Star Tracks: Thursday March 12, 2009
CULTURE CLUB
A fedora-sporting Jake Gyllenhaal and girlfriend Reese Witherspoon stay closely linked Thursday during their visit to the Prado museum in Madrid, Spain.
SHOW GIRL
She looks ready to hit the stage in a Sin City revue! The chips are up for a fine-feathered Katy Perry while shooting the video for her single "Waking Up in Vegas" with actor Joel Moore on Wednesday at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.
TAKING FLIGHT
Up, up, and away! Hugh Jackman offers daughter Ava, 3, an aerial view of the Big Apple Wednesday, hoisting his little lady up and over his shoulder during an afternoon out in New York's West Village.
TUNING IN
With plenty of onscreen drama behind her (Hello, Matthew Fox!), a BlackBerry-toting Lindsay Lohan goes about her business while shopping Wednesday at a West Hollywood ATampT store.
SHADY DUO
After performing on American Idol's elimination show, Kanye West gets shady with Lady GaGa at a birthday bash for DJ Reflex at West Hollywood club Foxtail on Wednesday.
LEASH ON LIFE
Natalie Portman leads her Yorkshire terrier on yet another stroll Wednesday while reportedly heading to a friend's West Hollywood home.
DRIVING FORCE
A sporty Orlando Bloom is ready to motor off into the night after dinner at Automat in London on Wednesday. The actor rode his motorcycle to the U.K. hot spot.
GRAY AREA
Kate Moss and rocker beau Jamie Hince make a color coordinated duo at a party celebrating Fendi's ready-to-wear collection Thursday at the VIP Room in Paris. The fashion-forward duo also recently scoped out the Chanel runway show as part of Paris Fashion Week.
'ROCK' STARS
Dwayne Johnson (a.k.a the Rock) muscles up to his young Race to Witch Mountain costars AnnaSophia Robb and Alexander Ludwig after premiering the movie Wednesday at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.
BASKET CASE
Looking très French, Jessica Alba takes a bike tour around Paris on Wednesday, making stops at the Jeu de Paume contemporary art museum and in the Saint-Germain neighborhood for lunch.
ON THE 'CUFF'
Now that's an arresting development! Blake Lively prepares to take a ride downtown, falling into police custody while filming a scene as Gossip Girl's Serena van der Woodsen on location in New York City on Tuesday.
'LIVIN' IT UP
A buttoned-up Matthew McConaughey heads to his j.k. livin production studio Wednesday in Los Angeles, where the actor was reportedly working on an album for reggae artist Mishka, who's signed to his label.
FIT FOR PRINT
Fergie takes a walk on the wild side with her leopard-print Diane von Furstenberg tote while leaving Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday.
ON THE HUNT
Searching for just the right shade, Selena Gomez shops the cosmetics counter while on break in Puerto Rico on Wednesday. The Disney star is in town to film a movie adaptation of her hit show, Wizards of Waverly Place.
FREQUENT FLYER
With stylish stops in Los Angeles and Milan, London called for Victoria Beckham, who makes her way back to the U.K., arriving at Heathrow Airport on Wednesday.
LUNCH RUSH
Vanessa Hudgens, who recently posed for celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz, is one satisfied customer after a lunch date in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.