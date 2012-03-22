Star Tracks: Thursday, March 22, 2012
SIDEWALK ADVENTURES
A tickled and pregnant Snooki happily walks pal JWoww's purple-colored pooch during a stroll in Jersey City, N.J., on Wednesday.
DINE & DASH
With another baby on the way, Kourtney Kardashian spends some quality time with her little man, 2-year-old son Mason, during a lunch date at Nate 'n Al in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
IN THE PINK
Busy mom Jessica Alba dons another bright ensemble Wednesday for a playdate with her smiling 7-month-old daughter Haven at Coldwater Canyon Park in Beverly Hills.
FRENCH FOCUS
Bonjour! Scarlett Johansson takes in the sights of Paris during an outing at Place des Vosges on Wednesday.
HE'S HAT STUFF
Local boy Will Smith salutes the hometown crowd while cheering on the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center in Pennsylvania. Despite the A-list support, the 76ers fell to the New York Knicks, 82-79.
WHY THE FACE?
After a fun day in the Big Apple, Katie Holmes follows the lead of her antsy daughter Suri Cruise, 5½, outside a New York restaurant on Wednesday.
OPEN MIC NIGHT
Looking good and doing good! Kristen Bell hits a high note at the annual Night at Sardi's event, benefitting the Alzheimer's Association, in Beverly Hills.
HOMETOWN GLORY
Octavia Spencer causes a fan frenzy at the Alabama State House in Montgomery, where the Oscar winner helped usher in Octavia Spencer Day on Wednesday.
STOCK PHOTO
Jon Hamm, Christina Hendricks, Kiernan Shipka and January Jones gather up Wednesday to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street – just in time for Sunday night's 2-hour, season 5 Mad Men premiere.
A-CROSS THE WAY
Hugh, is that you? Jackman transforms into Jean Valjean for the big-screen adaptation of Les Misérables, filming Wednesday in Ewelme, England.
HEADING SOUTH
Fashion Star mentor Nicole Richie thinks stylishly pink Wednesday outside her South Beach, Fla., hotel.
SPREADING CHEER
Meanwhile childhood bestie Paris Hilton plays the field Wednesday, watching her main squeeze, Dutch deejay Afrojack, play soccer in Miami.
KEEPING THE PEACE
Usher lets his hand do the talking during a solo jaunt around London on Wednesday.
SET DRESSING
After supporting little brother Liam, Chris Hemsworth gets back to work in Surrey, England, on Wednesday, stepping into the role of Formula 1 race car driver James Hunt for the upcoming movie Rush.
BOTTLE SERVICE
A beaming Kendra Wilkinson keeps hydrated en route to a Wednesday workout in L.A.