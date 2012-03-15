Star Tracks: Thursday, March 15, 2012

Jonas proves he's kissable at a Victoria's Secret party in Miami. Plus: Angelina Jolie, Kate Middleton, Matthew & Camila and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

1 of 15

KISSABLE CUTIE

Credit: INF

Joe Jonas gets a sweet greeting from models Chanel Iman and Elsa Hosk at the Victoria's Secret Pink spring break party in Miami on Wednesday.

2 of 15

BEARY GOOD TIME

Credit: Peter Smulders/Splash News Online

Someone got presents! Angelina Jolie and daughters Shiloh, 5, and Zahara, 7, (still sporting her blue braids) leave their Amsterdam hotel Thursday with two furry friends in tow.

3 of 15

FACE OFF

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Watch out! Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge puts her game face on for a friendly hockey match Thursday during a visit to the Riverside Arena in London's Olympic Park.

4 of 15

GONE SOUTH

Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty

Proud papa and native Texan Matthew McConaughey attends the premiere of his film, Bernie, with fiancée Camila Alves at the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday.

5 of 15

HITTING HER STRIDE

Credit: Splash News Online

After confirming her engagement to Olivier Martinez, Halle Berry gets a move on it while running errands in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

6 of 15

HAMMING IT UP

Credit: AFF-USA

After a war of the words with Kim Kardashian, Jon Hamm gets back to business, making a hunky arrival to the Mad Men season 5 premiere Wednesday with girlfriend Jennifer Westfeldt in Hollywood. The AMC drama returns on March 25.

7 of 15

ALL 'FOUR' ONE

Credit: x17online

Look at those travel darlings! Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban make their way through LAX with daughters, Sunday, 3, and Faith, 14 months, on Wednesday.

8 of 15

MOMMY ON THE GLOW

Credit: x17online

While Kim deals with her haters, expectant mom Kourtney Kardashian maintains a chipper disposition Wednesday in Hollywood.

9 of 15

TWO OF A KIND

Credit: Dave M. Benett/Getty

Liam Hemsworth gets a congratulatory pat from big brother Chris Wednesday while premiering his new movie, The Hunger Games, at London's O2 Arena.

10 of 15

SCHOOL TIES

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Mom-to-be Maggie Gyllenhaal keeps her baby bump under wraps while bringing daughter Ramona, 5, to school in New York.

11 of 15

OH, L'AMOUR!

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Continuing her sightseeing vacation in Paris, Drew Barrymore and fiancé Will Kopelman walk hand-and-hand Wednesday to the Musee de L'Orangerie.

12 of 15

HAPPY GLOW

Credit: Jeff Vespa/Getty

Now that she's a new mom, Charlize Theron has plenty to smile about while she attends The Hollywood Reporter's second annual 25 Most Powerful Stylists luncheon Wednesday in West Hollywood.

13 of 15

GOOD DEEDS

Credit: Paul Morigi/WireImage

George Clooney testifies to Congress Wednesday in Washington, D.C., where he's raising awareness on the growing violence in Sudan.

14 of 15

FULL BLOOM

Credit: Christopher Jue/Nippon News/ABACA

Michelle Williams beams as she graciously accepts flowers in Tokyo, where the My Week with Marilyn star attended a press conference Wednesday.

15 of 15

COOL RIDER

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

A brightly-hued Ashley Greene shows off her mega-watt smile Wednesday while shooting scenes for the pilot of Americana, a new ABC drama, in New York City.

