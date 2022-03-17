Gabrielle Union and Her Family Hit the Red Carpet in L.A., Plus Eva Longoria, Kate Middleton and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff Updated March 17, 2022 01:32 PM

The Whole Fam's Here!

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Gabrielle Union brings her husband, Dwyane Wade and their children Zaya and Kaavia to the premiere of Cheaper By The Dozen in L.A. on Mar. 16. 

Birthday Girl

Credit: Araya Doheny/Getty

Eva Longoria celebrates her birthday at Poderistas in L.A. on Mar. 16. 

Big Smile

Credit: CHRIS JACKSON/Getty

Kate Middleton smiles big as she receives a posy of flowers from a young girl during their visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards for their St. Patrick's Day Parade on Mar. 17 in London. 

Green with Envy

Credit: Dave Starbuck/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Keke Palmer arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live on Mar. 16 in L.A. wearing a bright green ensemble. 

Thinking Pink

Credit: Paul Hampartsoumian/Shutterstock

Maluma rocks a hot pink look while performing on his Papi Juancho World Tour in London on Mar. 16. 

Lady in Red

Credit: Sipa USA

Natalie Portman attends the Apple TV+ premiere of Pachinko on Mar. 3 in L.A. 

Bumpin' Along

Credit: MEGA

 Nicky Hilton, who is expecting her third child, takes a stroll in N.Y.C. on Mar. 16. 

Premiere Pose

Credit: Billy Bennight/AdMedia/Splash news online

The cast of Apple TV+'s Pachinko pose at the show's premiere in L.A. on Mar. 16. 

Pretty in Purple

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Odessa Young wears a bright lilac suit to a screening of Sony Pictures Classics' Mothering Sunday at the Tribeca Screening Room in N.Y.C. on March 16.

Mother-Daughter Night Out

Credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix

Lady Gaga and and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, celebrate at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards Ceremony on Mar. 16 in N.Y.C. 

Making Moves

Credit: Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post/Getty

Quarterback Russell Wilson holds up his new jersey at the Denver Broncos Headquarters in Englewood, Colorado on Mar. 16 alongside his wife, Ciara and their kids, Sienna, Future and Winn. 

A Life & Beth Situation

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

The cast of Life & Beth — including Amy Schumer, Laura Benanti, LaVar Walker and more — attend the show's premiere in N.Y.C. on March 16

Having a Ball

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Yellowstone stars Piper Perabo and Kelsey Asbille catch a Knicks Game on Mar. 16 at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. 

Having a Chat

Credit: Karl Ault/Michael Priest Photography

Kristen Stewart attends a screening of Spencer and discussion with Thelma Adams at the 92nd Street Y in N.Y.C. on Mar. 11. 

Back in the City

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash news online

After a long fashion month, Gigi Hadid is back in N.Y.C. on March 16.

Smile for the Camera

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Craig Robinson snaps a selfie with Myles Frost and Whoopi Goldberg backstage at MJ: The Michael Jackson Musical on March 15 in N.Y.C.

Puppy Love

Credit: The Image Direct

Emily Ratajkowski and her dog Colombo enjoy the warm weather as they hit the streets in N.Y.C. on March 16.

Pop of Color

Credit: Splash News Online

Kaia Gerber sports a trench coat and a blue and white checkered bucket hat while out in N.Y.C. on March 16.

Pattern Maker

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Anne Hathaway goes bold on March 15 outside The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C.

Twice as Nice

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Alan Kim greets the cameras on March 15 at the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's Better Nate Than Ever. 

Purple Reign

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

King Richard costars Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis attend the National Board of Review annual awards gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in N.Y.C. on March 15. 

Dream Team

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Bradley Cooper, Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman of Licorice Pizza attend the National Board of Review annual awards gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in N.Y.C. on March 15. 

Cut It Out

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Also at the National Board of Review gala on March 15: Zazie Beetz, who stuns in a black-and-white ensemble. 

Silver Belle

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The National Board of Review gala red carpet continues on March 15 with Morena Baccarin and Benjamin McKenzie. 

Wonder Woman

Credit: Maggie Boyd/Sipa

Ashanti takes the mic during a Women's History Month panel at SXSW in Austin on March 15. 

No Sweat

Credit: Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

Rihanna continues her too-cool maternity style streak on March 15 as she grabs dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles. 

Music Theory

Credit: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty

Paris Jackson takes center stage on March 15 at the 3TEN Austin City Limits Live event during SXSW in Texas. 

Dressed to Thrill

Credit: JP Yim/Getty

Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright get all dressed up for the Alexander McQueen runway show at Brooklyn Navy Yard on March 15.

Hi Style

Credit: Bauer Griffin/INSTARimages.com

A smiley Kristen Stewart heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on March 15. 

Suit Yourself

Credit: MEGA

Jamie Foxx hits the set of The Burial in New Orleans on March 15. 

Ladies Who Launch

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Lea DeLaria, Julianne Hough and Vanessa Williams pose at a photo call for the new play POTUS at Sardi's in N.Y.C. on March 15.

Lacy Lady

Credit: Steve Cohn/Shutterstock

Zoey Deutch gets glammed up on March 15 for the premiere of The Outfit in Los Angeles. 

Work It Out

Credit: F45 Training

Tyler Cameron breaks a sweat in Los Angeles with F45 Training chief of athletics Gunnar Peterson (not pictured).

Ciao Bella

Credit: Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online

Bella Hadid steps out on a warm N.Y.C. day wearing floral-print jeans and a sweater on March 15. 

Blood Bath

Credit: Jose Perez/Splash News Online

Pete Davidson gets covered in fake blood while filming an explosion scene on the set of The Home on March 15 in New Jersey.

Sun's Out

Credit: Backgrid

In the Pacific Palisades, Jennifer Garner enjoys a walk in the sun while promoting Save the Children on March 15.

First Look

Credit: The Image Direct

Paul Wesley starts filming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 in Toronto on March 14.

Warm Up

Credit: Backgrid

Jason Sudeikis gets into character while kicking off season 3 of Ted Lasso in London on March 15.

In the 'City'

Credit: MediaPunch

Sandra Bullock arrives in a statement-making dress for the March 14 premiere of her film The Lost City in N.Y.C.

Rare Couple Sighting

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Daniel Radcliffe and girlfriend Erin Darke attend The Lost City premiere together.

You Give Me Butterflies

Credit: Sophie Fritz/StarTraks

Katie Holmes wears a chic butterfly print dress while out and about in N.Y.C. on March 14.

McQueen Becomes a Knight

Credit: Steve Parsons/Getty

Sir Steve McQueen is knighted by Princess Anne for his contributions to the arts on March 15 at Windsor Castle.

These Boots Were Made For Walking

Credit: Diggzy/Shutterstock

Shay Mitchell steps out in knee-high leather boots as she hits up the Revolve Social Club in West Hollywood on March 14.

On the Move

Credit: Backgrid

Kristen Stewart and fiancée Dylan Meyer keep things casual while out and about in L.A. on March 14.

Sweet Set

Credit: Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

Lori Harvey steps out in a pink two-piece set and yellow Sorel sneaks while running errands in L.A. on March 13.

Strike a Pose

Credit: Samantha Burkardt/Getty

Alok Vaid-Menon and Jonathan Van Ness snap selfies together ahead of their featured session at SXSW in Austin on March 14.

Sign Here, Please

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Lee Pace signs autographs for fans at the premiere for Bodies Bodies Bodies at SXSW in Austin on March 14.

Walk & Talk

Credit: Backgrid

On-and-off pair Ashley Benson and G-Eazy are seen on a walk after grabbing lunch together on March 14 in L.A.

Ab Fab

Credit: Samantha Burkardt/Getty

Kiernan Shipka shows off her toned abs at the Swimming With Sharks premiere on March 14 at SXSW in Austin.

Spring Fever

Credit: The Image Direct

Julianne Hough brings the spring vibes on March 14 during an outing in New York City.

On the Ball

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

The ball is in Queen Latifah's court on March 14 as she films The Equalizer in N.Y.C. 

Oscar Abroad

Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty

Oscar Isaac gets all dressed up on March 14 for a special screening of Moon Night at Bode Museum in Berlin, Germany. 

Stars on Stars

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Ethan Hawke and Richard Linklater attend the premiere of The Last Movie Stars during the 2022 SXSW festival in Austin on March 14. 

Square Space

Credit: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Lizzo excitedly takes the stage for her keynote at the Austin Convention Center during the SXSW Festival in Texas on March 13. 

Strumthing Special

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

John Mayer finds the music on March 13 during a performance at The Forum in Inglewood, California. 

Winning Kiss

Credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty

Troy Kotsur and Lady Gaga get close on March 13 at the Critics Choice Awards in London. 

Winning Team

Credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty

Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham of Ted Lasso celebrate their big night at the Critics Choice Awards' London outpost on March 13. 

At the Neck

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

Jared Leto and Taika Waititi share a moment on March 13 inside the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles. 

Real Winner

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

Diane von Furstenberg celebrates as she's honored with the 3rd annual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., on March 11. 

Lady in Red

Credit: Richard Young/Shutterstock

BAFTAs host Rebel Wilson goes glam on March 13 at the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. celebration of fashion and film at Annabel's in London. 

Colorful Klum

Credit: The Image Direct

Heidi Klum goes for a layered look in N.Y.C. on March 11. 

Happy Hugs

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt attend the premiere of HBO Max's DMZ during the SXSW festival in Austin on March 13. 

Bringing the Heat

Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Kanye West and Chaney Jones share a laugh on March 12 during a basketball game between the Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena in Florida. 

All the Lights