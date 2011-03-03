Star Tracks: Thursday, March 3, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

SAY AHA-HA!

Credit: David Tonnessen/Pacific Coast News

An elated Jessica Simpson (who's been upping her workout regime!) maintains a handy connection with fiancé Eric Johnson while making her way through LAX on Wednesday.

SMOKIN' HOT

Credit: Kiyoshi Ota/Getty

Johnny Depp makes one sexy entrance Thursday during the Japanese premiere of The Tourist at Tokyo's Roppongi Hills Arena.

MON BLANC

Credit: Billy Farrell/BFAnyc/Sipa

Blake Lively – who's the face of Chanel's Mademoiselle handbag line – attends a Chanel dinner in her honor at La Grenouille restaurant Wednesday night in New York.

IN GOOD FORM

Credit: GSI Media

Mom-to-be Pink – who recently pointed out the irony that she's the good girl of pop – embraces her growing curves while out in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

SIGNING OFF

Credit: Fame

Kate Winslet grants one lucky autograph seeker's wish Wednesday while attending Vogue's Le Petit Salon Des Jeunes Createurs cocktail party in the City of Light during Paris Fashion Week.

PEACING OUT

Credit: Ramey

Also at LAX: A shady Justin Bieber, who keeps his cool while heading to his gate on Wednesday – after celebrating his 17th birthday with Selena Gomez.

BACK TO THE PRESENT

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Topher Grace hugs it out with new Dancing with the Stars contestant Ralph Macchio and Anthony Michael Hall Wednesday at the premiere of his '80s-themed film, Take Me Home Tonight, in L.A.

HIGH TOP

Credit: VT/Splash News Online

Still showing off his au naturel hair, a newly single Pete Wentz steps out in West Hollywood Wednesday for some shopping.

POOCH PATROL

Credit: Clint Brewer/Splash News Online

After taking his girl out, it's time for the boys! Joe Jonas spends some one-on-one time with his recuperating English bulldog Winston in Culver City, Calif., on Wednesday.

BRINGING HOME OSCAR

Credit: GF/Bauer-Griffin

He's got that Oscar glow! Best Actor winner Colin Firth and wife Livia Giuggioli return home, landing at London Heathrow airport on Wednesday.

SHOE IN

Credit: Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty

It's all about high fashion, darling! Lady Gaga towers in megapumps while whipping up fierce fashion Wednesday on the Mugler runway during Paris Fashion Week.

FRIENDLY FACE

Credit: Jason Tanner/UNHCR

Angelina Jolie meets with a group of refugees in Kabul, Afghanistan Wednesday, where the UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador is visiting to bring awareness to the issue of refugee reintegration.

SWEET SNUGGLE

Credit: Pete Marovich/ZUMA

Jessica Alba sticks close to 2-year-old daughter Honor Wednesday during the National Education Association's Read Across America event in Washington, D.C., where stars joined forces with First Lady Michelle Obama (not pictured) to celebrate reading on Dr. Seuss's birthday.

THE JET SET

Credit: Matei/GVk/Bauer-Griffin

Joel Madden and 3-year-old daughter Harlow make for one color-coordinated duo Wednesday as they prepare to take off from LAX.

JOE TO-GO

Credit: Andrea Renault/Polaris

No need for craft services! Vanessa Hudgens carts her own coffee to the Late Show with David Letterman studios in New York Wednesday.

