer Harrison/Getty Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler attend the Los Angeles premiere of Murder Mystery 2 at Regency Village Theatre on March 28.

09 of 80 Hoult the Cage Dia Dipasupil/Getty Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult get together at the premiere of their new film Renfield at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on March 28.

10 of 80 Million Dollar Smile MEGA A super smiley Heidi Klum waves to photographers while arriving at the America's Got Talent Show in Pasadena, California, on March 28.

11 of 80 All Red Everything Slaven Vlasic/Getty Toni Collette strikes a pose while at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on March 28.

12 of 80 Party Buddies Castmates Anjana Vasan and Paul Mescal attend the press night afterparty for A Streetcar Named Desire at Century Club in London on March 28.

13 of 80 Dad's Day Out Sandy Huffaker/Legoland Robin Thicke has a ball with his four kids while on a visit to Legoland California Resort in Carlsbad on March 25.

14 of 80 Abs Out Michael Simon/Shutterstock Jenna Dewan shows off her famous abs in a denim-on-denim outfit as she hops in her waiting car while in New York City on March 28.

15 of 80 Dinner for a Cause Courtesy Actress Jen Lilley hangs with Christmas Is Not Cancelled grand prize winner Janet Chlapek, plus fellow holiday movie favorites Paul Greene, Andrew Walker and Lacey Chabert. The fundraiser provided nearly 26,000 toys for children in need last Christmas — and the campaign had a giving impact of more than $731,000.

16 of 80 Dynamic Duo Sergione Infuso/Corbis/Getty Georgia South and Amy Love of Nova Twins perform at Santeria Toscana 31 in Milan, Italy, on March 28.

17 of 80 Christmas Comes Early Jose Perez/Splash News Online While filming her upcoming flick Bernard and the Genie in N.Y.C. on March 28, Melissa McCarthy leaves us wondering: big chair or little Melissa?

18 of 80 Pumped Up Katy Perry dresses up in pink and black for an appearance on The View in New York City on March 28.

19 of 80 Date Night Marion Curtis/Starpix Sandra Lee and her boyfriend, Ben Youcef, spend their evening at Cipriani 42nd Street, where she accepted a Muse Award for New York Women in Film & Television on March 28.

20 of 80 Braving the Weather The Image Direct Nick Offerman does his TV show's name justice as he blocks out rain to film season 4 of The Umbrella Academy on March 27 in Toronto.

21 of 80 That's All She Tote! Splash News Online In a zebra-striped ensemble colored by red flowers, Sofia Vergara arrives at America's Got Talent in Los Angeles on March 28.

22 of 80 Love in the Air Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Jennifer Lopez joins Ben Affleck at the L.A. premiere of his Amazon Studios flick AIR on March 27. The suited-up actor stars as Nike co-founder Phil Knight in the new biopic.

23 of 80 Family Fun Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon sandwich their daughters — Stella, 12, Gia, 14, and Isabella, 16 — at the premiere of AIR on March 27.

24 of 80 Leaving a Mark Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Victoria Justice gets her first tattoo at the Calamigos Guest Ranch in Malibu during a retreat hosted by shopping subscription service CURATEUR on March 27.

25 of 80 Good as Gold BFA Jay Pharaoh and Jeremy Jordan share a smile at a special New York City screening of their film Spinning Gold on March 27.

26 of 80 Studio Strutting MEGA Looking chic in an unbuttoned beige shirt, Chris Pine glows outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on March 27.

27 of 80 Guitar Star Paras Griffin/Getty John Mayer strums and sings at State Farm Arena on March 27 during the Atlanta stop of his solo acoustic tour.

28 of 80 Morning Down Under Splash News Online Heading out for a coffee run in Sydney, Australia, on March 28, Rita Ora is joined by her husband, Taika Waititi, and her dad, Besnik.

29 of 80 Behind the Scenes Dave Benett/Getty Hilary Duff and her son Luca Cruz Comrie, 11, pay a visit to the West End production of Back to the Future: The Musical, posing backstage with the show's stars Will Haswell and Cory English on March 27 at London's Adelphi Theatre.

30 of 80 Sweater Weather Gotham/GC Images Enjoying the breezy beginnings of spring, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas take a stroll through N.Y.C.'s West Village neighborhood on March 27.

31 of 80 Suited Up Taylor Hill/WireImage A Thousand and One star Lena Waithe pairs a beanie with her black-tie apparel for the film's N.Y.C. premiere on March 27.

32 of 80 Hold on Tight Backgrid Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell share an adorable laugh on the set of their upcoming film in Australia on March 27.

33 of 80 Looking Sharp Splash News Online Dressed to the nines, Antonio Banderas attends the 2023 Talia awards in Madrid on March 27.

34 of 80 Hand in Hand Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Jameela Jamil and boyfriend James Blake take a stroll in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on March 27.

35 of 80 Good to Glow Courtesy Kat Graham celebrates the launch of SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Interrupter Advanced at SkinCeuticals SkinLabTM Miami.

36 of 80 Break a Sweat Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Kelly Bensimon heads out for a jog in New York City dressed in a Bugs Bunny sweatshirt on March 27.

37 of 80 Leading Man Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic A dapper Chris Pine poses at the premiere of Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves at Regency Village Theatre in L.A. on March 26.

38 of 80 Model Behavior Backgrid Dressed in a lime green semi-sheer gown, Florence Pugh strikes a pose while shooting a commercial for Valentino in Rome on March 26.

39 of 80 Keeping the Beat Seth Browarnik/startraks Idris Elba and Diplo take the DJ booth at E11even in Miami Beach on March 23.

40 of 80 The Celebration Continues Dave Benett/Getty Anya Taylor-Joy joins the posse of A-listers gathering in London on March 26 to celebrate Michelle Yeoh's Oscar win with a party hosted by the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress' manager, David Unger.

41 of 80 Stylish Duo Dave Benett/Getty Michelle Yeoh's Wicked costar, Cynthia Erivo, was also in attendance to celebrate her win alongside Deborah Ababio.

42 of 80 Pretty in Pink Media-Mode/Splash News Online Sporting a pink gown, Sydney Sweeney shoots her upcoming film with Glen Powell near the Sydney Opera House in Australia on March 23.

43 of 80 Backstage Visit Bruce Glikas/WireImage Katy Perry poses backstage with two cast members from & Juliet — a Broadway musical that features songs by the singer and American Idol judge— on March 26.

44 of 80 Mini-Me Allen Berezovsky/Getty Jennifer Hudson and her son, David Otunga Jr., sit courtside at Crypto.com Arena for a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls on March 26.

45 of 80 Woman of the Hour Emma McIntyre/Getty Michaela Jaé Rodriguez stuns at the Human Rights Campaign Dinner as she accepts the Equality Award onstage at the at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE on March 25.

46 of 80 Cozy Chic Paras Griffin/Getty Lori Harvey rocks an athleisure ensemble while attending the 2023 Essence Wellness House at The Carlyle in Atlanta on March 26.

47 of 80 Blast From the Past Charley Gallay/Getty Original Karate Kid stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka pose together at the L.A. screening of their show Cobra Kai LA at Netflix Tudum Theater on March 25.

48 of 80 New York Minute The Image Direct Dressed as Amy Winehouse, Marissa Abela continues with filming the upcoming film, Back to Black, in New York City on March 26.

49 of 80 Special Guest Courtesy Billy Joel welcomes Billy Gibbons of ZZTop to the stage while performing at Madison Square Garden as part of his ongoing residency.

50 of 80 Sing It Out Kevin Winter/Getty Ava Max takes the stage at the Human Rights Campaign Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE on March 25.

51 of 80 Talent on Deck /BauerGriffin/INSTARimages Sofia Vergara arrives at the studios for America's Got Talent in Los Angeles.

52 of 80 Celebration Showers SVC Productions Ram Charan is showered in rose petals while celebrating his birthday in India with the cast and crew of Game Changer.

53 of 80 Sing It, Girl! Mauricio Santana/Getty Kali Uchis performs live on stage during day one of Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 24 in Sao Paulo.

54 of 80 Shades of Cool thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Heidi Klum is seen out and about on March 25 in Pasadena, California.

55 of 80 Fight for Your Right Frazer Harrison/Getty Yeardley Smith attends the Human Rights Campaign's 2023 Los Angeles Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles on March 25 in California.

56 of 80 Queen Tori Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns Tori Amos performs on stage at The Queen's Hall on March 25 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

57 of 80 Date Night Kevork Djansezian/Getty Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann enjoy a date night while attending the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena on March 24 in Los Angeles, California.

58 of 80 Spring Chicken Gotham/GC Amy Schumer carries chickens in a cage when filming a scene for Life and Beth on March 24 in New York City.

59 of 80 Host with the Most Kevin Winter/Getty for iHeartRadio Lenny Kravitz attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards press junket ahead of his hosting duties for the awards show at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 24.

60 of 80 Bejeweled Babe Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at the Allegiant Stadium on March 24 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

61 of 80 Bad Gal Eric Kowalsky / MEGA Lady Gaga is seen dressed as Harley Quinn on the set of the upcoming Joker sequel in New York City on March 25.

62 of 80 Sweet Style JC Olivera/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock From her manicure to her bra top to her glittering chains, Saweetie brings the bling at Hulu's RapCaviar Presents red carpet event on March 23 in Los Angeles.

63 of 80 Mix Masters Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN Fellow DJs Diplo and Idris Elba spin tracks at E11EVEN nightclub during Miami Music Week on March 23.

64 of 80 Talking Television Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Speaking at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room in L.A. on March 23, Shrinking creator Brett Goldstein and series star Jason Segel discuss their AppleTV+ comedy.

65 of 80 Goofing Off Mike Coppola/Getty Images for BIC Eric André and Annie Murphy point and pose at the launch of BIC's EasyRinse razor in New York City on March 23.

66 of 80 Classy Couple Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic Julia Garner and her singer husband Mark Foster match in black-tie attire at the L.A. premiere of Netflix's Unstable on March 23.

67 of 80 Family Affair Emma McIntyre/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images At the L.A. premiere of Netflix's Unstable on March 23, Chris Pratt poses for a photo with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger, mother-in-law Maria Shriver and Sheryl Berkoff (whose husband Rob Lowe and son John Owen Lowe star in the series).

68 of 80 Getting Fit for Good Courtesy of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Ashley Greene hosts a Barry's Bootcamp class in Los Angeles to support Children's Hospital L.A.'s Make March Matter campaign.

69 of 80 Boss Behavior Will Ireland/PinPep/Shutterstock Brian Cox suits up to open the London Stock Exchange on March 24 to celebrate the upcoming fourth season premiere of his HBO series Succession.

70 of 80 Rock & Squawk Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images Jimmy Fallon joins his Tonight Show musical guests, Andy Hurley, Pete Wentz and Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy, to become a new feathered quartet called "Cluck Cluck Boy" on March 23 in N.Y.C.

71 of 80 Gettin' Groovy Dominik Bindl/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Toni Collette and John Leguizamo let loose at the afterparty for the premiere of Prime Video's The Power at Paradise Club in New York City on March 23.

72 of 80 Hands Out Hooves Down Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Trinity Broadcasting Network On March 23, Andrea Bocelli and his wife, Veronica, trot into N.Y.C. on horseback to celebrate Trinity Broadcasting Networks' premiere of THE JOURNEY: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli.

73 of 80 Bibbidi-Bobbidi Broadway Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images Stage star Jordan Dobson flies high alongside his ensemble at the Broadway opening of Bad Cinderella on March 23 in New York City.

74 of 80 Wild and On Leash Sara Jaye Weiss Gossip Girl alumnus Chace Crawford brings his dog, Shriner, to grab a takeout meal from Buffalo Wild Wings in Los Angeles on March 23.

75 of 80 Chic Strut RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Singer Teyana Taylor rocks a stylishly tattered ensemble at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on March 23 in L.A.

76 of 80 Bright Star BauerGriffin/INSTARimages Jeff Goldblum glows in orange at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on March 23.

77 of 80 Lounging Unplugged Ryan Segedi Rock band The Weeks hangs out at N.Y.C.'s Mercury Lounge on March 24.

78 of 80 Sideline Star Josh Duhamel gets into the spirit while cheering on the Los Angeles Football Club at BMO Stadium on March 15.

79 of 80 Jackets Off Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Samantha Hanratty and Christina Ricci attend the season 2 world premiere of Yellowjackets at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on March 22.