Pamela Anderson Steps Out in N.Y.C., Plus Jason Momoa, Lana Condor and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
On the Move
Pamela Anderson steps out in N.Y.C. in great spirits on March 23.
Malibu Cruiser
Jason Momoa rides through Malibu on his vintage motorcycle with friends on March 23.
Over the 'Moon'
Lana Condor looks gorgeous in a neon gown at the special screening of HBO Max's Moonshot at E.P. & L.P. on March 23 in West Hollywood.
Rain, Rain, Go Away
Mariska Hargitay and Peter Scanavino hit the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on a rainy N.Y.C. day on March 23.
All Hail 'The Queen'
Angela Lewis sparkles during The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience exclusive preview event, ahead of the show's season 2 premiere, at Millennium Biltmore Hotel Los Angeles on March 23.
City Chic
Naomi Watts makes her way through N.Y.C. on March 24 in a white suit and gold jewlery.
Master Chief Hits the Red Carpet
Halo series star Pablo Schreiber attends the premiere of the new Paramount+ series at the Hollywood Legion Theater on March 23 in L.A.
Walk the Walk
Emily Ratajkowski and her dog Colombo hit the streets of N.Y.C. on March 23.
Sweet Smiles
Sammi Hanratty and Cole Sprouse share a sweet embrace at the special screening of HBO Max's Moonshot at E.P. & L.P. on March 23 in West Hollywood.
Fashion Forward
In London, Camila Cabello shows off her stunning street style on March 24.
On 'Cloud' 9
Euphoria star Angus Cloud poses at FILA's new Spring/Summer 2022 Collections celebration at Pendry West Hollywood on March 23.
Laugh Track
Lily Collins and husband Charlie McDowell share a laugh after lunching in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on March 23.
So Blue
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas make their way to N.Y.C.'s NBC Studios on March 23.
Here to Help
Jake Gyllenhaal and Eiza González premiere their new film, Ambulance, on March 23 in London.
Going Green
Another day, another Morbius premiere for Jared Leto, who debuts his movie in Madrid on March 23.
Bringing the Smiles
Cobra Kai's Jacob Bertrand brings smiles to cleft-affected karate students in Mexico during a March 18 visit with Smile Train.
Season 2 Excitement
Charithra Chandran, Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley arrive at the Bridgerton season 2 world premiere on March 22 at the Tate Modern in London.
Lady in Red
Bridgerton creator Shonda Rhimes glows on March 22 at the series' season 2 premiere in London.
Twice as Nice
Lil Nas X holds up his trophies after winning big at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 22.
Icon Status
Also at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 22, Icon Award winner Jennifer Lopez, who thrills the crowd.
Fast Friends
Halsey and Olivia Rodrigo buddy up on March 22 in the audience of the iHeartRadio Music Awards in L.A.
Out of This World
Oscar Isaac poses with a character on March 22 at the Los Angeles premiere of Moon Knight at the El Capitan Theatre.
Back to Business
Maggie Gyllenhaal and Janicza Bravo coordinate in suits on March 22 for a panel event hosted by Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills in celebration of Women's History Month.
Windy City Ready
Pamela Anderson does press for her Broadway debut in Chicago at N.Y.C.'s The Civilian Hotel on March 22.
Dog Days
Scout Willis totes her pup through Los Angeles on March 22.
Fur Real
Janelle Monáe shows off her fabulous sense of style on March 22 at the Ralph Lauren runway show in N.Y.C.
Coat of Arms
Also at the Ralph Lauren fashion show, a stylish Angus Cloud.
Seattle Sound
John Mayer brings his Sob Rock tour to Seattle on March 22 at Climate Pledge Arena.
Grin and Bag It
Chrissy Teigen looks ready for work while out in Los Angeles on March 22.
Happy to See Ya
Costars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jake Gyllenhaal couldn't be happier to be together on the Ambulance premiere red carpet on March 22 in Berlin.
Lady in Red
Rachel Brosnahan looks radiant in red while filming The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in N.Y.C. on March 22.
Paris Premiere
Jared Leto attends the Morbius premiere at Gaumont Champs-Élysées on March 22 in Paris.
Gaga for Gingham
Eva Longoria wears a gingham jumpsuit to talk HBO's Gordita Chronicles on the Today show on March 21 in N.Y.C.
All About Accessories
Snoop Dogg shows off his gold chain at the premiere of NBC's American Song Contest on March 21 in Hollywood.
Birds of a Feather
Sandra Bullock turns heads in a pink ombré gown at the L.A. premiere of The Lost City on March 21.
Dog Days
Selma Blair is spotted out for a walk with her dog Scout in L.A. on March 22.
Marquee Moment
Rueby Wood arrives at the N.Y.C. screening of Disney's Better Nate Than Ever on March 21 at AMC Empire 23.
Royal Outing
Kate Middleton and Prince William are all smiles at a special reception honoring The Queen's Platinum Jubilee on March 21 in Cahal Pech, Belize.
Stage Presence
Dionne Warwick takes the stage during Stan Ponte's 50th Finale Birthday Celebration on March 21 at City Winery in N.Y.C.
Birthday Beauty
Keri Russell steps out a day ahead of her 46th birthday on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Let's Table It
Claire Danes and Jesse Eisenberg are spotted carrying home goods while filming Fleishman Is in Trouble on March 21 in N.Y.C.
Tequila Time
A strawberry blonde Kendall Jenner arrives at 818 Tequila Bar at Revolve Social Club in L.A. on March 21.
For the Fans
In Berlin, Jared Leto arrives at a special fan screening of Morbius at UCI Luxe Mercedes Platz on March 21.
New York Moment
Gigi Hadid is ready to work as she steps out in N.Y.C. for a shoot on March 21.
Enjoying the Ride
While filming in Israel, Henry Winkler uses his down time to explore the sights and ride a camel.
Pretty in Pink
Kim Kardashian celebrates the launch of her SKIMS Swim pop-up in Miami with a night out on March 19.
Coffee Date
Lily Collins and husband Charlie McDowell hit the streets of N.Y.C. on March 20 with coffees in hand.
High Honors
Elle Fanning attends Francis Ford Coppola's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on March 21 in Hollywood.
Fan Favorites
Maná rocks the stage during the sold-out opening weekend of their L.A. residency at The Forum.
Top Prize
Hannah Einbinder presents the Comedy/Variety Talk Series Award at the 2022 Writers Guild Awards, hosted by the Writers Guild of America, East and West, on March 20 in L.A.
Paris Premiere
Costars Jake Gyllenhaal, Eiza González and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II share a laugh during a photocall for the Ambulance premiere in Paris on March 20.
A True 'Gem'
Blake Lively heads to the 20th Gem Awards at N.Y.C.'s Cipriani on March 18.
Garden Party
In L.A., Yara Shahidi arrives at the Miss Dior Millefiori Garden pop-up on March 18.
In Theaters on April 1
Jared Leto poses at the Morbius photocall at Hotel de Rome on March 21 in Berlin.
The Good Life
Billy Porter poses at the opening night after party for his production of The Life on Broadway at Encores New York City Center on March 20.
Date Night
Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead hit the red carpet at the 33rd Producers Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in L.A. on March 19.
The Host Is Here
LL Cool J attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards press preview, ahead of his hosting duties, at The Shrine Auditorium in L.A. on March 20.
Live at Lollapalooza
Machine Gun Kelly performs at Lollapalooza 2022 in Santiago, Chile on March 20.
Royal Tour
Kate Middleton visits the village of Hopkins in Belize during her and Prince William's Caribbean tour on March 20.
Horsin' Around
Kenzie Ziegler rocks a francesca's outfit from the boutique's pop-up at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Vibrant Vocals
Yola takes the stage at Saturn Birmingham on March 20 in Birmingham, Alabama.
Atlanta Meets Texas
Zazie Beetz, Stefani Robinson, Donald Glover, Hiro Murai and Stephen Glover attend the season 3 premiere of Atlanta at SXSW in Austin on March 19.