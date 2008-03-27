Star Tracks - Thursday, March 27, 2008
BUY BUY BABY
Christina Aguilera and husband Jordan Bratman go shopping for their three-month-old son Max Wednesday at a Los Angeles-area Babies 'R Us store.
SHORT STOP
Mary-Kate Olsen turns heads in a chic satin romper Wednesday during the afterparty for the film 21 at New York's Mercer Kitchen.
FIRST HAND
Rihanna makes young fans her first priority during an intimate performance Wednesday at Chicago's Vision nightclub. As part of her "A Girl's Night Out Tour," the pop star gave a performance benefiting her charity, the Believe Foundation, before signing autographs and meeting with kids.
CHEERING SECTION
Victoria Beckham, her sons Brooklyn, 9, and Romeo, 5, lend dad David moral support at a historic soccer match between England and France Wednesday at Paris's Stade de France.
A MIXED BAG
Lindsay Lohan does anything but travel light – check out her purse! – during a shopping trip Wednesday at the Intuition store in Los Angeles. The night before, the actress shared dinner with friends at Nobu.
WHITE NIGHT
Fergie goes out for a pre-party dinner Wednesday at L.A.'s Katsuya restaurant. The Black Eyed Pea will head to Las Vegas nightclub Jet on Thursday to celebrate her 33rd birthday.
SPECTATOR SPORT
Pamela Anderson lets her fingers do the talking while sitting courtside Wednesday as the Lakers take on the Charlotte Bobcats at L.A.'s Staples Center.
SWEPT AWAY
Blake Lively and Michelle Trachtenberg – newly cast as trouble-making frenemy Georgina – battle the elements Wednesday while filming Gossip Girl in New York City.
GOOD WORKS
After spending some down time Down Under with husband Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman devotes Wednesday to cheering up the patients at the Sydney Children's Hospital.
BIG BRAKE
Tyra Banks sets the course Wednesday, filming a car commercial in New York City with Toni Braxton (not pictured).
CARRIE, IS THAT YOU?
A dressed-down Sarah Jessica Parker keeps things conservative as she runs errands Wednesday in New York City.
WHISTLE BLOWER
Promoting his new film Leatherheads with a "whistle-stop" train tour, George Clooney chats with fans at North Carolina's historic Salisbury Station.
CARRYING ON
Kate Walsh – who's planning on stirring things up on Grey's Anatomy when the show returns – takes it down a notch Wednesday, casually heading out of her Los Feliz home in L.A.
SHE'S WITH THE BAND
First London, then South Africa – now Paris Hilton and Benji Madden take their romance to Germany. The twosome arrive in Munich on Wednesday where his band Good Charlotte is scheduled to perform.