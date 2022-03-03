H.E.R. Performs at Billboard's Women in Music Awards, Plus Zoë Kravitz, Olivia Rodrigo and More

H.E.R. Performs at Billboard's Women in Music Awards, Plus Zoë Kravitz, Olivia Rodrigo and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
'HER'story in the Making
H.E.R. performs at Billboard's Women in Music Awards at the YouTube Theater on March 2 in Inglewood, California.
Game On
Zoë Kravitz plays a round of "Can You Feel It?" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 2 in N.Y.C.
3 Generations of Stars
Bonnie Raitt, Olivia Rodrigo and Sheryl Crow pose at Billboard's Women in Music Awards at the YouTube Theater on March 2 in Inglewood, California.
Queens Unite
Karol G and Ciara sweetly embrace at Billboard's Women in Music Awards at the YouTube Theater on March 2 in Inglewood, California.
New York's Newest Attraction
Katie Holmes arrives at RiseNY's grand opening celebration in N.Y.C. on March 2.
Darling Dates
Adrien Brody brings girlfriend Georgina Chapman as his red carpet date at the premiere of HBO's Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on March 2 in L.A.
Chloé Girls
Demi Moore and Lucy Boynton hang out at the Chloé Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show at Paris Fashion Week on March 3.
Retail Run
Priyanka Chopra does some shopping at L'Agence boutique and Melanie Grant on Melrose Place in West Hollywood on March 2.
Family Outing
Neil Patrick Harris snaps a selfie with husband David Burtka and son Gideon at RiseNY's grand opening celebration in N.Y.C. on March 2.
Pink in Paris
Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the Coperni Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show at Paris Fashion Week on March 3.
Adorable Athleisure
Hailey Bieber steps out in the cutest green set on March 2 in L.A.
Boston Baby
Michael Chiklis reps the Boston Celtics at the premiere of HBO's Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on March 2 in L.A.
Lady of the Night
FKA twigs livens up the red carpet at the 2022 NME Awards to collect her Godlike Genius Award at O2 Academy Brixton on March 2 in London.
'Something' About Her
Zoey Deutch rocks a bold red lip on the set of Something from Tiffany's in N.Y.C. on March 2.
Gorgeous Glam
Shay Mitchell and her baby bump are ready to hit the town in N.Y.C. on March 1.
Dua Does It Again
Dua Lipa brings the "Electricity" to her show at Madison Square Garden on her Future Nostalgia Tour on March 1 in N.Y.C.
Touching Tribute
Alicia Keys honors Harry Belafonte's life and career at his 95th birthday celebration in N.Y.C. on March 1.
Dressed to the Nines
Sandra Oh and Rosalie Chiang look radiant at the world premiere of Disney and Pixar's Turning Red on March 1 in Hollywood.
Red Carpet Red-y
Also at the Turning Red premiere: Billie Eilish, who wrote a song for the movie with her brother Finneas.
Movie Night
Mark Wahlberg poses with fans at a screening of Father Stu in Miami on March 1.
Barbie in Brooklyn
Barbie Ferreira gets glammed up for the opening of the Coors Light Plastic-Free Future Mart in Brooklyn on March 1.
Furry Friend
Joe Manganiello cuddles his pup at the Filming Italy Los Angeles Festival on March 1 in L.A.
In Step
Ciara and Russell Wilson hold hands as they're seen out and about on March 1 In L.A.
Glam Girl
Charli XCX looks fierce as she steps out in Soho on March 1 in N.Y.C.
Tie-d Together
Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Alexandra Daddario pose together ahead of the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week on March 1.
Icons Only
MJ Rodriguez accepts the 2022 Icon Award at The Queerties on March 1 in L.A.
Face Off
Kate McKinnon strikes a playful pose between John Cameron Mitchell and Kyle MacLachlan at the Joe vs. Carole photocall in N.Y.C. on March 1.
Wow the Crowd
Sabrina Carpenter takes the stage as part of Samsung's Galaxy Creator Collective at Le Bain on March 1 in N.Y.C.
Spot On
Maya Hawke and boyfriend Spencer Barnett hit up Paris Fashion Week together on March 1.
Up to Bat
The Batman stars Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz dress to the nines for their film's New York City premiere on March 1.
Family Matters
Also at The Batman premiere: stepdad Jason Momoa, who brings kids Lola and Nakoa-Wolf to support Kravitz at the film's premiere.
Beckhams in Paris
Victoria Beckham brings son Romeo as her date to the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show at Paris Fashion Week on March 1.
Coming to Netflix
Sofía Vergara heads to set dressed as Griselda Blanco to film her upcoming miniseries Griselda in L.A. on Feb. 28.
For the Children
Jamie Lee Curtis and Matt LeBlanc attend the 7th Annual Children's Hospital Los Angeles Make March Matter kick-off at Saban Theatre on March 1 in Beverly Hills.
Shoutout to Chicago
Michael Rainey Jr. is all smiles at a K-Swiss x Leaders event highlighting the brand's Chicago-themed reworked sneakers, hoodies and more.
Out & About
Kristen Stewart and fiancée Dylan Meyer step out in L.A. on Feb. 27.
Unbeatable Style
Rihanna continues to top her maternity style, this time with a sexy sheer ensemble at the Dior Autumn Winter 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 1.
Only Have Eyes For You
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively adorably pose at The Adam Project premiere in N.Y.C. on Feb. 28.
On the Pod
Jung Ho-yeon hits the stage during THR Awards Chatter podcast Chapman University taping on Feb. 28 in Orange, California.
Living Icon
Javier Bardem receives the International Icon Award at the 5th Annual HCA Film Awards, sponsored by Heineken, at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot in L.A. on Feb. 28.
Premiere Night
Zoe Saldana attends the premiere of The Adam Project at Alice Tully Hall on Feb. 28 in N.Y.C.
On the Run
Ryan Phillippe takes a jog around his neighborhood in L.A. on Feb. 28.
'Shining' Gals
Mira Sorvino, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow attend the Shining Vale global premiere on Feb. 28 in L.A.
On-Screen Sisters
King Richard stars Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney attend the 5th Annual HCA Film Awards at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on Feb. 28 in L.A.
Dior Darling
Anya Taylor-Joy wears a gorgeous beaded dress to the Dior Autumn Winter 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 1.
True-Crime Costars
In Beverly Hills, Renée Zellweger and Josh Duhamel pose at a red carpet event for NBC's crime drama The Thing About Pam at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on Feb. 28.
Showtime in Nashville
Miranda Lambert and Elle King take the stage at the Ryman Auditorium on Feb. 28 in Nashville.
Queen of Saturday Night
Kate McKinnon chats with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Feb. 28.
D-Nice in D.C.
D-Nice hangs out at the D-Nice Live From The White House post event reception in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 28.
Premiere Pals
Also at The Adam Project premiere: Jennifer Garner, Sunrise Coigney, Jenna Lyons and Mark Ruffalo gather at Alice Tully Hall on Feb. 28 in N.Y.C.
New Orleans Nights
Harry Connick Jr. leads the 2022 Krewe of Orpheus parade on Feb. 28 in New Orleans.
Peace and Love
Pharrell Williams heads to the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28.
Star Power
Sophie Hunter joins husband Benedict Cumberbatch as he gets honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in L.A. on Feb. 28.
Ruling the Runway
Naomi Campbell walks the runway during the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28.
Yeaaah!
Alexa Bliss links up with Lil Jon during her bachelorette weekend at Hakkasan.
Teacher Appreciation
Robin Roberts, TJ Holmes and Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson surprise an incredible third grade teacher, Xiomara Robinson, from Benjamin B. Comegys Elementary School in Philadelphia on Good Morning America on Feb. 28.
Greetings Gorgeous
Zoe Saldana waves hello as she walks through N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Feb. 28.
Vacation Mode
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka enjoy a fun beach day in Miami on Feb. 27.
In the Spotlight
Sharon Stone exudes elegance at the Bulgari B.zero1 Aurora Awards during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 27.
Seeing Double
Sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid twin backstage at the Versace Women's Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25.
Miami Madness
Wyclef Jean performs at Blockchain.com Miami Padel Open, presented by Richard Mille, at Island Gardens on Feb. 27 in Miami.
Redheads Do It Best
Kendall Jenner continues to sport red hair during a photoshoot on the balcony of the Costes hotel on Feb. 28 in Paris.
I Love New York
Spike Lee wears Knicks colors to his visit to the Empire State Building on Feb. 25 in N.Y.C.
Big Laughs
Karrueche Tran is in great spirits while out with friends in L.A. on Feb. 27.