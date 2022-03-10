Judith Light and Ariana DeBose Embrace at the 24th Annual CDGA, Plus Benedict Cumberbatch, Rob Lowe and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff Updated March 10, 2022 01:35 PM

1 of 92

Lots of Love

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Judith Light gives Ariana DeBose a big hug at the 24th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards, sponsored in part by Campari, on March 9 in Santa Monica.

2 of 92

Symbol of Support

Credit: Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Benedict Cumberbatch sends his support to the people of Ukraine by holding up a Ukrainian flag at the Cinema Vanguard Award ceremony during the 37th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival on March 9.

3 of 92

Family Ties

Credit: JC Olivera/Getty

Rob Lowe brings son John Owen Lowe to The Alliance for Children's Rights' 30th Anniversary Champions for Children event at The Beverly Hilton on March 9.

4 of 92

Music for All

Credit: Diane Bondareff/Invision/AP

Orangetheory's Chief Music Officer Steve Aoki performs at the fitness company's launch event in celebration of his new role on March 9 in N.Y.C.

5 of 92

Inside Scoop

Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty

Jennifer Garner and Ryan Reynolds take the stage to chat about The Adam Project ahead of the film's screening at Cinemark Playa Vista and XD on March 9 in L.A.

6 of 92

Street Style

Credit: Diggzy/Shutterstock

Megan Fox wears a KNWLS gingham corset top and patterned pants while out in L.A. on March 8.

7 of 92

Special Screening

Credit: Steven Simione/FilmMagic

Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton attend Amazon Studios' All the Old Knives L.A. screening at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on March 9.

8 of 92

Season 6 Premiere

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

In North Hollywood, Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe reunite at the Outlander FYC screening and panel at Television Academy's Wolf Theatre on March 9.

9 of 92

Back on Broadway

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Jessie Mueller and Noah Reid pose at a photo call for the new Tracy Letts play, The Minutes, during rehearsals at The Pershing Square Signature Center on March 9 in N.Y.C.

10 of 92

All Smiles

Zac Posen and Zoey Deutch arrive at the afterparty for a special Focus Features screening of The Outfit on March 9 in N.Y.C.

11 of 92

Thumbs Up

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Christopher Meloni signals that it's all good in N.Y.C. as he makes his way to The View on March 9.

12 of 92

Dressed to the Nines

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

In London, Regé-Jean Page suits up for dunhill's Pre-BAFTA Filmmakers dinner and party in The Club at dunhill on March 9.

13 of 92

It's a Celebration!

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Suki Waterhouse attends Sleepless in Shoreditch to celebrate the launch of London's One Hundred Shoreditch on March 9.

14 of 92

Sunny Days on Set

Credit: The image Direct

Jon Bernthal and Gretchen Mol hold hands on the set of American Gigolo after shooting scenes at the Santa Monica Pier in L.A. on March 8.

15 of 92

Women of the Year

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Kacey Musgraves and Kerry Washington show off their magazine covers while celebrating being named some of TIME's Women of the Year on March 8 in Beverly Hills. 

16 of 92

Play Ball

Credit: Noah Graham/NBAE/Getty

Will Ferrell dresses the part (as his Semi-Pro character!) while warming up with the Golden State Warriors on March 8 in San Francisco. 

17 of 92

Late Night Looks

Credit: Ryan Muir/NBC/Getty

Zoey Deutch looks chic in a black suit while stopping by the Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on March 8. 

18 of 92

Selfie Time

Credit: George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Sandra Oh, Lindsey Collins and director Domee Shi take a selfie on the red carpet at the Toronto premiere of Turning Red on March 8. 

19 of 92

Celebrating the Nominees

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Pastor and AIDS activist Steve Pieters joins Jessica Chastain at the 94th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon on March 7 in L.A. 

20 of 92

Red Carpet Matching Moment

Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Pam & Tommy stars Sebastian Stan and Lily James attend the show's finale screening in coordinating looks on March 8 in L.A. 

21 of 92

And the Award Goes To...

Credit: Tibrina Hobson/Getty

... Penélope Cruz, who receives the Montecito Award during the 37th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at Arlington Theatre in California on March 8.

22 of 92

Walk This Way

Credit: The Image Direct

The Morning Show star Julianna Margulies takes a stroll in N.Y.C. on March 8.  

23 of 92

Livin' La Vida Loca

Credit: Jaime Nogales/Eyepix/INSTARimages.com

Ricky Martin performs on stage during his Movimiento tour stop in Mexico City on March 8. 

24 of 92

Strike a Pose

Credit: BFA

Naomi Watts and Henry Golding attend a celebration to unveil architect Daniel Libeskind's re-design of the Richard Hennessy decanter at 3 World Trade Center in N.Y.C. on March 8. 

25 of 92

Sing Along

Credit: Andrew Chin/Getty

Tate McRae performs on stage during her North American tour opener at Vogue Theatre in Vancouver on March 8. 

26 of 92

Think Pink

A bright Alicia Keys leaves Good Morning America's N.Y.C. studios on March 8.

27 of 92

Wonderful Women

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Lauren Conrad, Jordana Brewster, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lindsay Price and Hannah Skvarla get together at The Little Market's International Women's Day Luncheon on March 8 in L.A. 

28 of 92

One More 'Thing'

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Renée Zellweger attends NBC's The Thing About Pam New York City screening at the Whitby Hotel in N.Y.C. on March 7. 

29 of 92

Bright Spots

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Freida Pinto and Jamie Chung attend as goop hosts a celebration for the launch of Banana Republic Baby on March 6 in Los Angeles. 

30 of 92

Dance the Night Away

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Carrie Ann Inaba has a reunion with former Dancing with the Stars contestant Gilles Marini on March 7 at the Justin Bieber concert in the Hyde Lounge at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena, hosted by Sandals Resorts. 

31 of 92

Triple Threat

Credit: Ben Trivett

Chuck Ragan, Dave Hause and Will Hoge hang after their show at Bottom of the Hill in San Francisco on March 8.

32 of 92

Talking Heads

Credit: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Rebel Wilson helps get set up for Sunday's BAFTA Awards (hello, Regé-Jean Page!) at Royal Albert Hall in London on March 8.

33 of 92

Look of Love

Credit: Chase Rollins/AFF-USA.com/MEGA

Oscar nominees and longtime loves Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz arrive at the 94th Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on March 7. 

34 of 92

Suited Up

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Andrew Garfield and Lin-Manuel Miranda keep each other laughing on March 7 at the Academy's nominee luncheon. 

35 of 92

Sideways Glances

Credit: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

Also at the Academy's nominee luncheon on March 7: Denzel Washington and Bradley Cooper, who greet each other on the blue carpet. 

36 of 92

So Smitten

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss

Dylan Meyer only has eyes for fiancée Kristen Stewart on March 7 as IHG Hotels and Resorts presents The Hollywood Reporter Oscar Nominees Night party, sponsored by Heineken, at Spago in Beverly Hills. 

37 of 92

One Cute Couple

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Also at The Hollywood Reporter party: Wilmer Valderrama and fiancée Amanda Pacheco. 

38 of 92

Walk the Walk

Credit: BACKGRID

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler hold hands on March 7 during a stroll through L.A. with his pup.

39 of 92

Country Queens

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM

Host Dolly Parton gets some help from Kelsea Ballerini on March 7 during the ACM Awards in Las Vegas. 

40 of 92

High in the Sky

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM

Also at the ACM Awards on March 7: Carrie Underwood, who makes a dramatic entrance for her performance.

41 of 92

Coffee Walk

Credit: Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga keeps it casual while grabbing some drinks in L.A. on March 6.

42 of 92

'Days' of Our Lives

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Samuel L. Jackson and Dominique Fishback embrace at the premiere of Apple TV+'s The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey in Los Angeles on March 7.

43 of 92

Pattern Maker

Credit: Shotgetter/BACKGRID

Catherine Zeta-Jones smiles for the cameras on March 7 while leaving dinner with husband Michael Douglas and Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec at Craig's in West Hollywood. 

44 of 92

Living Legends

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Helen Mirren and Chita Rivera hold hands on March 7 after Mirren presented Rivera with the Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre at the Roundabout Theatre Company's Paint the Town Gala in N.Y.C. 

45 of 92

Orange You Glad?

Credit: Best Image/BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian commands the spotlight on March 6 at the Balenciaga fashion show in Paris. 

46 of 92

A-list Arrival

Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty

Jessica Chastain is a vision at the 94th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 7 in L.A.

47 of 92

Road to the Oscars

Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty

Also at the Oscars nominees luncheon: Spider-Man: No Way Home costars Alfred Molina and Benedict Cumberbatch reunite for a photo.

48 of 92

Fashion Fans

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Cynthia Erivo, Julianne Moore and Sarah Paulson look amazing at the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show at Paris Fashion Week on March 7.

49 of 92

Caring for Our Parks

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Honoree David Burtka and Today's Dylan Dreyer attend the 6th Annual Playground Committee Luncheon, hosted by Hudson River Park Friends, at Current on March 4 in N.Y.C.

50 of 92

Keeping It '100'

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Christina Milian hits the red carpet at the Create & Cultivate 100 launch party, in partnership with Chevrolet, at City Market Social House on March 2 in L.A.

51 of 92

Front and Center

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Zendaya and Lewis Hamilton sit front row at the Fall 2022 Valentino Ready-to-Wear show on March 6 in Paris.

52 of 92

Country Music's Big Night

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Luke Bryan takes the stage at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards rehearsals on March 7 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

53 of 92

Sensational Style

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 7.

54 of 92

All Love

Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty

Troy Kotsur and Daniel Durant sign "I love you" at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards afterparty at The Victorian on March 6 in Santa Monica.

55 of 92

Big Winners

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Rosario Dawson and the cast of Summer of Soul, who took home the win for best documentary, pose backstage with their awards at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 6 in Santa Monica.

56 of 92

Award Show Fun

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Also at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards: Kristen Stewart and Taika Waititi stop to pose for a photo during the show.

57 of 92

Monochrome Mood

Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Gemma Chan wears all black to the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show on March 7.

58 of 92

'Saturday Night' with Charli

In N.Y.C., Charli XCX leaves the Bowery Hotel to head to Saturday Night Live, ahead of her musical guest appearance, on March 5.

59 of 92

Go Bruins!

Credit: Keith Birmingham/Getty

Saweetie snaps a photo with UCLA mascot Joe Bruin at the NCAA basketball game at Pauley Pavilion in L.A. on March 5.

60 of 92

On the Mic

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

In Las Vegas, Jimmie Allen rehearses ahead of his performance at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 6.

61 of 92

Hall of Fame

Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

Regina Hall hosts the Black Excellence Brunch and a screening of Amazon Studios' Master at NeueHouse in Hollywood on March 5.

62 of 92

Face First

Credit: Bryan Perez

Kane Brown hangs with Marshmello on March 5 at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas, ahead of Brown's appearance at the ACM Awards. 

63 of 92

Fight Club

Credit: Jeff Bottari, UFC

Halle Berry and Dana White hang before a UFC fight in Las Vegas on March 5, as Berry participates in a Q&A about her latest film, Behind Bruised, a look at the making of her 2020 film, Bruised. 

64 of 92