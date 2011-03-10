Star Tracks: Thursday, March 10, 2011
BOTTLED UP
A newly cropped Jennifer Aniston radiates warmth in a cool, nude Valentino frock while launching her signature scent Thursday in Mexico City.
DOUBLE SCOOP
New dads Neil Patrick Harris and partner David Burtka bring their most precious cargo, 5-month-old twins Harper and Gideon, along for a Hawaiian getaway on Tuesday.
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Say cheese! A beaming Heidi Klum flaunts her fashionable ensemble Wednesday during a photo shoot in Los Angeles.
DOG RUN
Ashton Kutcher and stepdaughter Rumer Willis have plenty of (furry) company during a workout in L.A.'s Runyon Canyon Wednesday.
LAUGH IN
Vanessa Hudgens and BFF Brittany Snow share an inside joke after celebrating Snow's 25th birthday at the Boa Steakhouse Wednesday in Hollywood.
HUG IT OUT
Kendra Wilkinson takes a break from her rigorous Dancing With the Stars training for some TLC in L.A. Wednesday with her 1-year-old son, Hank Jr.
PARK IT
Look who's getting in the swing of things! Amy Adams and fiancé Darren Le Gallo cheer on daughter Aviana, 10 months, Wednesday during a family outing at a Beverly Hills park.
SUPPORT SYSTEM
Maksim Chmerkovskiy cozies up to Dancing with the Stars partner Kirstie Alley Wednesday at the grand opening of her Organic Liasion store in L.A. "Having an absolute blast at rehearsals," he recently Tweeted.
JIG ADVENTURE
Paul Reubens – whose HBO special The Pee-wee Herman Show on Broadway premieres March 19 – leads Extra's Mario Lopez in his trademark dance Wednesday in L.A.
SPIN CYCLE
Liev Schrieber puts the pedal to the metal Wednesday, taking sons Sasha, 3, and Kai, 2, for a breezy ride in Brentwood, Calif.
GREASE IS THE WORD
Who's looking slick and knows it? Brad Pitt maintains his cool while reporting to the New Orleans set of his new movie, Cogan's Trade, on Wednesday.
DINNER é DEUX
Looks like they're taking the scenic route! Jessica Simpson and fiancé Eric Johnson stroll hand-in-hand down the Champs-élysées after a bite at L'Avenue restaurant in Paris on Tuesday.
SWEPT AWAY
A beaming Katie Holmes braves New York's windy weather Wednesday while heading out in the Big Apple.
HAIRY SITUATION
Still sporting some scruff, a shaggy-haired Gerard Butler ventures out in L.A. Wednesday.
COFFEE MATES
Taking their Joe to-go, Sarah Jessica Parker and Christina Hendricks walk and talk Wednesday while shooting scenes for I Don't Know How She Does It in Boston.
REGAL 'EAGLE'
Channing Tatum and Jamie Bell suit up pretty nicely for the U.K. premiere of their period epic, The Eagle, at Empire Cinema in London's Leicester Square on Wednesday.