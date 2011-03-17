Star Tracks: Thursday, March 17, 2011

By People Staff

DRINK IT IN

After donating $1 million to Japan relief, a beaming Sandra Bullock keeps hydrated Wednesday while running errands in New York.

SOLO EXIT

Despite splitting with girlfriend Ashley Greene, Joe Jonas remains in high spirits while leaving his hotel in New York's Soho neighborhood on Wednesday.

STEP BY STEP

Reported dad-to-be Ryan Phillippe and girlfriend Amanda Seyfried share dog-walking duty Wednesday during a hike in the Hollywood Hills.

FOLLOWING SUIT

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen suit up Wednesday for the Swarovski-sponsored CFDA nominees luncheon in Manhattan, where they earned an emerging talent nomination for their womenswear line, The Row.

BEST IN SHOW

Glee's most buzzed about couple Darren Criss and Chris Colfer pair up Wednesday at the 2011 PaleyFest Glee panel in Beverly Hills.

HARK, IT'S THE ANGELS!

Minka Kelly beams while being flanked by her two dazzling costars Rachel Taylor and Annie Ilonzeh Wednesday on the Miami set of ABC's revamped Charlie's Angels series.

LOOKIN' ACE

After surviving a pulmonary embolism and a subsequent hematoma earlier this month, a resilient Serena Williams appears radiant after a ladies lunch in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

POLISHED SUPPORT

Paris Hilton reminds us how we can help victims of the Japanese earthquake and tsunami after getting her nails done in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

WELL-HEELED

Selena Gomez puts the finishing touches on her red hot Dolce amp Gabbana look Wednesday while preparing for the Disney Kids amp Family upfront presentation in New York.

THE BELLY CURVE

After lunching with her mini-me, expectant mom Jessica Alba dresses up her baby bump in a colorful print while running errands in West Hollywood, Calif., on Wednesday.

THE WHOLE TOOTH

Sexy single lady Blake Lively is as big on oral hygiene as she is about her fashion, picking up a new toothbrush Wednesday in Manhattan.

HUNKY SCENT-SATION

Orlando Bloom takes a break from daddy duty to enjoy the sweet smell of success Wednesday while promoting the new Boss Orange for Men cologne in Madrid, Spain.

BUMP IT

Looks like she's a-okay! After getting hit by a fire truck, Jewel and her growing baby bump film an interview for AOL Music Wednesday during the SXSW festival in Austin.

FASHION FORWARD

Katie Holmes shows off her city style while continuing to make a fashion statement for her clothing line Holmes amp Yang in New York on Wednesday.

HAT TRICK

Drew Barrymore makes for one stylish supporter Tuesday, capping off her look at a cocktail party at L.A. boutique Intermix honoring Rag amp Bone designer David Neville.

