Star Tracks: Thursday, March 22, 2012

The mom-to-be giddily steps out in Jersey City, N.J. Plus: Kourtney Kardashian, Jessica & Haven, Scarlett Johansson, Will Smith and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

SIDEWALK ADVENTURES

Credit: Mejia/Asadorian /Splash News Online

A tickled and pregnant Snooki happily walks pal JWoww's purple-colored pooch during a stroll in Jersey City, N.J., on Wednesday.

DINE & DASH

Credit: Vince Flores/AFF-USA

With another baby on the way, Kourtney Kardashian spends some quality time with her little man, 2-year-old son Mason, during a lunch date at Nate 'n Al in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

IN THE PINK

Credit: AKM-GSI

Busy mom Jessica Alba dons another bright ensemble Wednesday for a playdate with her smiling 7-month-old daughter Haven at Coldwater Canyon Park in Beverly Hills.

FRENCH FOCUS

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Bonjour! Scarlett Johansson takes in the sights of Paris during an outing at Place des Vosges on Wednesday.

HE'S HAT STUFF

Credit: Christopher Barth/EPA/Landov

Local boy Will Smith salutes the hometown crowd while cheering on the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center in Pennsylvania. Despite the A-list support, the 76ers fell to the New York Knicks, 82-79.

WHY THE FACE?

Credit: Pacific Coast News

After a fun day in the Big Apple, Katie Holmes follows the lead of her antsy daughter Suri Cruise, 5½, outside a New York restaurant on Wednesday.

OPEN MIC NIGHT

Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

Looking good and doing good! Kristen Bell hits a high note at the annual Night at Sardi's event, benefitting the Alzheimer's Association, in Beverly Hills.

HOMETOWN GLORY

Credit: Beverly Taylor/Birmingham News/Landov

Octavia Spencer causes a fan frenzy at the Alabama State House in Montgomery, where the Oscar winner helped usher in Octavia Spencer Day on Wednesday.

STOCK PHOTO

Credit: Charles Guerin/ABACA

Jon Hamm, Christina Hendricks, Kiernan Shipka and January Jones gather up Wednesday to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street – just in time for Sunday night's 2-hour, season 5 Mad Men premiere.

A-CROSS THE WAY

Credit: Xposure

Hugh, is that you? Jackman transforms into Jean Valjean for the big-screen adaptation of Les Misérables, filming Wednesday in Ewelme, England.

HEADING SOUTH

Credit: Ralph Notaro/Splash News Online

Fashion Star mentor Nicole Richie thinks stylishly pink Wednesday outside her South Beach, Fla., hotel.

SPREADING CHEER

Credit: Splash News Online

Meanwhile childhood bestie Paris Hilton plays the field Wednesday, watching her main squeeze, Dutch deejay Afrojack, play soccer in Miami.

KEEPING THE PEACE

Credit: Xposure

Usher lets his hand do the talking during a solo jaunt around London on Wednesday.

SET DRESSING

Credit: Splash News Online

After supporting little brother Liam, Chris Hemsworth gets back to work in Surrey, England, on Wednesday, stepping into the role of Formula 1 race car driver James Hunt for the upcoming movie Rush.

BOTTLE SERVICE

Credit: Sam Sharma/Pacific Coast News

A beaming Kendra Wilkinson keeps hydrated en route to a Wednesday workout in L.A.

By People Staff