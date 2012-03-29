Star Tracks: Thursday, March 29, 2012

McPhee gets a checkup during a humanitarian trip to Ghana. Plus: Nick & Vanessa, Reese Witherspoon, Kellan Lutz and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

CHECK ON IT

Credit: Laura Hajar

Katharine McPhee receives a playful checkup Wednesday during a visit in Accra, Ghana, where the Smash star joined forces with Malaria No More, an organization dedicated to ending malaria deaths in Africa.

A BUMPY WALK

Credit: Bauer Griffin

Nick Lachey and his expectant wife Vanessa enjoy a romantic stroll Thursday in Australia.

SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT

Credit: AKM-GSI

Mom-to-be Reese Witherspoon keeps her baby bump covered while flashing her movie star grin in Brentwood, Calif., on Wednesday.

BACK TO MUSIC

Credit: AKM-GSI

Parting is such sweet sorrow! Gwen Stefani keeps it moving Wednesday while heading to a Santa Monica, Calif., recording studio.

AIRPORT SHUFFLE

Credit: Splash News Online

All together now! Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban make their way through an airport in Sydney, Australia, with daughters Sunday, 3, and Faith, 15 months, on Wednesday.

MR. FIX IT

Credit: x17online

Kellan Lutz proves he's a jack-of-all-trades, taking his car trouble into his own hands Wednesday in Los Angeles.

EAR TO THE SOURCE

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

New aunty Solange Knowles let's the music play while working the DJ booth Wednesday during a party, held at a Stuart Weitzman boutique in New York.

ON THE DOT

Credit: x17online

A beaming January Jones leaves son Xander at home for a lunch date in Los Feliz, Calif., on Wednesday.

BAG OF TRICKS

Credit: Splash News Online

Mom-to-be Jessica Simpson juggles some new loot Wednesday while shopping in Santa Monica, Calif.

SHE'S WELL-'RED'

Credit: Curtis Means/Ace Pictures

Another proud mom clutching her purse is Bethenny Frankel, who heads out in style in New York's Tribeca neighborhood on Wednesday.

CARRIE ON

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

AnnaSophia Robb trades stilettos for a sequined dress Wednesday while shooting scenes for The Carrie Diaries, in which she portrays a young Carrie Bradshaw, in New York.

WEATHER GIRLS

Credit: Lawrence Schwartzwald/Splash News Online

She's a mommy's girl! Meg Ryan spends some one-on-one time with daughter Daisy, 7, during a rain shower in New York City on Wednesday.

STRIPE RIGHT

Credit: WH Photography/Splash News Online

Why so serious? The Dark Knight Rises's Joseph Gordon-Levitt keeps his focus for a walk around L.A. Wednesday.

TUNING OUT

Credit: Daniel Mauceri/INF

Following a day date with boyfriend Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone steps out solo in N.Y.C. Wednesday, keeping company with her tunes.

PICTURE PERFECT

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis

Say cheese! Hilary Swank strikes a pose next to the Mona Lisa Tuesday while attending a dinner hosted by Salvatore Ferragmo in honor of a new Leonardo da Vinci exhibit at the Louvre Museum in Paris.

By People Staff