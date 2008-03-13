Star Tracks - Thursday, March 13, 2008

DELIVERY SERVICE

Credit: ZXING/SNAP-PIX

Is she practicing to be a barista? Paris Hilton has quite the balancing act

ahead of her after picking up a fleet of coffee drinks Wednesday in Los

Angeles.

ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM

Credit: Micelotta/Getty

Horton Hears a Who! star Jim Carrey is all ears as he watches

Wednesday night's American Idol elimination. Later – and fortunately for the guy seated behind him – the funnyman changed out of his costume.

ARM REST

Credit: SC/DS-ISM/FLYNET

Reese Witherspoon and Jake Gyllenhaal embrace their time together, spending Wednesday afternoon at the farmers market in Pacific Palisades, Calif. During their trip, the pair picked up fresh fruit and even a bouquet of flowers.

WINNING HANDS

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kate Bosworth makes sure nothing is up costar Jim Sturgess's sleeve at

Wednesday night's Las Vegas premiere of their blackjack flick 21.

ALL ABOUT EVA

Credit: Michael Wright/WENN

Eva Longoria Parker laughs off her 33rd birthday with friend Eve at her new

L.A. restaurant, Beso,

Wednesday night.

GUYS' NIGHT OUT

Credit: Jackson Lee/Ahmad Elatab/Splash News Online

Gossip Girl's Chace Crawford has a Wednesday dinner date in

New York – and it's not with girlfriend Carrie Underwood. The CW star met up with English actor Hugh

Dancy.

SHE GOT SERVED!

Credit: Paul Hawthorne/Startraks

Vanessa Minnillo fires up the South Beach crowd during a volleyball match Wednesday at

Victoria's Secret's Rally at the Raleigh party. The

former veejay was joined at the event by Brody Jenner (not pictured) and

model Miranda Kerr (not pictured).

FAMILIAR FACE

Credit: NATIONAL PHOTO GROUP

Same style, same smile: Shia LaBeouf and his look-alike dad head into a Los Angeles Barnes amp Noble bookstore Tuesday.

BEST FOOT FORWARD

Credit: Gaz Shirley/ Pacific Coast News

Newlywed Katharine McPhee ditches her heels and makes a quick – barefoot! – run to her car before heading back into a business meeting Tuesday in Santa Monica.

BENCH WARMER

Credit: Nypaps/JFX

Natalie Portman tries to stay warm on the Coney Island, N.Y., set of New York, I Love You, a series of short films, one of which is directed by her The Other Boleyn Girl costar Scarlett Johansson.

THE LOOK FOR LESS

Credit: INCO/Fame Pictures

Bargain hunter Naomi Watts turns to boyfriend Liev Schreiber for his take on her latest fashion find while spending Sunday scouring Australia's Bondi Markets.

'AUF' TO THE PARK!

Credit: Starzlife

Heidi Klum keeps a tight grip on daughter Leni, 3, as the two enjoy a Wednesday afternoon together at a local park in Brentwood, Calif.

ROMAN ALONE

Credit: TC / Splash News Online

Continuing filming his new comedy, Bedtime Stories Wednesday, Adam Sandler storms the Santa Monica beach – dressed as a Roman soldier.

CANDID CAMERA

Credit: Matthew Simmons/WireImage

Gavin DeGraw goes cheek-to-cheek with Kristin Cavallari while shooting his music video for "In Love with a Girl" in L.A. Monday. The New York rocker's self-titled album is expected to be released this spring.

