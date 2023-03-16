Patrick Dempsey Dons a Uniform to Shoot Scenes in Toronto, Plus Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on March 16, 2023 06:00 AM
01 of 80

Officer On Duty

Patrick Dempsey
The image direct

Patrick Dempsey dons a glossy uniform on March 14 on the Toronto set of his new movie directed by Eli Roth and costarring Addison Rae.

02 of 80

Bundled Up

Ryan Reynolds blake lively
Backgrid

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively head out for a romantic stroll in N.Y.C. on March 15.

03 of 80

Staying in Shape

Shawn Mendes
Splash News Online

Shawn Mendes shows off his muscles where he makes them happen outside of an L.A. gym on March 15.

04 of 80

Hair Flair

Jason Derulo
Joe Maher/Getty

Looking colorful in a purple suit with his neon-dyed hair, Jason Derulo poses at the Project Icon Press Launch in London on March 15.

05 of 80

Winter Wardrobe

Kelly bensimon
Backgrid

Kelly Bensimon looks warm and chic in a fur coat and leather shorts while making a coffee run in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood on March 15.

06 of 80

A Different Look

Colin Farrell
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Colin Farrell looks unrecognizable in prosthetics on the set of his upcoming HBO series The Penguin on March 15 in New York City.

07 of 80

Into the Weeds

Melissa McCarthy
Backgrid

Melissa McCarthy smiles in N.Y.C. while filming Bernard & the Genie, her upcoming remake of the 90s comedy film of the same name.

08 of 80

Say Cheese!

StarTracks
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Billie Eilish strikes a cutesy pose at the Los Angeles premiere of Swarm on Mar. 14.

09 of 80

Bright and Sprightly

StarTracks
The Image Direct

Keira Knightley appears to be in high spirits while arriving at the screening of her new movie in New York City on Mar. 14.

10 of 80

Perfected Smolders

Kit Harington Gemma Chan
JC Olivera/Getty

Kit Harington and Gemma Chan work the cameras at the Extrapolations red carpet premiere event in Los Angeles on Mar. 14.

11 of 80

Man at Work

StarTracks
MediaPunch

Dominique Fishback delights Chloe Bailey by playfully putting Donald Glover to work while at the L.A. premiere of Swarm on Mar. 14.

12 of 80

Main Man

Method Man
Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Legendary rapper Method Man attends the Power Book II: Ghost season three cast reception held at the Public Hotel in New York on Mar. 14.

13 of 80

Teen Icons

Sarah Michelle Gellar Tyler Posey
jesse Grant/Getty

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Tyler Posey and his girlfriend, Phem attend the Wolf Pack screening at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on Mar. 14.

14 of 80

Committed to the Role

StarTracks
Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Bryan Cranston and host Jimmy Fallon play German DJs during an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Mar. 14.

15 of 80

Seeing Double

Zachary Levi
Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic

Zachary Levi playfully digs for gold from a poster of Shazam! Fury Of The Gods at the film's premiere in Los Angeles on Mar. 14.

16 of 80

Mother-Daughter Date

StarTracks
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton pose with their Playbills while at the Some Like it Hot Broadway show in New York on Mar. 14.

17 of 80

On the Road

StarTracks
Courtesy

Carrie Underwood rocks the stage with Jimmie Allen to perform the title track from her Denim & Rhinestones album during the L.A. stop of her tour on Mar. 13.

18 of 80

In the Shadows

StarTracks
BFA

Carrie Coon arrives at 20th Century Studios and The Cinema Society's special screening of Boston Strangler on Mar. 14.

19 of 80

Snow Way

Melissa McCarthy
Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Melissa McCarthy hits the snowy N.Y.C. streets to film Bernard and the Genie on March 14.

20 of 80

With Love

Troy Kotsur
Travis P Ball/Getty

Troy Kotsur shares a sweet message at the 'Daddy Issues in Film' panel at SXSW in Austin on March 14.

21 of 80

Sister Act

Paris Nicky Hilton
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Sisters Paris and Nicky Hilton stay in step in N.Y.C. on March 14.

22 of 80

Violet Hour

Addison Rae
The Image Direct

Addison Rae has her hands full in Los Angeles on March 13.

23 of 80

On the Mic

Avril Lavigne
George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Avril Lavigne returns to her native Canada for the JUNO Awards on March 13, where she took home the fan choice award.

24 of 80

Jamming Out

Simu Liu
George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Simu Liu pulls out a guitar while hosting the 2023 JUNO Awards on March 13 in Edmonton, Canada.

25 of 80

Sign Here

Tilda Swinton
Gary Miller/WireImage

On day four of Austin's 2023 SXSW festival, Tilda Swinton greets fans at the March 13 world premiere of her new comedy Problemista.

26 of 80

Medal Moment

Brian May
Victoria Jones/Getty

During his investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on March 14, Sir Brian May flaunts his new Knight Bachelor title bestowed upon him by King Charles III for service in music and charity.

27 of 80

All Dressed Up, Somewhere to Go

Jonathan Van Ness
Roy Rochlin/Getty

Jonathan Van Ness and his husband, Mark Peacock, spend date night at N.Y.C.'s Rainbow Room to celebrate influencer Dylan Mulvaney's one-night-only variety show Day 365 Live! on March 13.

28 of 80

Jump for Joy

Aaron Rodgers
Courtesy RX3

Aaron Rodgers gets some air time with members of his flag football team at his RX3 charity flag football tournament in Newport Beach, Calif. Rodgers and other celebrity players raised more than $1.5 million for charities including The Boys and Girls Club.

29 of 80

In Character

Marisa Abela Amy Winehouse
The IMage direct

Back to Black star Marisa Abela shoots scenes in London's Camden neighborhood on March 13, in costume as Amy Winehouse in the upcoming biopic of the late British singer.

30 of 80

Pop Princess Among Queens

Jojo
Courtesy

Ahead of her Broadway debut in the upcoming production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, singer JoJo pays a visit to the queens of SIX at their March 12 performance in N.Y.C.

31 of 80

Music Makers

Chance The Rapper
Courtesy

Chance the Rapper shows off his theatrical style with two Lion King cast members – L Steven Taylor, who plays Mufasa, and Zinhle Dube, who plays Rafiki – after seeing the Broadway musical with his family

32 of 80

Style and Smiles

Justin Bieber Hailiey Bieber
BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Married street style icons Justin and Hailey Bieber make running errands look chic on March 13 in L.A.

33 of 80

SXSW Stars

Angela Sarafyan Keanu Reeves
Amanda Stronza/Getty

Angela Sarafyan, Natalia del Riego and Keanu Reeves pose upon arrival at the SXSW screening of Hail Mary at the annual conference and festival in Austin on March 13.

34 of 80

In the Bag

Paris Hilton
Backgrid

New mom Paris Hilton has a moment in N.Y.C. on March 13.

35 of 80

Happy to Be Here

Guillermo Diaz
Jason Bollenbacher/Getty

Guillermo Diaz and Katie Lowes attend the Unpacking the Toolbox: 10 Years of Scandal panel during the 2023 SXSW festival in Austin on March 13.

36 of 80

Sing Thing

Carly Pearce in Nashville
Danielle Del Valle/Getty

Carly Pearce performs during the CRS Honors at the Omni Nashville Hotel on March 13.

37 of 80

Bowled Over

Jimmie Allen Bowling
Courtesy

Singer Jimmie Allen shows off another skill, trying his hand at the first inaugural Go Bowling! PBA NASCAR Invitational at Arizona's Phoenix Raceway on March 12.

38 of 80

Fit for a Queen

Angela Bassett
Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Oscar nominee Angela Bassett glows as she gets into her final glam ahead of Sunday's Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

39 of 80

A Royal Pair

The Crown
Splash News Online

Elizabeth Debicki and Rufus Kampa film season 6 of The Crown as Princess Diana and Prince William on March 12 in London.

40 of 80

Head in the Game

Chris Pine
Gary Miller/WireImage

Chris Pine flashes a smile at the premiere of Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves during SXSW in Austin on March 10.

41 of 80

Newlywed Bliss

Braunwyn Windham Burke Shops with Jennifer Spinner
The image direct

Braunwyn Windham-Burke kisses Jennifer Spinner on March 12 while out shopping in Palm Desert, California, weeks after the pair's Vegas wedding.

42 of 80

Fanfare

Louis Tomlinson
Jun Sato/WireImage

Louis Tomlinson poses with fans outside of the premiere of his film All of Those Voices in Tokyo on March 13.

43 of 80

Sporty Accessory

Heather Morris
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

Heather Morris rocks a hot pink ensemble paired with a bedazzled basketball purse at the world premiere of Cora Bora at SXSW in Austin on March 12.

44 of 80

Feelin' Blue?

Shakira
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Shakira strikes a pose with members of the Blue Man Group backstage at The Astor Place Theatre in New York City on March 12.

45 of 80

Taking the Reins

Teddi Mellencamp
The image direct

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alumna Teddi Mellencamp competes at the desert horse park exhibit in Thermal, California, over the weekend.

46 of 80

Date Night

Elton John and David Furnish attend the The CAA Pre-Oscar Party
Natasha Campos/Getty Images for CAA

Elton John and husband David Furnish attend the CAA Pre-Oscar Party at the Sunset Tower Hotel on March 10 in Los Angeles.

47 of 80

Good as Hell

EXCLUSIVE: Lizzo leaves her Manchester hotel ahead of her sold out concert at Manchester AO Arena
LUKE / SplashNews.com

Lizzo leaves her hotel ahead of her sold-out concert at the Manchester AO Arena in Manchester, England, on March 12.

48 of 80

Goofing Off

Nicole Kidman, left, and Kristen Stewart arrive at 14th annual Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Nicole Kidman and Kristen Stewart arrive at the 14th annual Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner at the Beverly Hills Hotel on March 11.

49 of 80

Ballin'

Idris Elba reacts after Malik Beasley #5 of the Los Angeles Lakers scores a three-point basket with his wife Sabrina Elba looking on during the first half Toronto Raptors
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Idris Elba reacts after Malik Beasley of the Los Angeles Lakers scores a three-pointer, while his wife, Sabrina Elba, looks on during a game against the Toronto Raptors at Crypto.com Arena on March 10 in L.A.

50 of 80

Late Night Lady

DJ Bizarrap and singer Shakira during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Shakira and DJ Bizarrap appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 10 in New York City.

51 of 80

Date Night

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: (L-R) Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the The CAA Pre-Oscar Party at Sunset Tower Hotel on March 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for CAA)
Randy Shropshire/Getty for CAA

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi enjoy a date night while attending the CAA Pre-Oscar Party at Sunset Tower Hotel on March 10 in Los Angeles.

52 of 80

Palling Around

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: (L-R) Pedro Pascal and Olivia Wilde attend the The CAA Pre-Oscar Party at Sunset Tower Hotel on March 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for CAA)
Randy Shropshire/Getty for CAA

Pedro Pascal and Olivia Wilde attend the CAA Pre-Oscar Party at the Sunset Tower Hotel on March 10 in Los Angeles.

53 of 80

Work It

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 10: Eva Longoria attends "Raising the Bar: Public-Private Partnerships, Unlocking Career Success" during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Nicola Gell/Getty Images for SXSW)
Eva Longoria. Nicola Gell/Getty for SXSW

Eva Longoria attends the Raising the Bar: Public-Private Partnerships, Unlocking Career Success event during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 10 in Texas.

54 of 80

Peace Out

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 10: Eric André attends Variety Power of Comedy Presented By Inspire Brands at The Creek and The Cave on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Variety via Getty Images)
Daniel Boczarski/Variety via Getty

Eric André attends Variety's Power of Comedy event, presented by Inspire Brands, at The Creek and The Cave on March 10 in Austin, Texas, during SXSW.

55 of 80

Chris Takes Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 10: Chris Pine attends "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" world premiere during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW)
Frazer Harrison/Getty for SXSW

Chris Pine attends the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves world premiere during SXSW 2023 at The Paramount Theater on March 10 in Austin, Texas.

56 of 80

Dress for Success

Having cast their transformational, Cinderella magic on Dress for Success Palm Beaches client Fiona Panton, fashion designers Mark Badgley (l.) and James Mischka (r.) beamed with pride as they welcomed her to the fundraising luncheon for the organization where they were honored with a “Style Icon” award in front of an audience of nearly 500 guests. Photo credit: Tracey Benson, photographer
Tracey Benson

Designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka are named 2023 Style Icons by Dress for Success Palm Beach at the organization's Style for Hope fundraising luncheon in Florida on March 10, when they celebrated by styling Fiona Panton.

57 of 80

School's in Session

Quinta Brunson Lisa Anne Walter
Michael Buckner/Getty

Quinta Brunson and Lisa Ann Walter look regal while at the 60th Annual ICG Publicists Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on March 10.

58 of 80

Queen Things

Andra Day

Singer Andra Day attends Habitat L.A.'s 2023 Los Angeles Builders Ball in all black on March 8.

59 of 80

Bringing the Laughs

Chelsea Handler
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

Chelsea Handler is cheery while giving the keynote during the 2023 SXSW conference and festival at the Austin Convention Center on March 10 in Texas.

60 of 80

Curtain Call

Scott Foley
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Scott Foley attends The Thanksgiving Play press event at Redeye Grill on March 10 in New York City.

61 of 80

Under the Radar

Zoe Kravitz
The Image Direct

Zoë Kravitz wears a baseball cap, black trench coat and thick sunglasses while on a stroll in New York City on March 8.

62 of 80

Versace Flexing

Miley Cyurs Lil Nas X Elton John
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Elton John, Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus huddle at the starry Versace fashion show in Los Angeles on March 9.

63 of 80

Lovers on the Carpet

Cher
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Cher and her beau Alexander Edwards pose for photos at the Versace fashion show on March 9 in L.A.

64 of 80

Selfie with a Maverick

Tom Cruise
U.S. Navy/PO3 Samuel Wagner/MEGA

Tom Cruise takes a selfie with a sailor while visiting a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier in the Adriatic Sea for a special Top Gun: Maverick screening on March 9.

65 of 80

Joyous Arrivals

Ke Huy Quan Ariana Debose
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Ke Huy Quan and Ariana DeBose beam at The Academy Awards: Omega Cocktail Reception and Dinner held in Los Angeles on March 9.

66 of 80

Model Behavior

Kendall Jenner
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Kendall Jenner leads the procession of models during the Versace fashion show in Los Angeles on March 9.

67 of 80

Dinner Date

Nick JOnas Priyanka Chopra
Unique Nicole/Getty

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles on March 9.

68 of 80

Green on Green

Cate Blanchett
Christopher Polk/Getty

Cate Blanchett looks spring ready at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards on March 9 in Los Angeles.

69 of 80

Here to Help

Leonardo Dicaprio
Dave Benett/Getty

Leonardo DiCaprio and Sonia Guajajara pose in the winners' room at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards 2023 in Hollywood on March 9.

70 of 80

Becoming Amy

Marisa Abela
Splash news Online

Marisa Abela continues to film the Amy Winehouse biopic in London on March 10.

71 of 80

Charitable Lady

Andra Day
Jemal Countess/Getty

Andra Day attends the 8th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards benefiting Helen Woodward Animal Center at the Taglyan Complex in L.A. on March 9.

72 of 80

Classic Beauty

Andie Macdowell
Jemal Countess/Getty

Andie MacDowell accepts The TimeLess Beauty Award while at the Hollywood Beauty Awards in Los Angeles on March 9.

73 of 80

Musical Mavens

St. Vincent Jameas Taylor
Mike Coppola/Getty

St. Vincent and James Taylor chat backstage at the 7th Annual Love Rocks N.Y.C. concert benefitting God's Love We Deliver on March 9.

74 of 80

Singing from the Heart

John Mayer
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

John Mayer performs at the 7th Annual Love Rocks N.Y.C. concert benefitting God's Love We Deliver on March 9.

75 of 80

Giving a Speech

Jessie Buckley
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Jessie Buckley speaks onstage during the Oscar Wilde Awards on March 9 in Santa Monica, California.

76 of 80

Walking on Sunshine

Sheryl Lee Ralph twirls in an orange dress

Sheryl Lee Ralph playfully shows off her orange dress at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 9.

77 of 80

Live from New York

Jenna Ortega arrives at "SNL" rehearsals wearing a black Adidas outfit.
Diggzy/Shutterstock

Jenna Ortega wears her new Adidas line as she arrives at NBC Studios on March 9 for Saturday Night Live rehearsals ahead of her hosting gig this weekend.

78 of 80

Center Stage

Jessica Chastain at the premiere of "A Doll's House" on Broadway

Jessica Chastain sports a black velvet dress featuring a collar decorated with pearls at the opening night of her play, A Doll's House, on March 8 on Broadway.

79 of 80

Pretty in Pink

Kristin Davis wears a pink coat on the set of "And Just Like That..." in New York City

Dressed in a pink coat and Chanel bag, Kristin Davis frolics in fake snow on the set of And Just Like That... in New York City on March 9.

80 of 80

Power Pose

Teyana Taylor and Lena Waithe attend the 16th Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards

Teyana Taylor and Lena Waithe attend the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 9.

