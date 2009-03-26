Star Tracks: Thursday, March 26, 2009
'MOON' MATES
In Sydney for the MTV Australia Awards, Pete Wentz (who's hosting the show) and Audrina Patridge (who's handling red carpet duties) make the acquaintance of the night's real star – the MTV Moonman! – on Thursday. The awards will be held March 27 at the Sydney Convention and Exhibition Center.
BACK TO WORK
Stepping out for the first time in New York since her split with beau John Mayer, Jennifer Aniston stays chic in all black Thursday as she heads to the set of her new comedy The Baster.
SMILE & RECONCILE
Did they bury the hatchet? Comic Kathy Griffin – who frequently skewers Paris Hilton in her act – joined the heiress on Wednesday for a shopping trip down West Hollywood's trendy Robertson Boulevard. Their hangout was reportedly filmed for an upcoming episode of Griffin's Bravo show, My Life on the D-List.
STAR SALUTE
Give her a hand! Renée Zellweger pays tribute members of the U.S. military Wednesday at the USO of Metropolitan Washington's annual awards dinner at the Ritz-Carlton in Washington, D.C. The nonprofit organization provides support and entertainment to military personnel.
RETAIL THERAPY
With beau Zac Efron traveling the world to promote his film 17 Again, Vanessa Hudgens indulges in a shopping trip close to home in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. Among her reported stops: a visit to the Gucci store.
WALK WITCHU
Enjoying some downtime with boyfriend Jermaine Dupri, Janet Jackson stays close Wednesday as the twosome depart trendy New York eatery, Waverly Inn.
DESIGNING WOMAN
A pretty-in-pink Serena Williams makes a chic statement Wednesday at a launch event for her new Signature Statement fashion and accessories line at the Crandon Park Tennis Center in Miami, where she's also playing the Sony Ericsson Open. The collection will be sold on the Home Shopping Network starting April 30.
SPLENDOR IN THE GRASS
Kirsten Dunst basks in the sunshine – and in the company of her friends – at L.A.'s Hancock Park, outside the La Brea Tar Pits, on Wednesday.
GO, SPEED RACER!
Patrick Dempsey works up a sweat at the Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla., Wednesday where the Grey's Anatomy star is set to motor in the Grand-Am Rolex Sports Car Series.
FOLLOW THE LEADER
Catch her if you can! Hugh Jackman tries to keep up with his scooting cutie, 3-year-old daughter Ava, during a morning jaunt through New York City's West Village neighborhood.
'BAND'-ING TOGETHER
Rock on! Mark Ballas strums his six-string as Derek Hough grabs some air during a free concert with their Ballas Hough Band on Tuesday at L.A.'s The Grove shopping center. The Dancing with the Stars pros released their self-titled debut album on March 10.
DRIVING FORCE
After screening his flick in Los Angeles, Paul Walker speeds ahead with promoting Fast amp Furious, the latest installment in his action franchise, with costar Jordana Brewster Wednesday at Madrid's Hotel Santo Mauro.
ON THE MOVE
A newly brunette Fergie lets her tunes be her guide while taking a power walk Wednesday in her Brentwood, Calif., neighborhood.
PET PROJECT
Back from Miami – where she got cozy with beau Ed Westwick (not pictured) – a solo Jessica Szohr reserves some affection for her adorable pup during a stroll Tuesday in New York.
PICK-UP ARTIST
Gearing up for his April concert tour, Gavin Rossdale already has an adorable little road buddy in son Kingston, 2, who accompanied his father to Rossdale's free concert Wednesday at L.A. Live Nokia Plaza.