Katie Holmes Steps Out in N.Y.C., Plus Idris Elba, Nicole Kidman & More

Sunshine Day
The Image Direct
Message Maker
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Fur Real
Splash News Online
With Open Arms
GC Images
Bikini So Teeny
Splash News Online
All Dressed Up
Daniele Venturelli/Getty
Gray Day
Splash News Online
Ready to Ride
Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort
Friend Zone
Emma McIntyre/Getty
Warm Welcome
Emma McIntyre/Getty
Caped Crusader
James Devaney/GC Images
Inside Scoop
Noel Vasquez/Getty
Late Night Snack
Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
Fan(ning) Favorite
VCG/Getty
New Music
Ryan Miller/WireImage
No. 1 Fan
Allen Berezovsky/Getty
Leading Ladies
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
Magical Movie
Rachel Murray/Getty
Retired Life
Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times/REX/Shutterstock
Say Cheese!
Splash News Online
Action Shot
BAUER-GRIFFIN
Call for Courage
Cindy Ord/Getty
Coming Soon
Nicholas Hunt/Getty
In the Kisser
Splash News Online
Dining In
Michael Kovac/Getty
Rescue Me
Nicholas Hunt/Getty
Flashing Lights
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty
Proceed with Caution
Dan Nilsen/TAO Uptown
Chatterbox
Slaven Vlasic/Getty
Smooth(ie) Ride
Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock
In the Bag
Dave Benett/Getty
Rise & Shine
Gotham/GC Images
Work Hard, Play Hard
MEGA
Raise the Roof
REX/Shutterstock
Family Fun
Robert Kamau/GC Images
Quiet on the Set
Splash News
All in the Details
VCG/Getty
Jet Setters
Han Myung-Gu/GC Images
Feeling the Blues
Francesco Prandoni/Redferns
Uma in Paris
Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Electric Performance
Burak Cingi/Redferns
Don't Ax, Don't Tell
Splash News
Cruising in Style
The Image Direct
Man on the Move
Eduardo Parra/WireImage
In Character
BACKGRID
One-Woman Show
Jamie McCarthy/Getty
Under Watch
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
Rev Your Engines
BackGrid
Family Matters
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Not So Mellow
MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Apple of Their Eyes
Tony Avelar/AP/Shutterstock
Good Moves
Erik Voake/Getty
Color Block
Splash News Online
Standing Tall
Splash News Online
Special Guests
Courtesy
TV Couple Goals
Frank Micelotta/Twentieth Century Fox Television/PictureGroup/REX/Shutterstock
Return of the JoBros
MEGA
Book Club
Jim Bennett/Getty
The Honeymooner
The Image Direct
Celebrating Overseas
Anthony Kwan/Getty
Team Players
James Devaney/Getty
On the Campaign Trail
Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock
Free Agent
Timothy Hiatt/FilmMagic
For the Fans
Action Press/MediaPunch
In the Zone
JB Lacroix/Getty
In Step
gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Celebrity Strut
Daniel Boczarski/WireImage
Ready to Rumble
Emma McIntyre/Getty
Satin Jumpsuit Situation
Splash News
Saturday Night Slime
Kevin Mazur/KCA2019/Getty Images
Cuddly Costars
Rich Fury/KCA2019/Getty
An American in Paris
Spread Pictures/MEGA
Rollin' with the Homies
ReedPOP
Retail Therapy
Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com
Snow Bunnies
Kim Raff/Getty Images
'Smile' Wide
Kim Raff/Getty
Casual Night Out
BACKGRID
Glitz and Glam
Michael Kovac/Getty Images
Rock 'n' Roll
Movie Buff
Alucard/SplashNews.com
Having a Blast
Turning Heads
Janet Mayer/Splash News Online
Pooch Patrol
MEGA
Party Like a Rockstar
Michael Simon/StarTraks
Arm-y of Three
Katelyn Tucker Photography
Feeling Blue
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Reunion Time
David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Peachy Keene
Splash News Online
Motorcycle Men
BackGrid
'Green' with Envy
Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Peace Out
Mike Marsland/WireImage
In the Bag
The Image Direct
Are You Sirius?
Noam Galai/Getty
1 of 94
Advertisement