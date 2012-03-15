Star Tracks: Thursday, March 15, 2012
KISSABLE CUTIE
Joe Jonas gets a sweet greeting from models Chanel Iman and Elsa Hosk at the Victoria's Secret Pink spring break party in Miami on Wednesday.
BEARY GOOD TIME
Someone got presents! Angelina Jolie and daughters Shiloh, 5, and Zahara, 7, (still sporting her blue braids) leave their Amsterdam hotel Thursday with two furry friends in tow.
FACE OFF
Watch out! Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge puts her game face on for a friendly hockey match Thursday during a visit to the Riverside Arena in London's Olympic Park.
GONE SOUTH
Proud papa and native Texan Matthew McConaughey attends the premiere of his film, Bernie, with fiancée Camila Alves at the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday.
HITTING HER STRIDE
After confirming her engagement to Olivier Martinez, Halle Berry gets a move on it while running errands in West Hollywood on Wednesday.
HAMMING IT UP
After a war of the words with Kim Kardashian, Jon Hamm gets back to business, making a hunky arrival to the Mad Men season 5 premiere Wednesday with girlfriend Jennifer Westfeldt in Hollywood. The AMC drama returns on March 25.
ALL 'FOUR' ONE
Look at those travel darlings! Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban make their way through LAX with daughters, Sunday, 3, and Faith, 14 months, on Wednesday.
MOMMY ON THE GLOW
While Kim deals with her haters, expectant mom Kourtney Kardashian maintains a chipper disposition Wednesday in Hollywood.
TWO OF A KIND
Liam Hemsworth gets a congratulatory pat from big brother Chris Wednesday while premiering his new movie, The Hunger Games, at London's O2 Arena.
SCHOOL TIES
Mom-to-be Maggie Gyllenhaal keeps her baby bump under wraps while bringing daughter Ramona, 5, to school in New York.
OH, L'AMOUR!
Continuing her sightseeing vacation in Paris, Drew Barrymore and fiancé Will Kopelman walk hand-and-hand Wednesday to the Musee de L'Orangerie.
HAPPY GLOW
Now that she's a new mom, Charlize Theron has plenty to smile about while she attends The Hollywood Reporter's second annual 25 Most Powerful Stylists luncheon Wednesday in West Hollywood.
GOOD DEEDS
George Clooney testifies to Congress Wednesday in Washington, D.C., where he's raising awareness on the growing violence in Sudan.
FULL BLOOM
Michelle Williams beams as she graciously accepts flowers in Tokyo, where the My Week with Marilyn star attended a press conference Wednesday.
COOL RIDER
A brightly-hued Ashley Greene shows off her mega-watt smile Wednesday while shooting scenes for the pilot of Americana, a new ABC drama, in New York City.