Arsenio Hall, Danny Trejo & Magic Johnson Get Vaccinated, Plus Julianne Hough, Regina Hall and More
Team Vaccine
Arsenio Hall, Danny Trejo and Magic Johnson proudly pose with their COVID-19 vaccine cards after getting their shots, as part of a vaccination awareness event at USC, on Wednesday in L.A.
Dancing Queen
Julianne Hough performs onstage during the 24th Family Film Awards on Wednesday in Universal City, California.
Quiet on Set
Regina Hall films a scene for her series Black Monday on Wednesday in downtown L.A.
Fighting for Equal Pay
Megan Rapinoe and Margaret Purce take the podium prior to Equal Pay Day in the State Dining Room of the White House on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.
All Smiles
Erika Jayne rocks a high pony while out for lunch with friends at Robata JINYA in West Hollywood.
Keeping Warm
Jared Leto, who's been cast in Ridley Scott's House of Gucci, is spotted out wearing a blue puffer and beanie on Wednesday.
Walk It Out
Amy Adams masks up with a bandana while out for a walk in L.A.'s Griffith Park on Wednesday.
Red Alert
Adam Lambert looks fabulous in red platforms while out to dinner with friends at Catch LA in West Hollywood.
Costume Check
Elle Fanning is dressed in full costume while filming for her Hulu series The Great on Tuesday in Richmond Park, London.
Video Star
Jamie Foxx stands in the spotlight on the set of a music video on Tuesday in L.A.
Catch Up Sesh
Annie Murphy smiles while chatting on the phone on her walk through N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Picturesque Paradise
Rose McGowan enjoys a sunny beach day in Mexico on Tuesday.
Speaker Spotlight
Pharrell Williams takes the stage at The David Grutman Experience at FIU on Tuesday in Miami.
Back in Boston
Ben Affleck is seen clean shaven and in costume on the set of George Clooney's film The Tender Bar on Monday in Boston.
Out on the Town
Rihanna looks stunning in a pearlescent satin dress as she makes her way to dinner with friends on Tuesday night in L.A.
Taking on the Day
Olivia Wilde is plugged into her phone as she steps out Wednesday morning to grab coffee in London.
Set Sighting
Rachel Brosnahan wears a vibrant green satin dress and a bold red lip on the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Face Off
Venus Williams plays against Zarina Diyas at the 2021 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Across the Pond
Gary Oldman is seen filming Apple TV's Slow Horses in Primrose Hill, London on Tuesday.
XOXO
Jeremy O. Harris and Whitney Peak are spotted on the set of Gossip Girl on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Park Bound
Gavin Rossdale heads to the park with his dog Chewy on Monday in L.A.
Off to Class
Kaia Gerber wears a sweater, leggings and sandals on her way to pilates on Tuesday in L.A.
Ready to Work
Matilda De Angelis leaves her trailer to film scenes for her latest movie Robbing Mussolini in Rome on Tuesday.
Star of the Show
Demi Lovato takes the stage during the OBB premiere of her YouTube Originals Docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil on Monday in Beverly Hills.
Go for the Gold
Jennifer Hudson shows off her street style while shopping for a ring on Monday in Beverly Hills.
Fight For It
Bad Bunny gets into the ring during Monday’s episode of WWE show Monday Night Raw.
Denim Darling
New mom Katharine McPhee returns to the American Idol set for a guest appearance on Monday in Hollywood.
Bumping Along
Pregnant Hilary Duff is spotted running errands in L.A. on Monday.
Fun in the Sun
Longtime pals Soleil Moon Frye and Brian Austin Green goof around at the beach on Monday in Malibu.
Keep it Classic
Winnie Harlow steps out in a black and white ensemble for dinner at Wally’s in Beverly Hills on Monday.
Sneak Peek
Lady Gaga and Al Pacino are seen on the set of House of Gucci in full character on Monday in Rome.
Behind the Scenes Look
Krys Marshall is beaming during a For All Mankind photoshoot.
Sunny L.A.
Cara Santana blocks the sun after arriving in Santa Monica to get in a workout on Monday.