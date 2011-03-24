Star Tracks: Thursday, March 24, 2011
TWO 'FUR' THE ROAD
Pint-size design duo Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen brave the New York chill in chic outerwear Wednesday at a party for designer Vanessa Traina at Barneys New York in the Big Apple.
SENDING A MESSAGE
Josh Duhamel lets his Tokidoki T-shirt do the talking Wednesday, showing his support for the Japanese earthquake and tsunami victims in Los Angeles.
'PUNCH' IT UP
A newly single Vanessa Hudgens gets flirty, working her "sexyback" in a Jenny Packham gown Wednesday at the L.A. premiere of her latest film, Sucker Punch, out Friday.
MATCH SET
Also at the Sucker Punch premiere: Jon Hamm and girlfriend Jennifer Westfeldt, who show they have a stylish case of the blues outside Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theater.
RAINY DAZE
Rain, rain, go away! Britney Spears weathers the storm for a day of shopping with sons, Sean Preston, 5, and Jayden James, 4, (not pictured) Wednesday in Calabasas, Calif.
'AMERICAN' FAMILY
It's smiles all around as Marc Anthony and Liv Tyler lend their support to judges Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler backstage at American Idol's Motown episode on Wednesday.
STARE DOWN UNDER
A smoldering Ed Westwick gets hearts racing Thursday while attending the 2011 official Grand Prix party at the Crown Metropol hotel in Melbourne, Australia.
IT'S A BLOWOUT
Hair's the deal! Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio gives a party-going pug a Jersey Shore makeover Wednesday at a Cosmopolitan magazine party in New York.
ROCK 'N STROLL
A suited-up Gwen Stefani holds on tight to casually-clad hubby Gavin Rossdale Wednesday while taking an adults-only stroll in Beverly Hills.
GOT HER NUMBER
With her lucky number 13 on her hand, Taylor Swift exists her London hotel Wednesday in another white-hot outfit.
FUELED UP
It's another day, another coffee run for Mila Kunis, who recharges with some java to-go Wednesday after working out in Hollywood.
LINKED IN
Jude Law and Rachel Weisz couple up on the set of their latest film, the romantic drama 360, in London on Wednesday.
IN STORE
After celebrating her 35th birthday, bride-to-be Reese Witherspoon shops around at one of her favorite spots, the Brentwood Country Mart, in California on Wednesday.
BAG IN ACTION
Baby no. 2 isn't slowing down an expectant Jessica Alba, who has her hands full on Wednesday while running errands in Santa Monica, Calif.
PACK LEADER
With her new 'do in tact, Hilary Duff does a bang-up job Wednesday while spending time with students at Chicago's Edward Jenner Elementary Academy of the Arts to raise awareness for the Blessings in a Backpack food program – a nonprofit which provides food for needy kids.