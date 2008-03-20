Star Tracks - Thursday, March 20, 2008

Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

1 of 17

SIGNING OFF

Credit: Kim Ludbrook /EPA

Does the goodwill ever cease? Paris Hilton spreads the joy – and her autograph, on bikini-clad photos – with students at the Jakaranda Kinderhuis School in Pretoria, South Africa on Thursday. The heiress is in Africa with her boyfriend, Benji Madden, whose band Good Charlotte is on tour.

2 of 17

AMERICAN GANGSTER

Credit: Vickers-Seligman/ Splash News Online

Johnny Depp steps into his new role – as notorious Depression-era bank robber John Dillinger – Wednesday. The actor was in Darlington, Wisc., on Wednesday to start filming Michael Mann's 1930s gangland flick Public Enemies.

3 of 17

RODEO QUEEN

Credit: UPI Photo /Landov

Yeehaw! The Duchess looks like a regular cowgirl as she presides over the 2008 Houston Livestock show on Wednesday.

4 of 17

COVER GIRL

Credit: Daniel/INF

There's room to stand under her umbrella! Vanessa Hudgens takes cover while shopping on a rainy Wednesday in New York after shooting scenes for her movie Will in the Lower East Side.

5 of 17

A 'PEACE' OF THE ACTION

Credit: Russ Einhorn / Splash News Online

All signs point to a fun night out for Nicole Richie! The new mom stopped by the Prada store in Los Angeles Wednesday to catch a screening of the short film Trembled Blossoms, to coincide with the design house's Spring/Summer collection launch.

6 of 17

TURN THE BEAT AROUND

Credit: Jordan Strauss/WireImage

He may have earned low scores for his Dancing With the Stars debut, but Adam Carolla still has a few good moves left in him. The deejay-turned-dancer gives his partner Julianne Hough a whirl on a red carpet Wednesday at the premiere of The Hammer at the ArcLight Theater in Hollywood.

7 of 17

DRINK TO THAT

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Lucy Liu steps forward in her official role as a UNICEF ambassador – kicking off the Tap Project on Wednesday at the Hearst Tower in New York. The campaign is committed to providing clean drinking water for children

around the world.

8 of 17

HEADS UP

Credit: Shawn Ehlers/WireImage

It's a meeting of the football minds as David Beckham and Brazilian soccer legend Pelé kick around at the MLS W.O.R.K.S. and the U.S. Soccer Foundation's Gala Benefit in New York on Wednesday.

9 of 17

FANCY DANCE

Credit: Debbie VanStory/RockinExposures/iPhoto

Rosario Dawson and Angie Harmon get down in their evening best at Prada's private screening of the animated short film Trembled Blossoms in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Wednesday.

10 of 17

PERFECTLY ALIGNED

Credit: Steve Parsons/ AP

Just a few days before traveling to South Africa, a beaming Paris Hilton stays in perfect step with her man Benji Madden as the pair make their way through London Heathrow Airport on Wednesday.

11 of 17

PLAID MAN

Credit: Flynet

After enjoying a day out with girlfriend Reese Witherspoon, a plaid-clad Jake Gyllenhaal makes a solo exit from an appointment Tuesday in Los Angeles.

12 of 17

COMFORT ZONE

Credit: Flynet

Lindsay Lohan goes for cozy over couture, stepping out in a loose tank and leggings Wednesday before boarding a private jet out of Santa Monica Airport with pal Samantha Ronson (not pictured).

13 of 17

HEIDI AND SEEK

Credit: WENN

Project run away! Heidi Klum ducks behind husband Seal Thursday night as they leave L.A.'s Madeo restaurant.

14 of 17

PARK AND RIDE

Credit: PhamousFotos/ Splash News Online

Eddie Murphy looks like his Ferrari-loving Beverly Hills Cop alter-ego Axel Foley as he flashes his key to the pricey sports car following lunch at Mr. Chow Tuesday.

15 of 17

TIME FOR 'T'

Credit: Solo/ZUMA

Prince William and his ski-bunny girlfriend Kate Middleton take the T-bar lift Wednesday while on their Alpine vacation at Switzerland's Klosters resort.

16 of 17

GOOD PICKIN'

Credit: Will Ragozzino/Getty

Rocker Sheryl Crow shows off her fancy finger work during an intimate performance Tuesday at the Mercedes-Benz VIP "House of Bluetec" event at Splashlight Studios in New York City.

17 of 17

SIGNING OFF

Credit: Kim Ludbrook /EPA

