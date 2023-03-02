Halsey Shines in Silver During Paris Fashion Week, Plus Michael B. Jordan, KISS and More

01 of 80 Show Stopping in Silver Pierre Suu/Getty Halsey wears a show-stopping ensemble at the Paco Rabanne womenswear fall/winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 1.

02 of 80 Bonafide Star Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Michael B. Jordan is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 1.

03 of 80 Kiss, Kiss Emma McIntyre/Getty Legendary bandmates Gene Simmons, Eric Singer, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer of KISS visit The Howard Stern Show at SiriusXM Studios in L.A. on March 1.

04 of 80 London Heroes Dave J Hogan/Getty Andy Serkis, Idris Elba and Cynthia Erivo arrive at the global premiere of Luther: The Fallen Sun in London on March 1.

05 of 80 In the Shadows Courtesy Usher burns up the stage in his first performance of 2023 at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Feb. 24.

06 of 80 Hitting the Bar Courtesy Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul jump behind the bar to serve their Dos Hombres Mezcal at Sushi by Bou Brickell at Miami's SLS Brickell Hotel.

07 of 80 Star Arrival Backgrid Selena Gomez greets fans on her way to the set of Only Murders in the Building in Manhattan on Feb. 28.

08 of 80 Down Under Drama Backgrid Ryan Gosling is almost unrecognizable while filming The Fall Guy at Rushcutters Bay in Sydney, Australia, on Feb. 28.

09 of 80 Proud Mama Joseph Okpako/WireImage Jessie J happily shows off her growing bump while performing at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on Feb. 28.

10 of 80 Commandos in Action Kevin Winter/Getty Mercedes Moné and Rosario Dawson stage a fight at the Los Angeles premiere of Disney+'s The Mandalorian season 3 on Feb. 28.

11 of 80 Main Man Pedro Pascal and some topical pals attend The Mandalorian special launch event at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 28.

12 of 80 Late-Night Guest Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Rapper Macklemore waves to the audience at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Feb. 28 in N.Y.C.

13 of 80 Into the Music Shannon Finney/Getty Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile performs at the 2023 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize Dinner at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 28.

14 of 80 Glossy Girl Amanda Edwards/Getty Jessica Williams attends the Film Independent 2023 Directors Close-Up - Casting and Directing Actors: Shrinking chat at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Feb. 28.

15 of 80 Crowd Pleaser Frank Hoensch/Redferns/Getty Lizzo performs for her fans at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany, on Feb. 28.

16 of 80 Serious Thespian Backgrid Adam Driver is deep in character while filming Megalopolis in Atlanta on Feb. 28.

17 of 80 Purple Reign Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Frankie Grande attends The Queerties 2023 Awards celebration at Eden Sunset on Feb. 28 in Los Angeles.

18 of 80 Easy, Breezy MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Rebel Wilson looks like a breath of fresh air while in New York City on Feb. 28.

19 of 80 Cheeky Pair Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Bette Midler lays a smooch on Billy Crystal in Los Angeles at the Costume Designers Guild Awards on Feb. 27.

20 of 80 All For Dior Geoffroy Van der Hasselt/AFP/Getty Chic star Charlize Theron stuns before the presentation of Dior's fall/winter womenswear collection during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28.

21 of 80 Cooks on the Court Courtesy Hunter Fieri and pickleball superstar Tara Bernstein team up for a Celebrity Chef Pickleball Tournament at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival in Miami.

22 of 80 Serving Up Goodness Courtesy Padma Lakshmi teams up with KIND to promote nutritionally sound food at the KIND Secret Farmers Market pop-up on Feb. 28 in New York City.

23 of 80 Rainbow Glow Gotham/GC Images Wearing an abundance of bright colors, Gigi Hadid lights up the streets of N.Y.C. on Feb. 28.

24 of 80 Euro Style MEGA Olivia Wilde steps out in wide-legged gray denim pants on Feb. 28 in Paris.

25 of 80 Feels Like Home Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images At the N.Y.C. premiere of his MGM+ series A Spy Among Friends on Feb. 27 at the Crosby Street Hotel, Damian Lewis reunites with his former Homeland costar Claire Danes.

26 of 80 Shine & Shimmer John Williams/Shutterstock A pregnant Jessie J glimmers under the spotlight during her Feb. 27 performance at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London.

27 of 80 Hand in Hand Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage Serena Williams and Chloe Bailey link hands at the L.A. premiere of Creed III on Feb. 27.

28 of 80 City Sights Noam Galai/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust Daisy Jones & The Six castmates Sebastian Chacon, Riley Keough and Nabiyah Be smile beside the New York City skyline while visiting The Empire State Building on Feb. 27.

29 of 80 Trick Show Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Woody Harrelson shows off his ball-spinning skills at the premiere of his film Champions on Feb. 27 in N.Y.C.

30 of 80 Chilling Courtside Michael Simon/Shutterstock Looking cool in colored denim, Chase Stokes flashes a peace sign from the sidelines of the New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics game on Feb. 27 at Manhattan's Madison Square Garden.

31 of 80 Guest Giggles Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images Gigi Hadid is all laughs during her Feb. 27 appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in New York City.

33 of 80 Friends Forever Leon Bennett/Getty Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow support friend Courteney Cox at her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on Feb. 27.

34 of 80 Festival Festivities World Red Eye Maluma surprises fans at the Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal booth at the Goya Foods' Grand Tasting Village during the South Beach Wine & Food Festival in Miami Beach on Feb. 26.

35 of 80 Sun Kissed MEGA Chase Chrisley and bikini-clad fiancé Emmy Medders hit the beach for a day of fun in the sun in Miami on Feb. 25.

37 of 80 Host of Honor World Red Eye Actor Danny Trejo gets on the mic during the Capital One Early Access Tacos & Tequila event presented by Tequila Cazadores at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival on Feb. 25 in Miami Beach.

38 of 80 Bundled Up The image Direct Damian Lewis and girlfriend Alison Mosshart fight the brisk elements while on a stroll in New York City on Feb. 27.

39 of 80 City Flair Raymond Hall/GC Images Stylish pals Tan France and Gigi Hadid strike a pose in Manhattan on Feb. 27 to promote the upcoming season of their series, Next in Fashion.

40 of 80 Slithering with the Stars Animal Control's Joel McHale brings a scaly friend along for an appearance on Jennifer Hudson's talk show in Los Angeles on Feb. 27.

41 of 80 Camera Men Jerod Harris/Getty J.J. Abrams and Tyler Shields pose together at the 2023 KODAK Film Awards at the ASC Clubhouse on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles.

42 of 80 On the Roots Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock Garnier's new ambassador Drew Barrymore tests the hair care brand's Nutrisse product for a commercial filmed on Feb. 27 in Brooklyn.

43 of 80 Football Fan Backgrid Bradley Cooper sports a Philadelphia Eagles beanie while walking through N.Y.C. on Feb. 24.

44 of 80 Soulful Song John Medina/Getty Paris Jackson croons into the microphone while rocking on stage at the 2023 Innings festival at Arizona's Tempe Beach Park on Feb. 26.

45 of 80 Best Dressed Presley Ann/Getty French actress Pom Klementieff rocks a blazer and tie at W Magazine's annual Best Performances Party on Feb. 24 at L.A.'s Chateau Marmont.

46 of 80 So Slick Paras Griffin/Getty Ne-Yo dons an Atlanta Hawks jacket for his halftime performance during the team's home game against the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 26.

47 of 80 Very Nice! Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Sacha Baron Cohen acts out a dramatic skit onstage during the 2023 Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 25 in Beverly Hills.

48 of 80 Delightfully Dotted Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Amy Poehler wears a polka dot ensemble while attending the 2023 Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 25 in Beverly Hills.

49 of 80 Fashion Pro Frazer Harrison/Getty Serena Williams wows while attending the 54th NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 25 in California.

50 of 80 Black Excellence Johnny Nunez/Getty for BET Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and Quinta Brunson pose onstage during the 54th NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 25 in California.

51 of 80 Ray of Sunshine Kayla Oaddams/WireImage Sheryl Lee Ralph is bright and vibrant while attending the 54th NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 25 in California.

52 of 80 Doing the Thing Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Angela Bassett accepts the best supporting actress award for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever during the Hollywood Critics Association's 2023 HCA Film Awards at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on Feb. 24 in Beverly Hills.

53 of 80 All Smiles Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Terry Crews arrives at the Hollywood Critics Association's 2023 HCA Film Awards at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on Feb. 24 in Beverly Hills.

54 of 80 Celebrate Good Times Danny Mahoney and Radis Denphutaraphrechar Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate with The Chainsmokers at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on Feb. 24.

55 of 80 One Cool Couple Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler give their best smolders at W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party, with Casamigos, at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Feb. 24.

56 of 80 Fang-tastic! Mettie Ostrowski Sasha Velour stars in Switch n' Play in VAMP! at the Lincoln Center in New York City on Feb. 24.

57 of 80 Dapper Duet Victor Boyko/Getty for Gucci A$AP Rocky and Salma Hayek pose at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Feb. 24 in Italy.

58 of 80 Sing It! Omar Vega/Getty Erykah Badu performs onstage during the Another Badu Birthday Bash concert at The Factory in Deep Ellum on Feb. 24 in Dallas.

59 of 80 Paying Tribute John Salangsang/Shutterstock Elizabeth Banks and Taron Egerton pose with Karsen Liotta as her late father, Ray Liotta, is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame nine months after the actor's death on Feb. 24.

60 of 80 Baby on Board Manny Hernandez/Wireimage Marc Anthony cradles Nadia Ferreira's belly at the 35th Premio Lo Nuestro at Miami-Dade Arena on Feb. 23, days after the newlyweds announced they are expecting their first child together.

61 of 80 Courtside Chats Allen Berezovsky/Getty Los Angeles Lakers fans Mindy Kaling and her father, Avu Chokalingam, sit courtside at the team's game against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 23.

62 of 80 Take a Bow Noam Galai/Getty Images Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan pose together at the opening night for their show, The Sign In Sidney Brustein's Window, at Brooklyn Academy of Music on Feb. 23 in New York City.

63 of 80 Talk of the Town Vladimir Kolesnikov/ Michael Priest Photography Author Elizabeth Goldwyn poses with her brother, Tony Goldwyn, at a talk for her new book, SEX, HEALTH, AND CONSCIOUSNESS at the 92nd Street Y in New York City.

64 of 80 Basketball Bonding Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Charlie McDowell and Lily Collins enjoy date night at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena to see the Los Angeles Lakers play the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 23.

65 of 80 Shady Ladies Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Klarna Kathy Hilton, Paris Hilton, Kris Jenner and Faye Resnick pose for a group photo at the Klarna X Paris Hilton House of Y2K Launch Party on Feb. 23 in L.A.

66 of 80 Sheer Chic Arnold Jerocki/WireImage Bella Thorne embraces lace at the Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini show on Feb. 24 during Milan Fashion Week in Italy.

67 of 80 Abs Out! BACKGRID Lil Nas X strikes a contrast between his orange wig and shiny blue top while filming a video in L.A. on Feb. 23.

68 of 80 On the Six Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Prime Video Daisy Jones & The Six's Camila Morrone, Riley Keough and Suki Waterhouse get together at the film's Hollywood premiere on Feb. 23.

69 of 80 Mixed Patterns Dave Benett/Getty Images for Floyd Mayweather Dave Brown, Jamie Foxx, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Deon Taylor and Sir Ozwald Boateng flaunt some flashy suits at Floyd Mayweather's private birthday event hosted on Feb. 23 at London's Restaurant Ours.

70 of 80 Tongue Out ADRIANA THOMASA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Christina Aguilera has some fun on stage during the 62nd Viña del Mar International Song Festival in the Chilean city on Feb. 23.

71 of 80 Red Carpet Romance Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix Stars of Netflix's Sex/Life Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi share a loving gaze at a special screening of their show's season 2 on Feb. 23 at the Roma Theater in Los Angeles.

72 of 80 Smile & Wave Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/Shutterstock Looking frilly and fabulous, Evangeline Lilly greets her London fans during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, which will be aired on Feb. 25.

73 of 80 Triple Threat Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Lin-Manuel Miranda hangs with the stars of his new Broadway musical collaboration New York, New York, Anna Uzele and Colton Ryan, on Feb. 23 in N.Y.C.

74 of 80 Show of Support Courtesy of Clark Studio John Legend hangs with friend and designer Jake Arnold at an event celebrating Arnold's line for Crate & Barrel at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on Feb. 23.

75 of 80 Mother-Daughter Day Out Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Lego Eva Chen and her daughter, Ren, sport colorful looks at the LEGO Friends Friendship Diner Experience on Feb. 17 in N.Y.C.

76 of 80 Friendly Shopper Getty Looking stylish in an orange jacket and metallic heels, Lala Kent hosts her first Give Them Lala & Friends with Shopify pop-up event on Feb. 23 in L.A.

77 of 80 Smooth Moves JOYO Jay Shetty raises a cup in celebration of his Love Potion smoothie — featuring adaptogenic sparkling tea from his brand JOYO and sweetened with Just Date's date syrup — at L.A.'s Erewhon market.

78 of 80 Model Walk MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Gigi Hadid struts her stuff on the Prada runway during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Feb. 23.

79 of 80 On the Catwalk Marco BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Kendall Jenner means business while walking the runway for Prada during the fall/winter 2023-2024 Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 23.