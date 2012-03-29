Star Tracks: Thursday, March 29, 2012
CHECK ON IT
Katharine McPhee receives a playful checkup Wednesday during a visit in Accra, Ghana, where the Smash star joined forces with Malaria No More, an organization dedicated to ending malaria deaths in Africa.
A BUMPY WALK
Nick Lachey and his expectant wife Vanessa enjoy a romantic stroll Thursday in Australia.
SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT
Mom-to-be Reese Witherspoon keeps her baby bump covered while flashing her movie star grin in Brentwood, Calif., on Wednesday.
BACK TO MUSIC
Parting is such sweet sorrow! Gwen Stefani keeps it moving Wednesday while heading to a Santa Monica, Calif., recording studio.
AIRPORT SHUFFLE
All together now! Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban make their way through an airport in Sydney, Australia, with daughters Sunday, 3, and Faith, 15 months, on Wednesday.
MR. FIX IT
Kellan Lutz proves he's a jack-of-all-trades, taking his car trouble into his own hands Wednesday in Los Angeles.
EAR TO THE SOURCE
New aunty Solange Knowles let's the music play while working the DJ booth Wednesday during a party, held at a Stuart Weitzman boutique in New York.
ON THE DOT
A beaming January Jones leaves son Xander at home for a lunch date in Los Feliz, Calif., on Wednesday.
BAG OF TRICKS
Mom-to-be Jessica Simpson juggles some new loot Wednesday while shopping in Santa Monica, Calif.
SHE'S WELL-'RED'
Another proud mom clutching her purse is Bethenny Frankel, who heads out in style in New York's Tribeca neighborhood on Wednesday.
CARRIE ON
AnnaSophia Robb trades stilettos for a sequined dress Wednesday while shooting scenes for The Carrie Diaries, in which she portrays a young Carrie Bradshaw, in New York.
WEATHER GIRLS
She's a mommy's girl! Meg Ryan spends some one-on-one time with daughter Daisy, 7, during a rain shower in New York City on Wednesday.
STRIPE RIGHT
Why so serious? The Dark Knight Rises's Joseph Gordon-Levitt keeps his focus for a walk around L.A. Wednesday.
TUNING OUT
Following a day date with boyfriend Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone steps out solo in N.Y.C. Wednesday, keeping company with her tunes.
PICTURE PERFECT
Say cheese! Hilary Swank strikes a pose next to the Mona Lisa Tuesday while attending a dinner hosted by Salvatore Ferragmo in honor of a new Leonardo da Vinci exhibit at the Louvre Museum in Paris.