Halsey Shines in Silver During Paris Fashion Week, Plus Michael B. Jordan, KISS and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on March 2, 2023 06:00 AM
01 of 80

Show Stopping in Silver

Halsey
Pierre Suu/Getty

Halsey wears a show-stopping ensemble at the Paco Rabanne womenswear fall/winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 1.

02 of 80

Bonafide Star

Michael B. Jordan
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Michael B. Jordan is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 1.

03 of 80

Kiss, Kiss

Kiss
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Legendary bandmates Gene Simmons, Eric Singer, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer of KISS visit The Howard Stern Show at SiriusXM Studios in L.A. on March 1.

04 of 80

London Heroes

Idris Elba Cynthia Erivo
Dave J Hogan/Getty

Andy Serkis, Idris Elba and Cynthia Erivo arrive at the global premiere of Luther: The Fallen Sun in London on March 1.

05 of 80

In the Shadows

Usher
Courtesy

Usher burns up the stage in his first performance of 2023 at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Feb. 24.

06 of 80

Hitting the Bar

Aaron Paul
Courtesy

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul jump behind the bar to serve their Dos Hombres Mezcal at Sushi by Bou Brickell at Miami's SLS Brickell Hotel.

07 of 80

Star Arrival

Selena Gomez
Backgrid

Selena Gomez greets fans on her way to the set of Only Murders in the Building in Manhattan on Feb. 28.

08 of 80

Down Under Drama

Ryan Gosling
Backgrid

Ryan Gosling is almost unrecognizable while filming The Fall Guy at Rushcutters Bay in Sydney, Australia, on Feb. 28.

09 of 80

Proud Mama

Jessie J
Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Jessie J happily shows off her growing bump while performing at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on Feb. 28.

10 of 80

Commandos in Action

Rosario Dawson
Kevin Winter/Getty

Mercedes Moné and Rosario Dawson stage a fight at the Los Angeles premiere of Disney+'s The Mandalorian season 3 on Feb. 28.

11 of 80

Main Man

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal and some topical pals attend The Mandalorian special launch event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 28.

12 of 80

Late-Night Guest

Macklemore
Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Rapper Macklemore waves to the audience at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Feb. 28 in N.Y.C.

13 of 80

Into the Music

Brandi Carlile
Shannon Finney/Getty

Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile performs at the 2023 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize Dinner at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 28.

14 of 80

Glossy Girl

Jessica Williams
Amanda Edwards/Getty

Jessica Williams attends the Film Independent 2023 Directors Close-Up - Casting and Directing Actors: Shrinking chat at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Feb. 28.

15 of 80

Crowd Pleaser

Lizzo
Frank Hoensch/Redferns/Getty

Lizzo performs for her fans at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany, on Feb. 28.

16 of 80

Serious Thespian

Adam Driver
Backgrid

Adam Driver is deep in character while filming Megalopolis in Atlanta on Feb. 28.

17 of 80

Purple Reign

Frankie Grande
Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty

Frankie Grande attends The Queerties 2023 Awards celebration at Eden Sunset on Feb. 28 in Los Angeles.

18 of 80

Easy, Breezy

Rebel Wilson
MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rebel Wilson looks like a breath of fresh air while in New York City on Feb. 28.

19 of 80

Cheeky Pair

Bette Midler Billy Crystal
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Bette Midler lays a smooch on Billy Crystal in Los Angeles at the Costume Designers Guild Awards on Feb. 27.

20 of 80

All For Dior

Charlize Theron
Geoffroy Van der Hasselt/AFP/Getty

Chic star Charlize Theron stuns before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter womenswear collection during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28.

21 of 80

Cooks on the Court

Pickleball
Courtesy

Hunter Fieri and pickleball superstar Tara Bernstein team up for a Celebrity Chef Pickleball Tournament at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival in Miami.

22 of 80

Serving Up Goodness

Padma Laksmi
Courtesy

Padma Lakshmi teams up with KIND to promote nutritionally sound food at the KIND Secret Farmers Market pop-up on Feb. 28 in New York City.

23 of 80

Rainbow Glow

Gigi Hadid
Gotham/GC Images

Wearing an abundance of bright colors, Gigi Hadid lights up the streets of N.Y.C. on Feb. 28.

24 of 80

Euro Style

Olivia Wilde
MEGA

Olivia Wilde steps out in wide-legged gray denim pants on Feb. 28 in Paris.

25 of 80

Feels Like Home

Damian Lewis and Claire Danes attend MGM+'s "A Spy Among Friends" New York Premiere
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

At the N.Y.C. premiere of his MGM+ series A Spy Among Friends on Feb. 27 at the Crosby Street Hotel, Damian Lewis reunites with his former Homeland costar Claire Danes.

26 of 80

Shine & Shimmer

Jessie J in concert at O2 Shepherd's Bush
John Williams/Shutterstock

A pregnant Jessie J glimmers under the spotlight during her Feb. 27 performance at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London.

27 of 80

Hand in Hand

Serena Williams and Chlöe attend the Los Angeles Premiere of "CREED III"
Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

Serena Williams and Chloe Bailey link hands at the L.A. premiere of Creed III on Feb. 27.

28 of 80

City Sights

Sebastian Chacon, Riley Keough, and Nabiyah Be attend as the cast of Daisy Jones & The Six visits The Empire State Building
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

Daisy Jones & The Six castmates Sebastian Chacon, Riley Keough and Nabiyah Be smile beside the New York City skyline while visiting The Empire State Building on Feb. 27.

29 of 80

Trick Show

Woody Harrelson attends the premiere of "Champions"
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Woody Harrelson shows off his ball-spinning skills at the premiere of his film Champions on Feb. 27 in N.Y.C.

30 of 80

Chilling Courtside

Chase Stokes Boston Celtics v New York Knicks, NBA Basketball game
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Looking cool in colored denim, Chase Stokes flashes a peace sign from the sidelines of the New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics game on Feb. 27 at Manhattan's Madison Square Garden.

31 of 80

Guest Giggles

Gigi Hadid during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Gigi Hadid is all laughs during her Feb. 27 appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in New York City.

32 of 80

Ahoy, Castmatey!

Alison Brie, Brett Goldstein, Fred Armisen, Nicholas Braun, Aparna Nancherla, Ruben Östlund, Ayo Edebiri, Kathryn Newton, Tia Carrere, Jordan Firstman and Simona Tabasco attend the Film Independent Live Read of “Triangle Of Sadness”
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

In a range of lifejackets, boating hats and other nautical themed accessories, Alison Brie, Brett Goldstein, Fred Armisen, Nicholas Braun, Aparna Nancherla, Ruben Östlund, Ayo Edebiri, Kathryn Newton, Tia Carrere, Jordan Firstman, Simona Tabasco, Rachel Bleemer and Claire Timmons share a moment at the Film Independent Live Read of Triangle of Sadness on Feb. 27 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

33 of 80

Friends Forever

Courtney Cox Jennifer Aniston Lisa Kudrow
Leon Bennett/Getty

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow support friend Courteney Cox at her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on Feb. 27.

34 of 80

Festival Festivities

Maluma
World Red Eye

Maluma surprises fans at the Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal booth at the Goya Foods' Grand Tasting Village during the South Beach Wine & Food Festival in Miami Beach on Feb. 26.

35 of 80

Sun Kissed

Chase Crisley
MEGA

Chase Chrisley and bikini-clad fiancé Emmy Medders hit the beach for a day of fun in the sun in Miami on Feb. 25.

36 of 80

Coordinated Cast

Shazam cast
Araya Doheny/WireImage

Asher Angel, Rachel Zegler, Zachary Levi, Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu and Jack Dylan Grazer attend the photo call for Warner Bros. Shazam! Fury of the Gods in Beverly Hills on Feb. 27.

37 of 80

Host of Honor

Danny Trejo
World Red Eye

Actor Danny Trejo gets on the mic during the Capital One Early Access Tacos & Tequila event presented by Tequila Cazadores at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival on Feb. 25 in Miami Beach.

38 of 80

Bundled Up

Damian Lewis
The image Direct

Damian Lewis and girlfriend Alison Mosshart fight the brisk elements while on a stroll in New York City on Feb. 27.

39 of 80

City Flair

Tan France Gigi Hadid
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Stylish pals Tan France and Gigi Hadid strike a pose in Manhattan on Feb. 27 to promote the upcoming season of their series, Next in Fashion.

40 of 80

Slithering with the Stars

Joel McHale Jennifer Hudson

Animal Control's Joel McHale brings a scaly friend along for an appearance on Jennifer Hudson's talk show in Los Angeles on Feb. 27.

41 of 80

Camera Men

JJ Abrams Tyler Shields
Jerod Harris/Getty

J.J. Abrams and Tyler Shields pose together at the 2023 KODAK Film Awards at the ASC Clubhouse on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles.

42 of 80

On the Roots

Drew Barrymore
Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Garnier's new ambassador Drew Barrymore tests the hair care brand's Nutrisse product for a commercial filmed on Feb. 27 in Brooklyn.

43 of 80

Football Fan

Bradley Cooper
Backgrid

Bradley Cooper sports a Philadelphia Eagles beanie while walking through N.Y.C. on Feb. 24.

44 of 80

Soulful Song

Paris Jackson
John Medina/Getty

Paris Jackson croons into the microphone while rocking on stage at the 2023 Innings festival at Arizona's Tempe Beach Park on Feb. 26.

45 of 80

Best Dressed

Pom Klementief
Presley Ann/Getty

French actress Pom Klementieff rocks a blazer and tie at W Magazine's annual Best Performances Party on Feb. 24 at L.A.'s Chateau Marmont.

46 of 80

So Slick

Ne-Yo
Paras Griffin/Getty

Ne-Yo dons an Atlanta Hawks jacket for his halftime performance during the team's home game against the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 26.

47 of 80

Very Nice!

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Sacha Baron Cohen acts out a skit onstage during the 2023 Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton on February 25, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Sacha Baron Cohen acts out a dramatic skit onstage during the 2023 Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 25 in Beverly Hills.

48 of 80

Delightfully Dotted

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Amy Poehler attends the 2023 Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton on February 25, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Amy Poehler wears a polka dot ensemble while attending the 2023 Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 25 in Beverly Hills.

49 of 80

Fashion Pro

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Serena Williams attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Serena Williams wows while attending the 54th NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 25 in California.

50 of 80

Black Excellence

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: (L-R) Host Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, and Quinta Brunson pose onstage during the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)
Johnny Nunez/Getty for BET

Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and Quinta Brunson pose onstage during the 54th NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 25 in California.

51 of 80

Ray of Sunshine

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)
Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Sheryl Lee Ralph is bright and vibrant while attending the 54th NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 25 in California.

52 of 80

Doing the Thing

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Angela Bassett accepts the Best Supporting Actress award for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' onstage during the Hollywood Critics Association's 2023 HCA Film Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 24, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Angela Bassett accepts the best supporting actress award for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever during the Hollywood Critics Association's 2023 HCA Film Awards at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on Feb. 24 in Beverly Hills.

53 of 80

All Smiles

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Terry Crews arrives at the Hollywood Critics Association's 2023 HCA Film Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 24, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Terry Crews arrives at the Hollywood Critics Association's 2023 HCA Film Awards at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on Feb. 24 in Beverly Hills.

54 of 80

Celebrate Good Times

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Team Celebrate in Las Vegas at XS Nightclub on Feb. 24. Photo credit: Danny Mahoney and Radis Denphutaraphrechar
Danny Mahoney and Radis Denphutaraphrechar

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate with The Chainsmokers at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Feb. 24.

55 of 80

One Cool Couple

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: (L-R) Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler attend W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party at Chateau Marmont on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for W Magazine)

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler give their best smolders at W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party, with Casamigos, at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Feb. 24.

56 of 80

Fang-tastic!

Sasha Velour in Switch n' Play presents: VAMP!. Credit: Mettie Ostrowski
Mettie Ostrowski

Sasha Velour stars in Switch n' Play in VAMP! at the Lincoln Center in New York City on Feb. 24.

57 of 80

Dapper Duet

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 24: A$AP Rocky and Salma Hayek are seen at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023/24 on February 24, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Gucci)
Victor Boyko/Getty for Gucci

A$AP Rocky and Salma Hayek pose at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Feb. 24 in Italy.

58 of 80

Sing It!

DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 24: American singer-songwriter Erykah Badu performs on stage during Another Badu Birthday Bash concert at The Factory in Deep Ellum on February 24, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)
Omar Vega/Getty

Erykah Badu performs onstage during the Another Badu Birthday Bash concert at The Factory in Deep Ellum on Feb. 24 in Dallas.

59 of 80

Paying Tribute

Elizabeth Banks, Karsen Liotta and Taron Egerton Ray Liotta honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, California, USA - 24 Feb 2023
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Elizabeth Banks and Taron Egerton pose with Karsen Liotta as her late father, Ray Liotta, is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame nine months after the actor's death on Feb. 24.

60 of 80

Baby on Board

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira at the 35th Premio Lo Nuestro at Miami-Dade Arena on February 23, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Manny Hernandez/Wireimage

Marc Anthony cradles Nadia Ferreira's belly at the 35th Premio Lo Nuestro at Miami-Dade Arena on Feb. 23, days after the newlyweds announced they are expecting their first child together.

61 of 80

Courtside Chats

Mindy Kaling and Avu Chokalingam attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on February 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Los Angeles Lakers fans Mindy Kaling and her father, Avu Chokalingam, sit courtside at the team's game against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 23.

62 of 80

Take a Bow

Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan attend as BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) presents the opening night for The Sign In Sidney Brustein's Window at Brooklyn Academy of Music on February 23, 2023 in New York City
Noam Galai/Getty Images

Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan pose together at the opening night for their show, The Sign In Sidney Brustein's Window, at Brooklyn Academy of Music on Feb. 23 in New York City.

63 of 80

Talk of the Town

Talk at The 92nd Street Y, New York by author Elizabeth Goldwyn for her new book, SEX, HEALTH, AND CONSCIOUSNESS. Her brother, actor Tony Goldwyn, moderated.
Vladimir Kolesnikov/ Michael Priest Photography

Author Elizabeth Goldwyn poses with her brother, Tony Goldwyn, at a talk for her new book, SEX, HEALTH, AND CONSCIOUSNESS at the 92nd Street Y in New York City.

64 of 80

Basketball Bonding

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Charlie McDowell and Lily Collins enjoy date night at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena to see the Los Angeles Lakers play the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 23.

65 of 80

Shady Ladies

Kathy Hilton, Paris Hilton, Kris Jenner and Faye Resnick attend the Klarna & Paris Hilton House of Y2K Launch Party
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Klarna

Kathy Hilton, Paris Hilton, Kris Jenner and Faye Resnick pose for a group photo at the Klarna X Paris Hilton House of Y2K Launch Party on Feb. 23 in L.A.

66 of 80

Sheer Chic

Bella Thorne is seen on the front row of the Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024
Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Bella Thorne embraces lace at the Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini show on Feb. 24 during Milan Fashion Week in Italy.

67 of 80

Abs Out!

*EXCLUSIVE* - Lil Nas X changes into multiple outfits while filming his next music video in Los Angeles
BACKGRID

Lil Nas X strikes a contrast between his orange wig and shiny blue top while filming a video in L.A. on Feb. 23.

68 of 80

On the Six

Camila Morrone, Riley Keough, Suki Waterhouse attend the “Daisy Jones & The Six” Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere and Screening
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Prime Video

Daisy Jones & The Six's Camila Morrone, Riley Keough and Suki Waterhouse get together at the film's Hollywood premiere on Feb. 23.

69 of 80

Mixed Patterns

Dave Brown, Jamie Foxx, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Deon Taylor and Sir Ozwald Boateng attend Floyd Mayweather's private Birthday Party
Dave Benett/Getty Images for Floyd Mayweather

Dave Brown, Jamie Foxx, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Deon Taylor and Sir Ozwald Boateng flaunt some flashy suits at Floyd Mayweather's private birthday event hosted on Feb. 23 at London's Restaurant Ours.

70 of 80

Tongue Out

Christina Aguilera performs at the Quinta Vergara amphitheater during the 62nd Vina del Mar International Song Festival
ADRIANA THOMASA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Christina Aguilera has some fun on stage during the 62nd Viña del Mar International Song Festival in the Chilean city on Feb. 23.

71 of 80

Red Carpet Romance

Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi attend Netflix's "Sex/Life" Season 2 Special Screening
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Stars of Netflix's Sex/Life Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi share a loving gaze at a special screening of their show's season 2 on Feb. 23 at the Roma Theater in Los Angeles.

72 of 80

Smile & Wave

Evangeline Lilly 'The Jonathan Ross Show' TV show,
Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/Shutterstock

Looking frilly and fabulous, Evangeline Lilly greets her London fans during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, which will be aired on Feb. 25.

73 of 80

Triple Threat

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Ctr) introduces the stars of his new broadway musical collaboration "New York, New York" Anna Uzele (L) and Colton Ryan (R) at a photo call & press day for the new musical "New York, New York" at Open Jar Studios on February 23, 2023 in New York City.
Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Lin-Manuel Miranda hangs with the stars of his new Broadway musical collaboration New York, New York, Anna Uzele and Colton Ryan, on Feb. 23 in N.Y.C.

74 of 80

Show of Support

John Legend Jake Arnold
Courtesy of Clark Studio

John Legend hangs with friend and designer Jake Arnold at an event celebrating Arnold's line for Crate & Barrel at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on Feb. 23.

75 of 80

Mother-Daughter Day Out

Eva Chen and daughter attend LEGO® Friends Friendship Diner Experience on February 17, 2023 in New York City
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Lego

Eva Chen and her daughter, Ren, sport colorful looks at the LEGO Friends Friendship Diner Experience on Feb. 17 in N.Y.C.

76 of 80

Friendly Shopper

Lala Kents hosts her first Give Them Lala & Friends Shopify Popup, opening to the public this weekend in Los Angeles.
Getty

Looking stylish in an orange jacket and metallic heels, Lala Kent hosts her first Give Them Lala & Friends with Shopify pop-up event on Feb. 23 in L.A.

77 of 80

Smooth Moves

Jay Shetty celebrates the launch of his new Love Potion smoothie at Erewhon featuring adaptogens from his brand JOYO and sweetened with Just Date's date syrup.
JOYO

Jay Shetty raises a cup in celebration of his Love Potion smoothie — featuring adaptogenic sparkling tea from his brand JOYO and sweetened with Just Date's date syrup — at L.A.'s Erewhon market.

78 of 80

Model Walk

Gigi Hadid
MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty

Gigi Hadid struts her stuff on the Prada runway during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Feb. 23.

79 of 80

On the Catwalk

Kendall Jenner
Marco BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty

Kendall Jenner means business while walking the runway for Prada during the fall/winter 2023-2024 Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 23.

80 of 80

Red, Red Hot

Jewel
Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online

Jewel wears an eye-catching flower-print red suit as she leaves the Tamron Hall Show in New York City on Feb. 23.

Related Articles
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Mingles with Fans in Manhattan, Plus Ryan Gosling, Jessie J and More
Damian Lewis and Claire Danes attend MGM+'s "A Spy Among Friends" New York Premiere
Damian Lewis and Claire Danes Reunite in N.Y.C., Plus Jessie J, Serena Williams, Chloe Bailey and More
Tan France Gigi Hadid
Tan France and Gigi Hadid Strike a Pose in N.Y.C., Plus Joel McHale, Jennifer Hudson and More
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Angela Bassett accepts the Best Supporting Actress award for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' onstage during the Hollywood Critics Association's 2023 HCA Film Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 24, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Angela Bassett Does Her Thing in Beverly Hills, Plus Patrick Mahomes & The Chainsmokers and More
Elizabeth Banks, Karsen Liotta and Taron Egerton Ray Liotta honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, California, USA - 24 Feb 2023
Karsen Liotta Honors Dad at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony, Plus Marc Anthony, Mindy Kaling and More
Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors
Charlie McDowell & Lily Collins Watch Basketball in L.A., Plus Paris Hilton, Kris Jenner, Bella Thorne and More
Patricia Arquette David Arquette
Patricia and David Arquette Laugh It Up in L.A., Plus Tessa Thompson, Kendall Jenner and More
Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal Poses with a Posse in London, Plus Laura Dern, Hugh Jackman, Sam Smith and More
Pink on Broadway
Pink Meets the Stars of 'Wicked' on Broadway in N.Y.C., Plus Dwayne Johnson, Jodie Turner-Smith and More
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda Stuns at the Opera in Vienna, Plus Jodie Turner-Smith and Florence Pugh in London, Zendaya and More
Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Are All Smiles at 'Snowfall' Premiere, Plus Kristen Stewart and More
Kerry Washington Tyler Perry
Kerry Washington & Tyler Perry Film in England, Plus Goldie Hawn, Queen Latifah and More
Eric Andre Emily Ratajkowski
Eric Andre & Emily Ratajkowski Cuddle Up at the Knicks Game, Plus Angela Bassett, Lil Nas X and More
Julia Stiles Quinta Brunson Lindsay Lohan
Julia Stiles, Quinta Brunson & Lindsay Lohan Hangout at NYFW, Plus Meryl Streep, Patrick Stewart and More
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Steals the Spotlight in N.Y.C., Plus Alicia Keys, Sandra Oh & Rosalie Chiang and More
Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds Supports His Football Team in Wales, Plus Ted Danson, Drake, Florence Welch and More