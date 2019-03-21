Hilary Duff Is California Cool, Plus Rob Lowe, Serena Williams & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

Kate Hogan,
Sophie Dodd
and Diane J. Cho
March 21, 2019 06:00 AM
<p>Hilary Duff steps out in head-to-toe denim on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
Coffee Cool

Hilary Duff steps out in head-to-toe denim on Wednesday in L.A.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Gina Rodriguez attends the <em>Jane the Virgin</em> and <em>Crazy Ex-Girlfriend</em> Farewell Seasons TV Show Presentation during PaleyFest in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
Farewell, Jane

Gina Rodriguez attends the Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Farewell Seasons TV Show Presentation during PaleyFest in L.A. on Wednesday.

JB Lacroix/Getty
<p>Rob Lowe heads to set on <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live!</em> on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
Guest Star

Rob Lowe heads to set on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday in L.A.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Serena Williams waves to the crowd during a ribbon cutting ceremony ahead of the first match on Day 3 of the Miami Open on Wednesday.</p>
'Set' It Up

Serena Williams waves to the crowd during a ribbon cutting ceremony ahead of the first match on Day 3 of the Miami Open on Wednesday.

MediaPunch
<p>John Travolta attends the second ceremony of the BraVo International Professional Music Awards on Monday in Moscow.</p>
Music Man

John Travolta attends the second ceremony of the BraVo International Professional Music Awards on Monday in Moscow.

EN/PER/Capital Pictures /MediaPunch
<p>Priyanka Chopra looks chic in a silk blue trench coat as she steps out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
Best Foot Forward

Priyanka Chopra looks chic in a silk blue trench coat as she steps out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

The Image Direct
<p>Victoria Justice strikes a pose at the Spring 2019 Box of Style by Rachel Zoe dinner at the Montage Beverly Hills on Wednesday.</p>
Supper in Style

Victoria Justice strikes a pose at the Spring 2019 Box of Style by Rachel Zoe dinner at the Montage Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty
<p>Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna twin in Moschino dresses at the <em>Jane the Virgin</em> and <em>Crazy Ex-Girlfriend</em> Farewell Seasons TV Show Presentation during PaleyFest in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
Chill Pill

Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna twin in Moschino dresses at the Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Farewell Seasons TV Show Presentation during PaleyFest in L.A. on Wednesday.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Amy Schumer opens up about her difficult pregnancy and lets host Seth Meyers place his hand on her growing baby bump during Wednesday night&rsquo;s episode of <em>Late Night with Seth Meyers</em> in N.Y.C.</p>
Bumping Along

Amy Schumer opens up about her difficult pregnancy and lets host Seth Meyers place his hand on her growing baby bump during Wednesday night’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC
<p>Jonah Hill sips on a green juice while out and about in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
Green Machine

Jonah Hill sips on a green juice while out and about in L.A. on Wednesday.

Splash News
<p>Jennifer Lopez heads to the gym in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
Break a Sweat

Jennifer Lopez heads to the gym in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Gotham/GC Images
<p>Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme hit the carpet at the truTV <em>Tacoma FD </em>premiere event in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
Thumbs Up

Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme hit the carpet at the truTV Tacoma FD premiere event in L.A. on Wednesday.

Charley Gallay/Getty
<p><em>The Gifted</em> star Jamie Chung and husband Bryan Greenberg take their dog Ewok for a stroll on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
Dog Days

The Gifted star Jamie Chung and husband Bryan Greenberg take their dog Ewok for a stroll on Wednesday in L.A.

Splash News
<p>Milana Vayntrub and Jackie Tohn strike a playful pose at the California Fire Foundation Gala in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
On the Nose

Milana Vayntrub and Jackie Tohn strike a playful pose at the California Fire Foundation Gala in L.A. on Wednesday.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Donnie Wahlberg takes his bike for a spin on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Cruise Control

Donnie Wahlberg takes his bike for a spin on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Fran Drescher smiles ear-to-ear at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival L.A. reception at the Nespresso Boutique &amp; Cafe on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.</p>
Celebrating Film

Fran Drescher smiles ear-to-ear at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival L.A. reception at the Nespresso Boutique & Cafe on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.

Andrew Toth/Getty
<p>Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown of&nbsp;<em>Queer Eye</em> visit SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
Need a Lift?

Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown of Queer Eye visit SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
<p>Sophia and Olivia Culpo scrub a dub dub on Tuesday at the New York City launch of Amazon&#8217;s new skincare line, Belei.</p>
Tub Life

Sophia and Olivia Culpo scrub a dub dub on Tuesday at the New York City launch of Amazon’s new skincare line, Belei.

Michael Simon/StarTraks
<p>Zachary Levi attends the&nbsp;<em>Shazam!&nbsp;</em>Fun Fair at Bernie Spain Gardens South Bank on Wednesday in London.</p>
Toy Story

Zachary Levi attends the Shazam! Fun Fair at Bernie Spain Gardens South Bank on Wednesday in London.

Tabatha Fireman/Getty
<p>Matthew Morrison visits N.Y.C.&#8217;s One World Observatory on Wednesday, International Day of Happiness, during an event for LG Electronics USA&#8217;s Life&#8217;s Good: Experience Happiness program.</p>
A New View

Matthew Morrison visits N.Y.C.’s One World Observatory on Wednesday, International Day of Happiness, during an event for LG Electronics USA’s Life’s Good: Experience Happiness program.

Stuart Ramson/AP
<p>Kobe Bryant stops by the NBA Store in N.Y.C. to sign and talk about his new book,<em> The Wizenard Series: Training Camp,</em> on Tuesday.</p>
Book Smarts

Kobe Bryant stops by the NBA Store in N.Y.C. to sign and talk about his new book, The Wizenard Series: Training Camp, on Tuesday.

David Dow/NBAE/Getty
<p>Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is greeted by a local as she visits Kingstown Market in Saint Vincent and The Grenadines on Wednesday.</p>
Island Time

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is greeted by a local as she visits Kingstown Market in Saint Vincent and The Grenadines on Wednesday.

Chris Jackson/Getty
<p>Grace VanderWaal attends the <em>Rolling Stone</em>&nbsp;Women Shaping the Future Brunch, presented by Amazon Prime Original <em>HANNA </em>and in partnership with Scarpetta, at the Altman Building in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
Women's Day

Grace VanderWaal attends the Rolling Stone Women Shaping the Future Brunch, presented by Amazon Prime Original HANNA and in partnership with Scarpetta, at the Altman Building in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty
<p>Joe Jonas and fianc&eacute;e Sophie Turner laugh after she hilariously chugged a glass of red wine on the Jumbotron during a New York Rangers hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.</p>
'Wine' Not?

Joe Jonas and fiancée Sophie Turner laugh after she hilariously chugged a glass of red wine on the Jumbotron during a New York Rangers hockey game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

JD Images/Shutterstock
<p>Costars Lupita Nyong&rsquo;o, Evan Alex, Shahadi Wright Joseph and Winston Duke attend the New York City premiere of&nbsp;<em>Us</em>&nbsp;on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
Film Family

Costars Lupita Nyong’o, Evan Alex, Shahadi Wright Joseph and Winston Duke attend the New York City premiere of Us on Tuesday. 

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Universal Pictures/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Ice-T and wife Coco celebrate at the&nbsp;<em>Us</em>&nbsp;afterparty at Nobu Fifty Seven on Tuesday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
Just Us

Ice-T and wife Coco celebrate at the Us afterparty at Nobu Fifty Seven on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Universal Pictures/Shutterstock
<p>Mindy Kaling attends The Help Group&rsquo;s 21st Annual Teddy Bear Ball at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.</p>
Bear-y Good Cause

Mindy Kaling attends The Help Group’s 21st Annual Teddy Bear Ball at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.

Michael Tullberg/Getty
<p>Nikki Reed and designer Jonathan Simkhai show their support at the Jonathan Simkhai Supports Children&rsquo;s Hospital LA Make March Better event on Tuesday in West Hollywood.</p>
For the Kids

Nikki Reed and designer Jonathan Simkhai show their support at the Jonathan Simkhai Supports Children’s Hospital LA Make March Better event on Tuesday in West Hollywood.

Ari Perilstein/Getty
<p>John Mulaney, Michael Keaton and Nick Kroll dress up as &#8217;70s-era grandfathers for the Film Independent Hosts Live Read of&nbsp;<em>My Dinner with Andre</em>&nbsp;on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.&nbsp;</p>
Early-bird Special

John Mulaney, Michael Keaton and Nick Kroll dress up as ’70s-era grandfathers for the Film Independent Hosts Live Read of My Dinner with Andre on Tuesday in Beverly Hills. 

Araya Diaz/Getty
<p>Jemaine Clement poses at the New York City premiere of FX&rsquo;s&nbsp;<em>What We Do in the Shadows</em>, which he co-wrote, co-directed and costars in, on Tuesday.</p>
Shadow Play

Jemaine Clement poses at the New York City premiere of FX’s What We Do in the Shadows, which he co-wrote, co-directed and costars in, on Tuesday.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Emily Ratajkowski steps out in knee-high white snakeskin boots in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
Traffic Stopper

Emily Ratajkowski steps out in knee-high white snakeskin boots in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

The Image Direct
<p>Aidy Bryant visits <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em> on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Floral Vibes

Aidy Bryant visits The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
<p>David Harbour smiles at the&nbsp;<em>Hellboy</em>&nbsp;photo call at the Urso Hotel in Madrid on Wednesday. &nbsp;</p>
Oh Boy

David Harbour smiles at the Hellboy photo call at the Urso Hotel in Madrid on Wednesday.  

Pablo Cuadra/Getty
<p>Mark Hamill speaks at the <i>Knightfall</i> For Your Consideration event in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
Speaker Spotlight

Mark Hamill speaks at the Knightfall For Your Consideration event in L.A. on Tuesday.

Michael Kovac/Getty
<p>Actress Piper Perabo visits SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Mic Check

Actress Piper Perabo visits SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Steven Ferdman/Getty
<p>Samuel L. Jackson is seen leaving Scott&rsquo;s restaurant on Tuesday in London.</p>
After Hours

Samuel L. Jackson is seen leaving Scott’s restaurant on Tuesday in London.

Mark R. Milan/GC Images
<p>Director Justin Baldoni and wife Emily pose together at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation&rsquo;s&nbsp;<em>Five Feet Apart</em>&nbsp;Screening on Tuesday in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
Closing the Gap

Director Justin Baldoni and wife Emily pose together at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Five Feet Apart Screening on Tuesday in Los Angeles. 

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty
<p><em>Harry Potter</em>&#8216;s Warwick Davis poses with goblins in the newly expanded <em>Potter </em>portion of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London in Watford, England, on Tuesday.</p>
Potter Perfection

Harry Potter‘s Warwick Davis poses with goblins in the newly expanded Potter portion of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London in Watford, England, on Tuesday.

Jeff Spicer/Getty
<p>Jason Isaacs and Brit Marling attend Netflix&rsquo;s <i>The OA Part II </i>premiere photo call at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Tuesday.</p>
Subtle Smiles

Jason Isaacs and Brit Marling attend Netflix’s The OA Part II premiere photo call at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Tuesday.

Amy Sussman/Getty
<p>Priyanka Chopra stuns as usual on Tuesday outside&nbsp;<em>The View</em> studios in N.Y.C.</p>
Red Letter Day

Priyanka Chopra stuns as usual on Tuesday outside The View studios in N.Y.C.

James Devaney/GC Images
<p>Lucy Hale takes on the wind on Tuesday while filming her new series&nbsp;<em>Katy Keene</em> in N.Y.C.</p>
Windy City

Lucy Hale takes on the wind on Tuesday while filming her new series Katy Keene in N.Y.C.

Splash News Online
<p>Lionel Richie shares quite the laugh with Prince Charles on Tuesday as the royal hosts the Prince&#8217;s Trust International reception at The Coral Reef Club Hotel in Bridgetown, Barbados.</p>
Laugh In

Lionel Richie shares quite the laugh with Prince Charles on Tuesday as the royal hosts the Prince’s Trust International reception at The Coral Reef Club Hotel in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Chris Jackson/Getty
<p>Bella Hadid hits the streets of New York City with a smile on Tuesday.</p>
Wild Thing

Bella Hadid hits the streets of New York City with a smile on Tuesday.

James Devaney/GC Images
<p>Ariana Grande kicks off opening night of her&nbsp;Sweetener World Tour&nbsp;in a red ensemble at Times Union Center in Albany, New York, on Monday.</p>
Open Arms

Ariana Grande kicks off opening night of her Sweetener World Tour in a red ensemble at Times Union Center in Albany, New York, on Monday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>Antoni Porowski and Tan France crack up as their&nbsp;<em>Queer Eye</em>&nbsp;costar Jonathan Van Ness makes a sparkling grand entrance at&nbsp;<em>Jimmy Kimmel Live!</em>&nbsp;on Monday in L.A.&nbsp;</p>
Crystal Clear

Antoni Porowski and Tan France crack up as their Queer Eye costar Jonathan Van Ness makes a sparkling grand entrance at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday in L.A. 

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC
<p>Meanwhile, Mandy Moore shows off her flower power while arriving to <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live!</em> in L.A. on Monday.</p>
Fresh as a Daisy

Meanwhile, Mandy Moore shows off her flower power while arriving to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Monday.

BG017/GC
<p>Cristiano Ronaldo brings son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. to the opening of the&nbsp;Insparya hair transplant clinic in Madrid on Monday.</p>
Like Father, Like Son

Cristiano Ronaldo brings son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. to the opening of the Insparya hair transplant clinic in Madrid on Monday.

Europa Press/Getty
<p>Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton step out together on Tuesday for a visit to King&#8217;s College in London.</p>
Pink Lady

Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton step out together on Tuesday for a visit to King’s College in London.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty
<p>Winnie Harlow is thinking spring in her floral suit at Advertising Week Europe in London on Tuesday.</p>
Suit Yourself

Winnie Harlow is thinking spring in her floral suit at Advertising Week Europe in London on Tuesday.

AWEurope/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Danny DeVito signs autographs at the&nbsp;<em>Dumbo</em>&nbsp;Canadian premiere at Scotiabank Theatre on Monday in Toronto.&nbsp;</p>
Fan-Friendly

Danny DeVito signs autographs at the Dumbo Canadian premiere at Scotiabank Theatre on Monday in Toronto. 

George Pimentel/Getty
<p>Will Swenson and Audra McDonald pose at Swenson&#8217;s opening night of the new Lincoln Center play <em>Nantucket Sleigh Ride</em> at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
Just Playing

Will Swenson and Audra McDonald pose at Swenson’s opening night of the new Lincoln Center play Nantucket Sleigh Ride at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater on Monday in N.Y.C.

Bruce Glikas/Getty
<p>Elsa Pataky takes her horse for a ride on the beach in Byron Bay, Australia, on Tuesday.</p>
A Horse, Of Course

Elsa Pataky takes her horse for a ride on the beach in Byron Bay, Australia, on Tuesday.

Media-Mode/Splash
<p><em>Fantastic Beasts</em>&nbsp;star Eddie Redmayne wears a colorful zip-up while walking in London on Monday.</p>
Fantastic Jacket

Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne wears a colorful zip-up while walking in London on Monday.

FAB/Splash
<p>Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens make their dog walk look like the catwalk in Los Angeles on Monday.</p>
Lunch Bunch

Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens make their dog walk look like the catwalk in Los Angeles on Monday.

The Image Direct
<p>Jordan Peele sits down with Jimmy Fallon to talk about his new horror film&nbsp;<em>Us</em> on&nbsp;<em>The Tonight Show</em> in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
Film Forum

Jordan Peele sits down with Jimmy Fallon to talk about his new horror film Us on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty
<p>Arnold Schwarzenegger goes for a bike ride in sunny Los Angeles on Monday.</p>
Fitness Fun

Arnold Schwarzenegger goes for a bike ride in sunny Los Angeles on Monday.

Bauer-Griffin/Splash
<p>Dallas, Derek Berg, Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn look like one tough crew on Monday at&nbsp;<em>The Dirt&nbsp;</em>premiere in Los Angeles.</p>
Clean It Up

Dallas, Derek Berg, Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn look like one tough crew on Monday at The Dirt premiere in Los Angeles.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Liev Schreiber and his pooch share a moment on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
Cute Couple

Liev Schreiber and his pooch share a moment on Monday in N.Y.C.

The Image Direct
<p>Nicole Kidman practically glows on Monday while filming scenes for&nbsp;<em>The Undoing</em> on New York City&#8217;s Upper East Side.</p>
That's a Wrap

Nicole Kidman practically glows on Monday while filming scenes for The Undoing on New York City’s Upper East Side.

James Devaney/GC Images
<p>Diddy and twin daughters Jessie and D&#8217;lila Combs join Ava Baroni and Lily Felipe at the Paw Works 5th Annual Ties &amp; Tails Gala, &#8220;Mardi Paws,&#8221; at Four Seasons Westlake Village on Saturday.</p>
Totally Paw-some

Diddy and twin daughters Jessie and D’lila Combs join Ava Baroni and Lily Felipe at the Paw Works 5th Annual Ties & Tails Gala, “Mardi Paws,” at Four Seasons Westlake Village on Saturday.

Randy Shropshire/Getty
<p>A-Rod flashes a smile for photographers on Monday while out in N.Y.C.</p>
He Comes in Peace

A-Rod flashes a smile for photographers on Monday while out in N.Y.C.

Robert Kamau/GC Images
<p>Lupita Nyong&#8217;o looks absolutely flawless on Monday while arriving to&nbsp;<em>The Late Show with Stephen Colbert</em> in New York City.</p>
Red-y or Not

Lupita Nyong’o looks absolutely flawless on Monday while arriving to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City.

Adrian Edwards/GC Images
<p>Patrick Page, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Amber Gray and Andre de Shields hang at the Broadway press performance preview of <em>Hadestown</em> at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York City on Monday.</p>
New in Town

Patrick Page, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Amber Gray and Andre de Shields hang at the Broadway press performance preview of Hadestown at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York City on Monday.

Walter McBride/Getty
<p>Rami Malek gets a move on on Monday while shooting his series&nbsp;<em>Mr. Robot</em> in N.Y.C.</p>
Running Start

Rami Malek gets a move on on Monday while shooting his series Mr. Robot in N.Y.C.

The Image Direct
<p>Is he &#8230; dabbing? Director Tim Burton strikes a pose on Monday during the Paris gala screening of his latest film, <em>Dumbo,&nbsp;</em>at Cinema Le Grand Rex.</p>
Direct Orders

Is he … dabbing? Director Tim Burton strikes a pose on Monday during the Paris gala screening of his latest film, Dumbo, at Cinema Le Grand Rex.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty
<p>Kate Hudson stuns on Sunday night at <em>The Daily Front Row</em>&#8216;s 5th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, sponsored in part by FIJI Water, at the Beverly Hills Hotel.</p>
Lady in Red

Kate Hudson stuns on Sunday night at The Daily Front Row‘s 5th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, sponsored in part by FIJI Water, at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
<p>Also at the awards, Lady Gaga, who cuts a rug with hair stylist Frederic Aspiras.</p>
When I Dip ...

Also at the awards, Lady Gaga, who cuts a rug with hair stylist Frederic Aspiras.

Frazer Harrison/Getty
<p>Emmy Rossum, Nathan Stewart and Jon Stewart hold court on Sunday at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C.</p>
Action Shot

Emmy Rossum, Nathan Stewart and Jon Stewart hold court on Sunday at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C.

James Devaney/Getty
<p>Katharine McPhee leaves London&#8217;s Adelphi Theatre on Friday night with her pooch in tow.</p>
Cute Carry-on

Katharine McPhee leaves London’s Adelphi Theatre on Friday night with her pooch in tow.

GORC/GC
<p>Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer snuggle up on Sunday night at a&nbsp;<em>Hotel Mumbai</em> screening afterparty at The Times Square EDITION in N.Y.C.</p>
Hotel Guests

Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer snuggle up on Sunday night at a Hotel Mumbai screening afterparty at The Times Square EDITION in N.Y.C.

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan/Getty
<p>Terry Crews takes photos with the 2019 College Television Awards nominees backstage at an <em>America&#8217;s Got Talent</em> filming at The Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California on Friday.</p>
Crews' Crew

Terry Crews takes photos with the 2019 College Television Awards nominees backstage at an America’s Got Talent filming at The Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California on Friday.

Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Liev Schreiber and his pup keep it moving on Sunday in New York City.</p>
Walk About

Liev Schreiber and his pup keep it moving on Sunday in New York City.

Robert Kamau/GC
<p>Ali Wentworth and Mariska Hargitay buddy up on the New York City set of <em>Law &amp; Order: Special Victims Unit</em> on Friday.</p>
Best Buds

Ali Wentworth and Mariska Hargitay buddy up on the New York City set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on Friday.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC
<p>Kenan Thompson and Clippers mascot Chuck the Condor get the crowd excited during a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets at Staples Center in L.A. on Sunday.</p>
Birds of a Feather

Kenan Thompson and Clippers mascot Chuck the Condor get the crowd excited during a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets at Staples Center in L.A. on Sunday.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty
<p>Drew and Jonathan Scott get goofy on Friday night at the Terry Fator 10th Anniversary Show at The Mirage in Las Vegas.</p>
Brotherly Love

Drew and Jonathan Scott get goofy on Friday night at the Terry Fator 10th Anniversary Show at The Mirage in Las Vegas.

Broadimage/rex/shutterstock
<p>Meg Ryan mans the mic at the 2019 Sun Valley Film Festival Coffee Talk presented by Ford on Sunday at The Argyros theater in Sun Valley, Idaho.</p>
Coffee Klatch

Meg Ryan mans the mic at the 2019 Sun Valley Film Festival Coffee Talk presented by Ford on Sunday at The Argyros theater in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Merritt/Radarpics for SVFF/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Parents-to-be Tamron Hall and Steven Greener take a walk through New York City&#8217;s Central Park on Saturday.</p>
City Pretty

Parents-to-be Tamron Hall and Steven Greener take a walk through New York City’s Central Park on Saturday.

Elder Ordonez/Splash
<p>Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda attend the PaleyFest <em>Grace and Frankie </em>panel at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday.</p>
To the Point

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda attend the PaleyFest Grace and Frankie panel at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Olivia Wilde and Ellen DeGeneres treat Jason Sudeikis to a haircut during a taping of Monday&#8217;s&nbsp;<em>The Ellen DeGeneres Show</em> in L.A.</p>
Cut It Out

Olivia Wilde and Ellen DeGeneres treat Jason Sudeikis to a haircut during a taping of Monday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
<p>Ross Mathews and Carson Kressley arrive at the PaleyFest<em> RuPaul&#8217;s Drag Race</em> panel at the Dolby Theatre in L.A. on Sunday.</p>
Such a Drag

Ross Mathews and Carson Kressley arrive at the PaleyFest RuPaul’s Drag Race panel at the Dolby Theatre in L.A. on Sunday.

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Getty
<p>A casual Allison Janney hits a farmers market in Los Angeles on Sunday.</p>
Farm Fresh

A casual Allison Janney hits a farmers market in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Bauer-Griffin/Splash
<p>Kelly Osbourne and Nicole Scherzinger put on their game faces at the Wheels LA bikesharing launch at Sunset Tower in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
Hot Wheels

Kelly Osbourne and Nicole Scherzinger put on their game faces at the Wheels LA bikesharing launch at Sunset Tower in L.A. on Thursday.

Jerritt Clark/Getty
<p>Kate Middleton smiles while <a href="https://people.com/royals/kate-middleton-prince-william-st-patricks-day-2019-guinness/">enjoying a celebratory Guinness</a> with Officers and Guardsmen of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards after the St. Patrick&#8217;s Day parade in West London on Sunday.</p>
St. Patrick's Day Cheer

Kate Middleton smiles while enjoying a celebratory Guinness with Officers and Guardsmen of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards after the St. Patrick’s Day parade in West London on Sunday.

GARETH FULLER/AFP/Getty Images
<p>Kendall Jenner and friends Fai Khadra and Taco smile while tagging a trash can at GOLF in Los Angeles on Saturday.</p>
Tag Team

Kendall Jenner and friends Fai Khadra and Taco smile while tagging a trash can at GOLF in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Kateri/BACKGRID
<p>NE-YO and Snoop Dogg strike a pose while attending the 23rd annual Keep Memory Alive Power of Love Gala benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
Super Duper Fly

NE-YO and Snoop Dogg strike a pose while attending the 23rd annual Keep Memory Alive Power of Love Gala benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday. 

Denise Truscello/Getty Images
<p>Also there: Shania Twain and Lionel Richie, who hit the red carpet together.</p>
Sing Thing

Also there: Shania Twain and Lionel Richie, who hit the red carpet together.

KCR/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Kristin Cavallari hangs out with former <em>The Hills</em> costars Heidi and Spencer Pratt, and their son Gunner, at the Little James by Kristin Cavallari Pop-up Event in Los Angeles on Saturday.</p>
Reunion Time

Kristin Cavallari hangs out with former The Hills costars Heidi and Spencer Pratt, and their son Gunner, at the Little James by Kristin Cavallari Pop-up Event in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard (not pictured) arrive back home in New York City on Saturday.</p>
Coming Home Again

Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard (not pictured) arrive back home in New York City on Saturday.

SplashNews.com
<p>Kylie Jenner kicks off her weekend with a stop at L.A. hotspot The Nice Guy on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
Friday Night Out

Kylie Jenner kicks off her weekend with a stop at L.A. hotspot The Nice Guy on Friday. 

HEDO/BACKGRID
<p>Eva Mendes visits the New York &amp; Company store in Burbank, California, on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
Ready for Spring 

Eva Mendes visits the New York & Company store in Burbank, California, on Friday. 

Andrew Toth/Getty Images
<p>Lupita Nyong&#8217;o stops by the BBC Radio 2 studios in London on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
In London Town

Lupita Nyong’o stops by the BBC Radio 2 studios in London on Friday. 

Neil Mockford/GC Images
<p>Laura Benanti, Christine Baranski and Brian Stack <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2019/03/16/christine-baranski-melania-trump-stephen-colbert/">poke fun at the #FakeMelania Trump conspiracy theory</a> on Friday&#8217;s episode of&nbsp;<em>The Late Show with Stephen Colbert </em>in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
First Lady Impersonators

Laura Benanti, Christine Baranski and Brian Stack poke fun at the #FakeMelania Trump conspiracy theory on Friday’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. 

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
<p>Padma Lakshmi and daughter Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell take in the sights at New York City&#8217;s new Hudson Yards development on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
Like Mother, Like Daughter

Padma Lakshmi and daughter Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell take in the sights at New York City’s new Hudson Yards development on Friday. 

Clint Spaulding/Getty Images
