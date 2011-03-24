Star Tracks: Thursday, March 24, 2011

The design duo cozy up for a fashion fête in New York. Plus: Britney Spears, Jon Hamm, J.Lo and more
By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

TWO 'FUR' THE ROAD

Credit: David X Prutting/BFAnyc/Sipa

Pint-size design duo Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen brave the New York chill in chic outerwear Wednesday at a party for designer Vanessa Traina at Barneys New York in the Big Apple.

SENDING A MESSAGE

Credit: Ramey

Josh Duhamel lets his Tokidoki T-shirt do the talking Wednesday, showing his support for the Japanese earthquake and tsunami victims in Los Angeles.

'PUNCH' IT UP

Credit: Luiz Martinez/Broadimage

A newly single Vanessa Hudgens gets flirty, working her "sexyback" in a Jenny Packham gown Wednesday at the L.A. premiere of her latest film, Sucker Punch, out Friday.

MATCH SET

Credit: David Gabber/PR Photos

Also at the Sucker Punch premiere: Jon Hamm and girlfriend Jennifer Westfeldt, who show they have a stylish case of the blues outside Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theater.

RAINY DAZE

Credit: Miguel Aguilar/Juan Sharma/Pacific Coast News

Rain, rain, go away! Britney Spears weathers the storm for a day of shopping with sons, Sean Preston, 5, and Jayden James, 4, (not pictured) Wednesday in Calabasas, Calif.

'AMERICAN' FAMILY

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Fox/PictureGroup

It's smiles all around as Marc Anthony and Liv Tyler lend their support to judges Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler backstage at American Idol's Motown episode on Wednesday.

STARE DOWN UNDER

Credit: Graham Denholm/Getty

A smoldering Ed Westwick gets hearts racing Thursday while attending the 2011 official Grand Prix party at the Crown Metropol hotel in Melbourne, Australia.

IT'S A BLOWOUT

Credit: Amanda Schwab/Startraks

Hair's the deal! Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio gives a party-going pug a Jersey Shore makeover Wednesday at a Cosmopolitan magazine party in New York.

ROCK 'N STROLL

Credit: GSI Media

A suited-up Gwen Stefani holds on tight to casually-clad hubby Gavin Rossdale Wednesday while taking an adults-only stroll in Beverly Hills.

GOT HER NUMBER

Credit: GF/Bauer-Griffin

With her lucky number 13 on her hand, Taylor Swift exists her London hotel Wednesday in another white-hot outfit.

FUELED UP

Credit: National Photo Group

It's another day, another coffee run for Mila Kunis, who recharges with some java to-go Wednesday after working out in Hollywood.

LINKED IN

Credit: WCI/Bauer-Griffin

Jude Law and Rachel Weisz couple up on the set of their latest film, the romantic drama 360, in London on Wednesday.

IN STORE

Credit: Flynet

After celebrating her 35th birthday, bride-to-be Reese Witherspoon shops around at one of her favorite spots, the Brentwood Country Mart, in California on Wednesday.

BAG IN ACTION

Credit: Flynet

Baby no. 2 isn't slowing down an expectant Jessica Alba, who has her hands full on Wednesday while running errands in Santa Monica, Calif.

PACK LEADER

Credit: Daniel Boczarski/WireImage

With her new 'do in tact, Hilary Duff does a bang-up job Wednesday while spending time with students at Chicago's Edward Jenner Elementary Academy of the Arts to raise awareness for the Blessings in a Backpack food program – a nonprofit which provides food for needy kids.

By People Staff