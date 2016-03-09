Star Tracks: Thursday, March 10, 2016

By People Staff
Updated March 09, 2016 06:00 AM

GUITAR HERO

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Justin Bieber delivers a memorable performance in Seattle, Washington, on Wednesday.

LET THEM EAT CAKE

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Congrats are in order for Broadway's The Color Purple! Danielle Brooks and her costars celebrated 100 performances on Wednesday with appropriately decorated cupcakes.

MIC MAVEN

Kevin Winter/Getty

Sarah Silverman performs at The Post Pop Depression Tour in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

SPORTY STAR

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Olivia Wilde attends the Wednesday launch of Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros' new music video in Los Angeles.

MIRACLE MAKERS

Todd Williamson/Getty

Jennifer Garner and Queen Latifah celebrate spring fashion at the premiere of Miracles From Heaven in Hollywood on Wednesday.

BIKE ON

AKM-GSI

Naomi Watts takes a quick phone call before biking through N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

THINK ABOUT IT

AKM-GSI

A pensive Emma Thompson is seen on the N.Y.C. set of family drama Yen Din Ka Kissa, also starring Chris Rock, on Wednesday.

PUCKER UP

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Sarah Rafferty gives her best selfie pose while Ben Feldman looks on at the Alzheimer's Association "A Night at Sardi's" in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

BACK IN BLACK

FameFlynet

Emma Stone goes to the dark side when it comes to her wardrobe choices – opting for an all-black ensemble while in Studio City, California, on Wednesday.

FILM FRIENDS

Rex Shutterstock

The Brothers Grimsby costars Sacha Baron Cohen and Gabourey Sidibe discuss their movie at N.Y.C.'s AOL Studios for their Build Speaker Series on Wednesday.

LIFE'S A BEACH

Splash News Online

Jason Derulo and girlfriend Daphne Joy crank up their PDA while on vacation in Mexico on Wednesday.

DOG DAY AFTERNOON

Splash News Online

Amanda Seyfried takes her dog, Finn, out for a stroll at Runyon Canyon on Wednesday.

DATE NIGHT

FayesVision/WENN

Cute couple alert! Meagan Good and her husband DeVon Franklin attend the world premiere of Miracles from Heaven in Hollywood on Wednesday.

BRINGING IT TO BROADWAY

Jenny Anderson/Getty

On Tuesday, Tina Fey enjoys a night of theater at the opening of Disaster! on Broadway.

SPREADING SMILES

Toby Melville/Getty

Princess Kate and Prince William share a laugh with suicide survivor Jonny Benjamin and the man who saved his life, Neil Laybourn, while visiting St. Thomas' Hospital in London on Thursday.

BIKER CHICK

Tal Rubin/GC Images

Keri Russell rides her bike around New York City on Wednesday.

TAKE A BOW

Jesse Grant/Getty

Jim Parsons, Melissa Rauch, Kunal Nayyar, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Mayim Bialik and Johnny Galecki take the stage in Beverly Hills, California Wednesday at the final performance of A Night at Sardi's to benefit the Alzheimer's Association.

HONEST LIVING

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

On Wednesday, Jessica Alba rocks an angelic look at The Honest Company's launch of the Springtime in Paris Diaper Collection in New York City.

BRAVO!

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Benjamin Millepied, Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper and Marc Lavoine put their hands together at the Arop Charity Gala at the Opera Garnier in Paris on Wednesday.

IN FASHION

Le Segretain/Getty

Actress Léa Seydoux and Oscar winner Alicia Vikander show some style at the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show on Wednesday.

EYE ON YOU

Noam Galai/Getty

Wednesday in New York City, stars Aaron Paul and Helen Mirren suit up at the premiere of Eye In The Sky.

SHINE BRIGHT LIKE A DIAMOND

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Here comes the bride! Maria Menounos shows off her stunning engagement ring to Jenny McCarthy on her SiriusXM show, Dirty, Sexy, Funny on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

RISE UP

Pacific Coast News

Go, girl! Rita Ora is all smiles at the WE Day 2016 Concert in London on Wednesday.

CUT IT OUT

Kris Connor/Getty

Elizabeth Banks cuts a ribbon during a donation of books by Reading Is Fundamental at Washington, D.C.'s Moten Elementary School on Wednesday.

POCKET POOCH

Donna Ward/Getty

Howard Stern's animal advocate wife, Beth Stern, has help from an adorable assistant as she lights New York's Empire State Building on Wednesday, to kick off the North Shore Animal League America's 2016 Tour for Life charity drive.

MAKING A SPLASH

AKM-GSI

Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale gets a little RampR in sunny Rio de Janeiro on Monday with some girlfriends (not pictured).

GOOD DAY OUT

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Sam Branson (left), Richard Branson and Princess Beatrice (center), are all smiles on Wednesday as they celebrate WE Day, a day to celebrate service, at SSE Arena in London, where Branson spoke onstage to 12,000 teens.

LIVE FROM LONDON

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Also on hand at SSE Arena on Wednesday, actor Clive Owen looks dapper as he poses for photographers on the red carpet.

SO PURRTY

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Best buds! Emmy Rossum cuddles with an adorable kitten at a benefit hosted by the Best Friends Animal Society on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

SIZZLE IN THE CITY

AKM-GSI

Kate Winslet and Enrique Murciano heat things up on the set of Collateral Beauty in New York City on Tuesday.

LUCKY STARS

Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic

10 Cloverfield Lane stars John Goodman and Mary Elizabeth Winstead pose for photographers at the film's N.Y.C. premiere on Tuesday.

SET THE STAGE

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

David Burtka, Rosie O'Donnell and Neil Patrick Harris are all smiles in N.Y.C. on Tuesday at the opening night for the new Broadway musical Disaster!

GOOD NEWS

Patrick Lewis/StarTraks

Former Today hosts Ann Curry and Katie Couric get prime seats next to actress Helen Mirren on Tuesday at a luncheon celebrating Mirren's new war drama Eye in the Sky.

PROUD FATHER

Matteo Prandoni/BFA/Rex Shutterstock

Paul McCartney gives a good look at his daughter's new collection as he sits front row at the Stella McCartney Autumn/Winter 2016 show in Paris on Monday.

MAKING A SPLASH

Sara De Boer/StarTraks

Model Behati Prinsloo makes a new friend at the Victoria's Secret swim collection launch in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

SIDEWALK TALK

Splash News Online

Spring is in the air! Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis take advantage of the warm temperatures in New York City on Tuesday.

MAKING WAVES

Splash News Online

Someone needs a hug! Actress Jennifer Garner is sopping wet and sobbing on Tuesday on the set of The Tribes of Palos Verdes in L.A.

