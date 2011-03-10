Star Tracks: Thursday, March 10, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:40 PM

1 of 16

BOTTLED UP

Credit: Victor Chavez/WireImage

A newly cropped Jennifer Aniston radiates warmth in a cool, nude Valentino frock while launching her signature scent Thursday in Mexico City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

DOUBLE SCOOP

Credit: Splash News Online

New dads Neil Patrick Harris and partner David Burtka bring their most precious cargo, 5-month-old twins Harper and Gideon, along for a Hawaiian getaway on Tuesday.

3 of 16

MODEL BEHAVIOR

Credit: Ramey

Say cheese! A beaming Heidi Klum flaunts her fashionable ensemble Wednesday during a photo shoot in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

DOG RUN

Credit: GSI Media

Ashton Kutcher and stepdaughter Rumer Willis have plenty of (furry) company during a workout in L.A.'s Runyon Canyon Wednesday.

Advertisement

5 of 16

LAUGH IN

Credit: Batman/Broadimage

Vanessa Hudgens and BFF Brittany Snow share an inside joke after celebrating Snow's 25th birthday at the Boa Steakhouse Wednesday in Hollywood.

6 of 16

HUG IT OUT

Credit: Miguel Aguilar/Juan Sharma/Pacific Coast News

Kendra Wilkinson takes a break from her rigorous Dancing With the Stars training for some TLC in L.A. Wednesday with her 1-year-old son, Hank Jr.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

PARK IT

Credit: Milton Ventura/Broadimage

Look who's getting in the swing of things! Amy Adams and fiancé Darren Le Gallo cheer on daughter Aviana, 10 months, Wednesday during a family outing at a Beverly Hills park.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

SUPPORT SYSTEM

Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Maksim Chmerkovskiy cozies up to Dancing with the Stars partner Kirstie Alley Wednesday at the grand opening of her Organic Liasion store in L.A. "Having an absolute blast at rehearsals," he recently Tweeted.

Advertisement

9 of 16

JIG ADVENTURE

Credit: Josiah True/WENN

Paul Reubens – whose HBO special The Pee-wee Herman Show on Broadway premieres March 19 – leads Extra's Mario Lopez in his trademark dance Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

SPIN CYCLE

Credit: London Entertainment/Splash News Online

Liev Schrieber puts the pedal to the metal Wednesday, taking sons Sasha, 3, and Kai, 2, for a breezy ride in Brentwood, Calif.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

GREASE IS THE WORD

Credit: GSI Media

Who's looking slick and knows it? Brad Pitt maintains his cool while reporting to the New Orleans set of his new movie, Cogan's Trade, on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

DINNER é DEUX

Credit: Eliot Press/Bauer-Griffin

Looks like they're taking the scenic route! Jessica Simpson and fiancé Eric Johnson stroll hand-in-hand down the Champs-élysées after a bite at L'Avenue restaurant in Paris on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

SWEPT AWAY

Credit: Flynet

A beaming Katie Holmes braves New York's windy weather Wednesday while heading out in the Big Apple.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

HAIRY SITUATION

Credit: National Photo Group

Still sporting some scruff, a shaggy-haired Gerard Butler ventures out in L.A. Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

COFFEE MATES

Credit: Fame

Taking their Joe to-go, Sarah Jessica Parker and Christina Hendricks walk and talk Wednesday while shooting scenes for I Don't Know How She Does It in Boston.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

REGAL 'EAGLE'

Credit: WENN

Channing Tatum and Jamie Bell suit up pretty nicely for the U.K. premiere of their period epic, The Eagle, at Empire Cinema in London's Leicester Square on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff