Star Tracks: Thursday, March 3, 2011
SAY AHA-HA!
An elated Jessica Simpson (who's been upping her workout regime!) maintains a handy connection with fiancé Eric Johnson while making her way through LAX on Wednesday.
SMOKIN' HOT
Johnny Depp makes one sexy entrance Thursday during the Japanese premiere of The Tourist at Tokyo's Roppongi Hills Arena.
MON BLANC
Blake Lively – who's the face of Chanel's Mademoiselle handbag line – attends a Chanel dinner in her honor at La Grenouille restaurant Wednesday night in New York.
IN GOOD FORM
Mom-to-be Pink – who recently pointed out the irony that she's the good girl of pop – embraces her growing curves while out in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
SIGNING OFF
Kate Winslet grants one lucky autograph seeker's wish Wednesday while attending Vogue's Le Petit Salon Des Jeunes Createurs cocktail party in the City of Light during Paris Fashion Week.
PEACING OUT
Also at LAX: A shady Justin Bieber, who keeps his cool while heading to his gate on Wednesday – after celebrating his 17th birthday with Selena Gomez.
BACK TO THE PRESENT
Topher Grace hugs it out with new Dancing with the Stars contestant Ralph Macchio and Anthony Michael Hall Wednesday at the premiere of his '80s-themed film, Take Me Home Tonight, in L.A.
HIGH TOP
Still showing off his au naturel hair, a newly single Pete Wentz steps out in West Hollywood Wednesday for some shopping.
POOCH PATROL
After taking his girl out, it's time for the boys! Joe Jonas spends some one-on-one time with his recuperating English bulldog Winston in Culver City, Calif., on Wednesday.
BRINGING HOME OSCAR
He's got that Oscar glow! Best Actor winner Colin Firth and wife Livia Giuggioli return home, landing at London Heathrow airport on Wednesday.
SHOE IN
It's all about high fashion, darling! Lady Gaga towers in megapumps while whipping up fierce fashion Wednesday on the Mugler runway during Paris Fashion Week.
FRIENDLY FACE
Angelina Jolie meets with a group of refugees in Kabul, Afghanistan Wednesday, where the UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador is visiting to bring awareness to the issue of refugee reintegration.
SWEET SNUGGLE
Jessica Alba sticks close to 2-year-old daughter Honor Wednesday during the National Education Association's Read Across America event in Washington, D.C., where stars joined forces with First Lady Michelle Obama (not pictured) to celebrate reading on Dr. Seuss's birthday.
THE JET SET
Joel Madden and 3-year-old daughter Harlow make for one color-coordinated duo Wednesday as they prepare to take off from LAX.
JOE TO-GO
No need for craft services! Vanessa Hudgens carts her own coffee to the Late Show with David Letterman studios in New York Wednesday.