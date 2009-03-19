Star Tracks -- Thursday, March 19, 2009
'DANCING' PARTNERS
Karina Smirnoff and fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy take a break from their fancy footwork on Dancing with the Stars for a romantic shopping trip Wednesday in Hollywood. The couple has been engaged since New Year's Eve.
HAIR APPARENT
Miley Cyrus lets her hair down – literally! – after stopping into the B2V Salon in Hollywood on Wednesday, where she reportedly got extensions added to her do.
'BUMP'-Y NIGHT
A glowing Nicole Richie, who is expecting baby no. 2 with boyfriend Joel Madden, shows off her growing belly during the Wednesday night opening of new L.A. boutique What Comes Around Goes Around at Space 15 Twenty.
PURPLE REIGN
Back from shooting a stylized music video in Las Vegas, Katy Perry steps out in a figure-hugging purple dress Wednesday night in Los Angeles.
BALANCING ACT
Someone's getting a treat! The Hills stars Lo Bosworth and Audrina Patridge juggle a huge box of goodies Wednesday after reportedly stopping into West Hollywood bakery Sweet Lady Jane. And Audrina revealed some big news recently: the sidekick is getting her own reality show!
COLD COMFORT
Liev Schreiber, Naomi Watts and 17-month-old son Alexander bundle up for a morning stroll Thursday in New York City's Greenwich Village neighborhood. Not along for their walk: the newest member of the family, 3-month-old son Samuel.
EXTRACURRICULAR ACTIVITY
Jenna Fischer, onscreen beau John Krasinski and their Office colleagues clock in for a funny panel discussion Wednesday at the Academy of Television Arts amp Sciences in North Hollywood. When moderator Andy Richter (not pictured) accidentally referred to Krasinski by his character's name, Jim, the funny guy took it in stride, teasing, "Yes, I've had my name legally changed."
MUST LOVE DOGS
Walk this way! Ed Westwick and girlfriend Jessica Szohr share dog duty by walking their pet pup hand-in-hand Wednesday in New York City.
MOMMY & ME
After a stylish stop at Paris Fashion Week, Jessica Alba finds her way back home for a familiar play date in the park with 9-month-old daughter Honor Marie on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.
OUTREACH PROGRAM
James Franco spreads out on the set of his '50s-era movie Howl – in which he plays famed poet Allen Ginsberg – filming Wednesday in New York. The movie tells the story of the obscenity trial set to censor the writer's now-heralded poem.
MUG SHOT
Hilary Duff grabs her caffeinated beverage to go – and in a mighty lovely mug – while running errands in Toluca Lake, Calif., on Wednesday.
GRAY MATTER
Blending into the night, Sherlock Holmes director Guy Ritchie makes a low-key exit after dining at Scott's Restaurant in London on Tuesday.
ROLLER PATROL
Kevin James rolls ahead with promoting his hit comedy Paul Blart: Mall Cop – taking his Segway antics to St. Stephens Green in Dublin on Wednesday.
POSTER GIRL
Hitting the street to stir up some support, former Melrose Place star Lisa Rinna toots her own horn with the help of The Tonight Show intern Ross Mathews on Wednesday on the corner of Melrose Avenue and Melrose Place in Los Angeles.