Star Tracks - Thursday, March 27, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

BUY BUY BABY

Credit: Flynet

Christina Aguilera and husband Jordan Bratman go shopping for their three-month-old son Max Wednesday at a Los Angeles-area Babies 'R Us store.

SHORT STOP

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty

Mary-Kate Olsen turns heads in a chic satin romper Wednesday during the afterparty for the film 21 at New York's Mercer Kitchen.

FIRST HAND

Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Rihanna makes young fans her first priority during an intimate performance Wednesday at Chicago's Vision nightclub. As part of her "A Girl's Night Out Tour," the pop star gave a performance benefiting her charity, the Believe Foundation, before signing autographs and meeting with kids.

CHEERING SECTION

Credit: Mike Egerton/PA EMPICS/ABACA

Victoria Beckham, her sons Brooklyn, 9, and Romeo, 5, lend dad David moral support at a historic soccer match between England and France Wednesday at Paris's Stade de France.

A MIXED BAG

Credit: Clark Samuels/Startraksphoto

Lindsay Lohan does anything but travel light – check out her purse! – during a shopping trip Wednesday at the Intuition store in Los Angeles. The night before, the actress shared dinner with friends at Nobu.

WHITE NIGHT

Credit: David Tonnessen/PacificCoastNews

Fergie goes out for a pre-party dinner Wednesday at L.A.'s Katsuya restaurant. The Black Eyed Pea will head to Las Vegas nightclub Jet on Thursday to celebrate her 33rd birthday.

SPECTATOR SPORT

Credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty

Pamela Anderson lets her fingers do the talking while sitting courtside Wednesday as the Lakers take on the Charlotte Bobcats at L.A.'s Staples Center.

SWEPT AWAY

Credit: Janet Mayer / Splash News Online

Blake Lively and Michelle Trachtenberg – newly cast as trouble-making frenemy Georgina – battle the elements Wednesday while filming Gossip Girl in New York City.

GOOD WORKS

Credit: Central Image Agency/LDP

After spending some down time Down Under with husband Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman devotes Wednesday to cheering up the patients at the Sydney Children's Hospital.

BIG BRAKE

Credit: INF

Tyra Banks sets the course Wednesday, filming a car commercial in New York City with Toni Braxton (not pictured).

CARRIE, IS THAT YOU?

Credit: FNY/Finalpixx

A dressed-down Sarah Jessica Parker keeps things conservative as she runs errands Wednesday in New York City.

WHISTLE BLOWER

Credit: Peter Taylor/Getty

Promoting his new film Leatherheads with a "whistle-stop" train tour, George Clooney chats with fans at North Carolina's historic Salisbury Station.

CARRYING ON

Credit: RS/GF/Flynet

Kate Walsh – who's planning on stirring things up on Grey's Anatomy when the show returns – takes it down a notch Wednesday, casually heading out of her Los Feliz home in L.A.

SHE'S WITH THE BAND

Credit: BARM/Fame

First London, then South Africa – now Paris Hilton and Benji Madden take their romance to Germany. The twosome arrive in Munich on Wednesday where his band Good Charlotte is scheduled to perform.

By People Staff