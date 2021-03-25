Arsenio Hall, Danny Trejo & Magic Johnson Get Vaccinated, Plus Julianne Hough, Regina Hall and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to  

By People Staff
Updated March 25, 2021 12:04 PM

1 of 99

Team Vaccine

Credit: Gina Ferazzi/AP/Shutterstock

Arsenio Hall, Danny Trejo and Magic Johnson proudly pose with their COVID-19 vaccine cards after getting their shots, as part of a vaccination awareness event at USC, on Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 99

Dancing Queen

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Julianne Hough performs onstage during the 24th Family Film Awards on Wednesday in Universal City, California.

3 of 99

Quiet on Set

Credit: BACKGRID

Regina Hall films a scene for her series Black Monday on Wednesday in downtown L.A.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 99

Fighting for Equal Pay

Credit: Michael Reynolds / Pool via CNP / MediaPunch

Megan Rapinoe and Margaret Purce take the podium prior to Equal Pay Day in the State Dining Room of the White House on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

5 of 99

All Smiles

Credit: Jen Lowery/MEGA

Erika Jayne rocks a high pony while out for lunch with friends at Robata JINYA in West Hollywood.

6 of 99

Keeping Warm

Credit: Giandomenico D'Angelo / IPA / SplashNews.com

Jared Leto, who's been cast in Ridley Scott's House of Gucci, is spotted out wearing a blue puffer and beanie on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 99

Walk It Out

Credit: DIGGZY/JP / SplashNews.com

Amy Adams masks up with a bandana while out for a walk in L.A.'s Griffith Park on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 99

Red Alert

Credit: BACKGRID

Adam Lambert looks fabulous in red platforms while out to dinner with friends at Catch LA in West Hollywood.

Advertisement

9 of 99

Costume Check

Credit: The Image Direct

Elle Fanning is dressed in full costume while filming for her Hulu series The Great on Tuesday in Richmond Park, London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 99

Video Star

Credit: Backgrid

Jamie Foxx stands in the spotlight on the set of a music video on Tuesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 99

Catch Up Sesh

Credit: Backgrid

Annie Murphy smiles while chatting on the phone on her walk through N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 99

Picturesque Paradise

Credit: MEGA

Rose McGowan enjoys a sunny beach day in Mexico on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 99

Speaker Spotlight

Credit: Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

Pharrell Williams takes the stage at The David Grutman Experience at FIU on Tuesday in Miami.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 99

Back in Boston

Credit: BACKGRID

Ben Affleck is seen clean shaven and in costume on the set of George Clooney's film The Tender Bar on Monday in Boston.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 99

Out on the Town

Credit: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Rihanna looks stunning in a pearlescent satin dress as she makes her way to dinner with friends on Tuesday night in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 99

Taking on the Day

Credit: SplashNews.com

Olivia Wilde is plugged into her phone as she steps out Wednesday morning to grab coffee in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 99

Set Sighting

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rachel Brosnahan wears a vibrant green satin dress and a bold red lip on the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 99

Face Off

Credit: MediaPunch

Venus Williams plays against Zarina Diyas at the 2021 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 99

Across the Pond

Credit: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

Gary Oldman is seen filming Apple TV's Slow Horses in Primrose Hill, London on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 99

XOXO

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jeremy O. Harris and Whitney Peak are spotted on the set of Gossip Girl on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 99

Park Bound

Credit: The Image Direct

Gavin Rossdale heads to the park with his dog Chewy on Monday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 99

Off to Class

Credit: Rachpoot/MEGA

Kaia Gerber wears a sweater, leggings and sandals on her way to pilates on Tuesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 99

Ready to Work

Credit: Backgrid

Matilda De Angelis leaves her trailer to film scenes for her latest movie Robbing Mussolini in Rome on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 99

Star of the Show

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Demi Lovato takes the stage during the OBB premiere of her YouTube Originals Docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil on Monday in Beverly Hills. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 99

Go for the Gold

Credit: BACKGRID

Jennifer Hudson shows off her street style while shopping for a ring on Monday in Beverly Hills. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 99

Fight For It

Credit: WWE

Bad Bunny gets into the ring during Monday’s episode of WWE show Monday Night Raw.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 99

Denim Darling

Credit: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

New mom Katharine McPhee returns to the American Idol set for a guest appearance on Monday in Hollywood. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 99

Bumping Along

Credit: The Image Direct

Pregnant Hilary Duff is spotted running errands in L.A. on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 99

Fun in the Sun

Credit: BACKGRID

Longtime pals Soleil Moon Frye and Brian Austin Green goof around at the beach on Monday in Malibu.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 99

Keep it Classic

Credit: Rachpoot/MEGA

Winnie Harlow steps out in a black and white ensemble for dinner at Wally’s in Beverly Hills on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 99

Sneak Peek

Credit: Giandomenico D Angelo/IPA/Splash News Online

Lady Gaga and Al Pacino are seen on the set of House of Gucci in full character on Monday in Rome.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 99

Behind the Scenes Look

Credit: Emma McIntyre

Krys Marshall is beaming during a For All Mankind photoshoot.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 99

Sunny L.A.

Credit: Backgrid

Cara Santana blocks the sun after arriving in Santa Monica to get in a workout on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 99

Weekend Vibes